BlackRock CEO and WEF globalist Larry Fink says corporations must work harder to ‘force’ people to change behaviors

Our last two articles have attempted to peel back the layers of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its drive to usher in an all-new type of global society based on total information domination.
If they are successful, everything you do in life will be reduced to digital bits of storable data. That includes where and how you spend your money, where and how you travel or move about in society, your health and education records. In the name of privacy and security, you will hand all of this information over to them, you will own none of it and yet you will be happy, they said.
We’ve looked at the man Noah Yuval Harari, the chief philosophical adviser to the WEF, which has been working toward the attainment of a global surveillance society for 40 years under the direction of its founder Klaus Schwab. They hope to bring it about through “partnerships” between governments and corporations.
Now let’s take a look at another WEF power player who operates in the shadows, who boldly seeks to fundamentally transform the world through the “Great Reset.”
He is the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm with $10 trillion in assets, a firm that has at least a partial ownership of almost every major corporation in the world, including the big media and Big Tech companies.
So Fink is not your average CEO. He:
- Plays a key role at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, where he is a member of the board of trustees and listed as one of the top “agenda contributors.”
- Sits on the board of directors for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which has been the most powerful driver of U.S. foreign policy for the last 75 years, to the point where it’s impossible to work in the upper echelons of the U.S. State Department without being a member of this elitist globalist club.
- Sits on the board of the International Rescue Committee, one of nine private agencies that works to funnel refugees into North America and Europe, mostly from countries that CFR-trained diplomats and Pentagon apparatchiks help to destabilize with wars and revolutions. These refugees come from places like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan, cultures that don’t typically mix well in Western societies.
So when Fink speaks, the world’s most powerful business leaders are all ears. He controls trillions of dollars in investment money and sits on all the key globalists boards.
Here’s what he had to say in a New York Times forum from four years ago:
“Behaviors are going to have to change and this is one thing we are asking companies, you have to force behaviors and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors,” Fink said.
Was this a Freudian slip of the tongue? I’m guessing it was, because Fink is usually not this brutally honest in communicating his beliefs.
Following is a quote from Fink’s 2022 letter to CEOs worldwide:
“Every company and every industry will be transformed by the transition to a net-zero world. The question is, will you lead, or will you be led?”
That sounds like a threat.
After receiving some serious blowback, Fink tried to walk back his comments. On Jan. 24, 2022, Fink told CNBC “I’m not trying to strong arm CEOs to adopt my worldview,” even though everyone knows he is. That’s what Fink is all about. He’s the leader of the global movement to create a social-scoring system for corporations related to how environmentally and socially “woke” they are. This is called the ESG scoring system. ESG stands for “environmental, social and governance” score.
If you don’t believe in the fake science that says humans are the primary cause of global environmental degradation and you don’t believe that gender is fluid, you will not qualify for investment going forward in Fink’s world.
According to Riley O’Donnell at Measurabl.com, Fink’s letter “carries a warning call to every sector – all of which will inevitably be changed by sustainable technology. Fink highlights the idea that those who decarbonize will be those who lead. Leveraging the power of actionable ESG data is crucial in this global transition towards a net-zero world.”
Fink is warning the world’s top CEOs: It’s no longer enough to just be a good capitalist, doing what’s right for your shareholders and employees. You must work to “better society or risk losing support from BlackRock.”
And how do you “better society” in Fink’s way of thinking? You become a global citizen first, only secondarily considering yourself an American, Canadian, French, German or Ukrainian citizen, and then you adopt a “woke” view of the world.
Here is another excerpt from his 2022 letter to CEOs:
“Capitalism has the power to shape society and act as a powerful catalyst for change. But businesses can’t do this alone, and they cannot be the climate police. That will not be a good outcome for society. We need governments to provide clear pathways and a consistent taxonomy for sustainability policy, regulation, and disclosure across markets. They must also support communities affected by the transition, help catalyze capital for the emerging markets, and invest in the innovation and technology that will be essential to decarbonizing the global economy.
“It was the partnership between government and the private sector that led to the development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time. When we harness the power of both the public and private sectors, we can achieve truly incredible things. This is what we must do to get to net zero.“
Fink refers to this new system as “capitalism” but don’t be fooled. This is capitalism in the same way China practices capitalism, with everything the private sector does being done in “partnership” with the central government planners.
This is why the Biden administration continuously beats the drum of companies “doing the right thing” and forcing their employees to get the experimental gene-therapy injections — and that includes your kids, too.
As a good global citizen under the BlackRock-WEF definition of “capitalism” you will obey the state and your corporate master by keeping up to date on your shots (all of them including the latest “booster” from Big Pharma), you adopt their radical climate agenda, which means you either drive an expensive electric car, ride public transportation or a bicycle to work and back, you forego eating meat, you live in a tiny house or high-rise apartment, and you believe as a matter of faith all the radical social justice ideas like critical race theory, transgenderism, etc. Oh, and you will turn in your firearms in your city’s latest “buy back” program.
These are the kind of “behaviors” that Fink wants your corporate employer to “force” you to adopt.
Fink popped off this week saying the war in Ukraine will “accelerate the shift to ESGs and digital currencies as a replacement for cash.”
But most of these changes in the rules of society will only apply to the commoners, not the elitist professors, entertainers and corporate billionaires at the World Economic Forum.
Take for example, the friendly advice that was given us from Bloomberg News, which is owned by Michael Bloomberg, another billionaire member of the World Economic Forum and friend of Fink’s.
Bloomberg offered up some advice in the tweet below for us peasants (those making under $300,000 a year) struggling to make ends meet in Joe Biden’s inflationary economy.
Could you get more arrogant? The Bloomberg writer above left no question about the fact that he thinks if you make less than $300,000 a year, you aren’t worthy of being a consumer of meat. Get over yourself and settle for lentils?
And it’s time to park that car. Just take the bus.
Of course, the privileged ones above that $300,000 mark will continue on as normal, no sacrifices necessary.
They don’t tell you that moving to “net zero” carbon emissions, which is advocated by Fink, along with Bloomberg, Gates, Harari, Zuckerberg, Schwab and the rest of the globalist cult, would throw 90 percent of middle-class Americans into poverty and dependence, which is exactly what they want. They want a much smaller global population with those who are lucky enough to remain to be 100 percent dependent on the government and its corporate “partners” in a system they call “stakeholder capitalism.”
Stakeholder capitalism is just a fancy word for fascism, the type of system they have in China. Big business and big government in collusion to oppress the people, monitoring their every move and assessing them in real time as to whether they get points or demerits on their social credit score.
Whereas Harari is a man of ideas, Fink is a man of money and brute force.
So when he speaks, other corporate honchos listen.
And he’s telling them to force behavioral changes on their employees.
We know what those changes are. We know the things we as believers will need to resist in the coming months. I would like to say we have years, and maybe we will, but I can’t guarantee that.
It will not be easy to live outside the beast system but we can help mitigate the difficulties by working together. We can do this. Because inside the system there will be only more manipulation, surveillance and brutal control from beast-like men in the vein of Schwab, Harari, Gates, Zuckerberg, Bloomberg and Fink.
Share this article/video with your friends, along with the previous two articles that dig into Harari and they will get a clue what the world is up against and why everything always drifts toward tyranny. It happens because men like Schwab, Harari, Gates, Zuckerberg and Fink have too much power and sway over the politicians we elect.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and directed. If you would like to donate, send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
36 thoughts on “BlackRock CEO and WEF globalist Larry Fink says corporations must work harder to ‘force’ people to change behaviors”
Thank You Leo for keeping us up to date on everything as we venture more and more into a state of Lost In Space. … I’d like to say F’* Fink and his Superiority complex and rigid ideas over us…Little peeps’ Useless-Eaters and (Those who make less than $300,000.00 per year!…$crew U MR. Fink! Same 2U Gates of hell and take your fake meat and stick em where we can only hope the Sun don’t Shine!….. COMPLETE CONTROL over ALL PEOPLE and with your conniving edacity and Very Clever talk Yous people (Fallen demons) think you’re gonna succeed! Blow your “BlackRocks out your smelly Bung-hole and betta keep your “Billion & Trillion Aire azzez in hiding cause us liddle ittie bitty folks out here Outnumber you!
Jesus Christ IS RETURNING SOON and He’s going to knock your stuck up arrogant noses waay down to the ground!
So why aren’t these people changing THEIR behaviors? Go look at a fb page called HAUSER. He’s a famous cellist. He travels by private chartered jet everywhere. That’s fine with me; however, when we can see how a lower-tier millionaire lives and travels, why should we be expected to live like rats piled on top of each other in 800 sqft cubicles in cities? Hauser has never expressed the elites’ viewpoints. I’m just using him as a very obvious example of how the other side lives. He’s very open about his wonderful lifestyle. I love him and think we should all be able to live this way!
But the other guys…”sell your pets, eat fake meat”…bleep those creeps!
“Get over yourselves and settle for lentils.”
Ha! Esau should know.
We are likely to go through a lot of difficulties before the Lord returns to take us home. Leo’s advice to form communities is excellent, but often the people in one’s existing communities are some distance away. I have two communities of people who will band together, but not one member of those communities is within easy walking distance. My church is a 15 minute drive across town. I have no neighbors I know I could trust, and we will need to trust the members of our community in a society where informants are everywhere.
So I see a lot of practical problems, but I know that the Lord will take care of His people. And I trust Him to show the way: “This is the way; walk in it.”
Precious, thank God you have a church, many of the remnant have been unable to find a church where the whole counsel of God is taught, including soteriology and eschatology. I have the added disadvantage in that where I live Greek is the main language and I have been unable to learn it sufficiently well to attend a church where Greeek would be the main language. There are churches where English is spoken but not one of them, in my ten-year search fulfils the criteria I mention above. Where I live the neighbours, lovely people, to a man, have believed the narrative and so we are ‘unclean’ as far as they are concerned because we have not received the type of medication which is being bandied about these days. Therefore we are very much on our own.
Larry Fink is a rat fink. (There I said it). I’ve heard it said many times that America was expected to become fascist one day, just never thought it would happen in my time. That’s why the powers-that-ought-not-to-be want the Church gone from their scene, unless it becomes as “woke” as them. The Church is the only “corporation” that is profoundly subversive to this wokeness and the Great Reset. Just hope the Church will stay true to its “mission statement”. But there’s a lot of traitors in the Church these days.
While the Church, the true believers, is indeed subversive, these last two years have made it abundantly clear that far too many organized churches are not.
Whilst it is good to be informed I am rather concerned that people are going to take their eyes off Jesus Christ of Nazareth and place them on the disintegration of the world which He has graciously warned us would happen – “I tell you these things before they happen so that when they happen you will believe!”
Let’s just remember how big Almighty God is and how He laughs at all these poseurs, if we do not remain focused on Jesus we will end up in deep, deep depression which is exactly where the enemy of our souls wants us, and you are going to let Him when you have power in your hands in the written Word of God with which Jesus defeated the enemy.
If you are a born again, Bible-believing, Spirit-filled Christian, which means you are already exercising faith, you are already saved from the power of sin so do not let the devil and his minions suck you into the sin of unbelief. God has given us way too many promises to do that, all we have to do is ask. Are you in fear, turn to God and ask Him to fill you with His love which casts out fear, you cannot but He can! Are you finding the waiting interminable then ask God to give you His patience in order to endure just remember you have to do this on a daily basis, for His mercies are new every morning. This is how I am overcoming and it is there for all of us not just me.
Come on guys, I am nearly 79 and I find this the most exciting time in which to be alive, are you aware of how many ‘saints’ from bygone ages would love to be in our shoes right now? We are seeing Almighty God preparing the stage for the Tribulation which has not yet arrived but, by the looks of things it is almost here. Why are you so scared, Jesus tells us it is far wiser to be fearful of Him Who can destroy the body and soul in hell rather than him who can just kill the body. Death is the doorway to the most incredible life ever. You think you might miss out if you die now, do you not realise what heaven is going to be like? Have you read the Word, it is beyond our imagining and everything you have ever dreamed about will be possible. Look up guys our redemption is right at the door. Jesus is almost here, hallelujah!
Thank you Julia for this truth , Perfect response to where every bible believing , born again christian needs to be today , with there eyes fixed on Him and Him alone . He is coming for us , give praises to King of Kings
Thanki you, if we do not do this we will end up as the most pitiable of people and our witness will be such that people will dismiss God as of no value whatsoever, especially when you consider He is completely capable of giving us all we need to endure to the end (let’s put it another way, He has given me all I need to continue, each day to endure, and I cannot believe this help is only available to me!) – whenever that might be – which I believe you and I know is sooner rather than later.
Amen Julia! Every day that passes is one day closer to the Lord’s return and one more day that those we love, who are not saved, have another chance.
The Lord doesn’t tarry except to offer salvation to those He won’t allow to perish. That could be my daughter and granddaughter or my brother, or one of my dearest friends, or my step-dad etc.
We ALL have a list of people we pray for daily (hourly) to be saved! God’s timing is perfect, He is answering our prayers when we don’t even know it.
He is faithful! Maranatha!
Thank you. Although I have to admit that all my family will be with us when we go ‘home’ thank God. It has all been because of His grace.
LikeLike
I think the clip is from four or five years ago. Someone else may get to watching the whole thing before I can, so here is my disclaimer: I’m sharing before I watch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Maura!
Leo, this is 35 min.
You come change my behavior big boy,I’ll be waiting
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that’s it. Thank you Monica!
True. Harari is exposed in a clip a Whitney Webb piece. He actually said that the bulk of the population will be either “useless or exploited”. Also, all this trans propaganda and dictates are preprograming for the acceptance in all society of “transhuman, genetically and technologically altered natural human beings. This is why there is this unbelievable hype about “trans” rights.
Note to Leo: There should be links to previous 2 articles.
Fortunately God has a say in all of this. I suspect that part of the Antichrist’s appeal will be that he quiets (or disposes of) many of these globalists in order to make himself look like a hero of the people. Some of these egomaniacs likely will have a short shelf life-AC will not share the spotlight for long.
I have no doubt a global government with climate change as the primary scare method is coming, and our dollar will be collapsed and a new one world digital currency and ID will be issued, followed by a one world religion, which is well underway courtesy of that other antichrist, P Francis and his Abrahamic Family Centers agenda.
We must remain optimistic since we know that God is sovereign, and fully (forever) in control of all that is underway. If we suffer tribulation, it will be counted as glory for God and an eternal reward is waiting for us in Heaven.
My concern is for all the unsaved people I love and pray for. Only God can deliver them from their unbelief and I seek His grace and mercy for them daily.
Well said Robin!
Without a doubt Mr. Hohmann, this is one of your BEST ARTICLES EVER! I have Been posting everywhere I could on the “WEF” and those who are “trying to become OUR RULING CLASS” that hopefully people WILL open their eyes/minds and understand that these Ego Maniacs, like Soros, Fink, Klaus Schwab, etal. want to ‘Take America Down’ as we are one of Soros’ agenda for Years. I have followed him and his Puppet, Obama in their ‘Agenda for a Globalist/Elitist Group of Rulers, wherein, THEY OWN THE WORLD and we American Citizens are reduced to their peons. That is, those of us who DO survive their ‘Deliberate China Virus(imo) that was hatched to use Against POTUS Trump who DID save our nation from the plans of Obama, Biden, Hillary, Kerry, etal. and MAGA, despite their plans for ‘Race Wars, Pitting American against American as they used blacks to that end-as a “Divided Nation is Easier to Conquer”
Gates has Been involved in ‘depopulation when he used his Foundation to bring vaccines into Africa that was supposed to help eradicate FIVE diseases, but HIS VACCINES KILLED MORE PEOPLE THAN THE FIVE DISEASES COMBINED. This, is the kind of activity that these ‘Ego Maniacs use to complete their plans and decide WHO lives, WHO dies, and IF as your article states, one is BELOW the $300,000 mark….well, YOU MUST OBEY THESE RULERS IF YOU WANT TO EAT, BREATHE AND LIVE. THEY ARE EVIL, ARROGANT AND WE ALL MUST OPEN OUR EYES TO THAT FACT.
I post in many places DAILY on what you have written to “Try to show people what is at stake and to pay attention to ALL THE SIGNS-THAT INCLUDE ‘STEALING THE 2020 ELECTION SO THESE EVIL ONES COULD COMPLETE THEIR PLANS FOR OUR REPUBLIC AND THE REST OF THE WORLD IN THEIR ‘GLOBALIST/ELITIST PLANS’
YOUR article certainly covers this as one of the BEST ONES I HAVE COME ACROSS. I THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, IN TRYING TO SAVE THIS REPUBLIC, KEEP OUR CONSTITUTION IN THE FOREFRONT-THAT THESE EVIL PEOPLE LIKE ‘OBAMA’ SHREDDED ON A DAILY BASIS-AS IT WAS DESIGNED TO “PROTECT AMERICAN CITIZENS ‘FROM’ GOV’T OPPRESSION.’
BTW: Soros at the “World Economic Forum” in Davos, Switzerland in 2017 VOWED TO TAKE DOWN PRESIDENT TRUMP IN EVERY POSSIBLE-ONE OF HIS IDEAS MENTIONED INCLUDED:
“CRASHING THE U.S. ECONOMY ‘BEFORE’ THE 2020 ELECTION”
(Knowing the U.S. economy was POTUS Trump’s #1 accomplishment, among many others)
This plan by Soros, Obama, etal. allowed them after TWO FAILED IMPEACHMENTS, to bring forth their ‘Mail In Ballot Scheme for the 2020 STEAL-as they used the CCP Deliberate Virus and Fear Campaign to OUST President Trump. I do NOT give any pass to Biden who is ‘dementia addled as he was the ‘last Dem standing after the debates, as Obama finally came out to SHOVE Biden Over the threshold’ but Obama IS CALLING THE SHOTS-not Biden who clearly is NOT in charge as they Keep him in the basement w/Obama’s gal/pal Susan Rice in charge of “SHADOWING BIDEN-KEEPING HIM ON SCRIPT-
THIS IS WHY THEY KEPT HIM IN THE BASEMENT DURING THE CAMPAIGN, BECAUSE LIKE ALL W/DEMENTIA ‘HE/THEY TEND TO BLURT THINGS OUT THAT COMES TO MIND-AND THEY COULDN’T HAVE ANYTHING THEY WERE DOING DISCLOSED TO CITIZENS.
Example: One Month BEFORE the election Biden said:
“We have put together the Most Extensive and Inclusive ‘VOTER FRAUD ORGANIZATIONS IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS”
Joe Biden, Oct. 24, 2020
(Just a few things Mr. Hohmann that I “Move Around Daily to let people Know what is happening in America and IF they do Not stand up for America….Our Republic is FINISHED!
Thank you again, for ALL YOU DO-THE ‘WEF'(founded by Klaus Schwab-is One of your best!!! Keep up your excellent work!
EVERYTHING in the world today that is happening seriously begs the question: If you were to die tonight, where would you go?
Without the saving blood of Jesus Christ, Heaven will not be where you spend eternity. The only other option is hell. I do not want you to go there. The only one who does is the devil.
Please open your eyes and see that Jesus died for you, and is offering His free gift of Salvation. He died on the cross, and He Himself spent 3 days in hell so that you would not have to do so. He then raised Himself from the dead, to show that He would also raise those who DO believe in Him. God created you. He is NOT myth. Please do not believe the lies this world system would have you believe. Regardless of what you have heard, read, or learned, JESUS is the ONLY WAY to Heaven.
John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world (You who is reading this), that He gave His ONLY Begotten Son (Jesus), that Whosoever Believes on Him, will not Perish, but will have everlasting life.”
To learn more: nowtheendbegins.com/eternal-life-through-the-blood-of-jesus-christ-is-a-free-gift/
Welcome to the wildest, craziest, scariest time on earth. I am praying for all of whom this message of Life and Love reaches. I urge you to please go the above site, and after you are finished with the article, please explore the rest of the site. I have to say that I was led to it, because I was. Many, if not all, of your questions about what ‘all of what is happening lately means?’ will be answered.
I Corinthians 7:29 But this I say, brethren, the time is short: it remaineth, that both they that have wives be as though they had none; 7:30And they that weep, as though they wept not; and they that rejoice, as though they rejoiced not; and they that buy, as though they possessed not;
“It was the partnership between government and the private sector that led to the development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time.”
Considering the increasing evidence of the deadly damage being done by these biological agents, that’s not something to brag about.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
As Divine Providence would have it, in my daily Bible reading this morning I came across 1 Timothy 6: 3-5. Perhaps this would be a good passage for you to review.
I will not defend or explain my comments because you misinterpreted them; furthermore, I’m not on this site for confrontation or misapplied upbraiding by ‘Believers.’ This is truly exhausting. Going forward, I respectfully request that you please skip over my comments when you see my posts.
“If anyone advocates a different doctrine and does not agree with sound words, those of our Lord Jesus Christ, and with the doctrine conforming to godliness, he is conceited and understands nothing; but he has a sick craving for controversial questions and disputes about words, from which come envy, strife, abusive language, evil suspicions, and constant friction between people of depraved mind and deprived of the truth, who suppose that godliness is a means of gain. But godliness actually is a means of great gain when accompanied by contentment.”
This latest article by Leo brilliantly lays bare the interrelated strands of creeping Great-Reset control that the ruling elite is busy working on, even while Americans are distracted by Ukraine/Russia and some scamdemic mandates have ostensibly loosened (for now). One caveat: Please don’t refer to the loathesome Mark Zuckerberg as “Zuck”. He is as evil as it gets, with blood on his hands, and his name should not be familiarized or cutesified in any way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point Vivacious.
We’ve read these articles on the globalist elite tyrants and their plan to reduce us to a modern kind of feudalism or outright slavery. Question: What would they want to accomplish by controlling us to the totalitarian extent as how Mao transformed Chinese society accomplished by complete societal destruction? Is it really to change human behavior in order to escape climate change? Do they even believe their own climate propaganda? No–they are just using that to blindside us so that we would consent to the destruction of our current economies to impoverish us (and contribute to slower population growth).
Is it really population control (which is part of climate control agenda)? I believe it’s clear that they want the globe depopulated–they have real hatred for common folk (as Prince Phillip once expressed, wanting to reincarnate as a virus to kill us off)–but if they should accomplish that, how likely is that depopulation only a means to an end, not the end in itself? What do the elites really expect to get once they have complete global power? They say they want a trans-human species—an updated version of the superman idea that has been dreamed about by eugenicists for more than 100 years. But what ideas do they have that this transhumanist society will do, that cannot be accomplished by humanity now? What’s the end game for this radical transformation of man and his society?
And with all the many groups of globalist elites that exist, are all of them on the same page with each other? Are they such a monolithic entity or are their divisions? Because in every tyrannical movement or party, there are always those who have other contrary agendas to the prevailing agenda. Sooner or later, there will be a falling out and then a “purging” of the party unfaithful. Is any of that happening now? Could the current Ukraine-Russia conflict be one of these fallings-out? (WWIII to be the purging, seeing how recklessly hyper the West is to go to war with the Russians.) Because this “war” is not about saving the Ukraine from Russia (which the West has long been using to bear-bait Russia), but the goal is about the ultimate destruction of Putin and Russia. What does the Western elites want from Russia besides its resources? Yes, Putin was a friend of Kissinger and once part of the WEF, but the steadily worsening relations between the West and Russia has been going on since the end of the Soviet Union. Even those dictators that the West has supported in the past (like Saddam Hussein, Mubarak and others) could not ignore the demands of their own people and their national aspirations. Otherwise, the risk is that their own people will overthrow them. I believe Putin is in the same situation. So what can be exploited if there are these divisions within our feudal lord elites?
It’s always US that’s got to work harder, NEVER them.
