BlackRock CEO and WEF globalist Larry Fink says corporations must work harder to ‘force’ people to change behaviors

Our last two articles have attempted to peel back the layers of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its drive to usher in an all-new type of global society based on total information domination.

If they are successful, everything you do in life will be reduced to digital bits of storable data. That includes where and how you spend your money, where and how you travel or move about in society, your health and education records. In the name of privacy and security, you will hand all of this information over to them, you will own none of it and yet you will be happy, they said.

We’ve looked at the man Noah Yuval Harari, the chief philosophical adviser to the WEF, which has been working toward the attainment of a global surveillance society for 40 years under the direction of its founder Klaus Schwab. They hope to bring it about through “partnerships” between governments and corporations.

Now let’s take a look at another WEF power player who operates in the shadows, who boldly seeks to fundamentally transform the world through the “Great Reset.”

He is the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm with $10 trillion in assets, a firm that has at least a partial ownership of almost every major corporation in the world, including the big media and Big Tech companies.

So Fink is not your average CEO. He:

Plays a key role at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, where he is a member of the board of trustees and listed as one of the top “agenda contributors.”

Sits on the board of directors for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which has been the most powerful driver of U.S. foreign policy for the last 75 years, to the point where it’s impossible to work in the upper echelons of the U.S. State Department without being a member of this elitist globalist club.

Sits on the board of the International Rescue Committee, one of nine private agencies that works to funnel refugees into North America and Europe, mostly from countries that CFR-trained diplomats and Pentagon apparatchiks help to destabilize with wars and revolutions. These refugees come from places like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan, cultures that don’t typically mix well in Western societies.

So when Fink speaks, the world’s most powerful business leaders are all ears. He controls trillions of dollars in investment money and sits on all the key globalists boards.

Here’s what he had to say in a New York Times forum from four years ago:

“Behaviors are going to have to change and this is one thing we are asking companies, you have to force behaviors and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors,” Fink said.

Was this a Freudian slip of the tongue? I’m guessing it was, because Fink is usually not this brutally honest in communicating his beliefs.

Following is a quote from Fink’s 2022 letter to CEOs worldwide:

“Every company and every industry will be transformed by the transition to a net-zero world. The question is, will you lead, or will you be led?”

That sounds like a threat.

After receiving some serious blowback, Fink tried to walk back his comments. On Jan. 24, 2022, Fink told CNBC “I’m not trying to strong arm CEOs to adopt my worldview,” even though everyone knows he is. That’s what Fink is all about. He’s the leader of the global movement to create a social-scoring system for corporations related to how environmentally and socially “woke” they are. This is called the ESG scoring system. ESG stands for “environmental, social and governance” score.

If you don’t believe in the fake science that says humans are the primary cause of global environmental degradation and you don’t believe that gender is fluid, you will not qualify for investment going forward in Fink’s world.

According to Riley O’Donnell at Measurabl.com, Fink’s letter “carries a warning call to every sector – all of which will inevitably be changed by sustainable technology. Fink highlights the idea that those who decarbonize will be those who lead. Leveraging the power of actionable ESG data is crucial in this global transition towards a net-zero world.”

Fink is warning the world’s top CEOs: It’s no longer enough to just be a good capitalist, doing what’s right for your shareholders and employees. You must work to “better society or risk losing support from BlackRock.”

And how do you “better society” in Fink’s way of thinking? You become a global citizen first, only secondarily considering yourself an American, Canadian, French, German or Ukrainian citizen, and then you adopt a “woke” view of the world.

Here is another excerpt from his 2022 letter to CEOs:

“Capitalism has the power to shape society and act as a powerful catalyst for change. But businesses can’t do this alone, and they cannot be the climate police. That will not be a good outcome for society. We need governments to provide clear pathways and a consistent taxonomy for sustainability policy, regulation, and disclosure across markets. They must also support communities affected by the transition, help catalyze capital for the emerging markets, and invest in the innovation and technology that will be essential to decarbonizing the global economy. “It was the partnership between government and the private sector that led to the development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time. When we harness the power of both the public and private sectors, we can achieve truly incredible things. This is what we must do to get to net zero.“

Fink refers to this new system as “capitalism” but don’t be fooled. This is capitalism in the same way China practices capitalism, with everything the private sector does being done in “partnership” with the central government planners.

This is why the Biden administration continuously beats the drum of companies “doing the right thing” and forcing their employees to get the experimental gene-therapy injections — and that includes your kids, too.

As a good global citizen under the BlackRock-WEF definition of “capitalism” you will obey the state and your corporate master by keeping up to date on your shots (all of them including the latest “booster” from Big Pharma), you adopt their radical climate agenda, which means you either drive an expensive electric car, ride public transportation or a bicycle to work and back, you forego eating meat, you live in a tiny house or high-rise apartment, and you believe as a matter of faith all the radical social justice ideas like critical race theory, transgenderism, etc. Oh, and you will turn in your firearms in your city’s latest “buy back” program.

These are the kind of “behaviors” that Fink wants your corporate employer to “force” you to adopt.

Fink popped off this week saying the war in Ukraine will “accelerate the shift to ESGs and digital currencies as a replacement for cash.”

But most of these changes in the rules of society will only apply to the commoners, not the elitist professors, entertainers and corporate billionaires at the World Economic Forum.

Take for example, the friendly advice that was given us from Bloomberg News, which is owned by Michael Bloomberg, another billionaire member of the World Economic Forum and friend of Fink’s.

Bloomberg offered up some advice in the tweet below for us peasants (those making under $300,000 a year) struggling to make ends meet in Joe Biden’s inflationary economy.

Inflation stings most if you earn less than $300K. Here's how to deal:



➡️ Take the bus

➡️ Don’t buy in bulk

➡️ Try lentils instead of meat

➡️ Nobody said this would be fun https://t.co/HGJEoXL5ZZ — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) March 19, 2022

Could you get more arrogant? The Bloomberg writer above left no question about the fact that he thinks if you make less than $300,000 a year, you aren’t worthy of being a consumer of meat. Get over yourself and settle for lentils?

And it’s time to park that car. Just take the bus.

Of course, the privileged ones above that $300,000 mark will continue on as normal, no sacrifices necessary.

They don’t tell you that moving to “net zero” carbon emissions, which is advocated by Fink, along with Bloomberg, Gates, Harari, Zuckerberg, Schwab and the rest of the globalist cult, would throw 90 percent of middle-class Americans into poverty and dependence, which is exactly what they want. They want a much smaller global population with those who are lucky enough to remain to be 100 percent dependent on the government and its corporate “partners” in a system they call “stakeholder capitalism.”

Stakeholder capitalism is just a fancy word for fascism, the type of system they have in China. Big business and big government in collusion to oppress the people, monitoring their every move and assessing them in real time as to whether they get points or demerits on their social credit score.

Whereas Harari is a man of ideas, Fink is a man of money and brute force.

So when he speaks, other corporate honchos listen.

And he’s telling them to force behavioral changes on their employees.

We know what those changes are. We know the things we as believers will need to resist in the coming months. I would like to say we have years, and maybe we will, but I can’t guarantee that.

It will not be easy to live outside the beast system but we can help mitigate the difficulties by working together. We can do this. Because inside the system there will be only more manipulation, surveillance and brutal control from beast-like men in the vein of Schwab, Harari, Gates, Zuckerberg, Bloomberg and Fink.

Share this article/video with your friends, along with the previous two articles that dig into Harari and they will get a clue what the world is up against and why everything always drifts toward tyranny. It happens because men like Schwab, Harari, Gates, Zuckerberg and Fink have too much power and sway over the politicians we elect.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and directed. If you would like to donate, send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.