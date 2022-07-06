‘Explosion’ reported at Georgia Guidestones: ‘Monument to the devil’ has now been ‘completely demolished’

July 6, 2022
‘For safety reasons the structure has been completely demolished.’ – Georgia Bureau of Investigation
The Elbert County Georgia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious event at the Georgia Guidestones after a picture was posted to social media showing what appears to be rubble at the site and residents reported hearing a “boom.”
It is not known at this time if the Georgia Guidestones were attacked by a person using some sort of explosive device, although that seems to be the prevailing theory, or if there could have been a small earthquake that partially collapsed the granite monument. This monument has been a center of controversy since it was first erected 42 years ago because it presents a set of ten “guidelines” describing a New World Order with a vastly smaller global population living “in harmony” with nature.
All we know right now is this: The sound of an explosion was heard in the area around 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. A photo was posted to Facebook by local resident Chris Smith about 7:30 a.m. showing about half the monument lying in rubble on the ground.
UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation came out with a statement at 12 noon Wednesday that said “unknown individuals” detonated an explosive device at the site early Wednesday morning.
Below is an aerial view of the destruction.
UPDATE: At about 6:30 p.m. the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced via Twitter that the entire structure has been demolished. A surveillance video shows the structure being blown up at exactly 4:03 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
Watch video of authorities taking down what remained of the Georgia Guidestones.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for tips.
The Georgia Guidestones has been referred to as “the devil’s monument,” and sits on what is now county property in Elbert County. It was erected under very mysterious circumstances in March 1980 with words etched in four granite slabs calling for, among other things, the genocide of 90 percent of the world’s population. A population of just 500 million, compared to today’s 7.5 billion, is advocated as the proper “balance” with nature.
A video was posted by a local NBC affiliate about 9 a.m. Wednesday that you can watch here. It shows county emergency response teams along with the Georgia State Patrol on the scene, and toward the end of the video a clear shot of the rubble can be seen.
Police have blocked off access to the site.
WSGC 105.3 Radio reports that “Hartwell Highway is now CLOSED between Thirteen Forks and Maple Springs Roads. State and local law enforcement and emergency agencies are on the scene at the Georgia Guidestones, which were significantly damaged by an explosion early Wednesday morning. Take caution if traveling on the Hartwell Highway today.”
The guidestones sit on a rural site 7 miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77 and are often referred to as an American Stonehenge, although some in the Christian community have labeled it the “Devil’s Monument,” or a “monument to Satan” and his minions’ obsession with eugenics, which is seen today in so many of the policies coming out of the World Economic Forum and United Nations.
Please check back as this is a developing story that we will be following all day here at LeoHohmann.com. We are based in Georgia and have reported first-hand accounts about this monument in the past, including our 2017 visit to the site.
From having visited this site, I can tell you that it is surrounded by cameras from near and afar. Nothing happens there that is not seen by the “authorities.” The fact that the GBI would be asking the public to phone in tips is itself suspicious. They have the video. They should know when/if the monument was rigged with any explosive device powerful enough to reduce its granite structure to rubble.
Carl Gallups, a pastor on Florida’s Gulf Coast and former decorated law enforcement officer who is also an author of Christian books, said Ephesians 6:10-13 comes to mind at a time like this.
“This will be an interesting story to follow,” Gallups told me. “We’ve got a spiritual war going on right here in front of our eyes, manifest in the physical.”
Technocracy expert Patrick Wood commented on his site, Technocracy.News:
“Technocracy’s handmaidens will undoubtedly take this as a direct threat to Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset program that includes population reduction and control over the earth’s resources. Erected in 1980, the Guidestones appeared to be modeled after the Club of Rome’s ‘Limits to Growth‘ that was published in 1972.”
According to the Guidestones, the following 10 principles are offered in eight different languages to ensure humankind’s “survival,” which ironically involves wiping out the vast majority of humans:
1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
2. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.
3. Unite humanity with a living new language.
4. Rule Passion — Faith — Tradition — and all things with tempered reason.
5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
8. Balance personal rights with social duties.
9. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.
10. Be not a cancer on the earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.
56 thoughts on “‘Explosion’ reported at Georgia Guidestones: ‘Monument to the devil’ has now been ‘completely demolished’”
Shades of Twin Towers
wondering….if they find out who did this, will DOJ / Garland go after them??
considering all the civil war and other historical monuments/memorials that were destroyed by antifa / blm ….were any of those thugs charged????
I saw some spectacular explosions on the 4th of July.
But this one tops them all!!!
just like a big set of dominoes…
The Guidestones have been completely leveled!
https://t.me/PepeMatter/10594
Thank you so much for reporting this Tim! I have no sorry or regrets about this exciting news. May those who loved the devil stones and what they represented live in perpetual grief over their justifiable demise. May the spot they rested on be an everlasting desolation.
Amen. That ground may be cursed for many years to come.
Let’s hope they do a better job the next time. This monument, to the destruction of the US should have been blown up decades ago.
not just the USA but the entire globe’s billions.
the US Congress under Trump should have given notice to the UN Commie-shioner that they need to find a new permanent home outside of the USA. I am sure Trump and his cabinet could have found a way to do this legitimately in their second term had the election not been stolen.
Sip…..hmm…..needs more C4!
🤣👍
Step by step, God moves upon the land… destroying evil.
So true Peter. God moves in His own time and in His own way. There’s a song about the Lord never being too early, never too late but always on time. These last few days feels almost like a dream to me. It tells us in the Book Of Hebrews not to be weary in well doing, for you shall reap if you faint not.
Well, from the photo it looks like they didn’t do a good enough job.
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Thank you God🙏
“Protect people and nations”? Right, by injecting us all with poison “vaccine” and destroying national borders. Global means Global, a One World Government, the wiping out of borders along with most of the people. NATO and the EU along with the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan is the growing list of nations that will become the Global Government, once Russia and India are converted and China is reduced to a quivering, mindless jelly.
Thank you to whomever risked personal prosecution from the state & federal authorities who surely – watch and observe – will be more interested in finding the destroyer of the Baal worshippers’ stone monument than the destroyers of lawful society by lack of interest in prosecution of real criminals rampant in the high places of Wall Street and Washington including FDA and CDC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like an inside job to me, cue the terrorist Christisn narrative soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was just thinking about that thing the other day and wondering why it’s still standing…..answered prayer hearing about its destruction!
I would like to think God busted up this monument, just like he did Dagon, the fish god of the Philistines, when the Ark of the Covenant was brought into the temple. But I would not put it past the very people who agree with the “commandments” on the Guidestones to destroy it and blame right wing, Bible-thumping, Christian fanatical bigots, because they seem to want an excuse to either draw us into a civil war, or declare martial law.
In any event, if we are truly living in the last days, expect Christians increasingly to be victims of cancel culture. Persecution will get sharper, and if they can’t find fault with us, they’ll manufacture some.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So glad to hear that monument to the evil globalists plan is gone. If the government is removing statues of our history then the people can remove statues that advocate for Marxism/communism. Good on them! And they did it without harming a single person. The difference between conservatives and liberals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be great to find out there was a tiny earthquake that only took down those stones. Almost like a miracle. Remember that bolt of lightning that singed away that shrine set up to venerate/worship that dead criminal George Floyd?
I strongly suspect Ted Turner of setting them up. Why?
1. He’s very vocal about being pro abortion and anti natalist. Said the State should be able to limit children couples have.
2. He went on record shortly after these stones appeared saying the Ten Commandments are obsolete. Boasted that he could write better ones.
The devil is definitely at work now. You can see his handiwork everywhere. It’s nice to see occasional actions from our rightful Ruler.
The prince of this world rules through might as a usurper. Not a lefitimate ruler at all. Kind of like the people in government who steal and harm rather than governing. Satan seems to be yanking those around like puppets nowadays.
So good to hear that the momument came down. Baal worship takes a hit.
Leo,
Has anyone done a property records search to see who owns the property?
Thanks, Belinda Butler
Sent from my iPhone
>
The article states the property is currently owned by the county.
Yes, so someone illegally put up a monument on county property and it was never removed because why? Why didn’t the people there make “their” government take it down. I bet if you put up the 10 commandments it would’ve been down in a heartbeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, this was very much private property when the monument was erected in 1980. It was purchased by the county a couple of years ago.
Good news! And now, Leo, the rest should just crumble down into an awaiting abyss.
monkey wrenching Yahoo!
Praise the Lord for His encouragement to us, His Children, in these wicked last days! This is yet another message letting us know He is sovereign, He hears our prayers, and all will be well. Hallowed be HIS name. HIS Kingdom come, HIS will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Leo! This news with my morning cup of coffee goes great together! Hope nobody was hurt but happy that this globalist monument goes to dust!
Booo hooo illumi naughty” 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leo, you made my day. I hope no one was hurt. I think the Lord’s hand may have been in the partial takedown of the devil’s Guidestones. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if the rest of that monstrosity collapses into the ground. Looking forward to the days when divine intervention brings down every evil monument on the planet. Will rejoice here with the fall of every tower of Babal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Anne. This was indeed a mini Tower of Babel.
Anne:
July 6, 2022 at 3:46 pm
Will rejoice here with the fall of every tower of Babal, including the Freemason’s licentious Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument. When the Lord’s hand destroys the Beast’s sacred Masonic edifices, they will be utterly vaporized in His fiery wrath. Foolish Judaeo-Xian patriots of the great American Whore have broken Uncle Sam’s civil law by defacing and damaging the devil’s Guidestones. This defiant political act of anarchy will cause the ten horns of the Beast to violently turn against them in a murderous demonic rage. Their digitally marked souls will suddenly be aborted out of the Social Security System of the Beast’s UN Global Village (See Revelation 17:16-17).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many thanks Leo as it’s looks like another example of the Lord on the move, as recently prophesied. Have re-blogged and shared on Fbk and Tgm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leo, I was thinking yesterday about leasing a dozer and filming the destruction of that piece of crap monument.
😁
https://tnm.me/news/political/texas-counties-officially-declare-the-border-crisis-an-invasion/?goal=0_244a299551-bfc084a2f1-321323942&mc_cid=bfc084a2f1&mc_eid=UNIQID
John
Sent from my iPhone
>
