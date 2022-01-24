As the sound of war drums grows louder …the real enemy remains hidden behind the curtain

There’s good reason to believe the generation now on earth will live to see the breakout of World War III.
Things can always change but right now it appears that war between the superpowers will happen within a matter of months, likely before the November midterm elections.
Why? The video below explains why.
The above video shows half a million peaceful but very angry people marching through the streets of Brussels, headquarters of the European Union. And for every one out on the street, you can bet there were at least five or ten more who stayed home for whatever reason but feel just as much anger against the ruling elites who are trying to force them to get injected with an unknown experimental treatment that doesn’t perform as promised in ending the pandemic and everything that came with it — the lockdowns, the masks, and the economic destruction.
In fact, there’s good reason to believe the injections are prolonging the pandemic.
While not quite as big, a crowd of equally ticked off Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to protest the same thing those Europeans were protesting in the video above.
Dr. Robert Malone delivered a landmark speech to the D.C. crowd, who came out in frigid temperatures to tell the Biden regime and all of the governors and mayors aligned with that illegitimate regime: We’ve had enough of your lies. But you won’t hear Dr. Malone’s speech on any of the corporate-owned mainstream media outlets. Watch it below.
Similar speeches and protests took place in 180 cities around the world, simultaneously, over the weekend, not that you would know it by watching the “news.”
War will come as a result. Let me explain.
This war will have little to do with Russia invading Ukraine or China making a play for Taiwan. It has everything to do with timing and what is happening in the world right now – which is the transformation of the formerly Free World into beachheads of totalitarianism.
So do not be deceived by all the war rhetoric you will hear in the coming days, weeks and months in the corporate media. They will cry crocodile tears for the Ukrainians and shout down curses upon the Russians.
Those who run the NATO powers and their media lackeys could care less about the Ukrainian people. They don’t really care whether they live under a corrupt Western-allied government or a corrupt Russian-allied government. What matters is that they remain in control of Ukraine, which can then be used as a tool to spark a world war when a world war is needed. It’s the same with Taiwan.
Why, you ask, would a world war ever be needed? That’s simple: To deflect their own people’s attention away from what’s happening on their own soil and divert their gaze to a far-off land whose interests bear no connection to their own.
And what’s happening on our own soil right now from which all eyes must be diverted?
They are in the process of establishing their own authoritarian system – a global technocracy in which large cities cooperate with large corporations and the federal government to install a system where everybody must show a digital vaccine passport to go anywhere and do anything. To put it another way, they are using the so-called pandemic to transform the nations, one city and one state at a time, into a global technocratic super state run by an elite group of very wealthy megalomaniacs.
The outcome will be that much of the middle class gets wiped out. You will own nothing and be happy, according to the World Economic Forum vision elucidated by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and their globalist buddies.
And owning nothing begins with your own body. They will own that, too. How else do you explain a propaganda campaign meant to convince people to inject a foreign substance into their bodies without telling them what’s in it? And what about the fact that they withheld information upfront on how often these injections would be required and how they will ultimately affect people’s health.
People took the shots with blind trust, thinking it would be one and done and that they would get their freedoms back. But that wasn’t the case.
Finally, folks are starting to wise up to the fact that these shots have no end. They were planned to be continuous. They were something the elites could forever hold over their heads as leverage – get another shot or you can’t work here… get another shot or you can’t travel there… get another shot or you can’t do this or do that.
People are catching on to the scam and that’s a problem for the elites. They’re realizing that those the elites called “conspiracy theorists” were actually telling the truth all along. It’s not about our health. It’s about control.
Remember, propaganda only works on a population when the vast majority don’t realize that it’s propaganda. They actually believe what they’re being fed by lying politicians and bureaucrats featured every night on the “news” and then that lie is backed up with pressure from their corrupt corporate employers.
Only a criminal entity posing as a government would seek to coerce its own citizens into receiving an experimental medical treatment that kills a certain percentage, permanently harms another percentage, and sterilizes others.
No restaurant, no cinema, no sports arena and certainly no employer, has the right to ask you if you’ve received a certain experimental medical treatment.
To suggest otherwise is a blatant violation of the Nuremburg Codes, which were adopted into the laws of every Western nation at the end of World War II.
Now, after taking our jobs, our freedom, our dignity, they’re coming with needles sharpened after our children.
Wars have been started over far less.
And it’s all being done under the cover of several big lies.
Here is a partial list of the lies now being exposed:
- That “elections” as they currently exist in most Western nations are legitimate.
- That every human being is at risk of dying from a coronavirus if they don’t get the experimental treatment.
- That if you do get the treatment you are protected from the virus and won’t be able to spread it.
- That masks and lockdowns help “slow the spread” of the virus.
- That small businesses are non-essential, and we can survive just fine by relying on a few big-box stores and Amazon to supply our needs.
- That churches where people assemble at least once a week for fellowship and spiritual nourishment are also non-essential.
- That people don’t need to assemble together in person for much of anything. Just do it “virtually” online, in the metaverse.
Yes, they need to divert our eyes, quickly.
The lies have worked marvelously for two years, but now the sleepers are beginning to awaken. Some will continue to accept the lies because their pride won’t let them admit they’ve been scammed.
But too many others are swallowing that pride and saying, you know what, I’m done. I’m done wearing this stupid mask, I’m done social distancing, and I’m most definitely done with the shots. I refuse to be treated like a unit of cattle standing in a feedlot with a tag stapled to its ear. I will think for myself from now on rather than believe the elites who sold me this pile of horse s – – -!
How do I know this is happening?
The above video is why I know it. And there are other signs as well.
Listen, in the video below, to one liberal woman confess she was scammed and how she’s done believing the lies. You can hear the anger in her voice.
So the evidence is out there. You just have to look for it. Twitter can’t delete these videos as fast as they get added to the platform.
But the truth has a way of ultimately prevailing. It just takes a while.
And two years is a long time to keep a lid on the truth.
It’s oozing out, a little at a time.
They really thought they could keep it contained through censorship and deplatforming the truth tellers. The inconvenient truth is that too many people have died from their shots. Too many have been harmed.
And too many are now getting sick with the very virus that the shots were supposed to prevent. No censorship can stop an avalanche of reality.
And not only have the lies impacted people’s health, but they are now impacting the economy, with the supply chain breaking due to vaccinated folks getting sick and becoming unable to work, while others have simply quit their jobs rather than accept their employer’s forced vaccine mandate.
As a result, the power elites who created this mess need something big to distract the awakening masses.
So they will likely turn to their favorite distraction, the thing that elites have always turned to throughout history whenever they needed to distract their people from their own corruption and malfeasance.
War.
There’s nothing like a good foreign war to take people’s minds off of their misery on the home front.
The only difference this time is that there’s a good chance the new war will not stay on foreign soil.
There’s a good chance that it won’t just be Ukrainians and Russians who have to die.
Russia is not going to sit back and fight a proxy war with NATO. This time it’s going to be different. They’re going to team up with China and take the fight directly to the American people.
How does this happen?
Well, there’s a good chance that once Russia invades Ukraine and draws a NATO response, then China moves on Taiwan.
And Iran moves on Israel or some other Middle Eastern target.
That forces NATO to fight on at least three fronts, something they do not have the resources to do, at least not for long.
That brings us to an important question.
If one or both sides in this coming world war run out of soldiers, tanks, bombs and bullets, what comes next? Will one or both sides go nuclear?
I don’t know the answer to that question but it sure looks plausible that they might.
So be aware of the reality.
In order to cover up all of their other lies the ruling elites will top them off with the mother of all lies – that war is somehow in America’s best interest.
While it may seem like the “patriotic” thing to do, don’t fall for their trickery.
Unity is a good thing. But we needn’t unite with the wrong people – the neocons and the neolibs – who never gazed upon an opportunity for war that they didn’t want to embrace.
But nor should we live in denial that war is coming. Just realize that the real enemy of these globalist puppets you hear on the news is not Russia or China. It’s us.
63 thoughts on “As the sound of war drums grows louder …the real enemy remains hidden behind the curtain”
I believe there’s a good chance humanity is too much awake for another round of the ruling elite’s World War shenanigans. I have no doubt some battles will be waged, but I don’t think it will get all that far. I personally think the human race is fast progressing beyond having a bunch of obedient soldiers killing on command.
Regarding nuclear weapons, they aren’t real. Search Bing.com for nuclear weapons hoax. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t fake a few using huge stacks of TNT or other conventional explosives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, you will believe anything! Yes there are many nuclear weapons. Do you believe there was never an atomic bomb? Iran is desperately trying to get one and they proudly state that they will use it. Israel says they won’t let that happen. Many nations including ours has them. It is very ignorant to think there are no nuclear missiles.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Regarding nuclear weapons, they aren’t real. Search Bing.com for nuclear weapons hoax. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t fake a few using huge stacks of TNT or other conventional explosives.” Try telling that to the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki! You are obviously completely unaware of the ongoing generational damage which has been caused.
LikeLike
I can assure you that I’d there weren’t nuclear weapons, WWIII would have kicked off many times over since WWII.
LikeLike
China doesn’t fight wars like we do. They use teeny tiny BIOWEAPONS. And we let them. Our Canadian Truckers will force the Commie Trudeau and his group of thieves out. Then we’re driving to China eh.
LikeLike
Huh. Travel much? Say, to Japan? Having spent time in Hiroshima, I can guarantee you the Japanese believe in nuclear weapons.
LikeLike
I was with you until the atomic weapons. Just blew your credibility. Did we go to the moon? Is the world flat? How about gravity? Any thoughts on that?
LikeLike
Not exactly following you Junk Girl. I said there was always a chance this conflict could go nuclear, although I personally doubt it. Are you saying atomic weapons don’t exist? I don’t understand what point you are trying to make. Please elaborate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Junk Girl was attacking me on my fake nuclear weapons reference. Based on her tone I don’t think there’s an opportunity for a constructive conversation there.
However, for what it’s worth I could point to the book, “Death Object: Exploding The Nuclear Weapons Hoax”, among many other sources on the topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You did not realise she was rewsponding to a comment and not you at all, amazing.
LikeLike
Junk Girl,
That comment had a very attacking tone to it.. There’s nothing wrong with a genuine question. However, how about a little respect for Leo, the man who toils to make this blog available to someone like you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a HILLARYOUS picture of Moe. The best picture of him, yet! It should go viral and piss the hell out of him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just realize that the real enemy of the Marxist Beast’s globalist puppets that you hear on the news is not Russia or China. It’s us obedient followers of the LORD Jesus. For Christ has called us out of, and liberated us from our captivity within Socialism’s abominable security system. The LORD will not allow the wise virgins of His holy Bride to become Socialism’s digitally-marked merchandise, and from cradle to grave, dependent wards within the Beast’s antichrist security system.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Things will only get worse with each hour that passes. It is time to (if you have not already done so): Turn your eyes to Jesus- repent of your disbelief of what He did on the Cross in dying for your sins. Confess Jesus as your Saviour. Then understand that after you are born again, NOTHING else in this crazy world matters….except telling others of Jesus.
From the book of Romans: 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10:10For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 10:11For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.
to know more go to: nowtheendbegins.com/eternal-life-through-the-blood-of-jesus-christ-is-a-free-gift/
From the King James Bible; The Gospel according to John:
3:16For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 3:17For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stellar stuff, but I think the time line is much shorter. People are waking up to the reality that Biden and Harris are puppets and others behind the scenes are pulling their strings. The economy is tanking badly and a depression is imminent. Putin can’t amass all these troops and armament on the border and not invade soon or he loses face before the world. Mass protests on the vax lies are occurring. WWIII will be the “distraction” needed to keep the elitists in power.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank You so very much Leo!… Somehow I started thinking that war will take the peoples minds off the shots and the tyrannical insane dictatorship!… Economy, Health, Liberties and Individual Rights and Expressions ALL BEING STRIPPED AWAY with this “boogeyMan’ virus! Next they are about to come after Our children!
Declaring that TWELVE YR Olds can decide to get the FauciGates-Poison!… Try showing anyone that video clip of that 1999 Windows Game OMIKRON and try informing them about that demon bill gates of hell and they just grin and say that’s a coincidence and false! There’s some Real Bad people (whatever they are) running this planet and I hope to live to see them captured and tied down and made t cry out in pain for hours before they DIE one helluva horrible death!…. May God’s Will Be Done Soon!… May His Son Return Soon!
I am fed UP!
LikeLiked by 5 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are lots of good news sources around the world these days once you abandon the major news networks in the U.S.
As for amassing all the troops in one place, ie…(Ukraine and Russia)well that makes it much easier to wipe them all out at one time.
Democrats have always taken America to war.
Kissinger has been living in China for many many years now, and yes, he influences policy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hello Jay I seem to remember George Bush senior and George Bush Junior being the greatest war mongers in recent times and I believe that they were republicans. Just a thought.
LikeLiked by 4 people
RINO’s to be more precise. But alas, you are correct. Leftism describes both parties these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ‘Shrubs (Sherff’s).. ” have been and STILL ARE Involved in many things. Homeland Security / Airport Security and giving the police more power, Surveillance, and not forget that Darth-Vader Cheney had a hand (and dollar$) in making the Haliburton FEMA party-Camps!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think OANN can be watched online.
LikeLike
I hope he gets pushed in his wheelchair over quicksand!… Really, I say that ol fat toad is a useless eater!
LikeLike
Thank you, Leo for you do to give us these articles & the information you impart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow! I think Leo hit the nail on the head. People ARE getting weary. I believed the world was headed for nuclear war, but now I’ve backed off that scenario. I read a long piece by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry explaining High-altitude electromagnetic pulse weapons (HEMP). The Russians are far ahead of the US in that area. Nukes don’t even have to be involved to take down the US electric grid and communications, rendering both the American military and society helpless. One well placed HEMP and World War would be over in a matter of hours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leo you are spot on!!! They will trigger a war overseas and possibly use it as a ruse to set off an “attact” on our soil to create chaos and fear, once again bringing their fearful flock back, running to them for protection and back under their control that is now slipping away.
They have done terrible things in the past this one will be even worse than the previous ones.
We must NOT believe what will be “put on” we must look with clarity and see WHAT IS.
GOD is our rock and our fortress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sharon.. Yes, Psalm 18 v 1-3 is indeed (what is) to His own. Amen
LikeLike
The globalists failed to learn some of the oldest wisdom in book.
“You can fool all the people some of the time and you can fool some of the people all of the time; but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have you ever asked the question “WHY?’ the real enemy of the globalists is “US” ?
It is an amazing story being played out … one in which “they” claim to have a vendetta against America, a so-called “self-righteous indignation”, based on an ancient family feud that happened long ago, in which “they” have never forgotten, nor forgiven! And that story begins and is found in the Holy Bible:
Genesis 27:35 And he said, Thy brother came with subtilty, and hath taken away thy blessing.
Genesis 27:36 And he said, Is not he rightly named Jacob? for he hath supplanted me these two times: he took away my birthright; and, behold, now he hath taken away my blessing. And he said, Hast thou not reserved a blessing for me?
Genesis 27:37 And Isaac answered and said unto Esau, Behold, I have made him thy lord, and all his brethren have I given to him for servants; and with corn and wine have I sustained him: and what shall I do now unto thee, my son?
Genesis 27:38 And Esau said unto his father, Hast thou but one blessing, my father? bless me, even me also, O my father. And Esau lifted up his voice, and wept.
Genesis 27:39 And Isaac his father answered and said unto him, Behold, thy dwelling shall be the fatness of the earth, and of the dew of heaven from above;
Genesis 27:40 And by thy sword shalt thou live, and shalt serve thy brother; and it shall come to pass when thou shalt have the dominion, that thou shalt break his yoke from off thy neck.
Genesis 27:41 And Esau hated Jacob because of the blessing wherewith his father blessed him: and Esau said in his heart, The days of mourning for my father are at hand; then will I slay my brother Jacob. (KJV)
There is an excellent book that explains it in more detail, called “Who is Esau-Edom?”, by Charles A. Weisman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Ukraine Jan 19 a orthodox priest was praying in an enclosure before the icon of christs baptism and a white dove flew paused before the icon then perched atop it in the exact place the drawing of the dove above Christs head was. Same day during outside procession of the orthodox faithful in Russia a light image of the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared. We may indeed be heading into WW3. Nato wants weapons at Putins front door and he is asking how did the US like this done to them during Cuban missile crisis.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your input.
LikeLike
Interesting for you to share this, Carl. Thank you. I thought Esau was mistreated too when I read the account. No correction followed by the one (his dad) who could do something, just apologize even. I felt some information was left out, redacted. So while I see horrible wrong done, I don’t follow how this explains globalists. And for sure many so-called Americans declare, and are, themselves globalists and act with all their venom.
LikeLike
Hello EJ
Don’t forget that “Esau despised his birthright” and gave it to Jacob in exchange for some “pottage”
Esau treated his birthright with contempt and saw it as worthless and something that he did not want.
“And Jacob said, Swear to me this day; and he sware unto him: and he sold his birthright unto Jacob.” (Gen 25:33)
When Jacob fooled his father into giving him Esau’s blessing he was actually taking what rightfully belonged to him.
Esau was a fickle character whereas Jacob had vision, patience and determination. Jacob was one of God’s elect and had God given faith.
Ultimately God’s elect saints will inherit God’s promises and blessings and our perseverance in the truth of God will be rewarded when Jesus Christ returns in Glory with His angels to gather His elect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Anthony, for some clarification. When you write that
“When Jacob fooled his father into giving him Esau’s blessing he was actually taking what rightfully belonged to him” are you saying his birthright and Blessing are the same? And how do we get past the stickler that the dad was lied to for he, with poor eye sight, asked to whom was he talking. . . . The account is one I always intend to get back to; and, in time, I will with your thinking under consideration. Thank you again for your comment.
LikeLike
@ ED January 25, 2022 at 5:35 pm
Hello ED
Jacob’s tactics may not seem to be ideal from a given perspective but his entitlement to the birthright and the blessing were ordained by God before the event and were honoured by God after the event. Owning the birthright gives entitlement to the blessing ascribed to that birthright.
Here’s what happened before the event :-
Gen 25:23 :
23And the LORD said unto her, Two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger.
Romans 9:10:13
10And not only this; but when Rebecca also had conceived by one, even by our father Isaac;
11(For the children being not yet born, neither having done any good or evil, that the purpose of God according to election might stand, not of works, but of him that calleth;)
12It was said unto her, The elder shall serve the younger.
13As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.
14What shall we say then? Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid.
Here’s what happened after the event :-
We know that Jacob wrestled with God and that God called him Israel and he became the father of a great nation chosen by God through whom He would reveal Himself to the world and through whom the world would be blessed. The nation, Israel also took possession of the land of Canaan
So the promise is born out by God’s personal relationship with Jacob. He even identifies Himself as the God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob.
Esau’s descendants would subsequently be subjected under Israel during the reign of king Solomon.
So the blessing that Jacob received from Isaac was honoured by God.
This is the blessing that Jacob received from Isaac :-
“28Therefore God give thee of the dew of heaven, and the fatness of the earth, and plenty of corn and wine:
29Let people serve thee, and nations bow down to thee: be lord over thy brethren, and let thy mother’s sons bow down to thee: cursed be every one that curseth thee, and blessed be he that blesseth thee. ”
So the birtright and the blessing have both been honoured by God according to His predetermined plan.
With regard to Jacob pretending to be Esau, I think that Jacob may have feared that his father was not mindful of the words spoken to Rebecca that “The elder shall serve the younger” or perhaps it wasn’t revealed to Isaac fully what those words actually meant. Also Isaac may not have been aware that Esau despised his birthright and had sold it to Jacob.
We don’t know all the facts surrounding what happened, but the fact that Isaac didn’t try to reverse what had happened suggests that he realised that this was the will of God.
If you read Genesis 12 you will see that the promise given to Abraham has been passed on to Jacob. This shows that the blessing given to Jacob was linked to the inheritance that goes with the birthright which Esau had sold to Jacob.
God designated Jacob as the rightful heir of the promise given to Abraham.
“1 Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee:
2And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:
3And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” Gen 12:1-3
So there it is. That’s my understanding on the matter. I hope you find it helpful. What do you think ?
LikeLike
Anthony 👍👍
LikeLike
First, Anthony, let me say I appreciate your giving this matter of interest to me your thinking and citing the related Scripture (I am familiar with all except the Roman ones). Second, I am a Believer and Trust and Obey the Commandments, laws, and judgments of Heavenly Father. I know the brother here is beloved of Heavenly Father and is Chosen for all you write of, and as I’ve read of too. But the lie just gets me and the trickery re mimicking how his brother sounds, his mom making a meal for him to take to his dad, and it’s an exact match to what Esau would later bring in. . . . But many thanks to you, I have your thinking. And it matters a lot to me.
LikeLike
I hope Americans resist the war drumbeats this time. Since Vietnam it ought to be obvious that our wars have NOT been fought to keep us safe but to benefit some corrupt cartel or cabal set on plundering some hapless 3rd world country as well as wrecking our own economy to pay for it. Not to mention all the useless death and carnage that accomplished nothing. Once again we’re being told by our shrill media that we have to protect Ukrainian borders from the bad Russians!! Does anyone ask why the Ukrainian border is so much more important to secure than our border with Mexico which has been invaded by millions of illegals from 100 countries since Biden took office?? It is a far greater danger to us that Biden is busy destroying our border security. Biden has been trying to start a war with Russia since he was VP under Obama. Could it have something to do with the shady deals he and his depraved son concocted in the Ukraine?? And given his sudden, cowardly and ill-conceived exit from Afghanistan, leaving all our Allies in the lurch and abandoning a huge arsenal to our enemies, neither the French nor Germans will join his insane adventurism. Instead they intend to deal with Russia in a rational and diplomatic fashion. So if we take on the Russians militarily we will do it alone. And they will not roll over and play dead for us like the Iraqi army did. They are the people that defeated the Mongols, Napoleon and Hitler, a fact forgotten by neocons and neoliberals alike. If Biden pulls this stunt to drive up his abysmal poll numbers, it would be a catastrophic mistake that we will pay for as the end result of this would be that the entire globe turns against us, like sharks that smell our blood in the water. God save us from the warmongering idiots in our government and the lies of the media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ Kayjae
The end result of this will be that the entire globe turns against the harlot Judeo-Xian superpower, like sharks that smell her blood in the water. God mercifully saves the wise virgins in Christ’s Bride, calling them out from Uncle Sam’s Socially Secured ‘City of Destruction’ (Revelation 18:4).
And the ten horns and the Beast that you saw will hate the prostitute. They will leave her desolate and naked, and will eat her flesh and burn her with fire. For God has put it into their hearts to carry out His purpose by uniting to give their kingdom to the Beast, until the words of God are fulfilled. And the woman you saw is the great city that rules over the kings of the earth.” Revelation 17:17
LikeLike
It’s amazing how quickly things escalated with Russia/Ukraine. It went from 0 to 60 in the blink of an eye. What’s happening right now is utter madness. It seems like everyday is one of waiting for something major to happen. It’s constant chaos which is what Satan wants. The only refuge we have is our Lord Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe the elites aren’t trying to cover up their lies by distractions of war.
Maybe we have been at war for over two years now, and this is the next phase. China’s deliberate spread of the virus, and hacking of our election system got their puppet regime installed. Biden’s deliberate destruction of America while finishing Russia’s pipeline, 90 billion dollar weapons cache in Afghanistan, (Add your item here.) China has closed their ports and are no longer supplying us or other western nations. China’s hoarding of food. How many in top levels of government are owned by China. We have a war on multiple fronts. Including internally. Do we, or any other western nation have a society that is cohesiveness enough to take a stand? Or will the media continue to divide us. Will our newest Democratic voters fight along side us? What about the Muslims in Europe? And how do the “globalists” fit into all of this. Are they aligned with China/Russia/Iran? Did the globalists buy China’s leaders off, and are they using China as the bad guy to do their bidding? It definitely feels like we have been betrayed, sold out, and soon offered as sacrifices.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What an incredibly depressing article, thank God that, in His Word, this is not how it will be for His Son’s Bride, who will be out of here before anything such as what you have suggested, comes to pass.
LikeLike
Hello Chris, the pretribulation rapture is a man made fiction which contradicts what the bible actually says.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ ScottH
Thanks for sharing your insightful discernment concerning the metastatic Marxist-Moslem coalition that, as a deadly Trojan horse, is about to uproot the world’s harlot Judea-Xian superpower. The Beast’s little horn in Daniel 7:8,24 insidiously uproots three horns that are allied to the Great Whore.
LikeLike
Thought the article was brilliant, just as are all the articles I’ve read by you! I tend to repost your articles on various social media. Wanted to do that with this one, but upon first glance, I’m sure the photo of Biden portrayed that way will throw many off from reading your excellent content and I don’t want to tarnish your reputation that way. (Don’t get me wrong, I agree he’s certainly behaving that way, but still…) Just thought to mention it. But thank you so much for all you expose!! Always very insightful!!
LikeLike
Simple solution post the article sans picture. No one will be the wiser unless they go to the original and by then they will have read the important information Leo imparts to all of us faithful readers.
LikeLike
Leo,
I’ve been saying the same thing to my dad. Watch for the next big distraction. I think we’re being set up for several events that will occur somewhat simultaneously. All of which you’ve mentioned: war, supply chain collapse, grid failures, economic collapse, etc. Throw in another virus like smallpox, or some other concoction from a lab and voila, perfect storm.
As for the war. There are so many variables. I think we could see a further fracturing of Europe over its prospects. We saw Germany’s lead Naval officer resign for questioning the narrative. Germany is heavily reliant on Russian natural gas, as is much of Europe. Germany also wanted no part in supplying Ukraine with weapons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
War on US soil. I agree, that’s what’s coming if this thing really kicks off. Putin has said as much in the past. Think about all of those immigrants crossing the border too. Most of whom are fighting aged men. How many are actually revolutionaries from their socialist Central and South American countries, being paid by the UN or China et al? They’re already here. All these things and more sound like perfect scenarios for martial law and forced passport/mandate situations.
LikeLike
I can’t begin to count the number of articles I’ve read about the plandemic which compare the perpetrators of this scam to Adolf Hitler. This is 180 degrees from the truth. The National Socialists would have NEVER foisted a harmful gene-altering toxin upon their population. The Bolsheviks, on the other hand, WOULD. Please forego any further mis-statements of truth in future writings… they only further the communist agenda taking place right before our faces.
LikeLike
If you call these globalists communists they will take it as a badge of honor. Call them a Nazi and they freak out and melt down. That’s one of several reasons why I choose to call them Nazis. The other reason is that the Nazis were, above all else, eugenicists, just like Bill Gates and Fauci and all of the perpetrators of this modern slave system. What we are seeing is the rise of the Fourth Reich on a global scale — elites using technology and the arrogance of Scientism to kill and enslave the masses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fourth Reich, Fourth Industrial Revolution, any coincidence in the Bible’s mention of the Fourth Beast? I think not.
LikeLike
So, were did the word ‘Nazi’ actually originate from? Who came up with this word, to smear and vilify an entire nation for things it tried to prevent from happening in the first place, secondly, did not want, third, did not do?
There are two levels of historical reality. The first is the general so-called public opinion that is served to the average citizen by the mass media and will later, because of persons writing it down, become history. The second one is made up of the happenings that are not revealed to the public. This is the world of machinations by secret lodges and secret societies who interlink capital, politics, economy and religion. On this level nations are made, wars are instigated, presidents and leaders are put in office and in case they don’t function, eliminated, as happened for example in the US with presidents Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, J.F. Kennedy. The citizens who fashions his opinion and his views of the world from what he gathers from the mass media like news papers, tabloids, TV, radio, book learning and common literature will find himself in unfamiliar waters when confronted with actual facts.
Example:
One of the main organizations pulling strings in the USA is the CFR ( Council on Foreign Relations). This semi- secret organization is dominated by the Rockefeller syndicate and a European secret society called ‘Committee of 300’. The list of members of the ‘Committee of 300′-Conspirators’ Hierarchy, published by Dr. John Coleman, former British MI6, the reader will be shocked to find the names, organizations, companies, politicians, religious leaders from around the globe he/she never would have guessed.
Another raw reality is the autobiography and true life story of Cathy O’Brien, a CIA mind controlled US government sex slave, and only survivor, rescued by former CIA agent Mark Phillips. For a copy go to: https://www.trance-formation.com
Warning: Cathy O’Brien is the only vocal and recovered survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s MK-Ultra Project Monarch mind control operation. Chiseled deep into the white stone of the CIA’s Langley, Virginia headquarters is a partial verse lifted from the Bible and writings of Saint John …”and the truth shall make you free”….This statement, like the agency, is total reality. The building that it is engraved upon houses the world’s most successful manufacturer of lies to facilitate psychological warfare.
The”Company” uses truth and technology as their raw materials to produce ‘pure’ lies for control over you and America’s allies. Within the pages of Trance-Formation of America you will find the truth. You will learn what took place on August 3rd, 1977 at the 95th U.S. Congress open hearings, etc. The book is for mature audiences only, and not available under the age of 18, due to its sexually explicit quotes and irrefutable anatomical details of the perpetrators.
The ’24 Protocols Of The Meetings Of The Learned Elders Of Zion ( Sion ) in ‘The Britons’ translation of the complete text by Professor Nilus in 1901, shall be another ugly eye-opener for the gullible Goyim, who, to this very day has swallowed the mountains of lies, hook, sink and anchor.
Want to learn about were the concept of Eugenics was revived? I recommend getting a copy of the book, ‘BETTER FOR ALL THE WORLD’ – The Secret History Of Forced Sterilization And America’s Quest For Racial Purity, by Harry Bruinius.
Harry Bruinius charts the little-known history of eugenics in America — a movement that began in the early twentieth century and resulted in the forced sterilizations of more than 65,000 Americans.
Bruinius tells the stories of Emma and Carrie Buck, two women trapped in poverty and caught up in a new scientific quest for racial purity. Buck v. Bell became a test case brought before the Supreme Court, which voted 8-1 to make sterilization a constitutionally valid way for the state to prevent anyone deemed “unfit” from having children. The courts opinion was written by Oliver Wendell Holmes. Holmes wrote, ” if instead a waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes . . . . Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
Those who supported the programs included Theodore Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger,, Alexander Graham Bell; the heads of the Harriman, Carnegie Foundation, Rockefeller foundations, and scholars from Harvard, Yale, and Stanford University. Other leaders of the eugenics program were New England Protestants who used an evangelical tone that harked back to their Puritan forebears. Others were the three scientists Francis Galton ,a cousin of Charles Darwin, Charles Davenport the first influential eugenics thinker in America, professor at Harvard University and the University of Chicago, direct descendant of Reverend John Davenport who developed the theories and practices of eugenics. This concept was then exported and introduced to England, were it was welcomed with open arms and highly promoted by the upper crust and avant-garde sexual revolutionaries, the political radicals calling for socialistic reform. It was England’s progressive thinkers and intellectuals who were interested in a sweeping, scientific reorganization of society and its morals who embraced the eugenics creed. —-The book contains drawings, personal letters, diaries and documents never before used.
The concept and application of eugenics is as old as mankind and can be traced back to all societies and nations around the world. Taking a closer look into Anthropology will give a deeper insight.
LikeLike
“Give me control over a nation’s money supply and I care not who makes the laws.”
Mayer Amshell Rothchild.”
All wars are banker wars. 95% of countries have Rothchild owned central banks. Putin doesn’t decide to attack anybody. He is the front man for the Jewish banking cartel that funds both sides of the conflict. Military war is the ultimate moneymaker.
It enslaves countries by keeping them deep in debt.
“If my sons did not want war, there would be none.”
Mayer’s wife Gutle Schapner.
Moms know their kids! Bankers are versatile, They fund the war on terror, the war on Covid, the war on white Christians, the war on gender, any war to divide and conquer.
As for nuclear weapons, I don’t see the reason to use them. Geoengineering, weather warfare is much more practical than a nuclear detonation. That’s why there is the big push to keep the climate change hoax going. It’s the cover story for weather warfare.
Why would Bill Gates buy millions of acres of land only to have it nuked? The masters of mayhem want the land and its resources. They just need to get rid of the people. You can do that by starving them via weather warfare. No food, no people.
Meanwhile, they’ll just throw in a few regional wars to use up the inventory of our obscene $758 billion “defense” budget. Gotta get rid the old stuff so weapons manufacturers can keep getting new business!
Many thanks to you, Leo, for making this tremendous site available.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction, Bill Gates purchased 269,000 acres, not millions.
LikeLike
Correction, Bill Gates purchased 269,000 acres not millions.
LikeLike
Spot on as usual.
LikeLike
About that rumor “nukes are a myth”.
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/09/30/vt-nuclear-education-the-history-of-nuclear-weapons-design-1945-to-2015/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=VT+nuclear+education&t=brave&ia=web
LikeLike