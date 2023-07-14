New digital ‘money’ will mark the end of First Amendment, Second Amendment, and all human freedom

The beast system is at the very precipice of coming into existence; its digital fences are being erected right under our noses
World Economic Forum members are giddy about the “progress” being made toward global “digital cash” as governments around the globe prepare for full-blown cashless societies.
During the WEF’s summer meeting in China last month, attendees just could not contain their excitement about the rapid advancement of central bank digital currencies or “CBDCs.”
CBDC’s are programmable tokens operated on a blockchain platform powered by artificial intelligence that will result in the gradual end of all human freedom. Your freedom of movement, and your freedom to make purchases of products or services the government and its corporate partners consider dangerous to the environment, dangerous to public health, or for any other reason, will become easily regulated, restricted and outright banned.
Don’t forget what Dr. Pippa Malmgren said just over a year ago in March 2022 at the World Government Summit.
The recently concluded WEF summer meeting in Tianjin, China, was attended by more than 1,500 government, corporate, and academic leaders, including a large delegation from Saudi Arabia. According to the Financial Times, the 24-member delegation includes six ministers and several vice-ministers. The Saudis are positioning themselves to be prime-time global players in financial technology, or fintech.
One of the main topics to come up was how the WEF’s agenda can be leveraged in “cashless societies” through the use of central bank digital currencies.
One eye-opening discussion at the WEF summit involved comments by Cornell Professor Eswar Prasad, who advocated governments using CBDCs to control citizens’ purchases. Listen below:
You heard him. The eminent professor named “ammunition” in the same breath as pornography and drugs as “less desirable” products, and CBDC’s would allow governments to “program” their money in such a way that these products become impossible to purchase. In the case of drugs and pornography, I think many would agree. Shut it down. But ammunition?
So it appears the globalists are already conniving to use digital money as an end-run around the First Amendment, the Second Amendment and other bedrock freedoms Americans and other Westerners have grown accustomed to. Yeah, you still have the right to own a firearm, but without ammunition that firearm has now been rendered useless. The same restrictions could be placed on purchases of real farm-raised meat, gasoline for your car, natural gas for your kitchen stove, anything the government didn’t want you to have, it could simply program the digital money as non-applicable for those purchases.
NOTE: For more on how this digital monetary system will work, see the July 12 panel discussion I participated in with broadcast journalist Brannon Howse, law professor Dan Eastman and Wes Peters of Swiss America.
They could edge out the First Amendment in the same way. If you speak out against any facet of the globalist agenda, whether it be their radical climate policies or their hideous plan to de-gender the children, you could get docked on your social-credit score and all of a sudden the digital tokens in your bank account start to disappear, or “expire,” or are no longer functional outside of a certain geographical area or at certain types of stores.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned at the June 27-29 summit that there will be more public health crises, which he suggested will bring new opportunities to advance the globalist agenda. This makes it so obvious, for anyone who is paying attention, why the globalists want to shift sovereignty over “public health emergencies” from national governments to the United Nations World Health Organization, a matter that will be voted on at the WHO’s World Health Assembly in May 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.
“COVID-19 will not be the last public health crisis humanity faces,” Qiang said, adding: “Global public health governance needs to be enhanced.”
Notice, they aren’t asking us what we think. We the people at the grassroots level in all of the nations of the world are being bypassed. Well guess what? They can pass anything they want in Geneva but that doesn’t mean we have to comply. Their power over us is null and void because we never assented to be governed by any foreign entity, or any entity in Washington that operates outside the bounds of the U.S. Constitution. We simply refuse to comply. Of course this means we won’t be qualified to accept any of their benefits. No Social Security checks. No government-subsidized healthcare or food or anything else. I’ve already made my decision. You’ll have to make yours. It basically will boil down to a choice between life as a comfortable slave or a not-so-comfortable free human being, who retains his/her free will in all matters of life.
Recall the prediction by Aldous Huxley, author of Brave New World, from back in 1931.
There is no honor among thieves and their plan will only lead to confusion and trouble. In the final analysis, Schwab and his bunch of globalists will end up killing each other in a greedy grab for the last few scraps that are left now that they have killed the goose that lays the golden eggs. But it’s going to be a miserable mess for the rest of the population on the way.
This awaits……
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/targeted_for_tyranny_were_all_suspects_under_the_governments_precrime_program
Prepare accordingly, red flags, hate speech, CBDC, woke Pride and subversion of everything historically Christian
I found this very interesting post on Facebook. NOW we know why they want to eliminate cash.
I find this interesting myself!
I use cash all the time! But never really realized all the details of this!👇
⚜️Please understand what NOT
using cash is doing.
⚜️Cash is important. 💸
Why should we pay cash everywhere we can
with banknotes instead of a credit card? 💳
– I have a $50 banknote in my pocket.
Going to a restaurant and paying for dinner with it. The restaurant owner then uses the bill to pay for the laundry. The laundry owner then uses the bill to pay the barber. The barber will then use the bill for shopping.
After an unlimited number of payments, it will still remain a $50, which has fulfilled its purpose to everyone who used it for payment and the bank has jumped dry from every cash payment transaction made…
– But if I come to a restaurant and pay digitally – Card, and bank fees for my payment transaction charged to the seller are 3%, so around $1.50 and so will the fee $1.50 for each further payment transaction or owner re laundry or payments of the owner of the laundry shop, or payments of the barber etc…..
Therefore, after 30 transactions, the initial $50 will remain only $5 😫 and the remaining $45 became the property of the bank 🏦 thanks to all digital transactions and fees.
Small businesses need your help and this is one way to help ourselves too. Pull small draws of cash out at a time and use that instead of tap, credit, etc.
When this is put into perspective, imagine what each retailer is paying on a monthly basis in fees at 3% per transaction through their POS machine.
If they have, for example, $50,000 in sales & 90% are by Card, they are paying $1500 in fees in ONE Month. $18,000 in a year! That comes out of their income every month.
This would go a long way to helping that small business provide for its family!🏦♥️”
Thank you for the share Shaney Whiting 🙏💖
Very interesting!!
I noticed local business owners seem happy when I pay cash.
Thank you for this enlightening analysis. Yes, the newly proposed international tax and these 3% transaction credit card fees that will probably go much higher under the choke hold of the WEFers indicate that indeed cash is king and using it will help the small business owner. One smart business owner I know asks for all payments to be made in cash, and if a credit card is used, the 3% transaction fee has to be paid by the customer using the credit card, not the business owner. This of course incentives customers to pay in cash only. If we all shop this way with cash, maybe we can educate others that cash really is king and the buycott Wayne Allyn Root recommends for all woke corporations can also apply to the banks who want to drain us dry through their digitalization of our currency and everything else. What a great way to demystify this “convenience factor” of using credit cards. Convenience ends up being big gains for the banks who want to impoverish us and our economy with this hidden tax on the business owners. By using credit cards we are enriching the banksters, and diminishing the proceeds and ability to support families for business owners, the ones who pay taxes and the salaries of the U.S. Congress, U.S. President, et al.
This approach of using cash is, in my opinion, a first-rate strategy in the defeat of these super bad guys. No more 3% fees for businesses equals more money for people and our economy, and less power and control for the banksters and credit card hucksters, and the corrupt credit bureaus.
God bless you and thanks so much for sharing. Too bad many of the financial advisers are promoting the idea that cash is soon to be worthless so we better invest in gold and silver or crypto currencies. Surprise, there is talk about regulating crypto, plus if the internet grid goes down, so does access to crypto, per my understanding. Therefore, CASH is the way to go. So much better than having the business lose money via the 3% fee/tax as that adds up fast. Banks are clever, but the customers are smarter if they use cash. God bless you. And many thanks to Leo for enabling this sharing of ideas and information. Way to go, Leo! xo
This “eminent” Cornell professor, who is probably not an American citizen, or at least I hope he isn’t, his glee is palpable and candidly speaking, horrifyingly ugly. Just another traitor to our constitution. What I am grappling with is: what is wrong with all the financial advisors who tell of pending doom but offer no solutions to heading off at the pass this digitalization of our currency, entrapment of our people, and devising ways to rid us of the Federal Reserve created in 1913 in secrecy by a small group of men, plotters against humanity.
I would like to challenge all these financial planners, advisors, fund managers, stock brokers, etc. to gather together in their own summit to figure out how to eliminate the Federal Reserve. After all this is not a government bank but a private one with way too much power over our country’s destiny. I think it was President Andrew Jackson who warned against ever having a Federal Reserve Central Banking system. Invited to this summit should be all authentic Congress members whom we know are patriots and not uni-party traitors.
So sorry guys and gals, but it is time to stop talking and start acting. There are a huge number of financial related business people who could help us unravel this issue and demand a proper dissolution of the Federal Reserve that is printing money like a “drunken sailor” – no insult intended as this is just an old visual expression with no personal meaning attached to it. One problem is that some are using these crises to promote their gold and silver sales.
Time to stop selfishness under the guise of doing good and start the patriotic action to stop this evil both in the health arena as well as the financial arena. I say this to remind us all of the days the corrupt Romans threw Christians into the Roman Colasium bull ring arena of brutal death. There is no reason to wait until that happens again and again. We already know about Hitler’s death camps, medicl experiments, and total enslavement of millions of people, not to mention his devastating war machine. There is too much history that matches the WEF agenda (Klaus Schwab is a Nazi) so we are forewarned and now that we are, we have to do something about it before we are totally disarmed as well.
I think we need to act before it is too late. All the signs are there. Now is the time to expose these creeps, have a unified request to all these supposed financiers to do their part, not just in warning us to purchase gold as a hedge against inflation etc., but a real problem solving effort to finally rid ourselves of this evil Federal Reserve. Maybe I will be “swated and jailed” for suggesting this, but there are people who can do something NOW to turn this contaminated tide around. I do not know of anyone who has Padre Pio’s gift of bi-location, but surely these finance advisors/investors can appear with their hands held up in the air and signal the WEF et al to turn back, stop or face certain defeat.
Does anyone have any ideas as we cannot allow this digitization and token programming to happen??? WE THE PEOPLE are in charge, we need to start acting like it. The States are the people, Washington D.C. is not because they have abdicated and failed. Tell Congress to act or lose their jobs. We pay their salaries, they owe it to us to represent us with honor not sell us out to the highest bidder. Perhaps we need a mammoth vacuum cleaner to sweep Congress and the WH clean of mold and deadly diseases of bribery and blackmail. We OWE it to our children to act to save their futures.
FYI Andrew Wommack is greatly expanding his bible college in Colorado, and he believes we are in a third awakening. If so, we can ride this wave of renewal to ditch the bad guys, the losers, the bullies. God is in charge. Jesus Christ is the King of kings and Lord of lords. Jesus Christ is the truth, the way, and the Life. Down with death and destruction. Together we can make the difference required. Pray, put on the Armor of God (Ephesians 6) and rejoice in our Lord and Savior for He is triumphant. Let us pray that the sheep wake up and follow Jesus, the one and only true Shepherd. Pull off the cloak of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. Nothing is impossible for God. May God bless and save America, and the world. Amen
Ron Paul started an “End the Fed” movement about 12-15 years ago and in Congress vigorously pursued interrogation of Fed chief Ben Bernacke at that time to force a Federal Reserve audit and an audit of our gold reserves. He wrote a book “End the Fed” which is still available. His movement had some enthusiastic traction among young people, but after his 2012 failed bid to run as a GOP candidate for president, the movement faded away. And of course, the Federal Reserve was never audited. It’s an extremely entrenched system and most corporations and banks support it. The whole system is filled with Keynesian economists who support a central bank system and fiat systems.
The concept of central banks started originally with the Bank of England formed to support imperial projects for the British East India Company. That’s the hallmark of central banks—it finances imperialism, wars and many other government enterprises and manages the national debt. The US income tax is closely related to the Federal Reserve and supports it. It was instituted in 1913, the same year as the founding of the Federal Reserve. (passed in Congress over the Xmas holiday that year). Gold was confiscated from the citizenry in 1933 to support the Federal Reserve during the Great Depression. Since then, how much gold is actually in Ft Knox is anyone’s guess as the audits are not considered accurate by some bullion experts.
There are many books written on the subject of the central bank and many of them are available (some free for download) through the Mises Institute. The Corbett Report has a very good and comprehensive video on the subject “A Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve” on the Corbett report site.
I believe in States rights….. I wonder which will capitulate to the Federal Government or if any at all will stand against the Communist system approaching…. Anyone care to speculate?
I’m getting out of CommieFornia as soon as I can…. but alas I know quite well I will only have my faith and personal fortitude to get me through and refined until the end of this temporal life and on to eternity!
Thx Leo as always….
Hello!! I left California in 2021!! Come to SC!! Near Clemson, many CA escapees here that are like minded. God be with you!! Escape while you still can!!
In Exodus, Chapter 1, we read that the midwives feared God and did NOT comply with Pharaoh’s orders to kill the Hebrew baby boys.
Amen Zelda! And the grace of God provided for the Hebrews’ needs while they were traveling through the wilderness for 40 years! And people survived for generations without social security, hospitals and allopathic medicine too, among other things. The times were different no doubt without many of the modern conveniences. Never-the-less people survived and can once again survive without the things that tyrants expect people to sell their soul for. Looking forward to seeing more of God’s miracles in my lifetime. God can more than replace any luxury or comfort satan’s seed decide to steal or take away from God’s people.
In the mid-80s, I worked for an executive MBA program in the business school of a major university. One day our department sponsored a guest speaker for our class, Paul Volcker, the head of the Federal Reserve (1979-1987), who was famous for squeezing inflation out of the system by imposing very high interest rates. He blew into our department like a whirlwind along with a retinue of men dressed exactly how he was, who waited on his every wish. At one point, I happened to be standing right next to him. He was a tall man (6’7”), so when I looked up at him, he looked down at me and then studied me with an expression that made me feel as if I were a bug on the floor and he was deciding whether to stomp me. I will never forget it.
That’s the kind of people our elites are who control our monetary system. Expect no mercy and plan accordingly.
I don’t see the government endiing pornography or drugs since they are complicit in both. They’re just eliminating the competition. Similar to AMC theaters shutting off the AC at multiple locations only in the rooms showing “Sound of Freedom” movie. All three letter agencies involved….
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ markavaldivia60 July 14, 2023 at 3:33 pm
I remember when there was an effort in the UK to ban internet porn. The porn industry took them to the European court claiming that banning the porn was a move against fair trade. The European court ruled in favour of the porn industry.
The UK was a member of the European Union at that time.
Wy would they shut off A/C in this time of year when it is hot and humid in the east and hot and dry in the SW? Temps some over 100.
But when is it coming
It’s being tested now at some of the big US banks. https://www.investopedia.com/ny-fed-works-on-cbdc-6829573
A store which I regularly use has for the past while been limiting the use of cash at the checkouts.
The checkout machines used to accept cash or card, but gradually the cash option has been denied.
Now, most of the checkouts are accepting card only so that people like me who use cash are having to que more whilst people using cards have less delays.
Also a chocolate bar costs about 30% more to buy for people like me who don’t have a loyalty card.
It’s a minor inconvenience but I can see the marginalisation of cash users in favour of cashless transactions.
The average person doesn’t seem to see any problem because the mainstream media hasn’t told them the negative side of a cashless society, i.e., where this is all leading to.
The average person doesn’t like the inconvenience of resisting the current wave of changes which are taking place.
People like convenience and will happily trade off their long term freedom in favour of some apparent short term freedoms .
They will realise too late that they have been lured into a trap.
All excellent points and so true. I see the same sneaky methods being used here in this country. Thanks for sharing Anthony.
and make no mistake it is a “trap”. at that point i would expect
that the antichrist will be in full control. [whats coming now is
just getting everything into place]. i will gladly refuse that and
have my head cut off for Christs Name sake.
Majority of people (all ages) are dumbed down and never heard of CBDC, the WEF, Claus Schwab or Davos meetings pushing agenda 2030. They watch mainstream corp news like CBS, CNN, etc. My tiny social circle is informed people only since the covid scam, as most ran and got the vaccines. Informed folks just as disgusted as I am and want choices of debit, credit and cash or cashiers checks for major purchases. I don’t carry lots of cash around town. Debit cards ideal for groceries since most people spend over $60. or more on cart of groceries now days. I don’t use loyalty cards, apps or QR codes since stores have sales anyway and don’t want constant email ads or tracking. Land line phones are going away so people can be A.I. tracked on google voice and internet phone services like Comcast or Charter comm. Most irritating to older people is A.I. asking Q on the phone when you try to reach a business and wastes time w/ irrelevent Q. Pushing 0 sometimes gets a human.
Publix eliminated cash at checkout machines, cash or debit at regular checkouts. Walmart takes cash or debit at checkout machines. Few cashiers left now mostly machines.
Amen Leo! I’d prefer dying as a free woman than staying alive on earth as a GMO slave with no free will or human rights. The Apostle Peter wrote that, “While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption; for by whom a man is overcome, by the same is he brought into bondage.” (2 Peter 2:19). Non-compliance is the answer to tyrannical and insane mandates, rules and laws. In my humble opinion it is best to do as you have done. Decide now that satan’s seed have gone far enough with their corruption, evil and injustices, and comply no further with their unjust demands. You give an inch and they’ll take a mile.
And once people comply with CBDC’s, Vax passports, etc. There will be more expected, mandated insanaties imposed or mandated for people to comply with. It won’t end unless we end it. And that is through non-compliance whatever the temporal cost. I heard a woman state a few months ago that you can’t comply your way out of tyranny. Truer words are seldom spoken.
Amen Anne! Thanks for sharing.
“you can’t comply your way out of tyranny.”
Wise words indeed!
They can’t legally do anything unless there is a constitutional convention:https://www.technocracy.news/bis-says-cbdc-roll-out-may-require-changing-the-constitution/ All assets would then be “tokenized” in a unified ledger incl broker accts, real estate, etc. and must be used up by a certain time money/cbdc is deposited in banks. Patriots must stand up and fight to the death if necessary. This could lead to civil war if some states comply and some refuse.
I hope Patrick is right but I would not necessarily bank on it (no pun intended) in this case. According to attorney Tom Renz they could claim that these digital tokens are actually a tax like they did with Obamacare and do an end-run around the Constitution. Not to mention, the Federal Reserve Bank is also unconstitutional but that didn’t stop the Congress from passing the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. We are dealing with totally lawless people. In a law-abiding country, yes, I agree with Patrick. But we are no longer a country that operates under the rule of law and the Constitution.
Exactly right, Leo. Just today Biden has announced a new plan to forgive student loans which the Supreme Court ruled against! These people don’t care; they blatantly lie and know nothing will happen to them. There are few leaders we can count on to work for our best interest, so we have to do like you said and refuse to comply. It’s stressful waiting to see what happens, but I know Jesus will help me face whatever comes.
Corruption ongoing since Woodrow Wilson then Warren Harding up to Biden.
I do agree with him 100 percent, however, that it’s possible some states could opt out of this and that potentially triggers a civil war.
That and/or Trump not getting into the WH in 2024 and yelling, “It was stolen from ME!” (It’s all about him after all.)
Missouri is one of those states that has declared gold and other forms of payment to be legal tender as they anticipate future financial collapses.
I wonder what Jesus the Christ thinks of “patriot pride”? Dont
get me wrong I am a patriot of what we use to be. I did my turn
in the military to maintain that freedom.
But lets not lose sight of this being a Spiritual battle against unseen
evil forces working through all the elites and the people in these
“summits” deciding our future.
If you dont have your armor on you will perish. See Eph. 6:10-18.
That means the Lord fights the battle, we must have the faith to
endure to the end.
When social security checks and medicare are cut off for us
over 70 to kill off the old population, what will we do? For me
and my house we will continue to serve the LORD and have
faith that He will provide, along with the wisdom to prepare
for what is to come.
This country is no longer a truly “christian” country. It losts its
way over a 100 years ago, and for sure since 1963. The majority
85% of the sheep now follow whomever like the dumb sheep
they are. The 15% remnant believers must focus on God and
His words, not the words of this countries secular humans.
Can we turn back, can we repent, yes….but just like the people
in the days of Isaiah and Jeremiah, we refuse, believing the lies.
We draw SS ( Also 401k and other pension) yet many rely strictly on SS, some take it at 62 earlier. Those relying on SS just to live didn’t have a pension or 401k. Yet 401k’s and IRA’s eventually runs out if people live long enough. This whole thing of cutting out SS, medicare would cause civil unrest for sure, people have to eat, pay rent, insurance and utilities.
…Genevasis?!…hi Leo!…
