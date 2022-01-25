WATCH VIDEO: Byzantine Patriarchate issues warning about ‘Third Vaccination Terror’ being launched upon the world

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is a community of monastic priests, monks, and bishops with roots in Eastern Europe. I somehow ended up on their mailing list and have been receiving their letters and releases since the onset of the Covid plandemic.
I know some of my readers might cringe at the idea of watching or listening to anything remotely connected to the word “Catholic,” but please do not confuse this group with the Roman Catholic Church headquartered at the Vatican. They are totally independent and not connected to the Vatican in any way. I have thoroughly vetted this group and they are legit Christian believers, very devout and conservative.
I will say this: Unlike many of today’s Laodicean church pastors, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate priests do not mince words or pull punches. I urge you to listen to their message in this video.
In terms of its background, the Byzantine Patriarchate is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, Timothy and Methodius. The patriarchate arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy within the Catholic churches. It does not recognize the false prophet Pope Bergoglio [Pope Francis] and is not subordinate to him in any way.
According to its website, “Byzantine Patriarchate was established on 5 April 2011 by the Synod of seven bishops of the Ukrainian orthodox Greek Catholic Church. This orthodox structure separated from the heretical structure of the Greek Catholic Church by reason of heresies proclaimed by Cardinal Husar.“
Though not affiliated with him, these monks are in line politically with the thinking of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, whose warnings about globalism and Freemasonry I have featured on this blog in the past. We don’t have to agree with all of Vigano’s theology to recognize he is a dynamic truth teller who has accurately named the enemy — which is the globalists and technocrats who ascribe to the World Economic Forum/United Nations vision of the world. It is they who have foisted this evil bioweapon upon the world and are now trying to roll out a Third World War to finish off what’s left of freedom on the face of the earth.
So, with that introduction, I urge you to watch the video message below from the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate. Please share your thoughts in the comment section.
For those who are readers as opposed to visual learners, I have posted a transcript of the video below.
Dear Fathers in the Episcopal Ministry,
The Vatican has announced that whoever of the staff refuses to receive the third vaccine by February 1 will be fired immediately without notice.
Realize that you are under the dominion of the occupier, arch-heretic, and criminal Bergoglio. He will force you to carry out his crimes against Christ and humanity in your diocese and in your nation. You will have to fulfill his genocidal vaccination plan. Surely you know that the mRNA vaccine disrupts the human genome, among other things. It is associated with graphene, spike protein production, and the blood of sadistically murdered unborn babies. Actually, this is not even a vaccination, this is satanic anti-baptism. In addition, there is a vain hope that it will be all over after the third vaccination; there is already talk of a fourth one. This usher in a system of permanent vaccination, the aim of which is to turn humans into biorobots and genetically modified organisms. The end result is the reduction of humanity, and then? The lake of fire.
You are going to face eternal hell unless you separate from the Vatican’s vaccination anti-gospel. You can no longer remain passive! In this situation, passivity is a crime! You must actively oppose the deadly machinery. Unless you do so, you will be judged by God and men for betraying Christ and for crimes against humanity.
The Bergoglian Vatican has set in motion the machinery for compulsory vaccination. In doing so, it created a pernicious precedent as well as a false moral justification for the evil governments. If you, the bishops, remain silent at this stage, you will be primarily to blame for the genocide of your own nation. The government will appeal to the apostate Vatican and will lose the last shred of conscience. But you represent the Vatican in your nation. Your passivity is enough for the nation to be destroyed. Today, you are obliged to step out of the organized crime of the Bergoglian Vatican and say a clear NO to it! This is the true synodal path and saving repentance. Unless you step out, your unity with programmed satanization under the Bergoglian Vatican will have a deeper impact than that of politicians or the deceitful mainstream. Because of your betrayal, dear bishops, God will not be able to intervene to save your nation. But if you break out of the wicked system, the Vatican’s false bubble will burst and God, through your act of faith, will intervene to save both the Church and your nation.
Dear Bishops, an extremely great responsibility rests upon you that you cannot escape. You will either be heroes or criminals. Moreover, this determines the salvation of your own soul – either you will obtain the crown of eternal glory, or you will be eternally damned in hell along with the whole system of covid satanism.
May Christ’s servant Сarlo Maria Viganò be an example to you of bravery and faithfulness! Decide for God and the salvation of your nation even at the cost of becoming a catacomb Church or suffering bloodless or bloody martyrdom!
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
Leo, Thank you.
Well said. Thank you. Amen
I am aware the Byzantines are separate from the Romans. My name too has been added to the mailing list of some Orthodox and Byzantine groups too. Maybe it is because of our common stand regarding the current issues you mention. Also, there has long been great animosity between the Roman church and the Eastern church. Before I became a born-again believer, I was Orthodox which is how I know this.
Bless these men for coming out against what the Pope is doing. He came in looking so innocent and like a good guy but how else could Satan get people to follow? People are being deceived as Jesus said the would. Indeed things are moving so quickly into Satan’s one world order that it is both frightening and amazing. I have prayed for many years for the rapture so I cannot wince when I see the end time prophecies comming to be. Even non believers are recognizing evil intentions by their governments but still it must come. We must resist it as much as possible and pray unceasingly.
That was great. Thank you
This was a disturbing and amazing report. Thanks for revealing this information. More reasons to believe we’re coming down to the end. Mary Ellis PS My younger son’s inlaws are old fashioned Roman Catholics. I’ve sent it on to him in the hope he’ll send it on to them. I had no idea there was such division in the Roman Catholic Church. Gives one hope.
Leo, Thank you for sharing this info.
Everything they say appears to be correct. However they need to really take the full step and not fudge at all.
They are really quite correct in what they say about the injection. It is incredibly dangerous as it modifies our DNA by using modified mRNA and is altering our God given DNA . They are correct to alert all to the dangers of the various jabs.
However it would be very good if they identify very clearly that our hope does not come from any of mans; ”churches” That can only come from our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. That only comes from faith IN Him. There is no other name by which we MUST be saved. Yes Jesus Christ is our only hope.
Amen…..
Thank you for sharing this. It’s important, MOST important, to remember the spiritual aspect of this world disaster. At heart of this war unleashed on the world is the evil driving the motives of the vaccine pushers. There is good, there is evil.
Thank You Very Much Leo! I guess these two men are primarily speaking out to the Fathers in the Episcopal Ministry and directly there within the Vatican?… The Pope (His so-called Majesty Holy Father) over there in Rome , The Vatican / ST Peters Balistica (or however you spell it) is a Giant Snake wearing a Crown. Inside is full of Satanic design and symbolism too! These two Priests, or Parishers or whatever seem sincere and their words certainly ring Truth and they sound Sincere.
ANY Church, be it Catholic or Baptist or Pentecostal that are pushing the FauciBillygoats bio-weapon are traitors!… If Anybody is awake they stay out of these “So-Called” Churches and for sure Keep Your Sleeves rolled down and keep your Bibles Open in Your hand! This is a Good video!
@ kgazin
Byzantine Patriarch Elijah foments a coup d’état against the throne of Satan’s Bergoglian Vatican, in a futile effort to reform the great Roman whore. Elijah praises a deluded Roman Catholic bishop:
May the Vatican’s persecuted servant, Сarlo Maria Viganò, be an example of bravery and faithfulness within Satan’s demonically perverted Catholic Church! Because of your betrayal, dear bishops (in Rome’s Catholic Synagogue of Satan), god (i.e. Satan) will not be able to intervene to save your nation. But if you break out of the wicked system, the Vatican’s false bubble will burst and god, through your (apostate Roman Catholic) act of faith, will be enabled to intervene to save both the (harlot-pedophilic) Church and your nation.
Please, John, keep the criticism of these brave men in check. Respectfully, I don’t think you have a very deep understanding of this issue if you are spending time throwing verbal bombs at Archbishop Vigano. This is a man who is taking on some very powerful devils within the Vatican and whose life has been directly threatened as a result. I just don’t see the purpose of speaking derogatorily against such a man.
The Vatican under Bergoglio has been on board for transhumanism. This is the anti-Christ trend to watch. The vaccines are part of this program, with the vaccine passports, chipping and DNA alteration. Now let’s see how many other churches fall in line on this. https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/catholics-and-non-catholics-hold-globalist-meeting-in-the-vatican
Greatly appreciate transcript Leo as far faster to scan and assimilate than a video. Many friends send me videos but most include far too much verbiage. Like you, am far too busy reading and writing to waste precious time. So an immense thank you and will re-blog asap in between my brains downloads!
Let’s never forget Bergog was first head of state to speak to China Joe right after the press declared Nov ’20 election. And he never corrected him as a supposed Catholic about increasing abortion!!
Bergoglio also met Pfizzer CEO 2x in secret. Traditional catholics reject B.
The man who spoke in English said, “the satanic baptism marks those who receive it with the mark of the beast.” I do not believe these vaccines are the mark of the beast as described in the Bible. I do believe we are close to the time when things will suddenly change and it will be the mark of the beast. I have also decided for myself that it would be sinful for me to take any of the covid vaccines, as I would be supporting tyrannical evil.
I will pray for these brave men who are not afraid to speak truth in the midst of the lions den. They need protection from Gods hand . I admire their courage. I pray Catholics and people influenced by the pope will hear this message and choose to not take the poison death shot. Thank you my friend Leo for standing. 😊
I agree with every word. Most of the country is deaf. I believe that it is God reminding us about what He had the Prophets reveal to us. Those of us who know about His warnings, will not go for what the world want us to do. Things are happening fast, on the road to the Antichrist.
I have seen many of Archbishop Vigano’s videos and writings. He is extremely anti=Francis! I have one question though, are these men born again? Jesus said to Nicodemus (John 3:3) that he MUST be born again. I always use that as my litmus test. I DO agree with everything they are saying, and I can tell that these men are on the right side of history. I trust your vetting of them, but I just worry when a “sect” becomes so engrossed in the cares of the world…I don’t even know how to say this. I apologize if I have stepped on anyone’s toes here and I can fully understand their passion. I see this world so full of “followers” of the mask and vaccine and rules.
I was at the pharmacy today and there was a 7-person line as I sat and just watched them. I noticed that the “younger” folks seemed ALL IN, just reading their “devices” and chatting with their friends, masked up and I saw “lemmings”. Then there was the middle-aged crowd that seemed just TIRED of all the “rules”. Then there was me and my husband. We sat there waiting for our prescription (which they had messed up again!) and we didn’t wear a mask and didn’t bow to the climate of this evil. What I want to convey is that as we watched I noticed just how EVIL all of this is.
It was at that moment that I watched a young-ish woman with a 12- or 13-year-old son go into the “injection” room and that young boy came out with a sore arm. His mom kept showing him how to shake his arm. Je sat down near us where she planted him while she looked around and I could literally SEE the color run out of that boy’s face! He seemed to be a bit agitated, and he just didn’t look right to me. We got our meds (my husband has MS) and left but I can’t get that boy’s face out of my mind. All I know is that this is pure evil, and I could literally sense a darkness over these people. I don’t know. I don’t go out much so perhaps I am more sensitive to it. I just want people to be saved. I can’t get some images out of my mind, and I do know that I can pray for ALL of these folks, that they would come to a saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. Especially the younger generation. They do not know Christ. I can’t imagine that. It is truly a sad world. God bless you all! Stay strong. Maranantha!!!
