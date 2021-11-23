The Normalization of Chaos

The decline of America and the West is beginning to accelerate and people have become almost numb to the madness all around them.
In Australia, the military is now being used to forcibly evict people from their homes and place them in internment camps, while Austria has become the first nation to mandate the experimental injections on almost every citizen, banning them from all public life if they refuse to concede to an endless regimen of gene-based shots, something many of us knew was the plan all along. How did we know? Because we listened to global predators like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. These predator billionaires always tell us their plans ahead of time.
Meanwhile, crime is raging out of control in American cities like Portland that were not previously known for high crime.
Everything we see playing out in Europe, Israel and Australia is planned for America. That’s why they need to sink this country into chaos in order to implement totalitarian policies that are more easily done in other countries that don’t have a Second Amendment or a strong history of rugged individualism. The below article by Christopher Wright is a clear-eyed view of reality, not the false reality presented in the corporate-owned media. I agree with Wright’s analysis, until he gets to his last paragraph. I do not believe the “social justice experiment” in law enforcement has been a failure. It is working exactly as it was designed to work, because the goal is to collapse America.
It’s gotten very little publicity, but mass shoplifting continued in the San Francisco area for a third day in a row. The latest incidents involve a jewelry store and a Lululemon, but other establishments hit by flash mobs include Nordstrom’s, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. If you think this is normal, you’re out of your mind. Don’t make the mistake of normalizing criminality.
Waukesha attacker Darrell Brooks was released on absurdly low bail despite having a lengthy criminal record. Milwaukee County prosecutors admit their bail recommendation was “inappropriately low.”
There’s only one problem: Now five people are dead. Soft-on-crime prosecutors who won’t prosecute is part of the reason crime, especially murder in Portland and elsewhere, is spinning out of control in various parts of the country. The Milwaukee County DA is part of the new insanity that has gripped the criminal justice system, now refusing to prosecute six out of every ten felony charges requested by police. These social justice prosecutors want you to think it’s normal to get rid of cash bail and abolish prisons entirely.
They’re not the only ones inviting you to think all this is normal. The San Francisco Chronicle is asking residents if it’s time to “tolerate burglaries” instead of defending their homes against invasion. Maybe the answer is ‘yes’ if you want to live in a city that’s becoming a drug store desert. Walgreens closed five more stores there last month because crime is so out of control.
All of this reminds me of Rudy Giuliani who, when he was mayor of New York City, reduced crime there by getting rid of the squeegee boys and no longer tolerating graffiti. He knew low-level crime like this created a permissive atmosphere that invited more serious crime. Fast forward to today, when prosecutors in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and elsewhere can no longer be bothered with prosecuting low-level infractions because, the argument goes, it results in mass incarceration of black people.
You can call it mass incarceration. I call it justice. I was a criminal defense attorney for seven years. Every one of my clients who was in jail was there for a reason. And yes, most of them were black, which is what you would expect where I was, in D.C., which is mostly black, but most of the judges were black, too. I had clients in jail for assault, drug distribution, and other serious charges. Low-level crime was handled by probation and drug treatment or other social service. I’m sorry, but if people of any stripe can’t conform their behavior to a set of minimum standards necessary for decent living conditions for all, they deserve to suffer some consequence until they straighten out. Most do, eventually. There aren’t a lot of old men in jail; crime is mostly committed by younger people under 30.
But the social justice crowd would have you believe the criminal class has been oppressed and it’s time to even the score by cutting them all kinds of breaks like low or no bail, no prosecution, and abolishing prisons altogether. If that’s the way you think, I’ll just tell you straight up you’re crazy. Think like that and you will get the chaos you deserve. Voters in Austin just rejected a ballot measure to re-fund the police, even though Oakland, Minneapolis, and other cities have already discovered they needed to do so. The result of defunding the police in Austin is record homicides and a wave of voluntary departures from the police force. Good luck Austin, you’re going to need it.
Thankfully, not everyone has lost their mind. Social justice prosecutors are facing recalls in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and in Fairfax and Loudon counties in Virginia. Not everyone thinks destroying the criminal justice system or tolerating the chaos that follows like night follows day are good ideas, nor should they. The social justice experiment in criminal law is a complete failure.
23 thoughts on “The Normalization of Chaos”
Don’t ever give up your arms/ guns no matter what you are told or what new laws are enacted. This is a fight to the death. If you are destined to die at least die fighting for your freedom & for the freedom of family & those you love. Remember Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot…………… Never forget, Australians have!
The Aboriginals in Queensland, Australia who have been moved to restrictive living, have been moved because they have Covid and the only way to stop them from passing it on to the rest of the Abo encampments, is to remove them from the communities they live in, until they have passed, or died from Covid – otherwise the outbreak, small at the moment, will spread to all of them and from there it becomes an out of control pandemic with many deaths, bearing in mind that vaccines don’t seem to work very well for many, or just not at all
Covid Crusher: Mix one heaped teaspoon of Iodine table or sea salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If sore, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the soreness goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don’t have any soreness at all, when you flush – job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia there too.
My simple salt water cure, kills all Coronaviruses and viruses, as soon as you think you have an infection, or while self isolating, before the viruses mutate into the disease in your head and body, for which there is no cure.
Richard
And I suppose all the Jews (millions) in Germany & surrounds during the 3 rd Reich were carted off to concentration camps to be worked to death or experimented on was all for their own good. Or so they wouldn’t spread Judaism to those around them. Or perhaps the Chinese who were sent to re-education & work camps where millions died was all for their own good? You are making excuses for evil.
Guns won’t do any good if the world has fallen apart. You can’t shoot your way out of chaos. Anymore than you can vaccinate away tyranny.
You are correct Rachel, But I’d rather die trying than die crying. This reality is about to be flipped completely upside down, not that it isn’t already, but very very soon.. more people will awaken from their slumber.
God Bless You Rachel and have a Happy Thanks…
…… …(Man, it’s hard to completely give up these pagan Hollow-Daze!)
There are other things we can do. As far as guns go they are good if thugs are trying to kill you or you want tasty meat for the winter. Dad just shot a doe. Venison sausage!
Thanks Leo! After looking at a few videos on the MADness going on in Australia right now causes my blood pressure to soar! Austria isn’t far behind and UK and Europe and others is following quickly! That Big Wig from Phizer calling ANYONE & EVERYONE who questions or says anything derogatory against the Fauci-Gates Cocktail are Criminals and Terrorists and Murderers and Bad Bad people!
This world is getting scarier and becoming an Never-ending Merry-Go-Round ride, instead of riding horses we ride on the stinking LIES and PROPAGANDA and FALSE HOPE from the “Knooz’ Media and Corrupt “Gubber-mint (s)…….
The blind people out here who refuse to listen to us and refuse to do a little research on their own is just as frightening if not more!
Thankfully we do realize (Us who have some Faith in The Bible).. that a REAL Savior is returning!…. And NO!….It’s Not TRUMP…..It’s JESUS!
Just remember, if anyone is a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, you should not fear the future events that will come upon the world. You should rejoice because this is all going to end soon. These events we are witnessing today have been foretold and prophesied by the prophets of the Old Testament. Our mission today is to get people to Jesus and Jesus to people. The seven years of tribulation are very near. This is the time of the signs. Jesus will return for His Church before this all goes down.
Where does it say that Jesus will return before the tribulation period?
Jesus said that he will return AFTER the great tribulation.
Old Testament prophets were speaking to Isreal. The epistles are to the born again believers. The Old Testament is for our learning, [Romans 15:4]. Christians try to analyze daily events and proclaim that Revelation is here or right around the corner. We have been saved from the wrath which is to come, [1Thessalonians 1:10.} We are taken up with him with his FIRST return, [1 Thessalonians 4: 1 – 18.] Then the book of Revelation begins and at some point Christ returns WITH his saints. [1 Thessalonians 3:13]
This misunderstanding has tempted Christians into non action since they see the prophesy of Revelation unfolding and can’t do anything about it. I believe the majority of wrongly taught Christians think Revelation is written to them.
I don’t believe in any God and I never have, when you bear in mind that all religions are based, generally, on thinking from over 2,000 years ago.
Let me put that another way, Jesus would not have cared about any of you 2,000 years into his future, as that would not have been a concept he would have been able to understand, so I don’t understand why you worship a God 2,000 years into your past.
From what I recall, Jesus did not have a church, he is supposed to have said his words to the Jews, in open spaces – so what has that got to do with churches and the wealth they contain?
Finally, this pandemic spares none, irrespective of religious aspect – if there was a God, don’t you think he would have spared his own from the pandemic, after all, they promote the religion that draws the multitude in to pray to him and without them, who is left to do that?
Richard
“Team of 1000 Lawyers and 10000 Medical Experts Start Nuremberg 2 Trial against World Leaders for Crimes Against Humanity”
Excerpt:
A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have begun legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO & the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.
Fuellmich and his team present the faulty PCR test and the order for doctors to label any comorbidity death as a Covid death as fraud. The PCR test was never designed to detect pathogens and is 100% faulty at 35 cycles. All the PCR tests overseen by the CDC are set at 37 to 45 cycles. The CDC admits that any tests over 28 cycles are not admissible for a positive reliable result. This alone invalidates over 90% of the alleged covid cases / ”infections” tracked by the use of this faulty test.
In addition to the flawed tests and fraudulent death certificates, the “experimental” vaccine itself is in violation of Article 32 of the Geneva Convention. Under Article 32 of the 1949 Geneva Convention IV, “mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person” are prohibited. According to Article 147, conducting biological experiments on protected persons is a grave breach of the Convention.
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/05/team-of-1000-lawyers-and-10000-medical-experts-start-nuremberg-2-trial-against-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/
Thanks! I’m Sharing that LINK to EVERYONE!
Yes and this was put up 05/2021 and nothing came of it at all – the problem seems to be that big pharma and big tech can buy everyone for a price and once the bastions of Law and right from wrong have been eroded away, there is nothing for the rest of us to fall back on, is there?
I can’t help thinking that the best antidote is order. A firm foundation and stability.
If someone is an immediate physical threat–to you or your nearby family–a gun will work. But that’s not how most of our problems are set up.
We NEED stability and order. The Reset is planned to occur because we fail to care for ourselves. They want us to run around shooting each other. They want us not to bother feeding ourselves or our families. They want us to abdicate taking care of our health. They want our children to grow up ignorant of anything but indoctrination points.
Glenn Beck, David Knight, Andrew Torbe, and many other conservatives agree.
Protests are just parades. They won’t make the tyrants back down.
This may require Christ’s Second Coming to save us. But I want Him to find faith on the earth. It would be wonderful if His people scattered around the globe could present a front to “fight” back against the night.
I have an idea I’ll post on my blog and my new Substack account. I’m writing a book about it.
Yes Rachel, Totally agree! Right now Psalm 91 really lights up in my head!
Pray, Prepare and Stay Out of the Way, and Pray some more!
You are right about protesting, just look at Australia!
We Should keep them in our prayers!…Austria too, All Countries!
Communism/socialism is “order” absolute “order” no freedom.
The totalitarian globalists want the disorder so they can create their “order.”
A structure of our own is essential.
Young woman whistleblower groomed for sex as child accuses Obama and Biden of raping her as a child. stewpeter.tv on rumble !!!
its stewpeters.tv on rumble
