As the sound of war drums grows louder …the real enemy remains hidden behind the curtain

There’s good reason to believe the generation now on earth will live to see the breakout of World War III.

Things can always change but right now it appears that war between the superpowers will happen within a matter of months, likely before the November midterm elections.

Why? The video below explains why.

The number of free people marching against fascist mandates in the EU Capitol of Brussels is astonishing 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fd0dP84rvY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2022

The above video shows half a million peaceful but very angry people marching through the streets of Brussels, headquarters of the European Union. And for every one out on the street, you can bet there were at least five or ten more who stayed home for whatever reason but feel just as much anger against the ruling elites who are trying to force them to get injected with an unknown experimental treatment that doesn’t perform as promised in ending the pandemic and everything that came with it — the lockdowns, the masks, and the economic destruction.

In fact, there’s good reason to believe the injections are prolonging the pandemic.

While not quite as big, a crowd of equally ticked off Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to protest the same thing those Europeans were protesting in the video above.

Dr. Robert Malone delivered a landmark speech to the D.C. crowd, who came out in frigid temperatures to tell the Biden regime and all of the governors and mayors aligned with that illegitimate regime: We’ve had enough of your lies. But you won’t hear Dr. Malone’s speech on any of the corporate-owned mainstream media outlets. Watch it below.

Similar speeches and protests took place in 180 cities around the world, simultaneously, over the weekend, not that you would know it by watching the “news.”

War will come as a result. Let me explain.

This war will have little to do with Russia invading Ukraine or China making a play for Taiwan. It has everything to do with timing and what is happening in the world right now – which is the transformation of the formerly Free World into beachheads of totalitarianism.

So do not be deceived by all the war rhetoric you will hear in the coming days, weeks and months in the corporate media. They will cry crocodile tears for the Ukrainians and shout down curses upon the Russians.

Those who run the NATO powers and their media lackeys could care less about the Ukrainian people. They don’t really care whether they live under a corrupt Western-allied government or a corrupt Russian-allied government. What matters is that they remain in control of Ukraine, which can then be used as a tool to spark a world war when a world war is needed. It’s the same with Taiwan.

Why, you ask, would a world war ever be needed? That’s simple: To deflect their own people’s attention away from what’s happening on their own soil and divert their gaze to a far-off land whose interests bear no connection to their own.

And what’s happening on our own soil right now from which all eyes must be diverted?

They are in the process of establishing their own authoritarian system – a global technocracy in which large cities cooperate with large corporations and the federal government to install a system where everybody must show a digital vaccine passport to go anywhere and do anything. To put it another way, they are using the so-called pandemic to transform the nations, one city and one state at a time, into a global technocratic super state run by an elite group of very wealthy megalomaniacs.

The outcome will be that much of the middle class gets wiped out. You will own nothing and be happy, according to the World Economic Forum vision elucidated by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and their globalist buddies.

And owning nothing begins with your own body. They will own that, too. How else do you explain a propaganda campaign meant to convince people to inject a foreign substance into their bodies without telling them what’s in it? And what about the fact that they withheld information upfront on how often these injections would be required and how they will ultimately affect people’s health.

People took the shots with blind trust, thinking it would be one and done and that they would get their freedoms back. But that wasn’t the case.

Finally, folks are starting to wise up to the fact that these shots have no end. They were planned to be continuous. They were something the elites could forever hold over their heads as leverage – get another shot or you can’t work here… get another shot or you can’t travel there… get another shot or you can’t do this or do that.

People are catching on to the scam and that’s a problem for the elites. They’re realizing that those the elites called “conspiracy theorists” were actually telling the truth all along. It’s not about our health. It’s about control.

Remember, propaganda only works on a population when the vast majority don’t realize that it’s propaganda. They actually believe what they’re being fed by lying politicians and bureaucrats featured every night on the “news” and then that lie is backed up with pressure from their corrupt corporate employers.

Only a criminal entity posing as a government would seek to coerce its own citizens into receiving an experimental medical treatment that kills a certain percentage, permanently harms another percentage, and sterilizes others.

No restaurant, no cinema, no sports arena and certainly no employer, has the right to ask you if you’ve received a certain experimental medical treatment.

To suggest otherwise is a blatant violation of the Nuremburg Codes, which were adopted into the laws of every Western nation at the end of World War II.

Now, after taking our jobs, our freedom, our dignity, they’re coming with needles sharpened after our children.

Wars have been started over far less.

And it’s all being done under the cover of several big lies.

Here is a partial list of the lies now being exposed:

That “elections” as they currently exist in most Western nations are legitimate.

That every human being is at risk of dying from a coronavirus if they don’t get the experimental treatment.

That if you do get the treatment you are protected from the virus and won’t be able to spread it.

That masks and lockdowns help “slow the spread” of the virus.

That small businesses are non-essential, and we can survive just fine by relying on a few big-box stores and Amazon to supply our needs.

That churches where people assemble at least once a week for fellowship and spiritual nourishment are also non-essential.

That people don’t need to assemble together in person for much of anything. Just do it “virtually” online, in the metaverse.

Yes, they need to divert our eyes, quickly.

The lies have worked marvelously for two years, but now the sleepers are beginning to awaken. Some will continue to accept the lies because their pride won’t let them admit they’ve been scammed.

But too many others are swallowing that pride and saying, you know what, I’m done. I’m done wearing this stupid mask, I’m done social distancing, and I’m most definitely done with the shots. I refuse to be treated like a unit of cattle standing in a feedlot with a tag stapled to its ear. I will think for myself from now on rather than believe the elites who sold me this pile of horse s – – -!

How do I know this is happening?

The above video is why I know it. And there are other signs as well.

Listen, in the video below, to one liberal woman confess she was scammed and how she’s done believing the lies. You can hear the anger in her voice.

The most impressive thing about Bari Weiss on last night’s Bill Maher is the wild applause after she finishes here. After two years the tides are turning, even for the left leaning people in this country when it comes to covid. Watch this: pic.twitter.com/8DIH3zTibM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2022

So the evidence is out there. You just have to look for it. Twitter can’t delete these videos as fast as they get added to the platform.

But the truth has a way of ultimately prevailing. It just takes a while.

And two years is a long time to keep a lid on the truth.

It’s oozing out, a little at a time.

They really thought they could keep it contained through censorship and deplatforming the truth tellers. The inconvenient truth is that too many people have died from their shots. Too many have been harmed.

And too many are now getting sick with the very virus that the shots were supposed to prevent. No censorship can stop an avalanche of reality.

And not only have the lies impacted people’s health, but they are now impacting the economy, with the supply chain breaking due to vaccinated folks getting sick and becoming unable to work, while others have simply quit their jobs rather than accept their employer’s forced vaccine mandate.

As a result, the power elites who created this mess need something big to distract the awakening masses.

So they will likely turn to their favorite distraction, the thing that elites have always turned to throughout history whenever they needed to distract their people from their own corruption and malfeasance.

War.

There’s nothing like a good foreign war to take people’s minds off of their misery on the home front.

The only difference this time is that there’s a good chance the new war will not stay on foreign soil.

There’s a good chance that it won’t just be Ukrainians and Russians who have to die.

Russia is not going to sit back and fight a proxy war with NATO. This time it’s going to be different. They’re going to team up with China and take the fight directly to the American people.

How does this happen?

Well, there’s a good chance that once Russia invades Ukraine and draws a NATO response, then China moves on Taiwan.

And Iran moves on Israel or some other Middle Eastern target.

That forces NATO to fight on at least three fronts, something they do not have the resources to do, at least not for long.

That brings us to an important question.

If one or both sides in this coming world war run out of soldiers, tanks, bombs and bullets, what comes next? Will one or both sides go nuclear?

I don’t know the answer to that question but it sure looks plausible that they might.

So be aware of the reality.

In order to cover up all of their other lies the ruling elites will top them off with the mother of all lies – that war is somehow in America’s best interest.

While it may seem like the “patriotic” thing to do, don’t fall for their trickery.

Unity is a good thing. But we needn’t unite with the wrong people – the neocons and the neolibs – who never gazed upon an opportunity for war that they didn’t want to embrace.

But nor should we live in denial that war is coming. Just realize that the real enemy of these globalist puppets you hear on the news is not Russia or China. It’s us.

