Remember the Forgotten 400: They are Americans and they have been denied due process of law

As we sit down to enjoy our Thanksgiving feasts and share time with friends and family over this holiday weekend, please take a moment to remember those who will spend these days alone, wasting away as political dissidents in solitary confinement.

They are being held under some of the most horrendous conditions present in the entire Western world.

Most of the approximately 400 Americans still languishing in jail are there under scurrilous accusations of “insurrection,” a false narrative drummed into the heads of Americans by a dishonest media and corrupt politicians.

The truth is that no one has been charged with insurrection to date and the majority are being held on misdemeanor charges like trespassing, vandalism and disturbing the peace. Yet, they are left to rot in jail, many in solitary confinement, without bail. Their constitutional rights to due process, a speedy trial, and being able to face their accusers before a jury of their peers have been completely violated and you don’t hear anyone in Congress or even President Trump talking about it.

We’ve seen how eager the system is to free hardened criminals who pose an actual danger to society. If you need a reminder, just look at one Darrell Brooks, who was let out of prison more than once after committing violent felonies, only to mow down throngs of children and senior citizens dancing in a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past Sunday. He was a child rapist and a violent criminal but the justice system just couldn’t seem to keep him behind bars.

But the forgotten 400 are treated like terrorists. The worse of them are guilty of damage to public property and they should be charged, convicted and punished accordingly. But others were simply guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, inside the U.S. Capitol Building, after being waved in by the Capitol police. We also know that the FBI hand assets on the ground inciting the crowd to enter the Capitol on that fateful day. It was all a set up.

The federal government incited the worst behavior that day and now the federal government is holding those who fell into the government’s entrapment as political prisoners.

How can Biden, Pelosi and other U.S. leaders say anything about how China, Russia, North Korea or Cuba treat political dissidents as long as the Jan. 6 protesters remain locked up in appalling conditions?

The United States Marshals Service issued a statement on Nov. 2 on their surprise visit to the D.C. jail where the Jan. 6 prisoners are being held.

The marshals inspected two D.C. Department of Correction facilities (the Central Treatment Facility (CTF) and the Central Detention Facility (CDF).

“The USMS inspection was prompted by recent and historical concerns raised regarding conditions at the DOC facilities, including those recently raised by various members of the judiciary,” the statement said.

They said they conducted more than 300 voluntary interviews with detainees.

Interestingly, the marshals found conditions at the CTF to be well within the bounds of what is acceptable. But at the CDF, which is where the 400 Jan. 6 prisoners are being indefinitely detained, the marshals said conditions were found to be “severely lacking” and not up to even the most minimal standards of an American prison.

“The U.S. Marshal’s inspection of CDF revealed that conditions there do not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based-Detention-Standards,” the statement said.

This included mistreatment of prisoners and holding them under “egregious” conditions.

All 400 people housed at CDF were slated for removal under the Marshal’s authority and transferred to a U.S. Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Reportedly, the D.C. jail ordered the marshals to leave the facilities during their inspection held from Oct. 18-23.

Acting U.S. Marshal Lamont J. Ruffin said, “For the first time in history, they were ordered to leave the jail…It is beyond belief, some of the reports of the marshal here to the court.”

According to a report by the Washington Post, “In parts of the jail, water ‘had been shut off for days’ as punishment, creating an ‘overpowering’ stench from ‘standing human sewage’ in the toilets of many cells, Ruffin wrote. ‘Hot meals’ were ‘served cold and congealed’; some inmates had ‘observable injuries’ for which no documentation was available.

Meanwhile, a legal battle is brewing over former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 protest. The congressional committee investigating the incident has subpoenaed Trump’s emails, memos and other records related to the events that went down that day. Trump’s lawyers have invoked presidential privilege, saying any forced disclosure of the records would cause “permanent damage to the institution of the presidency.”

Lawyers for the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee urged the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., this week to quickly release Trump White House records. The court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday.

Trump is appealing a ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who said the House committee’s pursuit of his records was valid.

Biden has refused to grant Trump presidential privilege over the documents.

The House committee has also issued subpoenas to dozens of Trump administration officials and conservative media backers of the former president such as Alex Jones and Roger Stone. Jones issued a rebuttal this week saying he will likely plead the Fifth Amendment rather than risk being grilled by lawyers who will twist his testimony and accuse him of lying. See clip below.

As you pray for America this holiday season, pray for those souls locked up and seemingly forgotten by our elected leaders in Congress. Call or write your member of Congress and ask them to speak out on this issue. This is America, not Cuba or North Korea or China, where people can disappear into a gulag and be forgotten.

