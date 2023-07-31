Viktor Orbán speaks inconvenient truth: ‘Russia cannot be defeated because it is a nuclear power’

Why can’t the neocons in Washington understand they are dealing, not with Saddam Hussein or Muammar Gaddafi, but with a nuclear superpower?
If the U.S./NATO-backed Ukrainian counter-offensive were to prove successful in retaking certain Russian territories, Russia would be forced to use nuclear weapons.
This was the message of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.
“If we imagine that the Ukrainian offensive with NATO support was successful and they took part of our territory, we would have to resort to the use of nuclear weapons under the rules of the decree of the Russian President of 2 June 2020,” the former president said on his Telegram channel.
Medvedev was likely referring to the 2020 Russian nuclear doctrine, which states that in case of an attack with conventional weapons that threaten the existence of the Russian nation, nuclear weapons could be used to stop the attack.
The latest warning comes after drone attacks on Moscow over the weekend. And on Sunday, the day after a major drone attack on Moscow’s financial district, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he’s ready to “return” the war to Russia’s own territory.
Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, is also trying to explain what’s at stake to his fellow NATO allies. Watch 2-minute video below.
Orbán believes Russia, as a nuclear power, cannot be defeated and warns against the consequences of continuing the war in Ukraine. He stresses the need for peace to prevent further losses of life, mostly Ukrainian lives.
The fact that nobody in Washington is thinking along these lines or seems to recognize the obvious, is frightening.
Because he speaks out about what should be obvious truths, CNN and the Western neocon politicians want you to think Orbán is “a threat to the international order.”
If the liberal international order being upheld by the U.S. and NATO is one based on moral chaos and a constant threat of war, maybe Orbán should be seen as a threat. He tends to be the only adult in the room whenever these NATO countries get together to hash out world affairs, and now the E.U. Advisory Committee wants to exclude Hungary from the E.U. presidency. The committee cited Hungary’s “democratic deficit” as its primary reason for trying to block the presidency. Yeah, right. We know the real reason is that Hungary is not thirsty enough for Russian blood like the rest of the Euro-Atlantic neocon warmongers.
These Western warmongers will never understand this simple fact: You don’t pick a fight with a nuclear power and expect to achieve a regime change, which Lindsey Graham and many other American neocon politicians have admitted is the U.S. goal in sending endless weaponry to Ukraine. They say they want to degrade Russian power and this would require replacing Putin with another World Economic Forum puppet like themselves, who will join them in their “net zero” carbon foolishness.
In the absence of a peace deal, the only one whose power is being degraded is that of the United States of America and NATO. We are the ones who, through the policies of our corrupt globalist stooges in high elected office, have over the last 35 years been outsourcing our industrial base to China, to the point where we cannot survive a war with Russia and China because those two countries not only have massive nuclear and conventional capabilities but they also out-perform us on an industrial level. That means in any protracted war, we would run out of munitions before they would. This is why I suspect, based on the actions of the Western NATO countries I have seen over the last year and a half, that the Western plan is to make a first-strike nuclear attack on Russia. That’s the only realistic strategy I can see succeeding if the goal is to deliver a humiliating military defeat to Russia.
But who knows, maybe the stooges in Washington, London and Brussels are so deluded that they are no longer able to reason or understand Russia’s historical fears of invasion from the West. Maybe they really are so stupid that they think they can defeat Russia in a conventional war without Russia resorting to nukes. Even if Russians loaded their hypersonic missiles with conventional warheads, think of the terror they could inflict on Western cities. Why is Russia being treated by the West as if it were a third-rate power akin to Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi or Hafez Assad?
Are Western leaders so deluded that they really believe they can defeat Russia and instigate a regime change without things going nuclear? Are they willing to sacrifice New York, L.A., San Francisco, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia and a few other U.S. cities by either provoking a nuclear first strike from Russia or launching a first strike of their own against Moscow? Perhaps they are so driven to depopulate the world and “save the planet” that they have become psychopaths?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked Sunday which was the biggest threat to humanity, nuclear war or climate change? Blinken actually had trouble answering this simple question. He said they were of equal concern. Nuclear war is no more of a threat to Earth’s inhabitants than climate, Blinken said.
Is it any wonder we are spiraling toward World War III? The globalists who are running the show believe climate change is the most pressing threat to humanity, and it just so happens that their solution for stemming the “existential” threat of climate change is to drastically decrease the global population. To that end they have unleashed toxic death shots masquerading as “vaccines,” and now they are pushing for war with the world’s largest nuclear power. Their climate agenda also includes a war on farms and food-production.
Don’t forget the Deagle forecast.
To save the planet you starve the people, vax the people, kill the people with bombs and bullets. Is it all starting to make sense yet?
14 thoughts on “Viktor Orbán speaks inconvenient truth: ‘Russia cannot be defeated because it is a nuclear power’”
I’m sure the US political leadership would love for Russia or China to nuke or invade the US. The massive suffering and destruction would be the perfect distraction from all of their crimes under the sun. Including the increasing deaths and diseases from all vaccines and the toxic pharmaceutical products. Furthermore, I doubt that any nation on earth whose leadership have funded and participated in all manner will be standing tall by the end of the great tribulation.
Well the horsemen are ready to ride. It’s all about to hit the fan. The end of days is here. There’s nothing that can be done to stop it, it’s Bible prophecy. All the puzzle pieces are in place. God is on His throne. The show will go on as ordained. I am not going to fear anything. When it’s my time to die I will gladly lay my life down for the Lord. For the time being over here in my neck of the woods I am going to savor the rest of the summer. It may be the last one that we can truly enjoy in any sense of the word. As summer sets and slowly fades into autumn, who knows what the winds of change will bring. I recall reading in those history books about the Holocaust that many pogroms were rolled out on September 1st. Their lives were never the same again. Either way we see the darkness closing in, slower at times and at other times faster. There are times in my life when I am out taking a walk in nature and it is so quiet and peaceful that you wouldn’t know there is a hint of trouble anywhere, let alone the apocalypse around the corner. You almost forget about it until you come home and hop on the internet again and enter into the front lines and trenches of that intense world. Both are reality, just polar opposites. I can stroll along the street fair and buy a lemonade and sit and rest and watch the people going by, pushing strollers, carrying bags of produce, many totally oblivious to the fact that life is about to be changed forever and in a big way. Just like no one ever sees these things coming. We don’t know the exact moment, but we know it is coming. We can feel it in the air. Just like when autumn creeps in. You feel it in small, slow, subtle ways. You start to reach for that cover that’s just a little thicker in the middle of the night, you feel a damp chill early in the morning and late at night. The sun starts to go down just a little bit earlier and the shadows are just a wee bit longer, unnoticed by most. But for those of us who are well seasoned, we have a trained sense for these things, these subtle changes that are missed by most. At almost 51 now I notice these little changes in many ways, from the seasons of nature to the season that we are living in.
Enjoy this time and savor it. We will never get it back.
Blessings!
Seems to me the horsemen of the apocalypse are already riding. If I remember correctly, every disaster mentioned during their release is already happening. Maybe not at the accelerated level of judgment mentioned in the Book Of Revelation. Nevertheless, the plagues and the judgments are have already started to some degree. The birth pangs have definitely begun. I am sure they will accelerate towards the end of time as we know it.
“Enjoy this time and savor it. We will never get it back.”
Hello Iblandina
I have been thinking along these lines too.
The thought that things are going to change for the worst brings a deeper appreciation for what we have today.
Western governments have become a nightmare of insanity and criminality. There is NO way Russia will allow itself (nor should it) to be destroyed by anyone.
I hope the American people are waking up to the fact that the filthy neocons that have a strangle-hold on our government are acting out the old Nazi rapaciousness towards Russia. These neocons pushed Ukrainian Nazis –very real and very nasty Nazis–to do our dirty work in provoking Russia. When Russia struck back against this existential threat, our neocons then failed to supply Ukraine for a major WWI/WWII warfare. It gave them an odd assortment of mismatched military equipment, even scrounging for old Soviet era tanks in Peru to give to Ukraine. How ridiculous is that?? How could the Pentagon expect anyone to mount an effective military action against their designated “enemy– a 1st nation peer military– without air power, without adequate artillery or munitions, but sabotages every effort for peace negotiation and still insist that Ukraine bleed itself white in useless and very bloody “counteroffensives”. HOW’S THAT FOR A SETUP? Didn’t anyone in the Ukraine ever study US war history since WWII, before committing themselves to an alliance with NATO/US?? Didn’t they know their men, used in a US proxy war, would be needlessly sacrificed and then the whole country dumped like smelly garbage, as we have done every single time?? Or did our filthy neocons dump boatloads of money on these proxy army leaders to bribe them to betray and abuse their countrymen the way they do?? Corruption everywhere. It’s disgusting.
At my parish church, one of our Ukrainian mothers recently got news that her son, Olek, was killed in this war, probably during the recent “counteroffensive”. That’s the second family in our parish affected by a Ukrainian war death. Yesterday, being 40 days since his death, this mother treated the parish with a memorial dinner in his honor, a custom in Orthodoxy. I’ve seen picture of this young man—he was married with a family, probably in his late 20s. The mother arranged photos of him from his infancy to recent days, together with a memorial message she wrote to him. I wish I knew what to say to her. I see her in church every Sunday and wonder how she can bear up. For I feel ashamed because my country directly set this young man up for death, too.
Biden, his whole family, and many other corrupt politicos, slavering for blood, have profited from the civil war in Ukraine and now this war, which they use as a money laundering machine. Even the Ukrainian leadership has been selling our weapons to the highest bidder, so that now (as Col Douglas MacGregor said in one of his recent interviews) these weapons, like Javelin missiles, are in the hands of Mexican drug cartels invading or border. HOW’S THAT FOR A SETUP?? The media which covers up or excuses their evil deeds also have blood on their hands. God bring them to judgment before it’s too late for everyone on the planet!
It only makes sense, Leo, if you believe that the god of this world has deceived the power brokers into thinking that they have good intentions, the divine right of “kings.”
Second to last paragraph: fix typo to “starve” the people.
Fixed. Thank you Joan.
Do I agree with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban ? In a word : YES ! Also, I agree that the BIG AGENDA = global depopulation : war, famine, pestilence, total control…..haven’t I read about this ?
Washington DC is NOT the stage. The WORLD is the stage, governments are the players, and they are ALL ON THE SAME TEAM. What team? The team attempting to kill off the vast majority of human beings on the planet.
I suppose there is nothing we can do until Jesus comes back to throw the money changers out AGAIN.
Is anyone else seeing or hearing of a contingent of individuals that believe nukes are just another psyop. That all those nuclear tests and the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not actual nukes.
I’ve not bothered to explore their rationale but, I’m seeing it popping up more and more on the various social media platforms.
Are nukes a fear psy-op to control us?
