URGENT ALERT TO ALL PARENTS: Dr. Robert Malone issues statement on child Covid injections — Damage will be ‘irreversible’

The inventor of the Messenger RNA technology used in the Covid injections has issued a dire video warning to all parents still considering getting their children injected with the shots, which he called “the most radical medical experiment in human history,” the full results of which won’t be known for years.

If your child’s pediatrician, school nurse, or any other health “authority” is urging you to get your child injected with the Covid “vaccine,” it is imperative that you first watch Dr. Malone’s emergency statement in the below video.

No one knows more about these injections than Dr. Malone.

If you are a parent, this is a MUST WATCH. If you are a grandparent, this is a MUST WATCH. This is the best 4 minutes of your time you will ever spend.

Despite the FDA granting emergency-use authorization for children as young as age 5, Dr. Malone said the damage done to children’s hearts, blood vessels, brains and reproductive organs will be irreversible. The full effects won’t be known for years because the trials for these injections only lasted a few months, whereas other vaccines are put through at least a decade of vetting before being released to market.

In one of the more frightening revelations, Malone said the genetic damage caused by the injections could be passed on to “future generations of your family.”

The full text of the video is below:

My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct.

I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I’m generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

After this, I will be posting the text of this statement so you can share it with your friends and family.

Before you inject your child – a decision that is irreversible – I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created.

There are three issues parents need to understand:

The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including:

– Their brain and nervous system – Their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots – Their reproductive system – And this vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system

The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable.

– You can’t fix the lesions within their brain – You can’t repair heart tissue scarring – You can’t repair a genetically reset immune system, and – This vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family.

The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.

– We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks – Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later

Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history

One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie.

– Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents – It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease

In summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.

The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close.

As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. Contributions of any size are welcomed and appreciated. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.