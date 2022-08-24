Globalist ‘death cult’ launches all-out war on the essential elements of life: MUST-WATCH VIDEO

The globalist assault on life is ratcheting up and attacking from all angles, like never before. This should signal us that we are in the end times and the enemy has triggered his end-game scenario. In baseball, you always save your best pitcher for the last inning, when you need to close the game out.

That’s what Satan is doing now. Amazingly, his minions actually think they can win and they’re throwing everything they’ve got at us, sending their best players and deceivers into positions. It’s late in the game.

The backsliders and the pretenders are fading into the woodwork and the believers with fire in their bellies are stepping forward, running toward the sound of the explosions, to the front lines, where the action is. Patrick Wood is one such man. A fighter. He posts many of my articles on his site, Technocracy.News. The article below by Patrick is accompanied by a bonus video from Mike Adams, which is only 17 minutes long but very powerful. Please take it all in and share with your pastors, friends and family.

By Patrick Wood

The three most important elements that support life are oxygen, carbon and nitrogen. All are plentiful and all work together along with energy from the sun. All of these are under massive attack around the world.

Carbon dioxide is declared to be a pollutant and schemes are devised to bury it in the ground. The war is on carbon, but note that CO2 contains twice as many oxygen molecules as carbon. Without CO2, plants cannot grow, nor can they replenish oxygen necessary to breathe.

Nitrogen is the most plenteous gas in the atmosphere, but it too is declared to be a pollutant. Without nitrogen, agriculture comes to a screeching halt, potentially creating famines of epic magnitude. Yet, global warming death-cultists are trying to take away nitrogen fertilizers from farms and ranches all over the world.

Watch and share this important mini-documentary which connects many dots.

The global warming death cult blames humans for all these problems that must be “corrected.” If their policies were carried to the extreme, earth would end up as a frozen ice ball whizzing around a dead sun.

This death cult is the prime driver of global depopulation ideology, not only for humans, but CO2-breathing animals as well. More CO2 is exhaled from humans than all other sources combined on earth. Reducing human population would also reduce animal populations as well as vegetation. The perfect solution, right?

