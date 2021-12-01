Why is Trump given a hall pass on killer injections? 

The “vaccines” now being forced on the global population are shaping up to be perhaps the most successful eugenics program in human history, and the scam of the century is that these shots are being sold as a treatment that will keep you healthy, wink, wink.
Even the CDC has admitted the injections have failed to prevent people from getting the very virus it purports to “protect” us from. Nor have they stopped people from being hospitalized and they certainly haven’t stopped the spread. Many of the unjabbed are no doubt catching the virus from their jabbed friends.
The death tally attributed to Covid in 2021 has already exceeded that of 2020 when there was no miracle “vaccine” available. And if we look at the most vaccinated countries in the world, Israel, Gibraltar, Denmark and Singapore, they’ve all been experiencing a surge in deaths attributed to Covid, while the least-vaccinated nations, such as India and nations in central and northern Africa, have the lowest rates of infection and death.
The short video below makes for a great reminder of just how many lies the government and its corporate media lackeys have told in the name of Covid-19, and they continue to get away with telling more lies every day.
Yet, for some reason, former President Trump continues to promote the “vaccine” as though it’s a wonder drug sent from heaven upon him placing a personal take-out order. Trump says it’s a “great vaccine” and thinks everyone should get it.
Not coincidentally, it was Trump’s administration that ordered the first debilitating lockdown in 2020, an unprecedented affair that saw churches and small businesses declared “non-essential” and shuttered while big-box stores and online giant Amazon profited greatly. Today’s supply-chain problems can be traced to that lockdown.
The typical development schedule for a vaccine is 10 years but Trump brags about how several stages of testing were skipped so that the Covid shots could be delivered from Big Pharma to Americans’ arms within months, not years.
So I ask, why is it that Trump gets let off the hook for not only setting what amounts to a globalized eugenics program in motion with his Operation Warp Speed, but now he continues to try to sell these same experimental, gene-altering injections to his supporters as safe and effective?
After being overrun by an army of Soros- and Gates-funded fact-checkers “debunking” that the shots change your genetic code, even Forbes magazine now concedes that the fact checkers were selling us a pile of stinky manure. The shots do change your DNA, just a tiny bit, but it’s good for you, says Forbes healthcare contributor Steven Salzberg.
Since leaving office, Donald Trump has repeatedly encouraged his supporters to receive the mRNA shots offered by Pfizer and Moderna or the viral-vector DNA injections offered by Johnson & Johnson.
Moderna is a relatively new company that shares a patent on its mRNA shots with the National Institutes of Health, an arm of the federal government [no conflict of interest there].
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are central players in the biomedical-pharma complex that was created with seed money from the Rockefeller family back in the early 20th century. Both of these players have a checkered history of manufacturing drugs that get approved by the FDA only to later be found to cause serious health side effects, up to and including death. In short, these are criminal enterprises that get cover from the corporate media, which just so happens to feed off of ad revenue provided by these very same criminal enterprises.
Trump claims to be the premier champion of America-first policies. I’ve yet to hear a single reporter, from the left or the right, ask him to explain how it helps America to shoot experimental gene-based “vaccines,” which the chief medical officer of Moderna compared to a computer operating system, into the bodies of every man, woman and child?
Illegal immigration, a serious problem Trump likes to talk about, and rightly so, could destroy the United States as a sovereign nation over a period of a couple of decades. These vaccines have the potential to destroy our country in a couple of years. They are clearly a genocidal bioweapon being waged by globalists against the Western democracies in preparation for the Great Reset, aka global government.
These shots serve as a destroyer of bodies and a disrupter of economies. The goal is that out of the chaos a new system, a new global order, can emerge based on digital, programmable money and a more controlled digital society inhabited by fewer people.
Compliments of The Covid Blog, here are five examples in 2021 in which Donald Trump played cheerleader in chief for the experimental injections that are now killing people by the tens of thousands, causing permanent harm to others, while a complicit corporate media covers it up and social media giants censor and suspend the accounts of truth tellers.
1. Trump to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo: “It’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine.” March 2021
Bartiromo asked Trump if he would recommend “the vaccine” to the Fox News audience:
“I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me frankly. We have our freedoms. But it’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine.”
2. Trump encourages all Republicans to receive “vaccines” on Sean Hannity – April 2021
“A lot of our people don’t want to take vaccines. You know, I don’t know what this is exactly. Republicans? Don’t know what it is. I encourage them to take it. I do.” Hannity then asked Trump if he received the injections. “Yes I did. I had [COVID] and I took [the “vaccine”].”
“That’s the worst thing the FDA could have done” re: pausing the J&J viral vector DNA injection in April after several cases of blood clots.
3. Trump to New York Post: “I’m all in favor of the vaccine” – April 22, 2021
Here are the rest of his quotes via New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin:
“It’s pretty amazing stuff. If we didn’t have a vaccine, it would have been just like the 1918 Spanish flu. The vaccine is a great thing and people should take advantage of it. Nobody should be forced, we have our freedoms. But I strongly recommend it because it’s a real lifesaver.”
4. Trump tells crowd at Alabama rally: “I recommend [you] take the vaccines.” August 2021
It’s almost like the crowd didn’t know how to react. The “chosen one” is encouraging them all to receive injections of an experimental nature when he’s supposed to be the anti-Fauci. “It was three days less than nine months, and you know what, it’s great… but I recommend taking the vaccines, I did it, it’s good, take the vaccines… But, you got your freedoms but I happened to take the vaccines. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know… but it is working.”
5. Trump tells conservative radio host John Fredericks: “I’m very proud of [the vaccines].” September 2021
“I am a strong believer. You wouldn’t have vaccines if it wasn’t for me. And, please, I love our people. So I want our people to take the vaccines.”
Fredericks chimed in and said he got the Moderna injection, helping the former president push his narrative that Covid “vaccines” are good for us. I wonder if Fredericks and Trump have made their appointments for their “boosters” yet.
Let’s be clear. Trump won the 2020 election, which was stolen by the deep state and handed to the illegitimate administration of Joe Biden. Trump should be the president right now, period. But that does not mean we should gloss over or ignore his fatal flaw, which just happens to be the biggest issue in the world right now and could even evolve into something biblical, something like the mark of the beast. If you think that sounds crazy, you haven’t been paying attention.
Almost every nation seems to be operating from the same script, either directly forcing people to get these shots, or, in the case of Biden, using private corporations to force them on their employees.
Sweden is already experimenting with a program that lets you get your digital vaccine passport in a chip in your hand. Governments all over the world are experimenting with tying everyone’s identity and bank account to their vaccination status. So let’s stop trying to deny where this is heading. We all know where it’s leading and that, left alone, it’s going to bulldoze every ounce of freedom left in the world.
It’s time to end this global beast system before it gets too far down the road of implementation. And the one man who has the biggest power base behind him, and could turn millions against the vaccine with a mere word from his mouth, refuses to do so. It’s time to swallow your pride, Mr. Trump, and admit your “vaccines” are a complete and utter failure, and must be stopped immediately. The cost of not doing so is immeasurable in terms of human lives lost through miscarriages, blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest due to inflammation of young hearts, and untold numbers of sterilizations. You can’t say you are pro-life and support these injections, and that goes for everyone, not just Trump.
29 thoughts on “Why is Trump given a hall pass on killer injections? ”
Good question about Trump and the gene therapy drugs. I started paying attention when Operation Warp Speed was announced.
It was/is a logistics system for rapid drug delivery to the public.
Recently, John Fund was interviewed by Epoch Times. In the middle of the interview, Fund said something very important. I captured it in 42 second clip. I also added a paragraph of explanation on my scamdemic webpage.
https://thetechnocratictyranny.com/scamdemic-and-the-great-reset/
even the good guys are bad guys
I think the good guys just learned how to speak the language of the 99% so they can pander better.
Just a quick note to give hope to readers. The last two weeks have brought us many court decisions that are saving lives, jobs and liberties. We are turning the corner. Please give your support to Jeff Childers, one of the front line attorneys out of FL, who is fighting the good fight and leading the way for other attorneys around the country, and keeping us informed. It’s not over. https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/
I doubt we can end the Beast System at this point, Leo.
But it breaks my heart so many well-meaning, good Christians remain deceived and oblivious.
How can Frank Graham, Max Lucado, and others not know that this vaccine will lead to a one world system with a universal currency controlled by a Lawless Man?
Some nominal Christians say we are murderers for “wanting to kill everybody with Covid” simply by existing in genetically unmodified bodies. The bodies God created with natural immune systems He skillfully and lovingly crafted are evil and deadly now. Just like our faces. Just like our manhood OR womanhood. Just like our breath–which is a symbol for our spiritual nature–breathed directly into humanity by God Himself.
All I want is to see more people wake up and refuse to go along with this in the church. Andrew Torbe seems to have a good idea to outlast this till the Beast System blows over. Revelation 13 says all the nations are handed over for 42 months. It may have already started. We just need to try to weather the storm.
Strange how many fighting this stuff aren’t even Christians (Russell Brand, David Icke, John Busch) while most church members sleepwalk to Babylon. They don’t want to make waves or cause troubles with authorities. Never asking if these are legitimate authorities or acting on behalf of a Satanic one-world government the Bible warns about and condemns.
Very disheartening. So little discernment!
I agree, it’s very disheartening. Quite a few doctors think that the jabbed up people are going to start dying in significant numbers. Lots of them are Christians. I know people who have mentioned they just got their booster. I don’t say anything because I don’t know what to say, but I wonder whether they’ll still be alive a year from now. Most people cannot believe their government would push a vaccine that not only kills people but is designed to kill them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Good Report Leo, and Exposure of Mr (AntiChrist?) Trump!
Right Now The World Health Organization begin talks to establish global pandemic treaty!….. Search it and find it on U-Tub. The Nu Wurld Odor is Here!
Trump still continues to entrap people with his captivating “silly boy’ grin and offering delusion that he’s gonna Still Make America Great Again, and hang in there as he will run in 2024 and Still Continue to Save the World and the USA.
Although in 2024- He will be President over just 96,000,000 people here!
Yes! the Trumpsine is SO Great!…Safe and Effective!…..
Bill Gates of hell had this vaxine already several years before this “Plandemic” begun!
He reccomends it,not forcing it.
He’s vigorously recommending it. Is that wise? And of course he’s not forcing it, because he can’t. But he could speak out against the corporate employers who are forcing it down their workers’ throats.
Thank you, Leo for this article and all the people who have made comments so far.
I have been a Trump supporter and am very disappointed in his continued pushing of the experimental concoction that is killing people. He has lost my trust, but still think he is a superior leader as compared to the current harrisbiden reich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump doesn’t get a pass just because he recommends it instead of forcing it. It was Trump’s Proclamation of a National Emergency (March 13, 2020 as I recall) that put us in this position to have to deal with the medical martial law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald “the clot shot” Trump declared covid to be an emergency 3 consecutive times. All the while his “covid task force” was advising state governors to lock down on a weekly basis. Trump also engaged in three false flags — Syria, the Vegas massacre and the covid fraud.
At this point, all checks and balances are gone. Our one remaining realistic choice now is to sweep the federal clusterphuck out of our land. All of it. And most of the states too.
Don’t think for a New York minute that Trump is on our side. He’s not. He’s nothing more than a FPOS criminal rino sockpuppet.
Like Dave Hodges said: ‘Trump’s first three years were about Making America Great Again, Trump’s last year was about ‘Making Trump Safe Again’. The Presidents of Haiti, Tanzania, and one other African country ALL opposed the mRNA injection–and all three Presidents were assassinated. I think they got to Trump, and he had to play it safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one thing that Biden didn’t shred that Trump had done was this vaccine thing. Biden carried it forward boldly.
Thanks for speaking out about this. I wondered when Trump was going to get confronted on the bad decision he made on the vaccine. He did much good for our country but he was deceived by Fauci and gang.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until recently I was a die-hard Trump fan but, objectively, I am questioning my thinking.
#1. Why did he allow Jan 6th to happen?
#2. Why isn’t he putting people in jail for the election fraud?
#3. Why is he is still defending the jab?
Things are not adding up.
To quote FDR (whom I despise): “In politics nothing happens by accident.”
So, what is the goal?
America is on a very slippery slope and it has been coming for many decades —– to the point that our educational (indoctrination) system is openly teaching pro-socialism and anti-constitutionalism!
I agree. I forgot to mention January 6in my comment. I’ve asked over and over why Trump is not helping his supporters that have been locked up for almost a year.
Trump?
A faithful dog will not bite the hand of his masters.
I voted for Trump and contributed to his campaign. in both elections, but I have also asked everyone why he’s pushing this vaccine and I do not believe for a minute Trump or his family or any elitist really took the vaccine. Maybe a vitamin B shot or placebo. I also wondered why he never fired Fauci and in an interview with Bill OReilly defends the fact he didnt fire Fauci and says they got along great Anthony even asked him to call him Tony he went on to say he doesn’t believe China purposely let the virus out as a bio weapon ..
On another note I was upset about Trump being the first to start the renters Moratorium..why pass their hardship on to the landlord who then can’t pay their own mortgage? I still have to pay taxes, insurance and up keep on my one rental but I’m suppose to let them live their for free? It is my only income I have as I am retired.. I took it as the government grab for personal property as in agenda 21 and 30 if we have to pay the expenses for someone to live rent free eventually we won’t be able to pay the expenses on our rental and the Government will own it. Along with the house I live in now if they take away my income I can’t pay the mortgage..
I’ve about given up on trusting anyone starting to believe it’s all good cop bad cop to keep us divided and confused.
Trump was Supposed to ‘Drain The Swamp’ (We Are The Swamp)
Take down the ‘Deep State’ and Build a border and make this country great again, and save us from
where we’re at now with the wicked rag doll pervert Grandad Bidumb and his illuminist satanist puppeteers! The Only One who can Save the world is Jesus Christ!
You forgot NAFTA. He promised to get us out of NAFTA. Instead, he signed USMCA which is just NAFTA with a new name and a few tweaks. The reason I voted for him in 2016 was because he promised to get us out. Promises made. Promises broken.
I wonder myself why Trump is pushing this vaccine so hard as well. I highly doubt he got vax’d since he supposedly had Covid. I was a Trump supporter and I realize he was swimming upstream during his entire time in office, but there were a lot of things that happened that he should have stopped. Fauci and Birx were awful, actually a whole lot of people he surrounded himself with were awful. So many self inflicted wounds. He may have unwittingly set in motion what could be the end of this country. Or maybe he’s part of the cabal. Makes you wonder.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump brags he’s the “Father” of the vaccines but last time he pushed the jab at one of his Dog & Pony shows he almost got booed off the stage. Plus don’t you get Tired of him Begging for Your money all the time in “Emergency Appeals”? Thanks for 3 Great years Orange Man – now go Fuck yourself – Lying Ass Hypocrite!
Y – bravo for telling it straight & not further enabling the hero garbage. (especially when you include the Jan.6 bait & switch!!) They’re ALL Role Players!
I think Trump was overwhelmed by the magnitude of of the worldwide deep state. Virtually all agencies of the US government including the military have been totally compromised. But to keep selling this mess sponsored by Fow-chi, Gates, etal…..???
We do not have knowledge of the other perspective. There are many possibilities why he is pushing the Vax. What if it kills genetic expirements wandering around as humans? Or he needs to coax the bad side to keep giving them rope to hang themselves. Or he could be the wolf in sheep’s clothing.
We (our Country and the West) had the evil for 70+ years. We did the evil. Our evil then made a deal with the C.C.P.. Imagine what the rest of the world really thought of us especially post 911…
All scenarios militarily led to mutually assured destruction. A creative approach had to be considered. I am sure all needed sacrifices were calculated as necessary. Even guys being mistreated in jail for this time (better than dead from Vax).
I am defending President Trump since we lack clarity and this maneuvering can’t possibly be easy in real time and it has to take it’s toll. He was selected for this and I think any man who has gone through what has happened has to have grown tremendously, sacrificed his family to some extent, all while carrying the weight of the entire future of America and maybe mankind. 1000 years of peace or oblivion, everything pales in comparison when you think of it that way.
Millions of arrests have been made World Wide.
Every position around Trump or in anything important has been nothing more than the gallows where he gives the person a last chance to do the right thing or he gives them enough rope to hang themselves. It’s working, Just look at all the C.E.Os and C.F.O.s of large companies that have just stepped down.
Hold the line a bit longer, help others, be ready.
You entered the realm of Sci-Fi to try and find an excuse for monstrous (my opinion) acts rising to the level of crimes against humanity. Perhaps you should rethink the entire problem and the known evidence (real world) to check your logic setting aside your biases.
Trump is a Trojan horse from the Tavistock Institute of the Jesuits. His appointees are almost all romans. When he held the press conference about shutting down the govt. for the border wall, he was backed by several high Black Robes. He demonstrates the hammer swing of the dialectical method: swinging the hammer back so that they can swing it down hard.
It’s shameful how Trump is pro vaxx.It’s even more shameful how so many are being duped. This very day in my home state of Nebraska Tom Osborne (former college football coaching legend) is pushing the vaxx. I can’t understand this. Come on now Tom. So many conservatives and Christians are being deceived.
