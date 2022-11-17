FDA green lights lab-grown meat in submission to WEF globalist agenda

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has for the first time ever granted safety clearance to lab-grown, genetically modified meat made from cultured animal cells.

Fox News reports that the agency announced Upside Foods, a company that uses cultured chicken cell technology to grow meat in a lab, may begin selling its product after its facilities are inspected by USDA.

On Wednesday, November 16, the FDA released a statement noting that it had “evaluated the information submitted to the agency and has no further questions at this time about the firm’s safety conclusion.”

No further questions. Just take the company’s word for it that it’s product is safe. That’s essentially the same thing the FDA has done with the experimental vaccines. Just throw them onto the population and see how it works out.

Upside Foods expressed its satisfaction with the rubber stamp in a company statement, which read:

“Today we are one step closer to your dining tables as Upside Foods becomes the first company in the world to receive the USFDA greenlight – that means the FDA has evaluated our production process and accepts our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat.”

Animal rights advocates, including groups such as PETA, hope that cultured meat will lead to a reduction in animal consumption and slaughter as well as aid climate change.

But we all know this has nothing to do with animal rights. It has everything to do with applying the U.N./World Economic Forum agenda of sustainable development, an anti-human climate-change agenda that seeks to vastly depopulate the world, eliminating billions of humans and animals, which are seen as emitters of CO2, an essential element, without which life on Earth, for both plants and animals, becomes increasingly precarious.

Bill Gates is one of the world’s largest investors in lab-grown meat and he has been buying up record amounts of U.S. farmland, refusing to say what he intends to do with it. I can guarantee you he won’t be raising cattle.

The World Economic Forum routinely promotes the idea of humans eating insects and lab-grown meat. A video released by the WEF a few years ago included “eating much less meat” as one of its “8 predictions for the world in 2030,” stating that eating meat would no longer be a staple but “an occasional treat.”

Watch the video below, keeping in mind it was released in February 2017. And now, five years later, it is coming to pass with the FDA lending its rubber stamp (that’s why it’s important to keep an eye on these globalists — they set the agenda years in advance!)

That’s why WEF-influenced puppet politicians in Europe, Canada, the U.S. and other Western nations are encouraging farmers to cull their herds and raise less meat.

According to Fox, the FDA has not officially approved the technology during the pre-market consultation as the clearance only covers food developed with the company’s cultured chicken cells. However, the announcement means that the food is one step closer to being available to Americans in grocery stores across the country.

The FDA noted that it is willing to work with other companies and firms seeking to develop cultured animal cell food for consumers.

This is the future, folks. They don’t want us eating healthy animal protein. They want us eating bugs and fake meat grown in labs with who-knows-what in it.

It will likely become difficult to decipher the real meat from the fake on your grocery-store shelves, so I advise finding a local rancher or farmer and buying direct from them. Any more ideas or suggestions on how we can resist the globalist war on food? Please leave them in the comments section under this article.

