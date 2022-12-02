Why we don’t do Disney: This is where the War on Children starts, right inside your own home

Should we believe the company suddenly cares about respecting the values of its customer base?
The rapid decline of Disney is very instructive and it shows how we are not powerless to effect change.
Think of how Christians and conservatives could make a difference in Western culture if we stopped spending our money with those who work to denigrate our values — companies like Target, Netflix, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber and Lyft, Microsoft, Comcast, AT&T, Levi Strauss, Dick’s, Tractor Supply, the big banks and the rest of the woke companies?
Basically, if a company cares more about its ESG score than it does about respecting traditional values, then I’m done with them.
I care less about who’s in office now than I do about who’s getting my money and then using it to destroy my country.
I know we can’t boycott everyone. But maybe we should do an inventory of where our money is going, and then take the top three or four anti-God, anti-family culprits on our list and boycott them. Start with your bank, then look at where your entertainment dollars are spent, your subscriptions, your favorite clothing retailers and makers, etc. If you look hard enough, these huge companies can almost all be replaced with smaller, more wholesome alternatives. The only ones I’m not sure how to replace are Apple and/or Microsoft and maybe it’s not possible since they have such a monopoly. After reading Chris Wright’s excellent piece below on Disney, please leave suggestions in comments.
By Christopher Wright of The Daily Skirmish
Disney is back in the news, this time appearing to eat a small slice of humble pie for leading the charge in the War on Parents.
How sincere or long-lasting Disney’s new tune will be is anybody’s guess, but let me start by saying something I’ve said many times before: There have always been gay and transgender people. Nobody should hate them or shoot them up in a nightclub. But that doesn’t mean I want them in charge of public policy. I do not want the tail to wag the dog, or for religious liberty to come under assault in a country founded on religious liberty. If the radical communist-inspired gay political agenda upsets you, roll up your sleeves and get to work – the right way.
Disney went all out in pursuing its self-described “not-so-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness”, in its own words, to children’s programming. Which led me to wonder why any parent of young children would invite Disney into their living room. But this week, returning Disney CEO Bob Iger said it’s “important to listen to an audience. It’s important to have respect for the people you are serving.” He suggested the company should refrain from getting so involved in politics.
You might recall Disney had publicly condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law aimed at preventing the sexualization of young children in public schools. Disney went even further and said it would work to repeal the law. This led to a battle with the state of Florida over the company’s special self-governing status in Orlando. “I was sorry to see us dragged into that battle,” Iger said this week.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not impressed with Iger’s comments. He said the state has no plans to restore Disney’s legal privileges in Orlando. “They brought this upon themselves,” DeSantis said. “All we did was stand up for what was right.”
You have to wonder if the big flop at the box office of Disney’s “Strange World” – an animated feature film about a gay teen romance – had something to do with Iger’s expression of regrets. The film could lose as much as $100 million dollars. The shareholders aren’t gonna like that.
It remains to be seen whether the Magic Kingdom will really listen to them or anybody else. I have my doubts. Disney has been pedal-to-the-medal sexualizing children and pursuing the radical gay agenda in recent months:
- it’s new Christmas TV series features children holding signs saying “We Love You Satan”
- it bowed to pressure from the Left and started running political and issue ads on its streaming service, Hulu
- it teamed up with other companies to give grants to college students to make films promoting abortion
- it funds an advocacy group that is creating propaganda to influence policymakers to advance the LGBTQ agenda in schools
- it lobbied the Senate to pass the so-called Respect for Marriage Act which, critics say, threatens religious liberty
Disney has a lot of gay and Woke employees. It’s not clear Iger can make any headway against what is now very entrenched sick company culture that demands the right to sexualize your children and to have you pay them to do it. It’s also not clear Iger even wants to. After all, he’s the guy who said the Florida parental rights bill seemed wrong to him and would harm children. He also said his stance wasn’t about politics. I don’t know about you, but I get very nervous when somebody advocates for a left-wing cause and tells me they’re not political.
Will Disney change course? I’m from Missouri. Show me. Meanwhile, keep your money in your wallet.
16 thoughts on “Why we don’t do Disney: This is where the War on Children starts, right inside your own home”
Thanks for sharing this Leo. I recognized the downward spiraling of Disney around 1990. The only way I caught it was by deliberately watching Disney Saturday children’s “programming”. I believe one of the initial characters that sent me a red flag was Britney Spears’. Then I watched many different Disney shows on Saturdays and after school time. No it wasn’t easy. I was shocked and outraged. You would never see it if you just watched the beginning, the evil content was always deeper. I told everyone I could. Social media wasn’t a thing back then. My grandchildren were just being born. I told my children, other young parents and grandparents. Their reactions were all the same as far as I remember. They would say “Really” and look at me like a deer in the headlights. I know none of them took my suggestion of watching for themselves. My grandchildren and their cousins all grew up knowing, “Granny doesn’t have a tv.” Their parents would “warn” them before coming to spend time with us. As far as I could tell the kids didn’t miss it . Now my great grandchildren are coming along.
As far as using a big box store. I gave up Wal-Mart. I will use my local SouthEast Grocers assoc store and local hardware etc. Whatever I need I always try to find the local option. And like we discussed on a prior post of yours local farmers etc.
I’ve noticed how half hearted and apathetic reactions from the Right are.
Quit hoping a short boycott or stern letters or negative reviews will change things.
House of Mouse is willing to suffer financial losses since billionaire globalists are making it up. And they plan on getting their piece of the pie once Mr. Global slices up the world to hand around. We have no way of penalizing them.
Cancel Disney. This WILL keep your kids safe even as the evil continues to grow. We cannot stop the shadows from covering everything in this world; but we can refuse to be a part of the darkness. That’s what counts.
Boycotting Disney is easy. But as you point out, getting our money out of the monolithic corporations supporting the evil is not at all easy. In fact, it may be impossible without moving to a cabin in the woods and giving up all contact with modern society, and for most of us that’s not a viable option. Plus there are Jesus’ statements about being salt and light in the midst of a wicked and corrupt generation.
The main problem for us is that Vanguard and Blackrock ultimately own almost every business in the Western world, and we know for certain that Blackrock is not only totally onboard with globalism but also has deep roots into child sexual abuse, and worse. See what Ed Dowd has said on that topic. And Vanguard is no doubt just as bad, except that its opaque corporate structure doesn’t let us know for sure.
So unless we’re buying directly from the people producing food and making products, we are likely supporting not only wokeness but the demonic effort to overcome and rule the entire world.
That’s true. I thought about it and still decided to try and get as far away from the monolithic retailers as I could. It makes me feel better anyway. Also if this nation ever shuts down the only way we will survive is by supporting each other locally.
I’m sorry my fellow citizens who frequent here but I have some harsh realities to tell you. Disney has always been about perversion of children. There are many researchers who have proven sexualized hidden images in Disney films. (The narrator is a bit irreverent but that doesn’t dismiss the content)
reference to the “lemon” comment. (beware it’s repugnant)
languide.com/what-does-lemon-party-mean/
ANOTHER round of info
AND again more deeper things
REMEMBER these movies are SUPPOSED to be for children!
Now lets get into just WHO was Disney?
WHY does he call the playground he has built the MAGIC KINGDOM?
Just who’s KINGDOM would employ Magic HMMMM?
Are we not warned in the Scriptures to have nothing to do with the magic arts? There’s more to words and names folks pay attention!
There is some debate whether Disney was a Freemason but pictures are worth a thousand words.
https://demolay.org/the-most-famous-demolay-of-all-walt-disney/
Here the very organization admits his membership
http://www.midnightfreemasons.org/2011/10/walt-disney-freemason-or-not_26.html
https://www.ripleys.com/weird-news/disneys-secretive-club-33/
ALL this can be Googled.
Thing is folks the Freemason are not a benevolent society but are worshipers of our Heavenly Fathers arch enemy.(Higher degrees know this lower ones do not)any and I mean ANY society who works in secret is by definition “repugnant and evil” quoted by JFK.
We have been dupes for far to long by this evil group who’ve infiltrated EVEN OUR OWN CHURCHES!
So it doesn’t surprise me at all that we are losing the battle for our children’s souls. CHURCH make a STAND stop being complacent STOP with the “coexist “garbage! What fellowship has light to do with darkness? 2Cor 6:14, Eph 5:8,11,1John 1:5-7.
Resist the Devil…by unhooking your need to the Tel-A-Vision PROGRAMING!
God Bless you.
Leo I apologize for the voluminous rant but my exasperation grows
with believers so dumbed down by the wicked One’s agenda.. Thank you for posting this.
Excellent comment LadyTess. It is truly amazing how out of touch and gullible most parents are in this current age of deception.
Thank you Brother
I agree. The television has been used to deliver a tremendous amount of dark content. They don’t call it “tv programming” for nothing. I’ve probably made this comment before on Leo’s site but we gave up tv in 1992.
Ditto in 2009
Oh, be careful, little eyes, what you see,
Oh, be careful, little eyes, what you see.
There’s a Father up above looking down in tender love,
Oh, be careful, little eyes, what you see.
2
Oh, be careful, little ears, what you hear,
Oh, be careful, little ears, what you hear.
There’s a Father up above looking down in tender love,
Oh, be careful, little ears, what you hear.
3
Oh, be careful, little tongue, what you say,
Oh, be careful, little tongue, what you say.
There’s a Father up above looking down in tender love,
Oh, be careful, little tongue, what you say.
4
Oh, be careful, little hands, what you do,
Oh, be careful, little hands, what you do.
There’s a Father up above looking down in tender love,
Oh, be careful, little hands, what you do.
5
Oh, be careful, little feet, where you go,
Oh, be careful, little feet, where you go.
There’s a Father up above looking down in tender love,
Oh, be careful, little feet, where you
An admonition for the older of us also…..
Boycott Disney and affiliates!
Pedophiles
I’m done with Disney. I wish I could say they never had a penny of my money. But I can say they will never have another, regardless of how they try to convince me they are going in a new direction. I won’t even buy Disney toys/products at garage sales for my granddaughter, because I don’t want her to ever have the impression that Gramma thinks Disney is safe or okay.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen! Great testimony Carol. You are setting a great example for your granddaughter!
👍
Good job Gramma. I’m on your team
🤗
Great article! Posted everywhere and sent to C212.
>
