Globalists aren’t just coming for your cars and your cash; they also want your steaks, burgers and bacon

We reported last week on how the globalists are coming for your cars and your cash, because your cars are key to you retaining your freedom of movement and your cash is paramount to you maintaining your financial independence and your privacy.
But they don’t intend to stop there.
If there’s one thing the globalist cabal hates, it’s free and independent people. They want everyone, from every social strata, to be dependent in one form or another on the government for their survival.
But they want more than your cars and your cash, which they will replace with self-driving electric cars and digital money.
They also want to nose their way into your personal dietary habits.
There’s a video that’s started circulating on the Internet under the title, “Woke Activist Says Eating Hamburgers Is Sexist.” This video is powerfully symbolic of the attitude the global predators have toward we the people.
I’ve said repeatedly that in the beast system they are trying to bring in under the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, you will have no rights. Only privileges. You eat and survive and move about in society at the pleasure of the almighty state and its corporate “partners.” Klaus Schwab and his buddies at the World Economic Forum call this system “stakeholder capitalism” and it’s coming soon to a city or town near you. If we let it.
So you have to watch this clip from a speech by Carol Adams, who argued for the complete elimination of meat as a food for human consumption in a recent presentation before the Oxford Union Society. She says eating hamburgers is a sign that you are sexist and maybe even a white supremacist.
Below is a snippet of her presentation but you can find her entire speech on YouTube. Do not make the mistake of dismissing her as just some crazy leftist lunatic. She is a useful idiot, but she has some very influential people behind her who are working overtime to make sure you don’t get to eat very much meat, if any, in the coming new world order. (It’s no coincidence that meat is one of the items, along with fuel for our cars, that is getting more unaffordable by the day as our economy shifts into hyper inflationary mode).
Adams’ is actually arguing the position of very powerful global interests. The World Economic Forum and its founder, Klaus Schwab, along with his friend Bill Gates and many other powerful billionaires are all saying that in order to “save the planet,” we need to have fewer living, breathing human beings walking the earth and those who remain must learn to cut back on their carnivore cravings.
That’s no doubt why Gates has made himself the biggest buyer of American farmland and why China is also among the top buyers of U.S. agricultural properties. They hope that by taking more American ranchers out of business they can drastically cut the supply of beef, pork and chicken coming to market and create a market for their artificial lab-grown meat.
And who is the world’s premiere investor in lab-grown meat? You guessed it. Bill Gates. He has said that lab-grown meat could start to show up in U.S. grocery stores by the end of 2022.
But first, there’s a little more work to be done in the propaganda war against meat. They must demonize meat eaters and that’s what the woke woman at the Oxford Union was doing. Meat eaters are evil, sexist, misogynistic extremists.
Anything on which the globalist predators who hate humanity want to declare war on, they simply label as racist, sexist or homophobic.
They have said the same thing about the word “freedom.”
Because the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy has breathed new life into the international freedom movement and is exposing the tyrants, those who finance and provide propaganda cover for the tyrants are now saying that use of the word “freedom” is a favorite choice of “racists” and “extremists.” So beware of hitching your train to those evil “freedom” lovers.
I kid you not. This is the message being put out by Canada’s state-owned media, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
The CBC actually came out with an article trying to convince its readers that to advocate for freedom makes you suspect of being a “far right” extremist and racist.
Are these globalist freaks pathetic, or what?
You truly couldn’t make this up, folks.
23 thoughts on “Globalists aren’t just coming for your cars and your cash; they also want your steaks, burgers and bacon”
Add to this problem that there has been for several years a nation-wide shortage of seeds. And globalists like Bill Gates are buying up heritage seed banks around the world. (Not to mention all the US farmland being bought up and put out of production.) These heritage seed banks are important because from these banks of pure bred seeds come our hybrids and other varieties that can reproduce themselves, unlike the Monsanto seeds which were designed not to reproduce themselves. By buying up the heritage seed banks, someone can take total control of the food supply for generations and keep farmers in constant debt buying non-reproducible seed (as is happening in the 3rd world). https://regenerationinternational.org/2020/11/01/one-empire-over-seed-control-over-the-worlds-seed-banks/
Sadly the video doesn’t play as so many others on Christian sites. I guess they are being censored. I think everyone is bored to death of all the liberal titles for those that disagree with them. 🥱
Lady, go eat what you want. F off….you are pathetic. Go do what you want to do, but don’t try to control everyone else, you witch.
If he makes Revelation 13 come true Gates won’t have control for generations. Or even one.
Gates can have Eternity thinking about control with his master satan, he will have a very warm welcoming soon!
About 50-70% of the population is cool with what’s going on.
The NWO is inevitable. Just praying for a catacomb to hide in.
I have written off lots of people as hopeless and will never bother communicating with them again. They chose the Prince of this world because they love wealth, power, and aggrandizement more than anything. They will become slaves of the devilish men they worship. At this point I don’t care. I want nothing to do with that kind again.
They want you to believe that 50-70 percent are in support of the NWO. that is a lie. I say 50-70% are BRAINWASHED and support only their brainwashing and those who rule them.
The difference is that a brainwashed person can wake up, and likely will when they can no longer see any benefit to being brainwashed and want a nice thick steak like the rest of us.
The vast majority of them have taken the suicide shot and the bankers are hoping they will die before waking up.
World Leaders https://youtu.be/WAlRQHlpc58
I wrote people off (refuse to communicate) because they are in their own little world of trivial lifestyles and refuse to learn and understand globalism. I have no time for dimwits who are self serving and shallow. Apostate 501c3 churches are globalist controlled and they entertain these losers. More are meeting and home church or meet for study avoiding gov controlled corp. churches. Hitler and Stalin used the churches to program people into leftist agenda thinking.
I watched most of the video. Aside from their evil schemes, I can honestly see why God laughs at their foolishness (Psalm 2:4, 37:12,13).
Leo: It’s too complicated to squeeze into this reply. The 100+ trillion siphoned/stolen per Catherin Austin Fitts & Prof Mark Skidmore from our DOD, etc. by the WEF/UN/etc. and used by the Plunge Protection gang and Blackrock to finance the election theft and the weaponized virus to destroy the economy of the world as progressing like a steamroller. Daily, we are both shocked by unconceivable crimes of the great reset crowd and buoyed up by small victories like Durham’s fake indictments and Canada’s trucker convoy. Behind the scenes the evil ones just keep marching forward till we exist no more. I’m not giving up and neither are you. Pray, prep, persevere.
That UGLY demon Gates of hell has his claws & hoofs in just about everything!
He ( or I should say .. IT ) and Schwab, Fauci, Soros and so many others are throwing it all out and at us! People are still asleep and as my older sister thinks “Oh Why Can’t the people just do as they’re told!” Some people are awakening, actually many, but Not enough and Not fast enough. I suppose that old creepy ugly devil’s-dick Bill Gates will fub up our drinking water ! (Even Bottled water) He (IT) is busy poisoning the air we breathe! Such a horrible sick satanic p.o.s. ALL of them!
Kill us by injecting poison, poison our air we breathe and feed us FrankenFood!
On E-Bay I did buy some seeds, tomatoes, peppers and something else
, I forget what ( I have them put up in a safe place) This world waxes worse and my animosity towards these wicked glow bullists gets deeper and deeper!… Dear Jesus / Yahshua Come Soon!
I agree. As their scheming progresses, it is getting more difficult to maintain compassion for their lost souls. I am finding much consolation reading and knowing that God WILL repay (Romans 12:19). I am thankful He is the one who will avenge because I don’t have the power to carry out my plans for them. Besides, His plan is perfect-mine, not so much.
I wanted to LIKE your reply but for some strange reason I’m back to not being able to Vote Up or give a Like, must be that billionaire demon up above.
👍🏾👍🏻👍👍🏿
Same thing has been happening to me. The prince of the power of the air is busy. I did not have this issue for previous posts.
Majority of people incl the elite and their puppet politicians (Biden, Trudeau, E.U. leaders ,etc) are reprobates and blinded to truth (eyes blinded spiritually- one of the parables). Old Test. ex: Noah in his day people refused to hear, Jeremiah also. No one wants the truth even now. Apostate 501c3 church clergy are pro globalist, refusing to preach Biblical sermons.
Those individuals trying to control the world populations will end face up in a pine box.
I hope to live to see that day when their pine boxes are lowered into hell!
Why are they always UGHLEE women?? I believe they couldn’t get a date and now they are MAD as hell against white males.
Listen, old hag, if you don’t want meat DON’T the UCKF eat it, OK??? But that does not mean we can’t.
Where the uckf do these STEWPID people come from??
My thoughts exactly!
All….you every single one of you people who have been complicit and compliant or contributed to all The Tyranny in the last 2 years have just about completely ruined our Society. Yes you all will reap all what entails in this ruined Society.
