Whistleblower activists file complaint with International Criminal Court alleging Big Pharma, Gates, Fauci, UK officials committed crimes against humanity

A group of lawyers, activists and whistleblowers that includes former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court at the Hague against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bill and Melinda Gates, the chief executives of Big Pharma “vaccine” manufacturers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, alleging crimes against humanity.
Yeadon is a citizen of the U.K. who has made several whistleblower videos describing the horrific damage that the Covid injections are causing and will continue to cause among men, women and children of all ages who receive them.
Unlike other former Big Pharma collaborators, such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Yeadon has not pulled any punches. Whereas Malone and even Dr. Peter McCullough, have said that some elderly populations receive some limited protection from the injections, Yeadon has predicted the shots will result in nothing short of a global Holocaust.
In May, 2021, Yeadon issued what he called his “final warning to humanity.” See video below.
The UK group also includes an astrophysicist and whistleblower funeral director John O’Loony.
Besides Gates, Johnson and Schwab, the group names as accused co-conspirators Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization; June Raine, the chief executive of medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency; Dr. Radiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation; and Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a company that allegedly participated in gain-of-function research using grant money from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
The lawsuit names all of the above defendants as “responsible for numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code … war crimes and crimes of aggression” in the UK, the U.S. and many other countries.
After repeated unsuccessful attempts to raise a case with the British Court system, the applicants filed their complaint with “the utmost urgency” to the International Criminal Court at the Hague, Netherlands.
They plead with the court “to stop the rollout of COVID vaccinations, introduction of unlawful vaccination passports and all other types of illegal warfare … being waged against the people of the UK.”
The UK Parliament just passed a new law this week, supported by Boris Johnson, that will require proof of vaccination at all large-venue events.
In a vote of 369 –126, the U.K.’s House of Commons approved the use of vaccine passports at places such as nightclubs and other indoor venues of 500 or more people and all venues with more than 10,000 people, in a move opponents have described as creating “2nd class citizens.”
According to LifeSite News, the Dec. 14 vote came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hyped up fear over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He announced the “Plan B” winter restrictions, such as increased facemask mandates and vaccine passports.
A total of 369 Members of Parliament voted for the use of vaccine passports, while 126, including 98 of Johnson’s own Conservative MP’s, voted against the measures.
Major cities in the U.S., including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, are following the lead of cities in Europe and implementing digital health passports.
In the group’s complaint, filed Dec. 6, the applicants present evidence that COVID-19 “vaccines” are in fact experimental gene therapies synthetically engineered with gain-of-function research [scientific lingo for a bioweapon].
They argue:
- That the so-called “vaccines” have caused widespread death and injury and that the UK government has failed to investigate such reported deaths and injuries
- That COVID case and death numbers have been artificially inflated;
- That facemasks are harmful due to hypoxia, hypercapnia and other causes;
- PCR tests are “completely unreliable” and “contain carcinogenic ethylene oxide.”
- That effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, were suppressed, leading to a greater death toll from COVID-19 than would otherwise have occurred.
- That lockdowns were enacted under the pretext of artificially inflated infection and death numbers from an engineered virus.
They further demonstrate that the experimental “vaccines” have resulted in:
- Massive short-term damage and death, with at least 395,049 reported adverse reactions to COVID “vaccines” in the UK alone [and more than 950,000 more in the U.S.]
- A sharp uptick in ChildLine calls from vulnerable children during lockdowns;
- “Destruction of wealth and businesses” through imposed lockdowns;”
- “Severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law,” including bans on travel and gatherings, and forced quarantine and self-isolation;
- Apartheid due to segregation by vaccine passport possession;
- An “expected reduction in fertility” after “vaccination,” among other harmful physical and psychological effects.
The applicants maintain that “the suppression of safe and effective alternative treatments for Covid-19 amounts to murder and warrants a full investigation by the court.” They noted that besides censorship of online information on and promotion of these alternative treatments, “some academic journals are blocking the publication of studies showing the effectiveness of drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.”
The applicants provided quotes from Holocaust survivors who have drawn “stark parallels between Covid restrictions and the beginning of the Holocaust.” In an open letter, the Holocaust survivors have asked medical regulatory authorities to “stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately,” which they maintain violates the Nuremberg Code.
They also allege that “another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes.”
One survivor, Vera Sharav, noted in an interview cited in the complaint:
“The stark lesson of the Holocaust is that whenever doctors join forces with government and deviate from their personal, professional, clinical commitment to do no harm to the individual, medicine can then be perverted from a healing, humanitarian profession to a murderous apparatus.”
The group also accused the defendants of hijacking influenza, pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses and classifying them as “Covid-19.” See Figure 1 below.
The applicants who filed the case at the ICC are as follows:
Applicants:
- Hannah Rose – Lawyer and human rights activist
- Dr. Michael Yeadon – Qualified life-science researcher with a degree in biochemistry in toxicology, and a research-based PhD in respiratory pharmacology, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer
- Piers Corbyn – Astrophysicist and activist
- Mark Sexton – Retired Police officer
- John O’Loony – Funeral Director and activist
- Johnny McStay – Activist
- Louise Shotbolt – Nurse and human rights activist
Read the entire complaint below.
See related story: Dr. Michael Yeadon: The scientific tyranny is permanent, totalitarian and it’s nearly here — it’s up to us to stop it
LeoHohmann.com is a 100 percent reader supported site that brings you news you won’t find at corporate media outlets. We depend on readers to keep us going and we thank you in advance for your support. Donations may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
20 thoughts on “Whistleblower activists file complaint with International Criminal Court alleging Big Pharma, Gates, Fauci, UK officials committed crimes against humanity”
Everybody watch this video it’s that important!
After you watch the video then go look at the front page of the Drudge Report and see how insane they’re pumping up the Omicron variant. Truly big fat lies from the media, government, and medical tyrants who have sold their soul for money. It’s disgusting!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re just warming up with three more years to go. You haven’t seen anything yet. Buckle up those social seatbelts. It’s going to get very interesting next year.
LikeLike
Hope this can gain traction. There certainly is plenty of well documented evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got to ask. How is the International Criminal Court going to go about arresting and indicting all these high profile players? Would of loved to see who’s doing the actual prosecution.
LikeLike
Keifer, this is just a complaint that was filed. This would be the equivalent of you or me walking into our local police station and filing a complaint against our neighbor, accusing them of stealing something out of our yard. The police would be duty bound to take such a complaint seriously and launch an investigation, and if they are honest and find enough evidence to show probable cause that a crime was committed, then they would file charges and arrest the neighbor. But given the pressure of the powers that be in the world right now, do you think the International Criminal Court is going to honestly and seriously look at the evidence presented by this group and file charges? I don’t. Still, we can use this complaint as fodder in global information war that is raging. That’s why I posted it and hope others will share it widely, because it can change minds and wake others up out of their stupor. There is no court, no politician, no law enforcement agency in the world today that is going to save us from these monsters. We must save ourselves this time. And that requires us doing what for many will be very uncomfortable — standing up against the tyranny and telling them to go to hell. That includes your favorite shopping venue, your job, your government, your entertainment venues, your airlines, everyone who is playing this game of chicken and trying to enforce these mandates must be told to kiss off. Our resistance should have started with the mask mandates but people capitulated. That emboldened these tyrants and so now they think they can force everyone to inject a foreign substance of an experimental nature into their bodies. Incredible! They will never stop as long as we comply with their dictates!
LikeLike
Just imagine if this could really gain momentum and gather some attention and these evil snakes be caught, exposed, prosecuted ,incarcerated and last but not least Executed!… These Rich, demonic characters actually think they’re so much superior than everyone else! It is high time to get these wicked Ba$7rd*z (Such as Gates, Fauci, Schwab and Soros) and show them just how we feel about them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hats off to these bold soldiers!! So strange to never hear any of this in the MSM– thank you, Leo, for “fighting the good fight”! My prayers are with them to succeed and to ‘rally the masses’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Below is my copied & pasted “Religious Exemption” letter (personal identifiers removed), confounding as it is to seek approval from those who support/try to implement such diabolical efforts of which I so strongly disapprove.
A colleague asked me to put together a similar letter, which I have done and he has submitted, so he awaits “approval” to have “permission” to reject injection of a witch’s brew.
This is a short summary of my thoughts and information gathered over these ‘world-in-chaos’ months, and I kept reminding myself of the recipient audience who will have little idea of what I am conveying.
Thank you, Leo, and fellow subscribers to this blog for the great interaction.
“Re: Exemption from Covid 19 Vaccination and Related Infringements
After much prayer, consideration and studious reading, I have concluded that it would be a testament against my Christian faith to willingly participate in a situation that entails a coerced injection of an experimental concoction into my body. Acquiescence to forced mandates would be complicity with a system removed of autonomy, potentially eventually disallowing me to live and worship as my personal value system dictates.
Although I do not believe the Covid 19 Vaccination, in and of itself, to be the ultimate “Mark of the Beast” as described in *Revelation 13 of the Christian text/guidebook, The Holy Bible, I do believe the mandating of global vaccinations with passport/papers as proof of injection to be further conditioning of mankind to accept God-rejecting, manmade resolutions, apart from Almighty God, for “peace and safety” as described in **1 Thessalonians 5:3 of the same Christian text, leading to the final Antichrist development as foretold.
In Revelation 13, we are warned that no one will be allowed to buy or sell (i.e., function in society) without showing proof of loyalty to the Antichrist/beast system. The biblical symbolisms of future state-of-affairs are parallel to the situation we witness currently happening. E.g., If one does not have the Covid 19 vax, some are already trying to ostracize those individuals, as will happen on an even broader scale during the Tribulation time spoken of in the Revelation given to the disciple of Christ, John, on the Isle of Patmos while a political prisoner due to his religious beliefs.
As a cognizant, Spiritually-attuned adult able to consider all aspects, I cannot in good conscience participate in a scenario which I am certain is setting the stage for a biblically-prophesied worldwide combined government and religion, revoking freedom of individuality and movement, as power-playing men and women see fit to try to reign and rule over all others, especially given the fact that there are several less-invasive medically-proven treatments for Covid 19, among other ailments, that do not encompass the controversy of monitoring humans through intimidation and fear.
Spiritual activity (good vs evil) in the world as we know it seems obvious to me and it saddens me that so many do not discern prophetic events as they unfold, however, 1Corinthians 2:14 teaches me: “But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
* Revelation 13:16 “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
**1Thessalonians 5:3 “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”
I fully believe the USA was founded upon biblical principles while simultaneously allowing freedom of all religions without harassment. Therefore, I desire to implement my God-ordained, American Constitutional right to reject forced compliance to an experiment on my person.
As my religious exemption is a federal requirement for employers according to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, I respectfully request to maintain my employment with ***** without interference of distraction or disparagement from intrusion toward my personal principles.
I affirm and attest that the enclosed is a synopsis written by my own hand regarding world events as they are positioned in November, 2021.
Respectfully and Sincerely,
XXXXX
Addendum:
In an attempt to enforce an arbitrary experimental vaccine mandate, who will be willing to accept responsibility for adverse effects or even death from the immediate and/or long-term unknown results? Laws are in place to protect the pharmaceutical companies but by forced imposition the responsibility should at least begin somewhere within the realm of the agents imposing the restrictions. Will Workers’ Compensation/death benefits or other resources be made available?
James 1:5 “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”
******************************
Gravatar
Dale Ann: You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
Notify me of new comments via email.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For some reason I cannot click the LIKE button and give a Like! So I’ll do it this way! 👍🏾👍🏻👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
LIKE !! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dale Ann says:
December 17, 2021 at 11:59 pm
Re: Exemption from Marxism’s Covid 19 Vaccination and Related Infringements within Socialism’s abominable Security System
After much prayer, consideration, and studious reading, I have concluded that it would be a testament against my Christian faith to willingly participate in Socialism’s (cradle to grave) global Security System that entails a coerced digital-marking of my soul with the Marxist Beast’s S.I.N. Social Insurance Number (S.S.N. Social Security Number). Acquiescence to Marxism’s forced mandates would be complicity with Socialism’s anti-Christ Security System removed of autonomy, potentially eventually disallowing me to live and worship as my personal value system dictates.
Although I do not believe the Covid 19 Vaccination, in and of itself, to be the ultimate “Mark of the Beast” as described in *Revelation 13 of the Christian text/guidebook, The Holy Bible, I do believe the mandating of global vaccinations with S.S.N./S.I.N. embedded passport/papers as proof of injection to be further conditioning of mankind to accept God-rejecting, manmade resolutions, apart from Almighty God, for “peace and safety” as described in **1 Thessalonians 5:3 of the same Christian text, leading to the final Antichrist development as foretold.
In Revelation 13, we are warned that no one will be allowed to buy or sell (i.e., function in the Orwellian “Digital Age” of Socialism’s UN Security System) without showing proof of loyalty to the Antichrist/beast system.
LikeLike
I’ll give you a LIKE this way! 👍🏾👍🏻👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree 100% and have been writing on End-times 12 years and recently been covering Revelation 13 since hearing the Lord telling me CV is “man-made virus” and later knowing “MaSk is only one letter away from MaRk!”
LikeLike
Thank you Dale Ann.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People like Mike Yeadon have done so much to protect us from taking the Covid jab. But their voices will only be heard by those who have ears to hear them.
The average person is being so overwhelmed by the media onslaught and government edicts that they have lost their own critical thinking abilities.
The reluctance of people to even consider the arguments against the poison Covid jab, is, I believe, down to Stockholm syndrome. They have become unquestioning slaves to the Covid agenda.
Democracy is being destroyed to make way for the ‘Global Reset’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reblogged this on Boudica2015.
LikeLike
Leo, just wanting you to know I get really good feedback on your work, but your post about the international court is blowing my hits right out the top. Not everybody is commenting but the interest is high. Thank you for your work, and know that my friends and followers on GAB want more.
I had hundreds of F and F on Facebook but they kicked me the hell out (for the third time) a few months ago. They did the same to many of my friends on my main group. There are ways to get back on but I’m thru with Facebook!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you James! I’ll keep it coming, God willing!
LikeLiked by 1 person