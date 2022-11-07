The one-world religion on full display as fake ‘faith leaders’ join globalist predators to push Earth worship at U.N. COP 27 conference

Climate hysteria, i.e. Earth worship, is a key component of the coming one-world religion and we’re seeing it on full display in Egypt this week at the United Nations COP 27 climate conference.
The COP 27 logo says it all.
The logo depicts the African sun (above) and embracing the ancient Egyptian Aten’s sun (below), which implies giving rise to a new horizon (new world order).
All of the global crises unleashed upon the earth since March 2020 have been aimed at one thing – depopulation. For more on this, see my Oct. 25 article in which climate activist Dennis Meadows clearly explains in a video that the climate “crisis” can never be solved without drastic population reduction.
The globalists’ plan calls for riding the wave of fear created by various global crises all the way to a new world order, or as they now call it, a Great Reset. They wish to restructure and re-order all human activity on earth, from the way we socialize and work to the way we worship — and who/what we worship.
You can continue to have your Christianity, your Islam, your Judaism or Hinduism, but you must agree to add Earth worship into the mix and place it above the principles of your original religion of choice.
We see at the COP 27 conference that the hierarchy of the world’s major religions are all willing to sacrifice their religious principles for the higher religion of Earth worship. More than 100 “faith leaders” have traveled to the COP 27 conference to join with business and political leaders and give the conference an air of spirituality.
Globalists know they cannot get the majority of people to accept this newly ordered “sustainable” lifestyle, the “new normal” as they often call it, without a type of religious fervor. They also need a few good crises. The more catastrophic and scary the better.
That was what Covid was all about. It was used to usher in the beginnings of this new way of life on planet Earth, where people accept a new reality of far less individual freedoms, far less privacy, and in the end, far less ownership of land, homes, firearms, vehicles, etc. In fact, you won’t even own your own body.
“You will own nothing and be happy,” said the World Economic Forum in a now infamous video from a few years back.
Over the past two-plus years, the vast majority of people worldwide showed they were willing to accept this new normal. They showed it every time they dutifully put on their face mask, took their bogus Covid test, separated from friends and loved ones, and ultimately lined up for their shots. As a result, the Great Reset is now moving on to the next level.
We are entering the “kill phase,” in which those who accepted the experimental gene-therapy shots are dying “suddenly” on stages, on ball fields, in their sleep, etc. At the same time, the current world order is fracturing, with US-NATO on one side and China-Russia on the other, and the globalists, who engineered this split, are now driving the two sides toward World War III. This will be another huge population reducer.
We can also expect new man-made plagues, as evidenced by the recent news about the new strain of coronavirus that is being developed by researchers at Boston University that has an 80 percent lethality rate.
The globalists are also making war on our food supply chain by deliberately causing a diesel shortage, a fertilizer shortage, and by pushing their green agenda and propaganda war against all things natural.
Instead of beef, chicken and cow’s milk, they want us to eat crickets, meal worms and cockroach milk. Reliable coal, oil and natural gas systems are being transferred over to unreliable wind and solar, except in China where they’re allowed to continue with reliable energy.
The green agenda, aka climate hysteria, is inherently irrational.
Why, for instance, would you take the world’s second-largest exporter of food, the Netherlands, and implement policies that make it harder for Dutch farmers to produce food? And the Dutch government, headed by a prime minister who is a protégé of WEF globalist Klaus Schwab, is putting the pressure on farmers to cull their herds and reduce vital fertilizer usage at a time when everyone agrees we need more food being put into the pipeline, not less.
It makes no sense. Unless your agenda is not to feed the world but to cause starvation. Starve it into submission.
Because climate change is inherently irrational – we’re going to save the planet by killing off large segments of the animal and human population – these globalists have had a difficult time selling it to the average Western citizen of America, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, etc.
The reason you see far less climate hysteria in dictatorships like China is because they already own the people of those countries.
The climate agenda is about bringing the middle-class Western world to its knees, making its formerly free citizens comply with every new dietary dictate, every new restriction on speech, farming, our freedom of movement and assembly.
So what do the globalists do when not enough people comply with their anti-human climate agenda?
They do what dictators have always done throughout history.
They incorporate their tyrannical ideological agenda into a religious dogma.
You can see the new religion unfolding this week in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, where the globalists are holding the United Nations COP 27 climate conference at a posh resort in the Sinai Peninsula.
The new world order beast system has more than one component and they’re all gathering in the ancient land of Egypt, in the Sinai, which is a highly symbolic venue at which to hold a globalist conference.
Here’s how I see the global beast system breaking down:
- The political component.
- The educational/academic/media component.
- The economic and corporate component.
- The religious component.
All four components are gathering this week in the Sinai, where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God Almighty. They will receive their marching orders from the Satanic cabal.
As many of you know, tomorrow is Election Day here in the United States and most conservatives, even conservative Christians, think this will be the answer to all our problems. Vote for Republicans and they will stave off the barrage of evil coming at us from every direction over the last two-plus years, really since March 2020 when Donald J. Trump approved the national state of emergency.
While I agree that tomorrow’s election results are extremely important, it only represents one-quarter of the tyrannical pie that makes up the global beast system, a counterfeit kingdom trying to establish itself in the Earth under the direct control of Satan himself.
Even if we take over all the levers of power in the political system, starting with tomorrow’s election, we’d still have the evil corporations, the evil education and media establishment, and the evil religious system to deal with. Three of the four would still be operating under Luciferian influence.
At the COP 27 conference in Egypt, we get a look at all four of these evil components coming together to map out what they hope is the final destruction of freedom on the planet – political freedom, economic-medical freedom, freedom of speech/press, and freedom of religion.
Let’s look at just one aspect of this four-pronged attack on humanity, the religious.
According to a Nov. 7 article in Israel 365, global religious leaders are gathering in Sinai to receive what they call the “Climate Justice Ten Commandments”
Below is an excerpt from Israel 365’s article (hat tip John Shaphat):
Some 40,000 attendees have flocked to the Sinai Desert including over 100 world leaders as well as leaders in business and other sectors. Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and other religious figures will participate in a UN conference on climate change that is taking place this week and next. In conjunction with the UN event, a group of faith leaders is taking an alternative approach, seeking a faith-based solution to the ecological crisis by promoting the “Ten Principles for Climate Justice” in a global initiative.
The multifaith initiative- led by the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD), The Elijah Interfaith Institute, and the Peace Department – is part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is taking place in the Sinai Peninsula, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6-18.
According to the Interfaith Center, the location of COP27 is especially meaningful because the Sinai Desert is “a place of revelation in the collective consciousness of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and others. It is a site for turning to God and receiving God’s message,” as they explained in a press release.
(Note from Leo: So here they are projecting the agenda of evil globalist predators like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and George Soros onto God! This is major blasphemy in action on the part of these fake faith leaders.)
On Sunday, the organization will hold a “Climate Repentance Ceremonies” and “put forth a prophetic interreligious call to action.”
The partnering organizations initially intended to hold the Climate Repentance Ceremony and Ten Commandments events at Jebel Musa in the southern Sinai Peninsula. The area is traditionally believed to be the location of the biblical Mount Sinai, a site of great significance in the Bible and considered holy to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Unfortunately, the Egyptian government chose not to permit the main interfaith event to be held at Jabal Musa due to security concerns so the central venue for Sunday’s events was changed to London, a location that was readily accessible to faith leaders around the world and is a major media hub, as well as other locations (it’s also a hub of Mystery Babylon and global banking).
A small group of faith leaders will be allowed to ascend Jabal Mus and hold a repentance ceremony as originally planned.
Concurrent faith-based events will be held at Mt. Abu India, Rishikesh in the Himalayas, New York City, Ecuador, Germany, Vienna, Salt Lake City, Mount St. Francis in Indiana, and Australia, joining faith leaders from many denominations including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and others.
The organizers have also urged houses of worship around the world to join in at the same time on Sunday with prayer and study focused on this “transformative moment to protect our environment.”
Despite the change of venue, the Biblical significance and Mt. Sinai are still central themes of the event, as Rabbi Yonatan Neril, the founder and Executive Director of The Interfaith Center, explained.
“Some people believe religion is separate and distinct from ecology or care for God’s creation,” he said. “Were it not for the receiving of the Hebrew Bible on Mt. Sinai, Jewish tradition teaches, God would have returned the world to chaos and void. Applying the teachings of the Hebrew Bible to stewardship of God’s creation is not just an idea for today, but essential for a future in which we achieve a balanced, worldwide ecosystem and thrive on a planet viable for all life.”
Among climate experts and environmental activists, there are some who claim that the destructive process of climate change is irreversible, but Rabbi Neril noted that the Bible teaches otherwise.
“Many people fear that humans have irrevocably destroyed the ecology of ‘Eden’ on earth,” Rabbi Neril explained. “But God created the world out of love for life on earth.”
“We need to change the operating system that humanity generated and is degrading God’s creation,” he said. “We need to switch from greed, short-term thinking, and individualistic behavior to spiritual satisfaction, long-term thinking, and altruism. And by doing that we will address the symptoms of the problem and manifest a new earth. May God help us.”
Rabbi Neril sees faith and religion as playing essential roles in the solution.
“Leveraging faith communities to move the needle around climate advocacy is a deeply needed and worthwhile effort,” he explained. “While the national political culture is so divided, faith is this common ground that can soften the boundaries and open hearts and minds.”
– END OF EXCERPT –
So we have a rabbi at the COP 27 conference talking about the need for a new “operating system” for humanity and how we need to “open our hearts and minds” to the New Age earth worshipping religion. His choice of words regarding the “operating system” is interesting and many of my readers will pick up on the coded meaning of that terminology. For those who didn’t pick up on it, please re-read my articles from back in February and March of 2020 — here, here and here.
Tyrants need only two things to take over: They need our compliance and they need soldiers. The second one, soldiers, we have no control over. These are the cops and military personnel who follow illegal, unconstitutional orders from evil dictators simply for a paycheck. But the first one, non-compliance, is totally within our realm of control. So let’s stay vigilant in resolving to disobey every illegal, unbiblical dictate and propaganda talking point coming out of this four-pronged beast system, and pray to God for more time in which our people can repent and re-order their lives back into synch with God’s wishes, not the world’s.
36 thoughts on “The one-world religion on full display as fake ‘faith leaders’ join globalist predators to push Earth worship at U.N. COP 27 conference”
These comments which I’ve quoted from the article suggest ‘New Age’ thinking.
“Among climate experts and environmental activists, there are some who claim that the destructive process of climate change is irreversible, but Rabbi Neril noted that the Bible teaches otherwise.
“Many people fear that humans have irrevocably destroyed the ecology of ‘Eden’ on earth,” Rabbi Neril explained. “But God created the world out of love for life on earth.”
“We need to change the operating system that humanity generated and is degrading God’s creation,” he said. “We need to switch from greed, short-term thinking, and individualistic behavior to spiritual satisfaction, long-term thinking, and altruism. And by doing that we will address the symptoms of the problem and manifest a new earth. May God help us.”
The Rabbi believes that we can rediscover Eden on earth in pursuit of “spiritual satisfaction”. He’s advocating the removal of individualism and he suggests replacing it with altruism. In this context I take altruism to mean denying individual rights for the common good.
New Age thinking places an emphasis on being in harmony with the earth in order to achieve Utopia on this earth. I’ve said many times that the second beast mentioned in Revelation 13, will preside over a spiritual regime.
I believe that the alignment of the major religions for a common cause will accelerate the merger of the apostate churches resulting in a world religion ready for the revealing of the man of sin.
The deification of this earth is being used to shift the focus away from the true creator and to take from his glory. They are worshipping the creation instead of the creator. “Professing themselves to be wise they have become fools”
They have changed the truth of God into a lie, and are worshipping and serving the creation more than the Creator to whom all glory and honour rightly belongs.
But as bible believing Christians, we know that this earth is destined for destruction so we will not buy into this worship of the earth.
Jesus said “Heaven and earth will pass away
“35 Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away. 36 But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. 37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Peter confirms this when he says
“But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.”
AND
“10But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.”
If anyone is interested in the Eastern Orthodox Christian view on the anti-Christ religion of the future, this book was written some decades ago by a well-known American monk, Fr Seraphim Rose. You can read it here. https://archive.org/details/fr.-seraphim-rose-orthodoxy-and-the-religion-of-the-future/mode/2up
Before he became a priest-monk, he wrote a short book on nihilism in 1962 that is apropo for our times. You can read it here. https://archive.org/details/fr-seraphim-rose-nihilism-the-root-of-the-revolution-of-the-modern-age
The United States is the second beast of Revelation 13 ( verses 11-18 ) . I can prove this using only scripture and recorded history and without supposition or opinion: straight Biblical facts.
This is why, and I’m not happily reporting this part, this opinion portion of my comment, this is why I foresee no ‘ Red Tsunami ‘ tomorrow, rather I foresee a gargantuan CHEAT in our faces by the left in America … not only will we conservatives not pick up any seats, we’ll have at least 5 in the House and 4 in the Senate clearly stolen by the left. By ‘ clearly ‘ I mean OBVIOUS UNDENIED THEFT.
You wonder why they would do such an arrogant and obvious thing?
Because DEPOPULATION, they want a civil war, they want chaos in the streets so they can sick their storm troopers and SS upon us… and stealing tomorrow does both things for them whether or not we act on our parts in any manner violently… they’ll simply run several false flags to blame on us…
So I pray you are well associated with Jesus Christ … don’t lose sight of Him now no matter what it costs in earthly relationships and things…. Nothing is of greater importance now to us as individuals.
Go look into the mirror, stare into those eyes and speak the words ‘ even if I lose ______ ( most important to your life ) I will chose to love you Jesus Christ’… prayerfully you can not lie to those eyes, may who you see be faithful.
The churches have been infiltrated for precisely this purpose and it’s all culminating in these end times. That is another novel. A true one. Anyway yes, they are coming at us from every direction. Only God and His miracles will save us. Till it’s our time to go. And I’m ready to die when it’s time, but I will never comply with their religious requests, demands, etc. even upon threat of death, torture, etc. I will keep my religious faith as a Christian till I die even if it’s the reason I die. And the irony is there are things that are true, I know there are many things that could be done differently that would be better for the planet and due to greed it is done otherwise, like making disposable light bulbs instead of the long lasting ones and the list is too long to get into here. But the poison comes in when they attach religion to it, worship of the earth or anything but the God of the Christian Bible, and they invert all His ways and prop up their own, man’s ways; and one of them is the extinction of humanity. A scheme more sinister and evil than Hitler’s is underway and most are oblivious.
My Governor is there- Eric Holcomb- what a disgrace he is—— this is showing the face of Satan before the tribulation!
Holcomb is there, is he?
I’m starting a local print publication in my Indiana town. Too many remain ignorant because they are Boomers who only go online for email/FB/kitten videos or work long hard hours offline. When I talk to them they are interested.
I’m going to write about this and how our “conservative” governor is onboard with this new one world religion.
Not trying to see a connection where there is probably not any, and I haven’t yet read the article, but it strikes me how the colors of the COP 27 logo, blue and gold, also happen to be the two colors of the Ukrainian flag, which leftists (and some on the right) love to show off in their Twitter accounts. And it’s those who get drawn into this conflict who are more likely to get drawn into supporting the much bigger conflict between those who promote the NWO and those who do not.
I am under the impression that NOT EVEN ONE so-called “virus” has ever been purified or isolated and demonstrated to exist by any lab anywhere in the world and this includes SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Robert O. Young of DrRobertYoung.com recently mailed out dozens of letters to medical facilities around the world asking them if they had any evidence for the existence of SARS-CoV-2. He included readable screenshots of every letter mailed out and every reply received back. NOT EVEN ONE of those medical agencies had any evidence for its existence. Retired, I read all day every day. From what I have learned in the last 2 years “viruses” are created in and ONLY EXIST IN the body, as a result of something that’s not right IN the body, like an acidic pH caused from eating man’s poisonous garbage, so-called “food” or exposure to EMFs like 3G, 4G and 5G radiation. Pasteur even said, on his death bed, quote, “The germ is nothing, terrain is everything. I have been telling people that the virus/vax thing is a scam created by big pharma decades ago. I’d really like to get your opinion on this, as I put this info out a lot! In your experience, am I wrong?? Thanks!
I have heard this theory put forth as well but I am not a doctor and do not know for certain whether it is true or not.
I have heard this myself. Its proponents come across like Flat Earthers. But just because they use intellectual fallacies and resort to name calling does not automatically make Terrain Theory quackery. It just makes them lousy debaters. There are a few legitimate doctors who hold to Terrain Theory and could explain it better.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
As a Catholic I’d not be surprised if the Vatican sends a rep. I’ve had my fill of the hierarchy, with a few exceptions.
Like Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. He is always right over the target.
Precisely.
A number of your laymen have not been taken in. John-Henry Weston. Michael Voris. Along with several priests I’ve watched on YT.
Right on, dear Rachel.
And there is a guy called Matt Marr? He has a youtube channel called Remnant TV or remnant video, in addition to the others listed.
You would be referring to Michael Matt; editor of the Remnant.
I think you’re referring to Michael Matt.
Witchcraft has always been worship of the creature rather than the Creator.
I would like to know which Christian “leaders” are attending.
Rick Warren made trips to Davos. Saw a video where he said he was happy to be at the WEF where wealthy businesses could figure out ways to help people lead more meaningful lives. (The Bible wasn’t enough Rick?)
Ann Graham Lotz has also made trips to Davos. And her brother, Franklin, pushes the globalists’ “new operating system” for humanity, i.e. the clot shots. The pope does the same and is totally on board with the beast system. Robert Jeffress, Russell Moore, T.D. Jakes, and numerous others are all on board from the evangelical world. And of course the Arch Bishop of Canterbury is on board. This could be a whole other story in itself just naming the collaborators, but I don’t really feel like that’s my mission in life. It might actually be easier to point out those Christian leaders who are NOT on board the globalist train wreck called sustainability, the green economy, etc., which is just warmed over paganism.
Many preachers are not. But they are not well known and preach at churches below Dunbar’s Number in membership. The problem is they don’t know what’s going on. Often because of eschatological presuppositions. My church doesn’t believe in a literal Great Tribulation/one world totalitarian government period before Christ’s Return. A-millennial is the official position of the otherwise conservative Church of Christ.
A surprising number of Protestant ministers remain clueless compared to Catholics and Orthodox clergy.
Never jumped on his bandwagon, thank God.
He lost me a while back with his “interfaith” parties between his church and the local mosque. He should be working on winning Muslims. Not blending Islam with Christianity as those meetings seemed to be about.
I was also disappointed at how thoroughly he sold out to Big pHarma–including political backing–due to lack of discernment after his son, Matt’s suicide. Though I was sorry for Rick as I would be for any grieving father. Long story. A sad lack of discernment among churches today.
Rachel Nichols says:
November 7, 2022 at 11:27 pm
RE: A sad lack of discernment among churches today.
Yes, Rachel, A sad lack of discernment for Rick Warren’s apostate purpose driven life within Socialism’s (501c3) Secured Saddleback Church because of the strong delusion God has sent upon him.
I find that discernment is not valued in churches. People who have that gift and exercise it are perceived as unloving.
Probably every church that never says a word about corrupted Bible versions, will eventually have the majority of its members corralled into this new world order ‘religion’. The hierarchy of churches like the United Methodist Church, in my opinion from the clergy on up, are onboard with the N.W.O..
Here are just a handful of the Christian “scholars” who are involved.
https://elijah-interfaith.org/about-elijah/our-scholars/christian
Here are more of them…
https://interfaithsustain.com/board-of-directors/
Thanks, Leo. Hans Kung and Harvey Cox are the only names I recognize, and they’re not exactly Christians, are they?
I know I’m out of it, but I pay literally no attention to contemporary Christian leaders and don’t even know who most of them are. I like the old ones—C.S. Lewis, Charles Spurgeon, A.W. Tozer, Oswald Chambers.
The same religious leaders who believe that women should have the right to vote, hold public office and kill their babies. The same ones that advocate homosexuality and tolerance of all that opposes God.
I would like to know who the so called Christians attending are too.
Let’s stay vigilant in resolving to obey Christ’s Revelation 18:4 commandment, to come out of Marxism’s four-pronged beast system. Let’s pray for God to grant us repentance from our idolatrous faith in Socialism’s abominable Security System and take up our daily cross in synch with the Spirit of God’s holy will, not the world’s.
One a priori assumption I strongly disagree with in that rabbi’s speech. (Though of course there are more.) Collectivism=unselfishness or altruism. Individualism=selfishness.
Wrong.
Dismissing the rights of my neighbor–who exists as an individual rather than some abstraction called a “collective”–is not kind nor altruistic at all. Many self-styled collectivists do indeed value individual rights. But only when theirs are endangered or the New Normal bites them where it hurts.
