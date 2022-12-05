Utility company lays it on the line for customers: Take the Orwellian ‘smart’ meter or freeze!

Today we bring you a shining example of how the establishment works quietly behind the scenes to coerce people into the digital gulag we previously described in our article about smart cities.

Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia threatened to disconnect electricity to scores of homes and actually did disconnect at least half a dozen of the owners who did not agree to accept a “smart” meter on their house.

Blacklisted News reports that according to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, the households are located in seven counties, including Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. Customers swapped out their “smart” meters for analog meters, and now are left without electricity.

Jenny DeMarco, communications director for Virginians for Safe Technology, said in a press release:

“Dominion has crossed a line. When families taking reasonable steps to protect themselves and their children have their power cut off in the middle of November, local police and sheriff’s departments are escorting the corporation doing so, and the government and regulatory agencies stand idly by, that’s a pretty strong signal that our system is broken.”

It’s not just broken. It’s been hijacked.

Milton Williams posted a video on YouTube on November 8 showing letters from Dominion threatening to shut off his family’s electricity of he did not allow the utility to install a smart meter in his home. Electricity was shut off November 10, and remains off.

Here is Williams talking about his dire predicament on November 14.

According to the press release, the Virginia State Corporation Commission approved the statewide installation of smart meters in January 2022, as part of the Grid Transformation Plan. I’m sure this state agency didn’t consult with Milton Williams or any of the other folks who thought they owned their homes and therefore exercized some degree of control over what type of monitoring devices get attached to them.

Williams is not alone in this nightmare story. It gets worse.

Aeron Mack of Fauquier, Virginia, also related his personal experience with Dominion, which informed him they had “upgraded” his house to a “smart” meter without his knowledge or consent.

“I have Lyme disease and cannot function with a smart meter on my home, but Dominion wouldn’t remove it so I had it replaced with an analog by a trained professional,” Mack said. “I had just gotten home and was recovering from minor cancer surgery when Dominion showed up to cut off my power. I called the police to help me and instead of checking on my welfare, they stood laughing with the Dominion technicians while I cried and was forced to choose between a smart meter and no power.”

I’m sorry to say it, but this is par for the course when it comes to those who work in law enforcement. I know there are still some good cops out there, but when push comes to shove, they will side with the corrupt establishment.

The press release stated that Dominion Energy’s “smart” meters can emit radiation bursts up to 190,000 times per day.

Health effects include ringing in the ears, leg cramps, balance problems, heart and eye issues, fatigue, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and disorientation.

Children are the most vulnerable to the radiation exposure, because their bodies are still developing and growing. Symptoms include headaches, persistent nosebleeds, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, sleep disruption, ADHD symptoms, weakened immune system and abnormal brain development.

Also, if you live in a condo or apartment complex where dozens of these smart meters are clustered in a small area, you are getting a mega-dose of harmful radiation.

One of the many medical doctors who are blowing the whistle and sounding the alarm about smart meters is Dr. Amy Myers, M.D. You can read her assessment of the problem and what we can do at her website, which is full of good information and advice.

And here is a video from Virginians for Safe Technology that provides more information on how all this wireless tech plugged into more and more powerful frequencies is harming our human cell structure.

