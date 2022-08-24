Globalist ‘death cult’ launches all-out war on the essential elements of life: MUST-WATCH VIDEO

The globalist assault on life is ratcheting up and attacking from all angles, like never before. This should signal us that we are in the end times and the enemy has triggered his end-game scenario. In baseball, you always save your best pitcher for the last inning, when you need to close the game out.
That’s what Satan is doing now. Amazingly, his minions actually think they can win and they’re throwing everything they’ve got at us, sending their best players and deceivers into positions. It’s late in the game.
The backsliders and the pretenders are fading into the woodwork and the believers with fire in their bellies are stepping forward, running toward the sound of the explosions, to the front lines, where the action is. Patrick Wood is one such man. A fighter. He posts many of my articles on his site, Technocracy.News. The article below by Patrick is accompanied by a bonus video from Mike Adams, which is only 17 minutes long but very powerful. Please take it all in and share with your pastors, friends and family.
The three most important elements that support life are oxygen, carbon and nitrogen. All are plentiful and all work together along with energy from the sun. All of these are under massive attack around the world.
Carbon dioxide is declared to be a pollutant and schemes are devised to bury it in the ground. The war is on carbon, but note that CO2 contains twice as many oxygen molecules as carbon. Without CO2, plants cannot grow, nor can they replenish oxygen necessary to breathe.
Nitrogen is the most plenteous gas in the atmosphere, but it too is declared to be a pollutant. Without nitrogen, agriculture comes to a screeching halt, potentially creating famines of epic magnitude. Yet, global warming death-cultists are trying to take away nitrogen fertilizers from farms and ranches all over the world.
Watch and share this important mini-documentary which connects many dots.
The global warming death cult blames humans for all these problems that must be “corrected.” If their policies were carried to the extreme, earth would end up as a frozen ice ball whizzing around a dead sun.
This death cult is the prime driver of global depopulation ideology, not only for humans, but CO2-breathing animals as well. More CO2 is exhaled from humans than all other sources combined on earth. Reducing human population would also reduce animal populations as well as vegetation. The perfect solution, right?
24 thoughts on “Globalist ‘death cult’ launches all-out war on the essential elements of life: MUST-WATCH VIDEO”
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
No documentary attached. Where is it?
WordPress did not let the video go through to my followers in the email alerts but it is on my website. You have to click over to my website at LeoHohmann.com to see the video documentary.
They’ll get their New World Order for about a minute. I pray for the deluded people in our own lives who are already salivating over which of our possessions they will own after we useless eaters are out of the way. My heart weeps for the hellish eternity they will face if they don’t repent and stop persecuting God’s people. (Just the start; they will need to accept the free gift of eternal life paid for by Christ’s death on the Cross.)
My question is if the globalist elites destroy food production on a mass scale, how are they not also going to be affected?
Albert Bourla said at the last WEF meeting “We are on track to eliminating half the world’s population by 2025.” Everyone applauded. Look for the video. It’s out there.
With 7.4Billion now mRNA vaccinated, around the world, I think Albert was understating how many they are going to actually eliminate, don’t you?
He’s got lots videos, send us a link please (copy and paste) I don’t have time to look at all these videos, others don’t either.
Well, what have we here? Could it be that we really are entering the last days of the Last Days, or is it just another false alarm in a long history of false alarms? Time will tell.
Either way, “Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my help and my God.” Ps 42:11.
The NWO is coming, it’s a certainty as it’s in Bible prophecy (Rev. 13). But we also know they don’t get their way with everything. Otherwise there would be no one left at the end, but there are as we read. God will protect His own and it’s good to be in the know and take action in certain ways, but also have faith and rest in the fact that God is still on the throne. It’s all going bonkers and accelerating from everywhere at once, don’t be surprised if it gets worse real soon again.
Blessings.
According to Revelation 13 the reign of the Beast from the Sea will only last 42 months. Something will cut it short.
Yes, 1260 days or 42 months which is half of 7 years. 7 being the number representing divinity, riddled throughout the Bible. Nothing will cut anything short. This is the number of days designated by God Himself for Satan’s reign.
42 months is a lot shorter than what the globalists have planned. 3 and a half years is NOT 1000+ like they want.
@ Mike Blythe
According to Jesus Christ, the great tribulation will be shortened.
21For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.
22And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.
(Mat 24:21-22)
Add to this “war on the elements” is the ongoing war on the weather, or weaponized weather that some of our military departments (like HAARP) are employing here and around the world. You’ve seen chemtrails, which are causing megadroughts, mega-floods, etc. that destroys agriculture. It seems to me that the bottom line of scientism is that “if it can be done, let’s do it.” regardless of the consequences by our science elites. It seems to me the globalist “climate change” agenda and their fear-mongering is going hand in hand with actual climate manipulation on a planetary scale.
So WHO is causing the “global warming” that the globalists are screaming about to lockdown, reduce to the Stone Age, and impoverish entire populations or more precisely, causing the weather catastrophes around the world. WHO is ordering these destructive operations in our government?? And then blaming the average Joe for causing “climate change” for which his activities of trying to earn a living needs to be suppressed??
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
I don’t see a link to the video.
Joan, WordPress would not let the video link go through in the email sent out to my followers but if you click over to my website you will see it.
Interesting video from Mike Adams, Leo. Lots of truth bombs in their too. I hadn’t seen this one. One thing for sure on this end. I would never have learned anything I needed to know, if I felt that the messengers had to be on the same page with me about everything. I’ll leave it at that.
All this information exposing the new world feudal order it critical, but we could use some action items now. How do we stop this insanity and put these criminals behind Lindell’s “prison bars”? Does anyone have an action plan besides Mike Lindell with his brilliant, patriotic, relentlessly patient efforts to demolish the heinous (s)election voting machines? And Sheriff Mack’s posse? Brannon Howse’s truth broadcasts and Gene Bailey’s Flashpoint call for action to pastors? Yes, there are many who care and are acting, but we are running out of time. As Mike Lindell wisely states, this is all in God’s plan and timing. The pressure is climaxing.
Bravissimo to all who care and are willing to stand up for America. It is time to devise the counter attack. just as our Founding Fathers’ and patriotic Revolutionaries’ example demonstrated. Squelching our voices cannot stop We the People as God has given us our rights and our strength.
Thank you Leo Hohmann, Patrick Wood, and Mike Adams for your bravery and love of our country and world neighbors, who are our brothers and sisters. God bless you all.
I don’t think I would promote a video by Mike Adams. Here are some quotes of his from his article on joining forces with a company named Moxxor and their green-lipped mussel oils product:
“That’s when I remembered my 7 Principle of Mindful Wealth (https://www.naturalnews.com/Report_Mindful_We…). As I’ve publicly shared in that report, there’s no karma in staying poor. What really matters in this modern world when it comes to money is whether you can mindfully earn and redistribute wealth.
If you can do that with ethics, and with the respect for sustainable life on our planet, then you deserve to attract more wealth. The universe wants you to attract more financial resources when you’re the right person to decide how to use it. And here I was, in the headquarters of the Moxxor company, being invited by the founders to participate in a potentially huge health-related financial opportunity being put right in my lap. It was also, I realized, something that could eventually replace our existing revenue source on NaturalNews, which is primarily Google.
Furthermore, I specifically asked that before the harvest of the green-lipped mussels, the aquaculture fields be blessed with positive intention, and thanks be given to the oceans and Mother Nature for providing such abundance. They not only agreed; Noel invited me to New Zealand to bless the aquaculture fields myself!
I’m flying there in November…”
I’ll stick to sardine fish oil capsules, I won’t pay their prices on those supplements they over charge, incl Healthmasters and other supplements advertized on patriot sites.
I respectfully disagree. The devil knows he is defeated. He’s acting like someone full of spite. Determined to destroy everything because he has nothing to lose.
You may be right Rachel. But his minions definitely think they are closing in on their long-coveted New World Order.
Technocracy’s socially secured minions are under Democracy’s powerful humanist delusion that causes them to think they are definitely closing in on the Marxist Beast’s Orwellian New World Order.
