Why do our Western governments fear the truth and seek to crush its most ardent messengers?

Dark days for the Republic
Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira, who was detained by Ukrainian secret police back in May for “pro-Russian sympathies,” has reportedly been rearrested as he was trying to flee Ukraine into Hungary.
Zero Hedge noted Lira’s only crime was being a prolific publisher of YouTube videos critical of the U.S.-U.K.-Ukraine-NATO war machine.
Based on his first arrest and allegations of how he was treated by his Ukrainian jailers, Lira is now in danger of being disappeared and subjected to severe torture. The Biden administration, meanwhile, stands off to the side giving a wink and a nod to its Ukrainian vassals.
Watch below as a reporter’s entirely legitimate question about Lira gets dismissed by a smug State Department spokesman during a media briefing on August 1.
It’s no surprise that an outspoken journalist with American citizenship is being thrown under the bus by the U.S. government simply because he reports on the dark side of the U.S./NATO military-industrial complex. This is the same regime that goes after its political opponents at home with an energy that would make Joseph Stalin and any Third World dictator proud.
This is part of a pattern. Journalists who refuse to carry the globalists’ water jugs continue to be purged. Lara Logan, Sharyl Attkisson, Tucker Carlson and many other lesser-known names have been rooted out of the news business over the last five to seven years because they reported on things we weren’t supposed to know.
Let’s face it, the First Amendment has been utterly crushed. We have, for all intents and purposes, lost our rights to free speech and freedom of the press. We have the equivalent of a state-run media now that feeds whatever talking points to the public they believe will advance and consolidate their growing powers over the people. They no longer work for us. As they see it, we exist at their pleasure. We have no rights, only privileges, and we must earn those privileges by being obedient to our elitist masters and their corporate media mouthpieces.
I did an interview with J.B. Hixon today and we spoke about this global hierarchy of power.
It goes something like this:
What has happened over the last several years is that the U.S. government and its corporate-media partners have — in beautifully fascist fashion — divided the “United” States of America into two camps. In their eyes, you’re either on Team Biden or you’re on Team Trump. Pick a side. Unfortunately, most of us obliged.
After we divided up into teams, the new rules were gradually rolled out. If you’re on Team Biden you still get to enjoy your rights to freely speak your mind, whether on social media, on blogs or in the public square. You can say any outlandish thing your heart desires. You can even call for the death of the leader of the other team, free of any fear that you will get a knock on the door from guys with guns and badges.
But the moment you deviate from Team Biden’s preferred narratives, or perhaps throw a bone from time to time to that other team, now you’re on shaky ground. Anyone who is not on their team and is not a member of the controlled opposition, is immediately labeled a “conspiracy theorist,” or worse, a “danger to our democracy.” That makes you an insurrectionist and you must be silenced.
So if this site goes dark next week, next month, or next year, you will know why. The Great Silencing project of Team Biden (or whoever takes the Great Leader’s place) paid me a visit.
As any regular reader of mine knows, I have been highly critical of President Trump’s actions both while in office and afterward, especially as related to Operation Warp Speed and the whole biomedical-military operation that started under his watch. It’s my opinion that Trump, whether knowingly or unknowingly, advanced the interests of the powers within the very clique that he loves to criticize. The globalists.
But regardless of what you think about Trump, the man has a right to speak out on whatever he wants. He is, last I checked, an American. If he believes the 2020 election was stolen, and I believe he does believe that with every fiber of his being, he has a right to say so.
We have a history of such political discourse in America dating back to at least 1960, when hanky panky in several Chicago precincts allegedly led to John F. Kennedy being fraudulently elected over Richard Nixon.
In 2000 Al Gore openly questioned the results of his loss to George W. Bush.
Hillary Clinton accused Trump of “stealing” the election from her in 2016. And Stacy Abrams said she got rooked out of the governorship in Georgia in 2018.
Yet, if you look at the indictment this week, it sounds an awful lot like Trump is being charged with the crime of making “false statements” the regime sees as a threat to its power. The media, which used to serve as a guardian of the First Amendment and a check on government overreach, now plays along as if the government’s charges are completely normal and acceptable, even advisable.
Here’s just one example of the many audacious headlines that popped up this week, this one from the Detroit News. Trump made a “knowingly false claim” about the election, the news outlet says, quoting directly from the indictment.
Is this still America? If Trump knowingly made a false claim that resulted in harm to an innocent party, then by all means feel free to sue him in the civil courts. That’s how our system works. But to charge someone criminally for something they said, false or otherwise, that could never happen in a remotely free country. So if this is the new normal, and we have every reason to believe it is, then clearly the system has been hijacked by bad actors.
Now some pundits, including noted defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, are telling us not to worry because even if Trump is convicted by the Star Chamber court in D.C., and that’s a given, his conviction will be overturned on appeal at the Supreme Court.
I say, not so fast. Do not jump to conclusions based on your assumptions of what’s “normal.” For those who haven’t noticed yet, we no longer are living in “normal” America.
The U.S. Supreme Court, while currently made up of a 6-3 conservative majority, cannot be counted on to rule the way Dershowitz and others suggest. He is just looking at the facts. But what if the justices feel their lives, or the lives of their families, are in danger should they overturn a Trump conviction? We’ve already seen how Team Biden stood down as threats rolled in against justices after they overturned Roe v. Wade.
Then there’s this other scenario. The Democrats have been threatening since 2020 to “pack the court” with up to five or more additional justices, all liberal Democrats. If they win the White House in 2024, and I believe that’s already a foregone conclusion, why not use that opportunity to make good on their promise to pack the court with liberal justices? What’s to stop them? They will have gotten away with everything else by that point, right?
And then, having smashed the First Amendment, they will go after the last thing standing between them and total unrestricted power, the Second Amendment.
A friend of mine, a former member of Congress, put it very succinctly in a recent phone conversation, saying: “They are running naked to the finish line.”
In other words, when a revolution or a coup attempt is in its final stages, the gloves and the masks come off. No measures or actions are too extreme. Nothing is off the table. You go for broke.
All of the old checks and balances, the legal and social frameworks that served as checks on power, will by late 2024 or early 2025 have been completely demolished. So why not, at that point, if you’re them, go for broke? You round up all of your political enemies with SWAT raids on their homes, confiscate their firearms and throw them in prison camps.
Because if we know nothing else, we know this: You can’t have a full-on dictatorship until you strip the citizenry of their rights to own firearms. Look at what happened in Brazil last week. The Marxist government there, which recently took power under similarly questionable circumstances as did the regime in Washington, is now going after the guns. The pattern throughout history is clear. Every totalitarian system first disarmed the population before making that final naked dash to the finish line.
If this website suddenly goes dark, you will know that’s what happened to me. Until then, I don’t intend to fade silently into the woodwork.
Westerners must stop playing this game and wake up to the reality: Stop buying into the lies that are meant to deceive, creating an illusion of “democracy” in what have become authoritarian regimes in Washington, London, Ottawa, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Sydney, Rome and the rest of the collective “free world.” The Western post-World War II “liberal rules-based order” led by the United States and the U.K. has become like a whore, seducing the world into accepting as normal its moral filth, its biolabs churning out anti-human, eugenicist pharmakia disguised as “science,” and its endless bloody wars across the globe.
Have you had enough yet? Has the taste of the rotten core as you bite into that shiny, beautiful red apple made you sick to your stomach yet? I hope so. Because until you get to that point, you will never see clearly through open eyes, you will never hear truth through open ears, and you will always fall for the next big lie.
Yes, you will go through a time of mourning when you realize that what you thought was the “land of the free and home of the brave” is really just one big cesspool of evil.
Yes, we still have many good people in America, Canada, England, Germany, etc. But those who hold the positions of power and authority are not our friends. Almost all of those in these positions are there for the wrong reasons. They’re only allowed to stay there because we the people are divided. Too many of us bought into the false left-right paradigm. Covid showed us what these globalist elites and their minions are capable of when faced with the threat of losing their paychecks. Someone who would inject an unknown toxic substance into the arms of the ones whose healthcare they were entrusted, that’s a person who would do almost anything if it comes in the form of an order from he who signs their paychecks. Whether they are in law enforcement, the medical community, the military, or the churches, do NOT trust them. Make them earn your trust. I have a doctor who I trust and he tells me how corrupt his profession has become. I have a friend who is a cop that tells me what his profession is like. I have friends who are church leaders and they enlighten me on the state of the church. It’s not good. I came out of the mainstream media after 28 years, so I know firsthand how corrupt that profession has become.
My point is this: Trust God and the Bible, and seek out like-minded people in key fields, especially good doctors. They’re hard to find but they exist. I’m told there’s a few good preachers still out there as well.
Leo—I got the chance to read your whole article. Really great and hard-hitting, way scary and very sobering, too.
This morning I watched the sunrise. It was beautiful. Right now, this afternoon, the weather is hot and humid, but rain is forecast this weekend and cooler temps. Thank God there’s been no serious drought this summer. Thank God for the sunrise, thanking Him in advance for the lovely sunset. The world still turns and will throughout this night without my thinking or dreaming about it. Thanking Him for all the little and ordinary things obliviously continuing their natural course so that Life goes on, no matter what. Ah, God’s world.
But why are we falling apart so catastrophically? Do ant colonies collapse? Bee colonies can, but that’s due to an outside force, a disease that invades—not due to inner corruption, malignant souls, out of control passions. Even lemmings, who are thought to commit mass suicide, really don’t. They just migrate in mass and get inadvertently jammed up in dangerous places. Their casualties are not deliberate, not planned, as ours is. I only know of one animal herd went over a cliff when a legion of devils were ordered into them. Is that what we have within us—a legion of devils driving us mad and over an abyss?
What does it take for us, the entire Western world, to be like the Gadarene man who was delivered of a legion of devils, sitting clothed and in his right mind? This man who had existed miserably among the dead, unable to be tamed, howling like animal. We are living in the decay of our civilization and many places are already in fetid ruins. Civilized rationality mostly lost. And many are untamed in their behavior and appearance, cutting themselves with self-hate of their once glorious culture, preying like an animal on others in our cities and towns, wasting themselves with drugs/alcohol/sex, existing directionless and purposeless. When the Gadarene man saw Jesus, he ran out of his misery and fell down to worship him. That was the first moment of his freedom. Jesus returned his humanity back to him—his very being as the image of God. It’s now 2000 years since then. Our modern world has been slowly accommodating legions of devils because we’ve lost our vision of what being is “in the image of God” and where that takes us. Why we’re losing our freedom, and consequently our safety in this world.
The Gadarene man trusted Jesus for deliverance the very instant he saw him. But almost our entire culture doesn’t see Him anymore, doesn’t even want to see Him, certainly won’t trust in Him for anything. The people that Leo spoke about, fearing for their paycheck, will perform harmful, deceitful or deadly actions to others to get those few dollars. An irrational system of inverted values! Who knowingly propagate lies as part of their “job” to keep a false narrative propped up, like a manikin, a false image of reality to entrance everyone. As this article says, we can trust no one among us–our important institutions are now traps for the unwary. For instance, what a revelation of devilry Covid was! The Ukraine war! Our corrupt political and financial system! And yet what have we learned from seeing all these devils within our society? Is our culture running for deliverance to Jesus like the Gadarene man? Not yet? Will it have to go even lower down before it dares to look up to the heavens for deliverance? What does it take for a whole culture to run to Christ when it keeps running further and further away towards an abyss??
I wished I could post 2 pictures I have, that would blow your mind forever
Vlad & Klaus sitting on a table lieing to each other => Dan11:27
A horn coming out of 10 horns with the shape of Schwabs brain/head
I swear you this will blow you up !
maybe I can e-mail these to someone..
Well Said Leo! Thank you always for your courage and boldness to continue speaking the truth!!
How many times did He warn us of deception. How many times did He proclaim “To him who overcomes…” He knew we would need that assurance for these days and now, these are the days. Who will endure to the end? “This is the perseverance of the saints…”
For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now—and never to be equaled again.
Whosoever seeks to save his life shall lose it and he who loses his life for my sake shall save it.
Thank you, Brother Leo. What a powerful and inspiring message. I pray for strength to face the days ahead until we are called home, and it’s preachers like you who give me hope and courage and inspire me to believe I will have the courage to stand strong. These final days are shaping up to be a trial to test even the strongest of believers so we must encourage each other and build up the power of the Church to withstand and hopefully lead others to the truth of God.
All politics is nothing more than a game, a sick one designed for one purpose; to deceive and fool and lead people astray while garnering as much power and control as possible, using any means available. I believe it won’t matter a bit who gets “elected” next year, America’s fate is sealed along with every other country. There is no altering the future as God is in control of all.
You have the love and prayers of many, including me. I’m so grateful God led me to you.
Maranatha
Thank you Bonnie for the kind words. Very humbling. I’ve never considered myself a preacher, just a fact finder and critical thinker who depends on God for my insight. But now and then I do get on my soapbox and speak more from the heart. God bless you sister!
Leo: Both of us are fairly close to this business. I’ve been drinking Callaway blue spring water from Publix, check it out if you haven’t already.
https://www.callawayblue.com/
I’ve tried it once and it is great. But I did not know it was sold at Publix. Thanks for the info neighbor!
My collection of news sources is small and select, Leo. You’re vetted through Brannon–I count on you! Stay strong and stand! Our Light aeternal shall not be extinguished. None of these puny dogs can snatch us out of our ABBA Father’s almighty hand. May the Holy Spirit continue to guide and inspire you, brother!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, thank you Julie!
Thank you for taking off your gloves and giving the wooden table a good hard pounding of truth with your bare hands! In this hour, we need not only truth, but we need passion! If the forefathers had not been men with a backbone who were willing to sacrifice themselves for freedom, who were all in, had pulled out all the stops and were going for broke, riding a horse against the wind, using what resources they had, and guns a blazing, burning with a torch for principles that were bigger than they were, we never would have had this country.
I know we are at the time of the end and our focus must reflect that. I agree with everything you said in this post. Too many US Christians get sidelined by too many distractions, diversions, and disloyalties to be of any use in the actual battle. I know about that hierarchical pyramid too and that is why people are beating against a brick wall when they use all their efforts on politics. It’s all an illusion. The globalists have been slowly chipping away at our Constitutional rights and making examples out of the loss of them to the point that people are just conditioned and don’t even question it anymore. Freedom of Speech…. R.I.P. and on it goes from there. Covid was a big tool in their hands for all of this too, climate emergencies will be another mechanism. It’s a controlled demolition. It will go the way you said. Right now, all we have is a little bit of time. It is too late to change anything and no I’m not a fatalist. But the end is here. In Israel most of the prophets in Jeremiah’s day were false, I think he was the only true one. They called him a “negative, doomsday, naysayer” type and persecuted him. But…. he was a true prophet and Israel fell to Babylon and they were led off into captivity. It is fact. If you knew that this would happen and you could not do anything to stop it or even delay it, what would you do? All you have is a certain amount of time. The answer may be different for each reader but the question needs to be asked. If you knew you only had a year left to live in freedom, what would you do with it? Now might be a good time to do it because none of us are guaranteed tomorrow anyway.
I will not go silently into the night. That I know for sure. I will go out with fireworks. My witness will be steadfast in word, in deed, and in example, in life and in death. I will not waiver or cower in the face of threats. I will shine as brightly as a light for Jesus that I can. When I die, I will go out with His praises being sung on my lips. That is my one and only goal in life. The finish line. At the other end of it; Jesus waiting for me with those golden words. Like the lyrics of that hymn, something like this: You can have the whole world, but just give me Jesus!
Great post!!!
Well said Blandina!
1blandina…AMEN and AMEN and AMEN!!!!
1blandina:
We all need men with spines in our community to stand up for our basic rights and speaking out against anything opposing our way of life. Gun laws being pushed by the left incl. banning private buying and selling guns between two people. (instead making buyer fill out forms and paying a fee. Gunowners.org
Leo—I listened to your excellent interview on “Russia’s Role in the New World Order”, covering many topics. Very interesting!
Regarding the section (about 11:30) discussing Russia as “Gog/Magog” from Ezekiel, why would Russia invade Israel as some maintain would happen? What would be the point? It’s a tiny sliver of land compared to all of Russia, with not many natural resources. Not worth sending an army and navy after them. So I don’t understand why modern Christian prophesy persists in naming Gog/Magog as Russia, except the projection of “Gog/Magog” onto Russia was a Cold War thing. Russia historically has never invaded any lands south of the Black Sea. Who and where is Gog/Magog is has had various identifications in Jewish, Christian and Islamic texts—it seems to be a catch-all term for any threatening kingdom or people of any given era according to Wikipedia. Anyway this designation to Russia is NOT helping the West to view Russia realistically.
In Ezekiel’s time, king Gog of the land of Magog, was the ruler of Meschech and Tubal which was located in modern day Turkey, directly north of Israel. Russia or Rus did not exist as a nation in Ezekiel’s time. Only nomadic Scythian tribes (mentioned by Flavius Josephus) were in southern Russia and these people disappeared by 3rd century B.C. Islamic Turkey, under the Ottoman empire, occupied Palestine for centuries until WWI.
Interesting too is your section discussing Russian autocratic rule (currently under Putin) as natural to Russia, considering their history. By contrast, Aristotle details in his “Politics” how democracies can morph into oligarchies or a blend of democracy/oligarchy, which is what we are getting now as our democracy declines. (Perhaps that’s the book we should study.)
For your future reference (it probably slipped your mind during the interview): the Scandinavian country you mentioned that invaded Russia was Sweden under King Gustavus Adolphus in the 17th century. And don’t forget the invasion of northern Russia by the Teutonic Knights and the famous Battle of the Ice in the 13th century. There was a good Soviet era movie made of that. So lots of invasions of Russia over the centuries. Wish the West, especially Americans, would consider that when dealing with Russia. America has been very blessed to have avoided all that. We still have a huge “moat” for protection against physical invasion.
Col Douglas MacGregor thinks NATO will keep the war going in Ukraine until we go bankrupt. it I guess NATO is trying to bleed Russia financially as it ran the Soviet Union into the ground financially during the Cold War. But Russia is not the Soviet Union–it’s much stronger financially and has better leadership.
I know a number of good preachers. But none of them preach at megachurches. Most of the good churches fall within the Dunbar number.
Beware of riches, the approval of multitudes, and power. Do not court the favor of the wealthy, famous, and powerful. Lust of the flesh. Lust of the eyes. The pride of life.
American (conservative) Christians have not caught on in large numbers because of these desires. They’ve blinded many on both sides of the political aisle.
Hi Leo. Love this post. Congratulations!
You’ve obviously decided to ignore their threats. We’ll done. Let’s join our God who sits in the heavens and laughs at their conspiracies. (Psalm 2)
Can’t wait for the day. Keep speaking bro.
Pretty simple, truth is in favor of the people. Gaslighting, lies and deception are in the favor of the evil principalities and wicked rulers. Its all biblical as we know.
My collection of news sources is small and select, Leo. You’re vetted through Brannon–I count on you! Stay strong and stand! Our Light aeternal shall not be extinguished. None of these puny dogs can snatch us out of our ABBA Father’s almighty hand. May the Holy Spirit continue to guide and inspire you, brother!
Voting is useless and has been for sometime, they all make promises like draining the swamp, stopping illegals coming, then get in office and do nothing. We must form parallel communities within our community with farmers and others likeminded remaining off the system when CBDC are inacted. Christian fellowship in homes or private settings will be only way to meet. Smaller fundemental indep. churches are scarce. Some dedicated churches online but may be banned later from broadcasting online or radio. Bible study materials incl commentaries should be kept for family use.
Rutherford institute (John Whitehead) keeps up with the police state being installed daily. Things got worse (police state) since Clinton admin.
