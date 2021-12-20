MUST WATCH VIDEO: Trump doubles down on death

Donald J. Trump has doubled down on his efforts to promote the injections that his administration unleashed on the world, and that every independent, honest doctor and scientist will tell you is a dangerous experimental gene therapy capable of killing off millions, possibly billions of people.

Dr. Judy Mikovits has estimated that the injections will kill up to 55 million Americans over the next few years.

But Trump echoes the pro-injection cheerleading coming from evil establishment shills like Dr. Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and every member of the Biden administration and then blames we who resist their propaganda as somehow “playing right into their hands.”

He doesn’t explain his rationale on that one, but I guess he doesn’t have to. He’s Donald Trump and has a cult following.

Trump always makes sure to throw in his disclaimer, that “nobody should be forced to get it” but he fails to offer even the slightest rebuke of those who are right now trying to mandate the injection on every man, woman and child, forcing those who resist into a category of social outcasts banned from stores, jobs, travel and proper healthcare.

As part of his “history tour” with Bill O’Reilly, the former president, speaking in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, takes full credit for rushing the genocidal serum to market. He even says he got injected with the booster. I would be curious to know how many of my readers actually believe that?

Without providing a shred of evidence, Trump boasts that these poisonous injections of a synthetic, lab-created spike protein [bioweapon] are actually “saving hundreds of millions of lives.”

You won’t want to miss watching this short video below. Shame on Bill O’Reilly and the those in the audience for playing to Trump’s ego. At least the people in Alabama a few months ago showered Trump with boos when he started his vax bragging routine.