Technocrat says quiet part out loud: A Digital ‘World ID’ will soon be mandatory for anyone who wishes to partake in day-to-day functions of society

Biometric iris scanners being set up throughout Southern Europe; precursor to a global digital ID system being ushered in for citizens around the world whether they ‘like it or not‘ says technocrat CEO of new company that plans to scan the eyeballs of every human on the planet.
I’ve been saying for nearly three years now that the beast system is based on the world’s people accepting two technological components offered up by the Luciferian globalist elites: A globally recognized digital ID to replace the cards in your wallet and a globally recognized digital money to replace the cash in your wallet. The two together will comprise the foundation of the punitive global beast system.
From an article in Slay News, we learned today that the CEO of an outfit called Worldcoin has warned that a global digital ID system will be ushered in for citizens around the world whether they “like it or not.”
Worldcoin has developed a system that it pitches as “the world’s largest identity and financial public network.”
The company has created a database that links central bank digital currencies in the form of digital tokens (the eventual replacement for cash), with a digital identity system.
The company has created its own form of digital money called the Worldcoin token (WLD).
Linked to Worldcoin tokens is another of Worldcoin’s products – World ID.
World ID is a digital identity system that collects biometric data for individuals and holds it in a database that links to Worldcoin token transactions.
Worldcoin tokens and World ID are connected and accessed via the company’s World App.
When it’s all in place and no longer “voluntary,” these technologies will be used to create and enforce 15-minute cities, says Christine Anderson, a member of the E.U. Parliament from Germany. Watch her describe how it will work below.
World App is “an app that enables payment, purchases, and transfers globally using digital assets and traditional currencies,” according to Worldcoin.
People who voluntarily surrender their biometric data receive “small sums” in Worldcoin’s tokens in return for signing up for the World ID scheme.
Worldcoin is co-founded by Sam Altman, the head of the company Open AI, which is behind the AI-powered chatbot ChapGPT.
According to Worldcoin’s executives, World ID, or “something like” it, will soon be mandatory for anyone who wishes to partake in the day-to-day functions of society.
World ID uses iris scanners that require a person to have their eyeballs scanned to prove their identity.
And while that idea may sound like a dystopian nightmare to some, people in several European countries, notably Spain and Portugal, can’t wait to give away their iris biometrics as proof of identity and the right to use a digital-wallet transfer scheme.
The signup process involves exposing your eyeballs to what’s known as Worldcoin’s Orb iris scanners.
Coindesk.com, in an interview with Alex Blania, the CEO of Worldcoin’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, writes:
“To do this, they invented a physical device called ‘The Orb’ that can scan your eyeball. The goal is for The Orb to eventually scan every eyeball of every human who walks the Earth.”
The project now claims to have 1.8 million signups; the ultimate goal is 8 billion.
When asked about the privacy concerns of such a platform, Blania answered:
“So my high-level response is that something like World ID will eventually exist, meaning that you will need to verify [that you are human] on the internet, whether you like it or not. I think that’s certainly going to happen with the progress in AI. It’s probably going to happen in the next couple of years.”
More than 150,000 participants have reportedly already signed up to have their eyeballs scanned in Spain over the last year. That’s 20,000 new sign-ups per day. Portugal already has 120,000 signed up.
Plans are already in place to install a number of Orb iris scanners in Barcelona with more cities to follow.
Three years ago, in July 2020, the website Emerging Europe reported on the trend toward iris scans as the payment system of the future. Now the future is here and Worldcoin is not the only outfit playing in this space. A Polish firm called PayEye is also involved, among others.
Who owns Worldcoin, you ask? Its website says “Worldcoin is a decentralized open source protocol supported by a global community of developers, economists and technologists committed to expanding participation in, and access to, the global digital economy. It is intended to become a public network, with ownership by everyone.”
Yeah, right. More like ownership of everyone.
6 thoughts on “Technocrat says quiet part out loud: A Digital ‘World ID’ will soon be mandatory for anyone who wishes to partake in day-to-day functions of society”
Perhaps this is the time for all that the scripture says concerning the end to unfold. But, this might only be a birth pang. We just dont know. If it is a birth pang, we know for certain that tptb indeed want to implement these panopticon tools and only awaits the Lord to withdraw the restraint. I find this amazing that they are willing to show their hand so blatantly. I remember some prominient conservative in the last 15 or 20 years frequently quoted this “When the globalists finally show themselves, they will streak across the stage naked and we will all see them for who they are….” does anyone remember who said this?
When will the sheeople wake up ,the Bible explains it all
I have avoided the STAR card, and have no intention of getting one. I see it as nothing less than the precursor to the digital ID.
The digital ID will become the Beast system.
I also recognize that making this decision will more than likely become painful shortly after it is enforced May of 2025.
The Beast system is being ushered in whether we like it or not………
Be prepared, be vigilant and know that Jesus is Lord!
I notice a lot of debit cards expire around the middle of 2025.
I suspect the Donald will lead this country into an ugly civil war shortly before then.
Trump was the only president in DECADES that didn’t enter USA in war under his administration. Your comment betrays your bias.
