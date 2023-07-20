U.S. government considers taxpayer-funded abortions for military women part of its ‘foundational, sacred obligation’ that encourages ‘readiness’

The question is, ready for what? The U.S. military has been purposely radicalized and feminized: Do not count on it to serve, defend and protect in the traditional military sense

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby went on nearly 4-minute diatribe in defense of taxpayer-funded abortions and transgenders in the military, pounding the podium of the White House press room as he called military access to abortion a “foundational, sacred obligation.”

Kirby was asked by a reporter during the daily White House press briefing Monday, what about the Pentagon’s controversial policy for it to use taxpayer funds to reimburse the cost of travel and “reproductive care?” Kirby said abortions were “critical to military readiness.”

BREAKING: @whitehouse John Kirby condemns @GOP senator, claims abortion is very important in the military. WATCH pic.twitter.com/dbhlkTDwga — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 17, 2023

I don’t believe Kirby is exaggerating. Globalists, and especially those of the Luciferian variety, do consider abortion to be sacred. It’s a religious sacrament for this death cult to encourage society to kill its young. This is why the U.S. government pushes more than 70 vaccines on children between birth and age 18, and even more than that if you join the military. These shots can cause a wide spectrum of life-long side effects, one of them being decreased fertility.

Kirby argued that anyone who signs up to serve in the military has “every right” to expect the military to “take care” of them, regardless of “who you are, who you love, or how you worship or don’t.”

He described meeting an all-female group of service members and spouses who he said told him that abortion restrictions being passed in states across the country were “absolutely having an effect on their willingness to continue serving in uniform or to encourage or discourage, in this case, their spouses from continuing service.”

He added that “It can have an extremely, extremely significant impact on our recruiting and retention. Not to mention it’s just the right darn thing to do for people that raise their hand and agree to serve in the military.”

Notice how this demon flips truth and common sense on its head. It’s not a lack of abortions that is having an “extremely significant impact” on military recruitment, it’s the fact that they no longer respect the single biggest factor in putting together a successful military unit — masculinity.

There may also be another motive behind Kirby and others within the Biden administration making such a big deal out of abortions in the military. With the U.S. and Russia continuing on a path toward World War III, there is no way the U.S. can enter such a war without reinstating the draft. And if a draft is considered necessary, you know the Biden regime will want to conscript both young men and women.

The American Civil Liberties Union petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in February 2021 asking the court to declare the historic male-only military draft to be unconstitutional.

Noting that the U.S. Department of Defense in 2013 lifted the ban on women serving in combat roles, the ACLU petition specifies that the obligation for men to register upon turning 18 years old has yet to be applied to women but should be.

The Supreme Court considered but declined to take up the issue in June 2021. In an opinion authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh, the three justices agreed that the male-only draft was likely unconstitutional given the changes in the military’s stance on the roles of women in the military, but because Congress has, since 2016, been reviewing and evaluating legislation to eliminate its male-only draft requirement via the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service (NCMNPS), it would have been inappropriate for the Court to act at that time.

So it’s only a matter of time before Congress changes the laws to mandate that young women sign up and register for the draft just like men. Could World War III be the impetus for such a change?

Kirby’s comments this week come as the debate over military funding for abortions continues to be waged in Congress, with Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., holding firm to his commitment to block all top military promotions and nominations as long as the Pentagon’s abortion policy remains in place.

The question is this: Is the U.S. military, as described by John Kirby, the type of military that God can bless? This is a military that not only encourages women to kill their babies in the womb, but it also upholds men pretending to be women as worthy of our “respect” and considers all of this debauchery to be a sacrosanct element of the U.S. fighting force. All I can say is, when the fighting starts, I hope it works out for them.

As for me and my house, I am not counting on the American military to save us from anything. In fact, I believe the U.S. military will be used at some point to persecute American Christians and anyone else who stands for traditional values. Why else would Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have hired a radical Marxist by the name of Bishop Garrison and placed him in charge of purging patriots from the Armed Forces?

Bottom line: The U.S. military has been purposely feminized and radicalized.

The U.S. military is now made up of 20 percent women. That in itself should be a shocking statistic. Along with such a large contingent of women comes complications such as who is pregnant and unable to serve, and this, as Kirby says, affects “readiness” of the armed forces. You can see why their unit commanders encourage as many abortions as possible.

The fact that we need 20 percent women to keep our military functioning speaks volumes. The men, especially the real masculine men, are backing out of the military in large numbers, and many others who might have joined are refusing to do so because of its demoralizing stance on issues such as abortion, transgenderism, racism, wokism, etc.

I’m sure there are still some good, solid people in the U.S. military, but its leadership is corrupt and getting more corrupt by the day as Bishop Garrison and others work their devious charms. As a result, America is not ready to fight Russia or China if it’s depending on 20 percent of its fighting force to be women while who knows how many of the men may be contemplating transitioning into the feminine sex.

