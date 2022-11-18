G20 leaders agree to work toward mandatory digital health passports for all human beings: This will kickstart one-world beast system experimented with during Covid

We reported earlier this week on the Indonesian health minister’s call for all nations to adopt a globally recognized digital health passport in order to track, monitor and restrict people’s freedom of movement during the “next pandemic” and now we have official confirmation that this was not just a single health minister’s opinion — it’s part of official G20 policy.
The G20 represents leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, minus Russia which has been isolated and demonized even though its partner, China, is still hailed as a wonderful model of success in the way it so efficiently keeps its people in check.
I am sure some readers heard this Indonesian health minister and thought, no big deal, he is after all just the Indonesian health minister, right? He could have been speaking out of school, a wild shoot among otherwise reasonable “leaders” meeting in Bali.
I hate to break it to those readers, but they were wrong to assume any such thing.
When the G20 Summit ended, its formal communique included a strongly worded declaration on digital health passports. The Indonesian official was not speaking out of school or in any way going against what the most power nations of the world want to see take place in 2023.
The official G20 leaders’ declaration calls for digital COVID-19 certificates.
The section of the final communique, which is republished and available on the White House website, which deals with vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic states, “We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and we will advance our effort to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTDs).”
The communique goes on to describe the need for greater multilateral collaboration among nations, stating, “We remain committed to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) that may threaten human health.”
This is global governance in action and they’re no longer hiding it. National sovereignty is treated like an after thought, a small encumbrance that is easily sidestepped in the midst of a “crisis” or emergency type situation. And we all know how easy it is to create a crisis when you own the entire global corporate media.
They are coming right out and telling us now what the goal is — a one-world system that will surveil every human being, including their genomic makeup, for compliance with their “response” to whatever the scary crisis of the moment might be — a pandemic, climate change, war, famine, whatever they decide to use as fear porn. We already know what their “response” consists of — mRNA vaccines for all, whether you want them or not.
Even if these vaccines were entirely safe and effective, which we know they’re not, I still would never submit to a single poke.
Why? Because the virus was the tool to get folks to take the vaccines and the vaccines are the tool to get them to take the digital health passport, a form of global ID that will be used to restrict basic human rights, the freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of religion. There is no one tool ever to appear on the earth that has the potential to be used in such a sweeping way to eradicate freedom on not just a national or regional basis but a global basis.
They want you outfitted with their tool of control, the digital health passport or SMART Health Card, on your phone, so they can track you and restrict your movement whenever they feel the need for another lockdown or partial lockdown.
Global central bankers are just as eager to get their new digital currencies in place as health officials are eager for everyone to get a digital health passport on their phone.
This is no coincidence. These two components, the global digital money and the global digital ID, will work technologically hand in glove to enslave the human population.
Your health and your money are the two avenues through which the beast system is being advanced.
Any Christian who can’t see that this is indeed the beast system taking over is spiritually blind. And once this system evolves to a certain point it could quickly be converted to the actual mark of the beast, where no one will be allowed to buy or sell without having received the world’s tag of acceptance.
Yuval Hariri has already told us where this is going. He said the next step is to place the tool of surveillance “under the skin.” Covid was key in getting us to accept this invasive technology, he said. Watch and listen below.
Bill Gates told us early on in the pandemic that creating a digital certificate of vaccination was the end game, the “final solution,” as he put it.
Klaus Schwab, the son of a German Nazi, said “Nobody will be safe if not everybody is vaccinated,” which made no sense if you took him at face value. If you got the vaccine and it worked, why wouldn’t you be safe?
But anyone who knows Schwab’s mindset knows that Covid vaccines were never about protecting anyone’s health. They were about enslaving us. Covid represented a “rare window of opportunity,” Schwab said, to restructure the entire world under a “Great Reset.”
So what Schwab was really saying was that no one will be allowed to opt out of what’s coming if the globalists have their way. It will be all-inclusive with, as U.N. Agenda 2030 states, “no person left behind.”
I don’t know how else to say it. They aren’t making this optional folks. That’s how you know it is indeed the biblical beast system, because it is global and it is mandatory, just like the Bible said it would be.
So no true Christian can go along with this. Your very soul is at stake.
This is why we must resist with every fiber of our being any Fed or central bank-issued digital currency and every attempt to track us using the above described digital health apps.
Let’s stick together on this. A clump of grapes attached to a vine is difficult to crush no matter how hard you squeeze them. But pick a single grape off the vine and separate it from the clump and it can easily be smashed and bled dry.
19 thoughts on “G20 leaders agree to work toward mandatory digital health passports for all human beings: This will kickstart one-world beast system experimented with during Covid”
Not doing it no not now not ever ! Put a bullet in me first. I will not want to live as something God did not design!
I have a word about the cov jab. I find it extremely interesting ….
1) That the so called vax attacks the DNA where if you didn’t know Gods name is YHWH 10/5/6/5 the Hebrew numerical value of those letters.
https://www.godindna.nz/
2)That it attacks the heart where again God has written His name and is the seat of the Holy Spirit in a believer(remember YOU are the temple not the building in Jerusalem).That is for the Jews.
3) That it attacks the blood Where the source of life is.
“For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it for you on the altar to make atonement for your souls, for it is the blood that makes atonement by the life.” Lev 17:11-Heb 9:22- Matt 20:28
this jab also desecrates the sanctity of our blood mocking God again by polluting it with snake DNA and aborted9 it take 47 dead babies for enough DNA to make one vial of vaccine .
So should we be surprised that Satan works tirelessly to destroy Gods children?
NO we shouldn’t Jesus our most loving Father warned us….
“Anyone who loves their life will lose it, while anyone who hates their life in this world will keep it for eternal life”. John 12:25
I know I’m preaching to the choir for most here. I post this for those who do not know or are weak in their walk. Do Not fear what man can do IF you have faith we WILL live again…but only if we stay faithful. That may very well mean our deaths. Prepare now for that possibility.
Many have gone before us..let us honor their sacrifice and our Heavenly Father’s by staying the course even if we meet the same end.
We have to be willing to be imprisoned and die. We have to be willing to see our children taken from us. If we hold anything back from radical commitment to Jesus Christ, we will fall to the beast system. BUT! Jesus promises to be with us no matter what. He will protect us in ways we can’t imagine. This will be the true test of our faith in Him. Maranatha!
I would hate to spend an eternity of having to live with the Gates and the Schwab types. Their wicked threats and plans motivate me more to make sure that I continue to abide in Christ. I have had enough of the devil and his minions in this life. I and many others can look forward to never hearing from or being bothered with satan’s minions one day throughout eternity.
Thanks for your honest reporting Leo. Let every reader rest in the council and the comfort of The Holy Ghost. Listed here are a few of the scriptures that I rest in. And I have no intention of letting any human or the devil take my crown.
“I will bless the Lord, who have given me council: my reins also instruct me in the night seasons. I have set the Lord always before me: because He is at my right hand; I shall not be moved. Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoiceth: my flesh also shall rest in hope. Thou wilt shew me the path of life: In Thy presence is fullness of joy; at Thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore. (Psalms 16:7-9, 11).
if its being revealed its ready to be rolled out.
We’re in the time of the beast
I agree. But most Christians don’t see it yet.
I dont understand this, Leo. Unless they just refuse to read the bible. OR, theyre stuck in the lie of the pre-trib rapture?
Its mindblowing
Yes, it truly is astonishing. But maybe this is what Jesus was talking about in Matthew 24 when he said it would be like in the days of Noah when everyone just went about their lives, marrying and giving in marriage, etc., while the noose being fitted for their necks was being constructed right out in the open.
Our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. Endure in Christ until the end. And as Jesus said in the gospels. Fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell.
So that we may boldly say, the Lord is my helper; and I will not fear what man shall do unto me (Hebrews 13:6).
Pray for my fellow Christians to awaken and resist the devil. A friend of mine was shocked to hear that Bill Gates was behind the shots. She never liked him or his fake philanthropic NGO corporation. I explained that that was why I refused to get it. That it’s somehow linked to a Satanic one world government.
After reading your article today, I am expecting that trumpet (shofar?) to sound this very night! How much worse can the world get before Jesus calls His bride up? Won’t it be wondrous?
Thanks Leo! All of this and the glow-bull digital money thing along with more of Billy goats -Gates of hell’s plans to block the sun, all of this makes one’s blood pressure zooom up!
“They sure don’t want us to buy weapons of self-defense or utilities and supplies & aids for survival and they don’t want us gathering together, we may not ALL be together (personally or geographically) BUT….We’re Together in Spirit and in Christ, and if He’s with us then who can be against us?
Go Ahead, Slimy Bill Gates boy!…Block the SUN, Try it!….but Yoy Mr billy goats & friends… You Can’t block The SON!… Your days are about over satan!
If Revelation 13:18 refers to any individual man–and I think it does, though the Beast itself is a group of men–Bill Gates would fit. His spiritual guru is a witch. Elon Musk is dating one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WO2020060606
International patent for cryptocurrency monitoring the human body and linking it to the IoT. Making it the IoB.
Taken out by Microsoft corporation.
Billy knows what he’s doing. Hitler tried to bring this technocratic rule about eighty years ago. He was also obsessed with the occult.
Technocracy no longer requires charismatic men who deliver rousing speeches. Greasy nerds lurking behind screens can rule more effectively from the shadows.
Well said Rachel, as always.
Thanks for replying Rachel! I agree that “The AbtiChrist’ isn’t actually just One man, but a bunch of these soulless , scumbags! Mr handsome (sic) gates along with Schwab (WEF) and Harari and Soros and Tedros and the WHO gang and probably be some new faces coming out (or should I say coming up)…(slithering up …and out of hell)…., I suppose very soon these demons will be cutting our gas & electricity and internet!
Rachel: Who is Gates’s spiritual guru?
“For it has been granted to you that for the sake of Christ you should not only believe in him but also suffer for his sake…” (Philippians 1:29)
“And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death.” (Revelation 12:11)
It’s time to make a life-and-death decision. There is no more America (except as a part of the North American Union, you know, one of the ten world regions fulfilling the prophetic ten toes/ten horns/ten kings). It’s here and it’s now and it’s time to wake up and smell reality, i.e., what are we willing to die for, where are going to draw the line? God bless you.
