Utility company lays it on the line for customers: Take the Orwellian ‘smart’ meter or freeze!

Today we bring you a shining example of how the establishment works quietly behind the scenes to coerce people into the digital gulag we previously described in our article about smart cities.
Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia threatened to disconnect electricity to scores of homes and actually did disconnect at least half a dozen of the owners who did not agree to accept a “smart” meter on their house.
Blacklisted News reports that according to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, the households are located in seven counties, including Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. Customers swapped out their “smart” meters for analog meters, and now are left without electricity.
Jenny DeMarco, communications director for Virginians for Safe Technology, said in a press release:
“Dominion has crossed a line. When families taking reasonable steps to protect themselves and their children have their power cut off in the middle of November, local police and sheriff’s departments are escorting the corporation doing so, and the government and regulatory agencies stand idly by, that’s a pretty strong signal that our system is broken.”
It’s not just broken. It’s been hijacked.
Milton Williams posted a video on YouTube on November 8 showing letters from Dominion threatening to shut off his family’s electricity of he did not allow the utility to install a smart meter in his home. Electricity was shut off November 10, and remains off.
Here is Williams talking about his dire predicament on November 14.
According to the press release, the Virginia State Corporation Commission approved the statewide installation of smart meters in January 2022, as part of the Grid Transformation Plan. I’m sure this state agency didn’t consult with Milton Williams or any of the other folks who thought they owned their homes and therefore exercized some degree of control over what type of monitoring devices get attached to them.
Williams is not alone in this nightmare story. It gets worse.
Aeron Mack of Fauquier, Virginia, also related his personal experience with Dominion, which informed him they had “upgraded” his house to a “smart” meter without his knowledge or consent.
“I have Lyme disease and cannot function with a smart meter on my home, but Dominion wouldn’t remove it so I had it replaced with an analog by a trained professional,” Mack said. “I had just gotten home and was recovering from minor cancer surgery when Dominion showed up to cut off my power. I called the police to help me and instead of checking on my welfare, they stood laughing with the Dominion technicians while I cried and was forced to choose between a smart meter and no power.”
I’m sorry to say it, but this is par for the course when it comes to those who work in law enforcement. I know there are still some good cops out there, but when push comes to shove, they will side with the corrupt establishment.
The press release stated that Dominion Energy’s “smart” meters can emit radiation bursts up to 190,000 times per day.
Health effects include ringing in the ears, leg cramps, balance problems, heart and eye issues, fatigue, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and disorientation.
Children are the most vulnerable to the radiation exposure, because their bodies are still developing and growing. Symptoms include headaches, persistent nosebleeds, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, sleep disruption, ADHD symptoms, weakened immune system and abnormal brain development.
Also, if you live in a condo or apartment complex where dozens of these smart meters are clustered in a small area, you are getting a mega-dose of harmful radiation.
One of the many medical doctors who are blowing the whistle and sounding the alarm about smart meters is Dr. Amy Myers, M.D. You can read her assessment of the problem and what we can do at her website, which is full of good information and advice.
And here is a video from Virginians for Safe Technology that provides more information on how all this wireless tech plugged into more and more powerful frequencies is harming our human cell structure.
You can buy a smart meter faraday cover for 30 bucks on Amazon,
It is getting so dystopian and totalitarian everywhere. And don’t think all of this is totally disconnected to the climate laws they just passed. All you have to do now is follow the popcorn trail to see what they are planning. They won’t tell you it’s connected, but it is. They won’t tell you a lot of things…. as we know!
EVERGY, the KC region power supplier, installed a SmartMeter between 1AM and 4AM one evening when I was at home. We never knew they were there. I had stickers all over that area of my home instructing the power company to keep the analog meter in place, and NOT to install a SmartMeter.
I caught them on another evening running away from my property as I returned home on foot, jumping into their Kansas City Power & Light truck, and speeding off.
Well I can tell you how I dealt with this out here in Arizona. I called APS the electric company out here and asked to speak to their top manager I asked for his name he gave it to me. I then told him that my husband was a heart patient and could not have a smart meter due to his health. He tried to tell me sorry I had to have one then I proceeded to tell him that since I have his name and the company I would be personally suing him and APS if anything happened to my husband as a result of having this smart meter. I told him unless he would personally guarantee me that nothing would happen and that I would hold him responsible if something did I was not going to have one andI told him I would see him in court. He immediately changed his attitude and said okay lady I’ll grant you an exception! You see you must threaten them back with financial ruin because it is the only thing that they understand because they are all just money-based entities. I am happy to say it’s been 3 years and I have not had to have a smart meter since. Yes I pay a small $5 fee every month for them to come out and read the meter but to us it is worth it!
Fantastic! Thanks for sharing Sheila.
Easy fix
Wrap meter in tin foil
Forces them to send a person to read meter when they get no signal ping
Tin foil? Is that still made? I assume you meant aluminum foil. I know you did. Thanks for the info.
No i said tin foil
If i meant aluminum foil i would have said that.
i became sick riding in a car with laptop and using nextel cell phone back in day, http://www.radiationshield.net products there to help
well thats not a good solution when they threaten to terminate your electricity for not paying your bill. you are fighting against giants.
How did corporations get so powerful that they own every level of our government on almost everything?? So powerful that they call the technocratic shots on every aspect of our survival? This is SO fascist. And it’s world-wide.
Corporations (including utilities) don’t seem to operate on a profit-oriented free market anymore, but on green agenda politics. It’s clear that these smart meters will be used to reduce or eliminate customer use of these energy resources.
The major oil, gas or coal companies don’t care about serving their customers but controlling them. They are instead profiting from an artificially induced insufficient supply and smart meters will be used to severely ration customer use. We see this playing out in Europe on a higher level geo-politically. Why else would the EU continue the suicidal sanctions against cheap and much more local Russian energy supplies while tolerating the import of much much higher priced US natural gas? Why did our ally Germany tamely accept our sabotage of their Nordstream pipelines (which they own jointly with Russia) the end result being to freeze Europe this winter and next, and most of all, eventually to de-industrialize it, as factories close for lack of vital energy sources. Macron is mad at the US for aggressively taking advantage of this deteriorating energy situation, persuading French factories to decamp to the US.
Why did Biden immediately shut down major US domestic pipelines when he took office and is still closing pipelines as of last week? Did the major energy companies OBJECT?? Did the politically very powerful energy companies make a huge stink about it and force their will upon Congress and the Biden WH to cease and desist?? Surely they didn’t want any government interference with delivering and selling their products. But it’s been crickets. Makes me wonder if this is now corporate policy and THEY are making our government shut down production.
Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of global competition for global pipelines—a kind of war actually. Turn some off in one place, capture others in another place, build more pipelines there and sabotage some elsewhere. So are the global energy empires are fighting it out with each other over the supply and delivery capabilities and dictating to their end customers everywhere how much we can use? Seems so.
ALL Corporations are controlled by the British Crown, even the United States of America INCORPORATED.
Because We the people are such complete IMPOTENT, do NOTHINGS that is why period, full stop. Sitting on the sofa being an utter pussy well, it gets you “phucked”
Folks we the people are left with Zero Peaceful options within this criminal ass country.
I’ve read that the poison jabs contain Crispr technology which alters the body’s natural defence system to EMR, causing the body to amplify the 5G signals. This will make the vaxxed community more susceptible to the effects of 5G.
They’ve recently installed a whole new fire alarm system in the apartments where I live. Now every room has a sensor except for the toilet.
With the old alarm system, the sensors were physically wired up to the alarm but with the new alarm system the sensors are not wired up to the alarm. Instead, they work remotely so they must be emitting EMR of some sort.
I wonder will my vaxxed neighbours be affected.
I personally haven’t felt any negative effects so far, so far, so far, so far 🤣
when new lock downs come’ and you forced to stay home with smart meter. this will increase cancer and other health issues as sleep. it’s like a ray gun communicating with the nano vac particles in your body! look who they are blamming https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-fauci-caused-7-million-people-to-die-weve-caught-him-red-handed-he-wont-get-away/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty soon we will have to go off grid entirely.
We should use this time to transition.
I’m concerned about all the people buying electric cars. They don’t understand what’s going on.
I had a man just come and do it to both my water and electric meter. I felt trapped and couldn’t understand what to do.
It’s happening to many. Thanks for sharing Debbie.
There is a way to fight back that works!!!! look at Inpowermovement.com
Cal washington and team have a legal way to win against them visit the website and look up the smart meter paperwork
Smart meters were installed on houses in Oregon and people had no say in it several years ago. We also have smart water meters and they can tell if your faucet is dripping or the toilet is running. Soon they will tell us we must fix a drip whether you can afford a plumber or not or you’ll be shut off. Totalitarian rule by government and business.
They tried to introduce water metering in Ireland, but a large section of the general public resisted their efforts. Protests were organised where people began damaging the metering system and also standing over the workers who were doing the installations to intimidate them. Eventually the government gave up.
That is precisely the type of resistance that is needed. Civil disobedience is the key.
Socially Secured virgins in Christ’s Bride who foolishly stand over and intimidate the Demon Beast’s Brownshirt meter installers, in civil disobedience, will reap what they sow and incur the Fourth Reich’s bloodthirsty rage. Peacefully coming OUT of the Beast’s abominable security system in obedience to Christ’s commandment (Revelation 18:4) is the victorious key to overcoming the Demon Beast and entering eternal life.
