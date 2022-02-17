Archbishop Viganò issues message to Canadian truckers: He calls out globalist agenda that’s infiltrated Western nations and tells truckers ‘You understood this instinctively’

You won’t want to miss this important video message, not only to the truckers but those everywhere who still believe in God-granted freedom, in the sanctity of the human body as a vessel created in the image of God, and in the ultimate triumph of Christ over the demoniac regimes that have now revealed themselves to be aligned with Satan and his demons.

In a little more than six minutes, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò provides an excellent summary of the looming dangers of United Nations Agenda 2030, the Great Reset and the wicked powers behind this global drive toward a one-world system of tyranny.

Archbishop Viganò is one of the few clerics who gets it, who understands what is at stake, what is happening on the earth right now, both from a historical and biblical perspective. There are others. But this one sent a rush of inspiration though my spirit as I listened this morning.

Viganò hits it out of the park with this video. Just one of the homeruns is his comment below:

“If we do not limit ourselves to consider what happened in individual nations, but broaden our gaze to what has happened everywhere, your protest, dear Canadian truck-driver friends, joins a worldwide chorus that wants to oppose the establishment of the new world order on the rubble of nation states, through the Great Reset, designed by the World Economic Forum and by the United Nations under the name of Agenda 2030. And we know that many heads of government have participated in Klaus Schwab’s School for Young Leaders, the so-called Global Leaders for Tomorrow.”

Contrast the archbishop’s message from that of the man below, who takes every opportunity to side with the evil globalist cabal that seeks to enslave mankind. You see him here kissing his Islamic partner in the coming one-world religion. Bergoglio, known as “Pope Francis,” also supports one-world government, stating that Catholics and Christians should “obey” the United Nations and other global bodies. He said everyone should get the jabbed mark of the new world order and to reject that jab makes you not a Christian.

Pope Francis greets Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb in the United Arab Emirates for their historic signing of a peace pact between Christianity and Islam in February 2019.

He lies. Viganò tells truth. Many of the most respected names in the evangelical world are also pushing for, or staying silent on, the agenda of the evil globalists. In doing so, they align themselves with the Babylonian world system, ignoring the words of the Lord Jesus Christ, who said in Revelation 18: “Come out of her my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues.”

Jesus said in Matthew 24 that in the last days many would come in his name, preaching lies and deceptions that would attract much attention. Many will follow these false leaders, due to the worldly respect attached to their names. Whenever you see the lying mainstream media interviewing a Christian leader and using that leader’s voice to promote their evil agenda, that should be your clue that such a man or woman is a false prophet or false teacher. Do not follow them.

For an example of what I’m talking about, watch this CLEVERLY DECEIVING piece by the evil ABC/Disney and note how they use false Christian teachers to propagate the devil’s lies and denigrate a true Christian leader who is properly instructing his flock against the globalists’ poison death jab.

This entire controversy, at its core, is an issue between those who are pro-life and those who are pro death. Think of how many young women and men worldwide will be sterilized by these injections.

Notice in the ABC News video linked above, even the idea that fetal cell lines are used in the testing phase of the vaccines is downplayed. Don’t worry dear worldly Christian, get our vaccine, it’s not really a product made through the exploitation of an aborted baby. Pure satanic trickery. And yet, several prominent Christian leaders helped the anti-Christ ABC/Disney make its anti-Christ propaganda piece meant to sway more people to get the jab.

At this pivotal hour in human history, we all stand in the Valley of Decision. Will we stand with the global media corporations, Bergoglio and the false prophets? Or will we stand with true prophets, men like Archbishop Viganò and Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?

