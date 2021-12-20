Donald J. Trump has doubled down on his efforts to promote the injections that his administration unleashed on the world, and that every independent, honest doctor and scientist will tell you is a dangerous experimental gene therapy capable of killing off millions, possibly billions of people.
Dr. Judy Mikovits has estimated that the injections will kill up to 55 million Americans over the next few years.
But Trump echoes the pro-injection cheerleading coming from evil establishment shills like Dr. Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and every member of the Biden administration and then blames we who resist their propaganda as somehow “playing right into their hands.”
He doesn’t explain his rationale on that one, but I guess he doesn’t have to. He’s Donald Trump and has a cult following.
Trump always makes sure to throw in his disclaimer, that “nobody should be forced to get it” but he fails to offer even the slightest rebuke of those who are right now trying to mandate the injection on every man, woman and child, forcing those who resist into a category of social outcasts banned from stores, jobs, travel and proper healthcare.
As part of his “history tour” with Bill O’Reilly, the former president, speaking in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, takes full credit for rushing the genocidal serum to market. He even says he got injected with the booster. I would be curious to know how many of my readers actually believe that?
Without providing a shred of evidence, Trump boasts that these poisonous injections of a synthetic, lab-created spike protein [bioweapon] are actually “saving hundreds of millions of lives.”
You won’t want to miss watching this short video below. Shame on Bill O’Reilly and the those in the audience for playing to Trump’s ego. At least the people in Alabama a few months ago showered Trump with boos when he started his vax bragging routine.
42 thoughts on “MUST WATCH VIDEO: Trump doubles down on death”
Yea…..I’m not on the ‘trump train’ any more after he pushed through these shots using an EUA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We quit voting ongoing, politicians are puppets of the globalist control freaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Donald Trump. Just like the old Hag playing Hillary isn’t the real Hillary. Or like Joseph Biden? Not Biden.
The development of look-alike actors along with foolproof scripts make switching much easier than it used to be.
Again, not Trump. Is the real one alive? We do not know, but can definitely state, the isn’t Trump.
LikeLike
If it looks like a trump, walks like a trump, quacks like a trump…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t stand to watch it. So disillusioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pressed post too soon. Thank you Leo for the post.
LikeLike
One would have to be a complete moron to get vaxed after having natural antibodies due to prior infection. But his biggest blunder was to try and divide Israel. But what do expect when his spiritual adviser is Paula White?
LikeLiked by 1 person
People follow some politicians like hollywood celebs and rappers, pop singersregardless of their morals and values. Pushing covid shots is like pushing dangerous drugs to experiment with.
LikeLike
And this very atrocity (rat poison vaccines) may be the reason that the good Lord only allowed Trump to serve one term. I’m not discounting the handful of good things Trump was involved with. But I don’t think any amount of good deeds can atone for any evil deed. Not saying that Trump will inherit the Kingdom Of God. That remains to be seen by those who do. One thing In sure of. I doubt that Jesus will tell Trump well done thou good and faithful servant over his rejoicing over and lying about a biological weapon, where more death and physical destruction is likely to affect thousands, millions or billions of more people. I’ve heard it said that Trump is one of them (a member of the satanic, global elite club). Actions speak louder than words. Truth is what it is whether we want to believe it or not.
LikeLike
Thanks Leo, I always thought Trump was just brainwashed by DR. FAUCHINSTINE at the beginning.Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can Trump not know what these vac mandates and lockdowns are doing to us? In 2016 he was the first contender in decades to describe the average person’s complaints about Big Guv. Five years late he’s sounding like a softer WHO promo. There’s something wrong here, and I no longer trust him. Thank you for bringing up this very important issue, big than all the others as it is harming our children and grandchildren.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald’s record on 9/11 should’ve warned people. He was in NYC on9/11 and of course was available for an interview. He showed us all how smart he was that day by saying that planes alone could not have brought the towers down. He said that explosives were involved. As Prez, with the world as his audience, he never mentioned it. Hmmm.
On the election trail, he said that he saw dancing Muslims on 9/11, not dancing Israelis thereby backing up the government version and hiding Israhell’s involvement.
As Prez he hires Rudy Guilliani as his lawyer. Rudy was a former federal prosecutor and Mayor of NYC on 9/11. So what does Rudy to the crime scene? He got steel beams cut up and hauled away taking any forensic evidence away. Later on, Steve Jones was able to test dust from ground zero and found thermite, an explosive component.
Donald did his job in 4 years and was no longer needed. The MIGA, [make Isreal great again} crowd will still tell you that regardless of the jab, he is the lesser of two evils.
LikeLike
I Like what you said!…. From 9-11 and GW (Boy George) Bush n dick Chainsaw – On to this day I ventured down the ‘buggs bunny’ hole. The Word is NOT what we’ve been taught!
LikeLike
WORLD….Not Word!…. I need a new keyboarf!
LikeLike
Yep… just posted about the same thing here: https://ncrenegade.com/all-our-heroes-have-become-villans/
LikeLike
I believe nothing Trump says. All the world is a stage…..
LikeLike
I think we have to consider the possibility that Trump is the opposite of what most MAGA supporters think he is. He was far too cozy with the Clintons before seeking the presidency. He was a moral train-wreck. He talked a good game most of us could believe in (I voted for him). Yet, many of us really didn’t want him–we wanted someone who wasn’t Hillary and promised to take care of the border, the economy, and drain the swamp. Instead, the swamp is more powerful than ever.
Isn’t it strange that we have a former president doing all these rallies still? Isn’t it interesting that the phony Jan. 6 commission is keeping the left all worked up? It could very well be that Trump returns to run in 2024, wins, and the D’s throw the country into civil war as if it were scripted out. Who would be more divisive than Trump to accomplish this? Who could get the R’s to accept all kinds of unconstitutional crackdowns on the left to “stop Communism”? (Yes, it needs to be stopped, but if I’m right we’re actually headed into more of a fascist/corporate socialism state than communism)
We could very well be witnessing an “intelligence community” takedown of the United States for the establishment of a worldwide Fourth Reich. The Plandemic is the tool today, and will be replaced by something else when it’s no longer effective. D’s and R’s seem to both be working toward the same end while appearing to be in battle with each other. Something is very fishy about the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a President General George Washington again because we at war.
LikeLike
I have always had a strange feeling about Trump. I couldn’t put my finger on exactly what it was, but some things just didn’t make sense about him. Aside from his personality defects that have many times been cringeworthy, the other seemingly good things he espoused and tried to do seemed to make up for it. Not being privy to the behind the scenes realities, I thought maybe what seemed contradictory could have been due to his inexperience as a politician and lack of knowledge in dealing with the swamp. He seemed to fawn over and made appointments and endorsements of people who wound up in key positions who turned out to be anything but what he made them out to be. He also seemed to listen to ill advice from advisors who insisted that he rid himself of those who may have actually been true assets, and as a result we are now more compromised than ever. Was this part of the elite’s plan that Trump willingly played a part of with all of the seeming missteps to get us to where we are at today? I don’t know. All cannot be placed on one president’s shoulders and the spiritual battle going on throughout his term was very obvious – Trump was pommelled non-stop. I also wondered if it was a matter of him working with the best that he had to work with and not purposely choosing the worst. I don’t know. His continued insistence on the good of these vaccines and making statements like “we are playing into their hands” by refusing these experimental “therapies” just compounds the other negatives that don’t make sense for me. It’s obvious the swamp is deeper and darker than we imagined especially with all of the speculations that have been brought to the fore and that have finally been proven true. The obvious compromise of both parties that is aiding and abetting the evil that has escalated over this past year needs to come to an end. There has to be a point where people say enough and refuse to be bullied and lied to. It’s hard to say when and if that will happen as many, even Christians, seem to be lacking discernment or are too fearful to stand up to a government that is out of control.
LikeLike
Who did you vote for? Did you vote? Some like to complain and do nothing.
LikeLike
Voted for him twice. Won’t make that mistake a third time. He’s revealed his true colors, and I am horrified at what I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote for Joe then you Ass.
LikeLike
Joe won’t be running again, sir. He likely won’t even make it through his term and everyone knows that.
LikeLike
Do you honestly think that voting is “doing something?”
LikeLike
Sadly Trump is one of them, the Covid scenario outed him.
Check out this organization for further revelations on the list of evil puppeteers.
British Pilgrim’s Society!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have strong doubt that Trump or any of the other ‘public figures’ have taken anything more than a B12 shot, if that. Infuriating that all of these talking heads elicit so much attention while robbing us of viable representation, becoming richer by the syllable.
I was always in ‘wait & see’ mode with Trump– couldn’t even imagine a Hillary prez– when ‘warp speed’ hit the airwaves, I considered him a traitor to Americans & anyone else who took it as a good idea.
LikeLike
I like President Trump, but he made a big mistake on rushing through a vaccine which is not a vaccine. He has been played by the elites and is utterly wrong in supporting this Covid -19 solution which is not helping at all but is making everything worse. This jab has been planned for over a decade to fix a problem the World Economic Forum was planning on unleashing upon the world. This jab has killed more people than any other jab I have ever heard about. The jabs should be stopped and everyone who got them needs to be studied for short term and long term effects if they have not already died. No more shots for 5 years at least. Conduct real trials and studies, but no more shots for anyone!
LikeLike
It’s unnerving how this inoculation has progressed to becoming mandated. I believe Trump was on the right path with US economics, Foreign Trade, and energy independence, but this vaccination development has definitely opened a wary eye on his overall decision making. If it comes down to a vote in 2024 for Biden or Trump, I will have to go with the lesser evil. Trump.
Thanks Leo for the continued insights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Leo. Trump us the lesser of two evils imo.
I don’t think any of them are jabbed. They want live. Even when they do it on TV, it is probably just saline solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Leo! For me the ‘Trump Train’ de-railed when Trumpy bear started up his “Warp-Speed” and the day he declared a National Emergency and turned the country over to FEMA. Trump is an actor! Remember “YOURE FIRED” The Apprentice?….They all are great actors actually! Donald Trump talks great and uses fancy repetitive words and captures his followers, apprentices , disciples and fans attention very well. When they can get Every Man Woman and Child shot up with this POISON and Murder off 90% of the human population then they have accomplished their main goal. Promising a Better Future and Make Amer-ric-A better again along the way. Their empty promises is cheap, Besides, those promises are only good for themselves, or so they think! Jesus Christ IS the REAL
SAVIOR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumps puppet strings are starting to show. The United States needs to be restarted from the ground up. Teach freedom, homeschooling is a must, and pray to the God of our fathers to return this land to the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen Chuck. Well said brother!
LikeLike
I was foolish enough to hope against the knowledge I had of the enemies’ playbook, that MAYBE Trump really was a populist candidate… right up until he became president and said of Hilary Clinton, “Let’s forgive her,” and NOBODY went to jail. Then it crystallized who he is and who really put him in that office. Trump was a psy-op, of course. He bought the globalists a little more time because he made slaves continue to believe that they are free; he made people who were desperate for hope think that someone heroic had arrived to solve their problems for them; he gave them token “victories” so the blue pill would go down easier.
We have to stop thinking that we can ever win by continuing to play their game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We have to stop thinking that we can ever win by continuing to play their game.”
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was foolish enough to hope against my knowledge of the enemies’ playbook that Trump might actually have been a populist candidate… right up until he became president and said of Hilary Clinton, “Let’s forgive her,” and NOBODY went to jail. That was the moment that it crystallized who he is and who put him there. Trump was a psy-op, of course. He bought the globalists a little more time by making slaves continue to believe that they are free; he made a people who were desperate for hope believe that a hero had come to solve their problems for them; he gave them token “victories” to make the blue pill go down easier.
We need to stop thinking that we can ever win by continuing to play their game. If you want to be free, just decide who you are and who they are not, for all their power stands only on assumption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment, sir.
LikeLike
I remember He wrote a book that other people talk about, ‘The Art of the Con’ ?? Could be the modern day ‘Pied Piper’
LikeLike
Trump was the most pro life president! I love him and the great courageous things he did that were good and right. His ignorance and persistence on the vaccines is inexcusable and very grievous. I pray he acknowledges he made serious errors in who he trusted, not the least of which is the medical/pharma mafia.
LikeLike
He is a shill for big pharma. He is a traitor
LikeLike
Trump pretty much ended his chances in 2024. Sadly, there are no other leaders out there worthy of our vote. VP Pence is supposed to announce his candidacy at the end of 2022, and many so called Christians will vote for him. I will not!
LikeLike