The single, most distressing question no one wants to contemplate: Has the U.S. Constitution already been terminated?

We have a guest post today from the great constitutional attorney John Whitehead, who strikes at the core of the situation facing America and by extension the entirety of the formerly Free World. He poses the question no one wants to ask, let alone try to answer.
The media, including most of the conservative media, keeps us distracted and gaslighted with sensational stories like Samuel Brinton stealing women’s luggage at airports, drag queens, and wars started by foreign dictators, while ignoring strong indications that our government has been hijacked and occupied by an alien entity that is 100 percent hostile to the nation’s Constitution and its people.
This entity ruling the people from Washington is every bit as dangerous and bloodthirsty as the foreign dictator we’re supposed to hate and fear, as it has been known to harass truth-tellers, making sure just enough of them die or disappear under debatable circumstances (Philip Haney, Seth Rich, Gary Webb, Michael Hastings, etc.). As a result, everyday Americans are left feeling angry, confused, disoriented, disillusioned, isolated, powerless and, most importantly, looking at everyone but the real source of their growing misery.
“That was when they suspended the Constitution. They said it would be temporary.”—Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale
If there is one point on which there should be no political parsing, no legal jockeying, and no disagreement, it is this: For anyone to advocate terminating or suspending the Constitution is tantamount to a declaration of war against the founding principles of our representative government and the rule of law.
Then again, one could well make the case that the Constitution has already been terminated after years on life support, given the extent to which the safeguards enshrined in the Bill of Rights—adopted 231 years ago as a means of protecting the people against government overreach and abuse—have been steadily chipped away at, undermined, eroded, whittled down, and generally discarded with the support of Congress, the White House, and the courts.
Consider for yourself.
We are in the grip of martial law. We have what the founders feared most: a “standing” or permanent army on American soil. This de facto standing army is made up of weaponized, militarized domestic police forces which look like, dress like, and act like the military; are armed with guns, ammunition and military-style equipment; are authorized to make arrests; and are trained in military tactics.
We are in the government’s crosshairs. The U.S. government continues to act as judge, jury and executioner over a populace that have been pre-judged and found guilty, stripped of their rights, and left to suffer at the hands of government agents trained to respond with the utmost degree of violence. Consequently, we are at the mercy of law enforcement officers who have almost absolute discretion to decide who is a threat, what constitutes resistance, and how harshly they can deal with the citizens they were appointed to “serve and protect.” With alarming regularity, unarmed men, women, children and even pets are being gunned down by the government’s standing army of militarized police who shoot first and ask questions later.
We are no longer safe in our homes. This present menace comes from the government’s army of bureaucratized, corporatized, militarized SWAT teams who are waging war on the last stronghold left to us as a free people: the sanctity of our homes.
We have no real freedom of speech. We are moving fast down a slippery slope to an authoritarian society in which the only opinions, ideas and speech expressed are the ones permitted by the government and its corporate cohorts. In more and more cases, the government is declaring war on what should be protected political speech whenever it challenges the government’s power, reveals the government’s corruption, exposes the government’s lies, and encourages the citizenry to push back against the government’s many injustices. The ramifications are so far-reaching as to render almost every American who criticizes the government an extremist in word, deed, thought or by association.
We have no real privacy. We’re being spied on by a domestic army of government snitches, spies and techno-warriors. This government of Peeping Toms is watching everything we do, reading everything we write, listening to everything we say, and monitoring everything we spend. Beware of what you say, what you read, what you write, where you go, and with whom you communicate, because it is all being recorded, stored, and catalogued, and will be used against you eventually, at a time and place of the government’s choosing.
We are losing our right to bodily privacy and integrity. The debate over bodily integrity covers broad territory, ranging from forced vaccinations, forced cavity searches, forced colonoscopies, forced blood draws and forced breath-alcohol tests to forced DNA extractions, forced eye scans, and forced inclusion in biometric databases: these are just a few ways in which Americans continue to be reminded that we have no real privacy, no real presumption of innocence, and no real control over what happens to our bodies during an encounter with government officials. The groundwork being laid with these mandates is a prologue to what will become the police state’s conquest of a new, relatively uncharted, frontier: inner space, specifically, the inner workings (genetic, biological, biometric, mental, emotional) of the human race.
We no longer have a right to private property. If government agents can invade your home, break down your doors, kill your dog, damage your furnishings and terrorize your family, your property is no longer private and secure—it belongs to the government. Hard-working Americans are having their bank accounts, homes, cars electronics and cash seized by police under the assumption that they have allegedly been associated with some criminal scheme.
We have no due process. The groundwork has been laid for a new kind of government where it won’t matter if you’re innocent or guilty, whether you’re a threat to the nation, or even if you’re a citizen. What will matter is what the government—or whoever happens to be calling the shots at the time—thinks. And if the powers-that-be think you’re a threat to the nation and should be locked up, then you’ll be locked up with no access to the protections our Constitution provides.
We are no longer presumed innocent. The burden of proof has been reversed. Now we’re presumed guilty unless we can prove our innocence beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Rarely, are we even given the opportunity to do so. The government has embarked on a diabolical campaign to create a nation of suspects predicated on a massive national DNA database. Having already used surveillance technology to render the entire American populace potential suspects, DNA technology in the hands of government coupled with artificial intelligence will complete our transition to a suspect society in which we are all merely waiting to be matched up with a crime.
We have lost the right to be anonymous and move about freely. At every turn, we’re hemmed in by laws, fines and penalties that regulate and restrict our autonomy, and surveillance cameras that monitor our movements. Likewise, digital currency provides the government and its corporate partners with a mode of commerce that can easily be monitored, tracked, tabulated, mined for data, hacked, hijacked and confiscated when convenient.
We no longer have a government of the people, by the people and for the people. In fact, a study conducted by Princeton and Northwestern University concluded that the U.S. government does not represent the majority of American citizens. Instead, the study found that the government is ruled by the rich and powerful, or the so-called “economic elite.” Moreover, the researchers concluded that policies enacted by this governmental elite nearly always favor special interests and lobbying groups. In other words, we are being ruled by an oligarchy disguised as a democracy, and arguably on our way towards fascism—a form of government where private corporate interests rule, money calls the shots, and the people are seen as mere subjects to be controlled.
We have no guardians of justice. The courts were established to intervene and protect the people against the government and its agents when they overstep their bounds. Yet through their deference to police power, preference for security over freedom, and evisceration of our most basic rights for the sake of order and expediency, the courts have become the guardians of the American police state in which we now live. As a result, sound judgment and justice have largely taken a back seat to legalism, statism and elitism, while preserving the rights of the people has been deprioritized and made to play second fiddle to both governmental and corporate interests.
We have been saddled with a dictator for life. Secret, unchecked presidential powers—acquired through the use of executive orders, decrees, memorandums, proclamations, national security directives and legislative signing statements and which can be activated by any sitting president—now enable past, present and future presidents to operate above the law and beyond the reach of the Constitution.
Unfortunately, we have done this to ourselves.
We allowed ourselves to be seduced by the false siren song of politicians promising safety in exchange for relinquished freedom. We placed our trust in political saviors and failed to ask questions to hold our representatives accountable to abiding by the Constitution. We looked the other way and made excuses while the government amassed an amazing amount of power over us, and backed up that power-grab with a terrifying amount of military might and weaponry, and got the courts to sanction their actions every step of the way. We chose to let partisan politics divide us and turn us into easy targets for the government’s oppression.
Mind you, the powers-that-be want us to be censored, silenced, muzzled, gagged, zoned out, caged in and shut down. They want our speech and activities monitored for any sign of “extremist” activity. They want us to be estranged from each other and kept at a distance from those who are supposed to represent us. They want taxation without representation. They want a government without the consent of the governed.
They want the Constitution terminated.
“We” may have contributed to our downfall through our inaction and gullibility, but we are also the only hope for a free future.
After all, the Constitution begins with those three beautiful words, “We the people.” Those three words were intended as a reminder to future generations that there is no government without us—our sheer numbers, our muscle, our economy, our physical presence in this land.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, when we forget that, when we allow the “Me” of a self-absorbed, narcissistic, politically polarizing culture to override our civic duties as citizens to collectively stand up to tyranny and make the government play by the rules of the Constitution, there can be no surprise when tyranny rises and freedom falls.
Remember, there is power in numbers.
There are 332 million of us in this country. Imagine what we could accomplish if we actually worked together, presented a united front, and spoke with one voice?
25 thoughts on “The single, most distressing question no one wants to contemplate: Has the U.S. Constitution already been terminated?”
Yes I have been watching this over the last decade. Only it’s been like this already, the fascism, the oligarchy, the monopoly of it all, the elitism, the tyranny and all that. Now looking at the bill of rights and such, we have seen every single right shredded over the years. It matters not what is on paper.
The freedom of speech. Only now they want to not only censor you, but put you in jail if you DO say things they don’t want you to say, and put you in jail if you DON’T say things they do want you to say (such as the wedding cake fiasco). You get fired for not being woke, not allowing them to rape your body with a death shot, the list goes on.
Freedom of assembly. With the covid lockdowns, churches were closed. The January 6 ordeal, the ‘suspects’ are still in the gulag by the way, without due process. Protesters are either given a green light or locked up, depending on the cause they support.
Freedom of the press. Unless the narrative is followed, not only the press but the citizens are persecuted.
Freedom of religion. Oh, you’re fine. Unless you’re a Christian. Then you get fined. We all know the double standard stories about that.
Due process. Back with the Kavanaugh hearings we saw that innocent until proven guilty had been thrown under the bus. Now you were guilty until proven innocent.
So much for the 1st Amendment. Now on to the 2nd.
Waaaaaa! We need gun control! Meaning confiscate them. One mind controlled puppet goes ballistic, so now we gotta gettem all…. and right after they do, tyranny steps in, as history has shown over and again with each dictatorship.
So in a nutshell…. exactly. But it is not future, it is already past and present. They are just putting the final nails in the coffin.
Rest in peace.
It was a good run, and at least it lasted this long.
The end must come sometime, and that is ‘the end’ per Revelation.
“Unfortunately, we have done this to ourselves.” <==== You are blaming me, right? Thanks! No, I did not do this to myself. As one of now 330 million people, I have, and have had, no power at all, since the day I was born. Additionally, I have been propagandized and brainwashed nonstop, since the day I was born. That's my fault, right?! Sure.
I have, and have had, no power at all against the deceitful and deadly power of SIN, since the day I was born. Additionally, I have been propagandized and brainwashed nonstop by SIN’S seductive power, since the day I was born. Christ Jesus is the only Savior who can eternally set me free from SIN’S deadly power that constrains me. Have mercy on me Lord Jesus and save me!!
Then check this.
I agree with you. I get so tired of the finger pointers. Like blaming those in Shanghai lockdowns, that it’s somehow their own fault, that they didn’t do enough, or in Europe, that they somehow voted that in and got what they ‘deserved.’ I agree with the article otherwise but I keep running into this false blame issue. When they come in with this surveillance and control, what exactly is it that you can do to prevent it all? Ram it all down with a tank you’ve hijacked from some military lot? I have not ‘done this to myself,’ they have done it to us! The only way to fight it in any tangible and meaningful way is to resist en masse. They brainwash the masses, most are sleepwalking zombies, and they divide and conquer those poor saps. Then the three citizens who are awake and try to do something about it single handedly…. are easy targets for those in power to make an example of and ‘disappear.’ That, I’m afraid, is the sad truth of it. The bare reality that most don’t want to admit. They all want to believe that ‘we can somehow overcome this,’ that if we just do this and that we can still overthrow it all and it’s not too late. They have mottos about how that’s somehow magically going to materialize out of the sparkling clouds of positive wishes. They don’t want the dystopia, so if they just wish it away it will all disappear. The sad truth is that unless it is a majority for them to contend with, they have the upper hand and this will soon be China. They don’t want to face the music that their kids and grandkids will grow up in that world. But…. it already IS that world.
Wow, what a great post!
I just saw this today. It is about the near future for the United States. Gonzalo Lira is a smart guy, right now living in Ukraine. Check it.
If this is indeed the Biblical apocalypse than their children and grandchildren will not inherit this current world. 3 1/2 or 7 years is not forever.
LikeLike
50-60% of Americans WANT the Hell on earth awaiting us. I am fine with remaining estranged from them. I no longer warn them about anything so no need to censor there.
Our Constitution was a very great document that established our Republic (not democracy) We tend to only focus on the Bill of Rights, but the main body of the Constitution–the Articles– is what gives us our republic form of government with its check and balances, keeping us safe from tyranny or mob rule. These checks and balances are being seriously eroded away.
This is a good commentary by Judge Napolitano on several major things which are undoing our Constitution. https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/12/andrew-p-napolitano/844631-2/
Much of the problem lies with our Congress that has been steadily ceding its constitutional duties to the executive branch or giving up its control of our currency, and allowing the executive branch to direct our military into wars called “police actions”, and many other dereliction of duties. Not to mention members of congress allowing themselves to be bribed or blackmailed by lobbying corporations. Also the states have lost much of their rights to balance out the powers of the feds, for example–senators are now popularly elected instead of appointed by the state legislatures as originally designed by our Constitution. Then there’s the abuses by the judiciary which legislates new laws from the bench.
I find it disturbing that our politicians, particularly the Democrats, keep referring to our government as a democracy, when it is not. Socialist countries call themselves democracies–rule by the people supposedly–but it is a tyranny of the cancel culture mob, whose strings are pulled by a ruling elite.
Yes, the French revolutionaries referred to themselves as the arbiters of democracy as well.
I notice the guillotine has been making appearances for the past 240 years throughout various regimes. Every 80 years there have been a bunch of wars around the world–especially in “first world” nations. Many tied to militant atheism tied to paganism. (With occasional concessions to/perversions of Christianity at first.)
Ending in a greater consolidation of centralized power by a smaller number of people.
1780. 1860. 1940. 2020.
Anyone else see a pattern? Klaus Schwab talks about the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
What is the link between the Illuminati and technological advances? Evil is not intrinsically clever or creative. But I guess they knew it was a source of power and acquired it as soon as possible. Just like compound interest through investments and lobbying.
I haven’t researched this movement very much–but I see patterns. Mystifying.
By 2026, America will have outlived the longest lifespan for any republic. People get angry at my “pessimism” and “defeatism”–if they don’t want communism–just because I say the body has no pulse, has turned a funny shade of gray, and is starting to smell funky.
The hard-core patriots yell for more defibrillators and IVs.
I loved America but it’s time to bury her corpse.
(The Kingdom of Heaven is a Christian’s true country. Not Rome. Not the USA.)
Rachel—if you want an even bigger and longer range picture of the connection between evil, power and the progression of technology, check out this discussion about the First Book of Enoch (a 2nd-3rd century BC Jewish apocalyptic book that is quoted in the New Testament Book of Jude). Very interesting. https://thesymbolicworld.com/2022/04/06/the-book-of-enoch-fallen-angels-and-the-modern-crisis/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, that is a misconception. The book of Jude refers to Enoch and what he said, but it makes no reference to ‘the book of Jude.’ Even I could write up some ditty about whatever and claim it was written by Enoch (back then of course) and have outlandish things in it and then claim that this is what Jude was referring to, but he was not. The book of Enoch is just a lot of huey, it is most definitely not inspired of God or referred to by His Word, it is just another way to link to and sneak in something that is unbiblical into the church, which is nothing new these days, or any days really. There is a lot of wild stuff in there, do not invest any stock in that.
Just for reference I have included that section of Jude below which proves what I just said as true:
“14 Now Enoch, the seventh from Adam, prophesied about these men also, saying, “Behold, the Lord comes with ten thousands of His saints, 15 to execute judgment on all, to convict all who are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have committed in an ungodly way, and of all the harsh things which ungodly sinners have spoken against Him.”
I could have included the above passage, along with a whole lot of huey, and use Jude as a bridge to validate all that huey, and the undiscerning would gobble it all up. Not trying to be harsh, but hopefully you note the difference by now, and error has been invading the church, it is no minor thing, and by such means as this, not scrutinizing a claim like that. So…. No, Jude did NOT reference the ‘book of Enoch,’ he referenced something that Enoch did actually say, which is in the quote…..and nothing more gets to piggy back ride into the church on that reference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean ‘the book of Enoch.’ Not the ‘book of Jude.’
Blandina, the video is about symbolism. It discusses the Book of Enoch as a story just like Gilgamesh and a number of others. It does NOT push it as Biblical canon.
The 450-foot giants are pretty ridiculous.
If I quote Shakespeare or Milton that doesn’t mean I put them on level with the Bible. Jude probably also had read The Shepherd of Hermes.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
The Marxist Beast demon wants the Masonic Constitution of the Great Babylonian Whore [Judaeo-Xian America] terminated. (Revelation 17:16-)
“We” digitally-marked chattel that are democratically enslaved within Socialism’s abominable Security System have contributed to Humanism’s demonic downfall through our inaction and deluded gullibility. But we are also the only humanist hope for creating the Orwellian Beast’s godless utopia. After all, Freemasonry’s Humanist Constitution begins with the beautiful thought, “We the enlightened people are Socialistically Secured together within Democracy’s demonic melting-pot.” These inspiring words of Satan’s liberating Social Justice Gospel were intended as a reminder to future generations that there is no Marxist Beast global government without “We the people”—our sheer numbers, our muscle, our economy, our physical eternal presence in this land.
Remember, there is demonic eugenic power in Democracy’s faltering numbers. There are 332 million of us digitally-marked, dependent wards that are, from cradle to grave, commercially enslaved in this Harlot Nation’s Socialistic Security System. Imagine what we could Humanistically accomplish together with Big Brother if we actually worked together, presented a united front, and spoke with one universal demonic voice?
Never forget, buried under Art. 1 Sec. 8: Clause 1 – 18 are buried another gorillion Clauses.
P.S. The Commerce Clause negates everything else in the constitution.
Because your overlords say so.
YOU WOULD NOT KEEP IT.
Or, The immutable laws of toleration is upon you. You own it… Boobus AmeriKanus.
The notion of the termination of the constitution is a common but misplaced theme. Some of the problems with the constitution is that it is easy for those in office to by-pass it and do what they want despite a lack of authority, there is no mechanism to stop such behavior, and many of the phrases are generalizations that are open to interpretation, which the courts are only too eager to decide in different ways at different times. The best education regarding our political system is obtained by reading the writings of the so-called “anti-federalists”, for they in general foresaw many of our current issues.
Please know the harlot America truly mounted the UN beast in back in 1945 after the war ended:
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/history-of-the-un
And she is forcing the world to drink from her cup exponentially ever since.
Leo, I have had to turn off my device 4-5 times just this am. I wasn’t able to do much but I tried.
Thanks be to God, we are a Constitutional Republic. However, if we choose to “thumb our noses” at God, …. and / or …. throw the Constitution into the trash….. If we desire, instead, a Roman Empire-style tyrannical regime, I ‘m sure that God can accommodate us !
Even in the midst of this we can choose God. His enemies will gladly deliver us from their power by their own hands.
Yes ! God is waiting, with open arms….
