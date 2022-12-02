Why we don’t do Disney: This is where the War on Children starts, right inside your own home

Should we believe the company suddenly cares about respecting the values of its customer base?

The rapid decline of Disney is very instructive and it shows how we are not powerless to effect change.

Think of how Christians and conservatives could make a difference in Western culture if we stopped spending our money with those who work to denigrate our values — companies like Target, Netflix, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber and Lyft, Microsoft, Comcast, AT&T, Levi Strauss, Dick’s, Tractor Supply, the big banks and the rest of the woke companies?

Basically, if a company cares more about its ESG score than it does about respecting traditional values, then I’m done with them.

I care less about who’s in office now than I do about who’s getting my money and then using it to destroy my country.

I know we can’t boycott everyone. But maybe we should do an inventory of where our money is going, and then take the top three or four anti-God, anti-family culprits on our list and boycott them. Start with your bank, then look at where your entertainment dollars are spent, your subscriptions, your favorite clothing retailers and makers, etc. If you look hard enough, these huge companies can almost all be replaced with smaller, more wholesome alternatives. The only ones I’m not sure how to replace are Apple and/or Microsoft and maybe it’s not possible since they have such a monopoly. After reading Chris Wright’s excellent piece below on Disney, please leave suggestions in comments.

By Christopher Wright of The Daily Skirmish

Disney is back in the news, this time appearing to eat a small slice of humble pie for leading the charge in the War on Parents.

How sincere or long-lasting Disney’s new tune will be is anybody’s guess, but let me start by saying something I’ve said many times before: There have always been gay and transgender people. Nobody should hate them or shoot them up in a nightclub. But that doesn’t mean I want them in charge of public policy. I do not want the tail to wag the dog, or for religious liberty to come under assault in a country founded on religious liberty. If the radical communist-inspired gay political agenda upsets you, roll up your sleeves and get to work – the right way.

Disney went all out in pursuing its self-described “not-so-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness”, in its own words, to children’s programming. Which led me to wonder why any parent of young children would invite Disney into their living room. But this week, returning Disney CEO Bob Iger said it’s “important to listen to an audience. It’s important to have respect for the people you are serving.” He suggested the company should refrain from getting so involved in politics.

You might recall Disney had publicly condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law aimed at preventing the sexualization of young children in public schools. Disney went even further and said it would work to repeal the law. This led to a battle with the state of Florida over the company’s special self-governing status in Orlando. “I was sorry to see us dragged into that battle,” Iger said this week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not impressed with Iger’s comments. He said the state has no plans to restore Disney’s legal privileges in Orlando. “They brought this upon themselves,” DeSantis said. “All we did was stand up for what was right.”

You have to wonder if the big flop at the box office of Disney’s “Strange World” – an animated feature film about a gay teen romance – had something to do with Iger’s expression of regrets. The film could lose as much as $100 million dollars. The shareholders aren’t gonna like that.

It remains to be seen whether the Magic Kingdom will really listen to them or anybody else. I have my doubts. Disney has been pedal-to-the-medal sexualizing children and pursuing the radical gay agenda in recent months:

it’s new Christmas TV series features children holding signs saying “We Love You Satan”

it bowed to pressure from the Left and started running political and issue ads on its streaming service, Hulu

it teamed up with other companies to give grants to college students to make films promoting abortion

it funds an advocacy group that is creating propaganda to influence policymakers to advance the LGBTQ agenda in schools

it lobbied the Senate to pass the so-called Respect for Marriage Act which, critics say, threatens religious liberty

Disney has a lot of gay and Woke employees. It’s not clear Iger can make any headway against what is now very entrenched sick company culture that demands the right to sexualize your children and to have you pay them to do it. It’s also not clear Iger even wants to. After all, he’s the guy who said the Florida parental rights bill seemed wrong to him and would harm children. He also said his stance wasn’t about politics. I don’t know about you, but I get very nervous when somebody advocates for a left-wing cause and tells me they’re not political.

Will Disney change course? I’m from Missouri. Show me. Meanwhile, keep your money in your wallet.

