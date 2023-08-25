There are too many ‘Pigs in the Parlor’: Western civilization is sick and dying; is it too late for a deliverance?

The news lately is so bizarre that I feel like I’m living in a novel or a horror movie.

We’ve got a former president and candidate for a second term who’s been indicted four times by the current presidential administration, the latest incidence punctuated with a criminal mugshot sent out across the internet. I know some of the charges are coming from the state level in New York and Georgia but it’s obvious they’re all working together with the feds to eliminate this one guy from the presidential race.

Nearly the entire island of Maui went up in flames, killing more people than any fire to hit America in 100 years, and the globalist elites are blaming it on “climate change.”

And now we’ve got a rogue government lurching toward a second round of mandates and potential lockdowns.

Natalie Winters is reporting that the federal government has already begun buying COVID-19 equipment and contracting with private consultants to enforce pandemic-era “safety protocols.”

The enforcements could begin as early as next month with mandatory face diapers.

Some of these contracts are scheduled to begin in September and October and many run through 2028. Yes, you read that right, 2028.

Watch Winters below talking about this breaking news story.

So the federal government, led by the Department of Defense, is contracting with private firms to enact fear-based Covid lockdowns 2.0. This is pure fascism — big business working with big government to oppress the people. But that’s how technocracy works.

Technocracy is much different than Marxism or communism. In a Marxist state you have government ownership of the means of production. But in a technocracy, which is the preferred model of self-appointed globalist elites at the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, Club of Rome, United Nations, et al, you have government working in public-private partnerships (PPPs) with large corporations to create, staff and enforce an all-encompassing digital surveillance state. Think of it as Naziism on a global scale with access to modern digital tracking technology. They still believe in eugenics. Still believe they are superior to the rest of us. Still believe the herd of “useless eaters” needs to be culled to a more manageable size.

It’s no accident that the globalists have rolled out their favorite satanic pseudoscientist, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In preparing minds for Covid 2.0, he now openly argues for locking down everyone who has yet to submit to his death jabs. Below, Lord Fauci speaks to us in a video interview with a Wayne State University professor in Detroit.

“If you have a vaccine available, you might want to lock down temporarily so you can get everybody vaccinated,” Fauci says.

He then argues that “lockdowns have a place, but they are not a permanent solution.”

I guess at this point in the interview we are supposed to be completely infused with Stockholm Syndrome, bow down to kiss Fauci’s feet and thank him profusely for his graciousness in not locking us down permanently.

Fauci, the longtime NIAID chief and a multi-millionaire who’s never done anything but work for the government, then declares that “climate change” is “playing a role” in causing pandemics.

He calls for an “international commitment to decrease the carbon imprint in society so you don’t have the kinds of crazy weather we’re having in this country.”

Yes, he actually said that. I don’t know if he believes it, but he did say it. Why? Because he is doing his part to lay the narrative that humans cause climate change and therefore we must change the way we live or be subject to perpetual lockdowns.

He went on to blame the tragedy in Maui on climate change.

It does appear that the Luciferians who brought us Covid 1.0 have something much more draconian up their sleeves in the waning weeks of 2023 and into 2024. The first version was merely a test run for what’s coming. The final implementation stage of their demonic “great reset” will require every human being to be vaxxed, continuously boosted, tagged with a biometric digital ID, and tracked everywhere they go, unable to buy or sell or participate in society without the digital marking.

All of this is being led primarily by globalist elites in the U.S. and Europe. China is already subdued. It appears that the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and most of Europe have already been subjugated. The only nations who still present a problem to the reset crowd is the U.S. and Russia.

America is a nation under demonic oppression that is in desperate need of a deliverance. As I write this, the 1973 book, Pigs in the Parlor, comes to mind. It’s a how-to manual on “confrontational spiritual warfare.” I’m not endorsing the book or its theology. I just remember picking it up in a Christian bookstore some 20 years ago and skimming through it. The title and topic has stuck with me all these years. There comes a point, usually after years of oppression, when a possession becomes so manifest, so complete, that it takes total spiritual warfare to defeat the forces of wickedness which oppress an individual’s soul. The same goes for a nation and a culture. America and the West are in that place. Its culture is so sick from decades of idolatry and worshipping of false gods that nothing short of recogizing what we are up against and then attacking it in the powerful name of Jesus Christ through repentence, constant prayer and fasting will lead to deliverance.

In other words, it’s time to get confrontational. It’s time to stop worrying what they think of us if we don’t put on their putrid masks, or take their poisonous injections. How did that work out in Covid 1.0? The demons walked all over us and laughed on their way out. It’s time to humbly put on the full armor of God, recogize who and what we are up against — undiluted evil — and go to war.

