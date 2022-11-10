John Kerry spills the beans at U.N.’s COP27 meeting: They want to replace capitalism with a new economic system

Pope Francis also recently called for a ‘new economic system’
The World Economic Forum’s climate change agenda was “modeled” off the effort to roll out vaccines during the Covid pandemic, John Kerry said during a COP27 panel discussion in Egypt on Tuesday.
That means we can all look forward to high-pressure, coercive government tactics, and not only from the government but from corporate elites.
Appearing alongside WEF President Børge Brende and various corporate executives, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that it is urgent for the private sector to pair with governments to realize the goal of preventing the global temperature from rising and to save lives in the allegedly looming global climate crisis, Breitbart reported.
Kerry said in a speech before the panel:
“We have an enormous challenge before us to bring to scale new technologies and to harness the deeply capable capacity of private sector entrepreneurs in order to bring them to the table because without it, no government has enough money… we need everybody behind this.”
King Charles has made similar statements, that we need nations to pool their resources and raise a trillion dollars to combat climate change.
Kerry further promoted the WEF’s launch of its First Movers Coalition, a program to get the private sector involved in advancing the climate agenda, which he said was “needed to create demand signals in the market where they didn’t exist, which takes boldness, it takes courage from these executives who have made the decision to be a part of this.”
So there you have it. These globalists are on a mission to destroy not only the individual freedom that millions of Westerners have enjoyed in the Post-World War II era, but they also plan to destroy what’s left of the market capitalism that led to a prosperous middle class. As long as the middle class is prosperous, it remains independent and capable of critical thinking. Wipe out their wealth and you wipe out their ability to make their own decisions based on individual critical thinking.
Kerry admitted this was the goal in his COP27 speech when he said “we need to create demand signals in the market where they didn’t exist.” They want to artificially create demand where none exists for things like vaccines, electric cars, fake meat grown in labs, replacing animal protein with crickets and other insects, solar and wind power in place of reliable coal and oil.
That’s not how capitalism works. But that’s what they’re going to try to force upon the world through ESGs and a Chinese point system that punishes those businesses and individuals who refuse to go along with the new system of government and corporate coercion.
French President Emmanuel Macron was also heard speaking at COP27 about the demise of capitalism.
“The capitalist model can no longer work,” Macron reportedly said.
Pope Francis has also called for replacing capitalism with a “new economic model” in the aftermath of Covid. In his recent book, he called for a “new economic system.”
The Catholic News Agency reports that, in his general audience address of September 30 in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Vatican, the pope criticized capitalism, calling it “unfair” and “unsustainable.”
“And certainly we cannot expect the economic model that underlies unfair and unsustainable development to solve our problems. It has not and will not, because it cannot do so, even though some false prophets continue to promise the ‘trickle-down’ that never comes.”
So by purposely drying up the food supply, paying farmers not to produce, forcing them to drastically reduce the use of fertilizers, making them cull their herds of livestock and replace that protein in the human diet with crickets and other insects, this is somehow going to be more “sustainable” and feed more people? This is the World Economic Forum/United Nations agenda that Pope Francis promotes, so don’t believe him when he says he’s for a more equitable, sustainable, peaceful world.
This pope is a deceiver. John Kerry is a deceiver. They talk about climate change in a context that makes people think they’re trying to benefit humanity. But when you lift the veneer of rhetorical altruism, what you find is an extremely anti-human line of policies that support the greater U.N. depopulation agenda.
According to the Independent Sentinel, Francis “wants the UN – the dictator’s club – to lead the world with this new system that sounds a lot like the World Economic Forum’s system.”
That’s because it is all the same tyrannical system being promoted right now by the four-legged beast — the political, the economic/corporate, the academic/media and the religious/spiritual realms.
46 thoughts on “John Kerry spills the beans at U.N.’s COP27 meeting: They want to replace capitalism with a new economic system”
Francis brought the Inca/Amazonian god Pachamama to the Vatican in 2019 and held ceremonies for it, but he was preceded in this modern syncretism by the honor JPII paid to this entity in 1985, citing it as a precursor to Christian beliefs about creation. Pachamama is being touted as another symbol for the Green Agenda, which is behind the move to a “new economy”. (Probably resulting in something vaguely pre-industrial feudalism which obviously cannot sustain a large population, hence the reason for depopulation. Could be why Francis appointed a radical pro-abortion atheist to his Life Commission)
Francis seems worse than the Borgia popes. He sold off the Chinese Catholics, lock, stock and barrel, to the CCP and used an infamous homosexual and pedophile to broker the deal in return for a very large, annual payment. That shows what enterprising, money making deals he’s willing to do with communist regimes. What a betrayal. He should have been deposed for this alone. Don’t recall any other pope pulling such stunts. It would have been unthinkable in pre-Vatican II times.
But what???—he gets away with it all. The Swiss Guards ought to escort this guy by the scruff of his neck and eject him into the streets. But the opposition to Francis and his agenda is very weak and any protestors within the RC Church are marginalized, severely disciplined or cast out. His successor is likely to be a Francis II or worse, since he has bloated the college of cardinals with those of the same ilk.
As Vigano said—there is a “deep church” working with a “deep state”. “The smoke of Satan”has entered the temple…”as Paul VI said in 1972.
Yep.
Sorry I have it only in German version, but after only a few quotations in German language right at the beginning of the clip the rest is done in English with German subtitles. Worth watching and scary. Shows how high in the pyramid structure of “hunger games society“ being pushed is the Vatican wirth it’s satanic hierarchy.
https://odysee.com/@EvaHermanOffiziell:1/09-11-22-COP27-Klimagebote:c
So here’s how it went for us yesterday and today; is this ESG in action? My husband decided to order ivermectin online, as he has done several times before. He got a confirmation for his order, but noticed later that the order was cancelled. He used a bank-issued credit card and there was a notice saying that our bank would not allow the transaction. He tried again today and didn’t get a confirmation. He tried to call the pharmacy’s customer service, but got no answer. He called the bank and they could not see any activity regarding the order. The bank rep could not explain why this has happened. I researched and found our bank has an ESG score posted. This may seem a little off topic, but I consider it to possibly be a sign of increasing surveillance and control.
Today I sent a political photo via text to a friend. (If you’re curious, it said, Biden and Fetterman 2024, it’s a no brainer. I know, not very nice. That’s why I didn’t post it on Facebook.) Instead of being sent to my friend, I noticed later there was a red exclamation mark beside the photo. This seems like censorship to me. I’m getting a bit nervous . . .
Do you know the character and history of this traitor? You should read about him. Then you WILL KNOW!
Communism says every man can have a new jacket!! Christianity says ,every jacket can have a NEW MAN!! PREACH IT,teach it,live it ,love it!@ Mr t
John Kerry has been trying to undermine America most of his life. This is by far his worst. Why is he not in prison for treason? What did the January sixers do that was worse than what Kerry always gets away with?
No one ever goes to jail for being pro-globalist incl politicians and their pals working for gov.
In the midterm elections, most 18-29 year olds voted for marijuana, LGBT+, abortion, and blue city marxism. In Orwell’s “1984” the proles were allowed by the Party to indulge themselves in all manner of drunkenness and debauchery because their degradation into the subhuman made it easier to control the proles.
I don’t want to especially pick on the young generation, with their pagan tattoos and face mutilations, weird beliefs and dress, profanity-laced speech, because the older generations for the past 100 years had indulged themselves as well in alcoholism and drugs, many kinds of sexual vice, criminal behavior and agnosticism/atheism and flirtations with pagan religions, too. The decline into the subhuman state has been going on a long time. But the young represent the future of humanity and if the majority of them have voted FOR every issue on the ballot that represents the demonic, then it should be extremely easy for the Overlords to impose their rule.
This is despite the fact the many Christian parents have taken their kids to church, only to find out later that their adult children consider Christ irrelevant. We need to examine why that is.
Christianity gives our humanity dignity, raising us to up even to judge angels. God made us in his image to be like Him, who is all Goodness and holiness. This is where true freedom is. Why is this not being taught to the young??
Excellent comment Kayjae.
Thanks, Leo
Kerry and his cadre of crooked communists need to leave the tried and true system developed over centuries by their betters alone. ‘Sides, old Lurch looks like a stiff wind might blow him over. He wouldn’t survive long enough to see a new economoic system realized.
Revelation 13; one world government, economy, and religion under the beast. And there it is!
It’s happening now, right in front of our faces, and God is not stopping it because he is allowing “the iniquity of the Amorites” to reach fruition before he starts [Revelation 6 – 19] judgment. Nothing we can do will stop it or at this point even slow it down. The birth pains have sped up dramatically (in globalist/new age terminology “accelerationism”) and unadulterated wickedness is slamming us hard every day, nay, every hour now. All that’s left to do is get prepared as per Revelation 12:11. The LORD bless you and keep you.
I just want to say that john kerry is a p.o.s. No one would have heard of him if he hadnt married into big money. The fact that he grandstands by repeatedly showing up at “climate change” meetings in a private jet spewing metric shittons of carbon, shows me he is a hypocritical ass-wipe.
T,
Your comments about John Kerry are so true you might be in danger of getting fact-checked by CNN/MSNBC…
Now, who wants to start in on Leonardo DiCaprio? I find it really ironic that “Titanic” ended with his character freezing to death and then he jumps on the global warming (now just “climate change”) bandwagon! You’d think he’d understand the benefits of warmer oceans…
I think that John Kerry looks more like Herman Monster with each passing day.
He’s not human, nope noway.
They can take their artificial meats and lab-grown crickets and french fried hop-toads and stick it! As a little boy growing up I thought the monsters and boogeymen only lived under my bed or in the upstairs closet. Just who let them loose?
The sad thing is no one is doing anything! Soon, they will outlaw hunting & fishing.
I wonder how much fake meat and real bug John ‘Herman Munster’ Kerry and Ugly Billy boy gates will eat???
Come on, man. The NU rules aren’t fir him. Theyre for the human cattle not the spaceman overlords.
Hurry up Vlad
One Big Boom * and just get it over with! I’m still hoping to get to see Gates, Soros, Kerry and Slob Schwab get the BOOM!
They are NOT replacing capitalism. There hasn’t been capitalism in the world for at least the last 100 years.
They are replacing one fraud with another.
Biden is trying to start a nuclear war with everyone,and he doen’t know it but THE RIG ROCK IS COMING,and THAT will finish off america,no one will be ready …
Get real! Biden has no idea what he is doing or what he is saying. He is only articulate when he asks, “did their check clear?”
Well it is our own faults, so I hope everyone enjoys the $hitty outcome. Sitting back and doing virtually Nothing for Decades does have severe consequences. Allowing these ultra criminal, out of control govt type a$$hole$ run wild, well, has major consequences as well. By doing Nothing – we have quite literally sliced our own throats & that of our family members. WE are so impotent and pathetic my God seriously.
No Thanks,
Eh, speak for yourself. Jesus saved me and I obey Him out of love to the best of mine and the Holy Spirit’s abilities (thank you, Holy Spirit!)
Ever since I was 8 years old I have thought it odd that Christians say Heaven is the best place to be and yet hold on to life so dearly for life’s sake. Now at nearly 37 I am convinced that many people cling to life too much.
I will state the obvious, I’m not really looking forward to DYING (the process leading to death) unless it’s quick and painless. Death is just instantaneous and then the good stuff, so I’m ready whenever. After two suicide attempts in my teens, I know I am – I just realized it would be awful for the first thing I saw to be Jesus shaking His head in sadness and saying “Why weren’t you patient? I’m so disappointed, I had such plans for you…”
I’m here as an observer, and hoping to see the world burn. If there is anyone worth anything that crosses my path and needs help, I’ll help if they’ve repented or might repent. Beyond that, Christians are permitted to enjoy justice as well as mercy, and there is MUCH that is owed that people have REFUSED to let be covered by Christ’s blood.
There is great delusion now. It’s not people who have never really considered Jesus before. It’s people who’ve flat out rejected Him and knowing full well what they have done!
So… bonfire!
Great comment Andy. Thank you for sharing from your heart.
Bless you, Andy. And thank you for knowing to extend kindness and mercy to those who repent or might. You speak of things of peace.
If you don’t believe that there is a God and a Devil, then how does someone explain all the low down filthy diabolical mean nasty perverted evil that this group of total criminals force upon humanity?
God has turned his back to this Satanic World and is allowing the Punishment to be dispensed on The People.
Biblical prophecy continues perfectly accurately. Look up for our redemption draws near! Maranatha!
These monster are creating climate disaster
CHEMTRAIL.
CHEMTRAILS that spray poison daily onto the mother earth .
Look up into the sky and see them.
Is it NOT airplane vapour folks.
Time to start speaking about this.
They are creating the climate change.
All EVIL folks
Thank you
Many days over 100 degrees here in Boston last summer. Three or four in a row. Sunlight that feels like it’s burning the skin in seconds. Sunlight so intense you cannot expose bare skin to it for more than a minute. Heat records being set nearly every summer. 80+ percent of the bugs are gone. . Are all these people out there trying to sound tough by claiming global warming is a hoax? I say it’s real, and I blame the geoengineering!
Dane Wigington says we may have only until 2025 to live (in his own words).
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/uncensored-geoengineering-expert-says-by-2025-there-will-be-no-food-or-life-left-dane-wigington/
I’m glad to hear someone had a “Big Gulp” of the climate “Kool-Aid” for breakfast.
You may be onto something Matthew. I’ve been looking into that lately as well.
The push in the US to lower co2 has resulted in lower co2, but has exposed us to more dense sunlight and uv rays. Google it fir yourself the studies are out there. One would be a narcissist to belief man can control mother nature. The planet is 3.6 billion years old. 200 years of data that is manipulated and flawed at best is light a needle in a haystack. There have been numerous warming periods and numerous ice ages in the life of this planet. Do not believe those whose desire is to enslave us.
Used to have a lot of birds. Used to have a lot of bees, flies, etc. Please take a look at Hosea 4:1-3.
jmsept@sympatico.ca:
I think the chemicals put out by volcanos and how the world climate recovers in a year or two put human-made climate change theories to bed. The most “extreme” types of “chemtrails” I can think of from airlines would probably be “blue ice”…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_ice_(aviation)
Forget man-made climate change. THAT would ruin my day!
Fascism for sure. If anyone is interested in how this works globally and domestically, I invite you to read “The Wages of Destruction: the making and the breaking of the Nazi economy” by Adam Tooze. Hint: it involved looting a society and one’s neighbors to feed a war machine.
It seems like our economists and government officials, financiers and tycoons have been copying aspects of this model for at least the last 50 years. Covid mandates were a major test run to put the last touches on a totalitarian system, but much of this has already been going on behind the scenes for years, starting with the Federal Reserve Bank cartel, which removed the control of our economy and currency from Congress. Most unconstitutional and corrupt. We’ve been robbed ever since.
No doubt this “new” economy or rather updated fascism will be looking for a way to finance the next war. The great WWIII that our neoliberal and neocon lasers are drooling for. Wonder when slavery will be legalized? Who is going to be our Albert Speer??
https://www.steynonline.com/12856/a-sennight-of-steyn-september-25-october-1
Book: ‘The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science’
Book: ‘Human Caused Global Warming, the Biggest Deception in History’
https://www.technocracy.news/dr-tim-ball-on-climate-lies-wrapped-in-deception-smothered-with-delusion/
https://www.technocracy.news/tim-ball-the-evidence-proves-that-co2-is-not-a-greenhouse-gas
Tim passed away on Sept 24th 2022.
And people will still scream “LIAR!”
Fascism & communism merging together. The beast is here.
Fascism & communism are really just two sides of the same coin, both extremes of leftist, large government ideology.
If one looks at original definitions, “right” ideology goes to smaller and smaller government, eventually abutting libertine/bohemianism/anarchism. However, common sense shows that SOME amount of control over a population is necessary to ensure common standards, maintain (NOT dictate!) common values and the existence of society itself.
“Left” ideology goes to larger government, eventually landing in a heap of totalitarianism.
This is why many are centrist, or at least USED to be: humans instinctively know that neither totalitarianism nor anarchy are great ways to live. The interesting thing is that the scale is almost a loop instead of a horizontal line, because if one reaches totalitarianism it will foster a desire for freedom, and if one reaches anarchy it will foster a desire for control and safety and “something bigger than self”.
I have always been of the opinion that government should only exist to do what the private sector can’t, won’t, and shouldn’t do, which is basically to maintain an army and civilian infrastructure that would be a loss for a private company (like road maintenance), and then the standards needs for the COMMON good such as firefighters and police.
And that’s it. America and other places have gotten into trouble by deciding that everything and the kitchen sink must be thrown in under the heading of “the common good” (and then later “rights”), including things that are mere conveniences or even outright harmful.
It was the original intent to have a small federal government, and then strong state governments. The idea was that if a state became a dump like California, it would be shamed and lose power and population to it’s neighbors and thus self-right.
However, it was also clearly understood that, as John Adams put into words: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Such as people who rejoice at killing babies and can’t even tell if they have XX or XY chromosomes…
If you REALLY want to break it down, states were to compete for approval just like companies compete in capitalism.
Nobody will patronize a dump, or so the thinking went.
The Confederacy wasn’t totally wrong when it went to war, and the Federalists weren’t entirely “winners” in the American Civil War. Most Confederate soldiers didn’t own slaves or go to war for slavery: they went because of their state, their family, and their friends. The call to fight for STATES’ rights was a huge and often overlooked part of why they fought.
Unfortunately the “elites” of the South DID own slaves or benefited financially from the practice (“Dixiecrats”/Southern Democrats), so you had a small number of extremely wealthy individuals create a problem (attacking Fort Sumter) and then try to exploit the following disaster for their own benefit, including by forming their own government so they could do as they pleased without any legal or ethical naysaying.
Sound familiar?
