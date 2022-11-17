FDA green lights lab-grown meat in submission to WEF globalist agenda

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has for the first time ever granted safety clearance to lab-grown, genetically modified meat made from cultured animal cells.
Fox News reports that the agency announced Upside Foods, a company that uses cultured chicken cell technology to grow meat in a lab, may begin selling its product after its facilities are inspected by USDA.
On Wednesday, November 16, the FDA released a statement noting that it had “evaluated the information submitted to the agency and has no further questions at this time about the firm’s safety conclusion.”
No further questions. Just take the company’s word for it that it’s product is safe. That’s essentially the same thing the FDA has done with the experimental vaccines. Just throw them onto the population and see how it works out.
Upside Foods expressed its satisfaction with the rubber stamp in a company statement, which read:
“Today we are one step closer to your dining tables as Upside Foods becomes the first company in the world to receive the USFDA greenlight – that means the FDA has evaluated our production process and accepts our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat.”
Animal rights advocates, including groups such as PETA, hope that cultured meat will lead to a reduction in animal consumption and slaughter as well as aid climate change.
But we all know this has nothing to do with animal rights. It has everything to do with applying the U.N./World Economic Forum agenda of sustainable development, an anti-human climate-change agenda that seeks to vastly depopulate the world, eliminating billions of humans and animals, which are seen as emitters of CO2, an essential element, without which life on Earth, for both plants and animals, becomes increasingly precarious.
Bill Gates is one of the world’s largest investors in lab-grown meat and he has been buying up record amounts of U.S. farmland, refusing to say what he intends to do with it. I can guarantee you he won’t be raising cattle.
The World Economic Forum routinely promotes the idea of humans eating insects and lab-grown meat. A video released by the WEF a few years ago included “eating much less meat” as one of its “8 predictions for the world in 2030,” stating that eating meat would no longer be a staple but “an occasional treat.”
Watch the video below, keeping in mind it was released in February 2017. And now, five years later, it is coming to pass with the FDA lending its rubber stamp (that’s why it’s important to keep an eye on these globalists — they set the agenda years in advance!)
That’s why WEF-influenced puppet politicians in Europe, Canada, the U.S. and other Western nations are encouraging farmers to cull their herds and raise less meat.
According to Fox, the FDA has not officially approved the technology during the pre-market consultation as the clearance only covers food developed with the company’s cultured chicken cells. However, the announcement means that the food is one step closer to being available to Americans in grocery stores across the country.
The FDA noted that it is willing to work with other companies and firms seeking to develop cultured animal cell food for consumers.
This is the future, folks. They don’t want us eating healthy animal protein. They want us eating bugs and fake meat grown in labs with who-knows-what in it.
It will likely become difficult to decipher the real meat from the fake on your grocery-store shelves, so I advise finding a local rancher or farmer and buying direct from them. Any more ideas or suggestions on how we can resist the globalist war on food? Please leave them in the comments section under this article.
36 thoughts on “FDA green lights lab-grown meat in submission to WEF globalist agenda”
Grow your own food. Learn to can. Start your own supply chain. Avoid anything suspicious at all costs. I do believe everyone will see meat scarcity in the very near future. I purchase meat from a local business. They have a lot less inventory than a few years ago. The main chain grocery stores have large gaps on the pasta shelves. I think people are eating a lot of pasta dishes. Be smart and prepare the best you can. Famine is right around the corner and the master plan to save the starving will be fake meat. No thank you!
You only get the fake meat grown in Farmer Bill’s lab if you are good and stay current with your shots. According to Klaus Schwab in his book. Covid 19 and the Great Reset.
Just wondering if this isn’t another trick up their sleeve to depopulate as I’m sure this faux meat probably has no nutritional value at all and anybody who eats it would be depriving their immune just as that vax is doing
If you can’t hunt find your nearest deer processor. They usually have venison you can obtain or know hunters who will trade. Look up dairy sheep in your area I know there are some in N. GA. If you visit them you will probably find connections to cheese and yogurt… sheep milk is the most digestable milk available. If you can’t have a garden visit farmer’s markets.
Try to make connections. People who grow their food are generally very friendly. Look for chicken/poultry groups on FB in your area. People always want to give away roosters and usually have way too many eggs. Search for home canning sites, you might find people who will trade. Making connections is a good thing imo. I wish I knew people I could give eggs to.
Excellent suggestions! Thanks for sharing vdoniel.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Buy local if you can. Raise your own even a large flowerpot will grow a lot of food. Don’t buy processed anything keep it simple.
On another note I will have to resist the urge to throw the filth on the grocery store floor. But that’s just me.
I’d want to put it into my cart and then hide it hopefully far back behind dry cereal!!!
Learn to hunt and trap. Find books now that teach the fundamentals of hunting / fishing and then processing the game. There are some great recipes to enjoy too! Share with your neighbors. Teach others. Above all, praise God and pray for wisdom and discernment!
Just stocked my freezer with another 1/2 a cow courtesy of a local beef cattle farmer.
Way to go Scott!
My dad just killed two deer for the 3 of us.
I read labels too. I’d rather go full vegetarian than eat the gross meats that will be pumped out of their factories in the future!
My dinner was vegetarian. Brown rice and lentils with stewed tomatoes and lots of exotic seasoning.
But then you have to take B12 supplements and who knows what it is made from
Something practical—Many cities allow its residents to raise chickens and small livestock. Check your local laws whether this is allowed in your area, how many chickens you can have, whether roosters are allowed. Four chickens can produce a lot of eggs. The rooster can be roasted. Just keep their nest area clean to prevent disease (which can be passed on to you). Plus chickens produce the best compost for your garden.
The Incas raised herds of Guinea pigs for food. There’s also rabbits. Goats are used for both milk and meat. So if you can’t get beef or pork, the small animals can be raised as a substitute if it comes to it. Something to consider.
According to St. Paisios of Athos, growing your own food and “living simple” could help some survive the Beast System. He predicted it would start out as a vaccine and become something leaving a visible patch for the full mark system.
St. Paisios also predicted some would be removed to camps or killed. But the big problem would be being left out and broke. He reassured people God would provide for them outside the Beast System.
Thank you Rachel for reminding us about St. Paisios’ 30-year-old prophecy about how vaccines will be used for evil. For those wanting to read about it, I write a piece last year: https://leohohmann.com/2021/06/02/will-you-allow-yourself-to-be-marked-by-the-world-system-30-year-old-prophecy-foretold-of-a-coming-vaccine-that-will-do-exactly-that/
I guess I missed this. I must have been sick or something because I generally don’t miss your articles.
I had never heard of this.
What to do? Pray fervently. Love your neighbor. Defend your life, property and soul with aggression. Don’t submit. Say no. Stay happy. Survive the chastisement. Rebuild a Christian nation. Viva Cristo Rey!
Soylent Green on the menu soon. What animal cells will be available once the herds are culled and the remainder reserved for the elites? What’s left to manufacture this faux meat from? Us.
Think it can’t happen? What’s to prevent it in a progressively degenerate and depraved society like ours??
https://winepressnews.com/2022/07/24/the-new-york-times-says-that-cannibalism-will-soon-become-normalized-and-accepted/
1 Timothy 4:3–4 (KJV 1900): Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. 4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving
Make sure when you go to shop for food that you read all of the ingredients before putting
the items in your cart. You will notice directly beneath the list of ingredients “Contains Bio-enginered ingredients”.
I read everything and I would say that more than half of the food that I check out has this disclaimer on it. More and more “lab tampered” food is finding it’s way onto the shelves and freezers, meat, produce, and particularly, baked goods, cereals, etc.
It takes me longer to shop now because I have to read everything, but I will keep on doing it this way. I also let the managers of the stores know that I will not buy Bio-engineered” food. I get the feeling that they are in agreement with me, but they can’t really discuss it because they are afraid of losing their jobs. Most people are clueless about what is being put in food these days. I myself, only really started waking up to it in the last couple of years.
I pray the Lord comes soon.
Avoid corporate chain stores like Walmart too if you can. Most of them are WEF approved.
Very true, Rachel.
We do. We are blessed to have a local meat market that sells real meat. For those of you who still pan fry chicken like I do you know the huge difference between a 3lb fryer and 2 chicken breasts or other parts that weigh 3 lbs.
Great comment full of wisdom. Thank Donna.
I appreciate your input. Although it is disturbing realilizing people working in the stores are “afraid” of the bio-engineering industry.
We had better be looking CLOSELY at all ingredients labels on the backs of all food items at the grocery stores AND… take pics of ingredients-Crickets , Insects and anything else suspicious!
Time to turn Vegetarian, Start our own gardens…. People such as ugly Bill gates needs a Tarantula-Turkey for Thanksgiving!
MATTHEW 6:25-34
25 Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?
26 Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?
27 Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature?
28 And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin:
29 And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
30 Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?
31 Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?
32 (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.
33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.
34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.
“Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”
And do we have it…in spades.
I’m beginning to feel as if my time couldn”t come soon enough as I have completely had it with this whole Sodom an Gomorrah world on steroids. That’s what the globalist goons want, anyway.
Check the Beef Initiative by “Texas Slim.” He’s been on the Tom Woods Show a couple times.
Will do. Thank you Rachel!
