Fighting back against Smart Cities: From San Diego to North Idaho to Wyoming, residents are getting fed up with the growing surveillance network modeled after that of Communist China

It’s not about writing tickets, saving lives or fighting climate change; it’s about knowing where every digitally marked human being is at all times
The digitization of transportation is kicking into high gear.
I reported on my Substack recently about a citizen backlash in San Diego over that city’s plans to embed mass-surveillance technology along highways, at intersections, light poles, etc.
So-called “smart city” technology includes ultra-high resolution, internet-connected cameras, license-plate readers, facial-recognition scanners and speakers. It will set the framework for digital eyes and ears to spy on citizens 24/7, uploading personal data in real time to be perused and analyzed by law enforcement, financial decision-makers and other third-party stakeholders.
I reported on June 28 on how the Atlanta airport in cooperation with Delta Airlines is offering specialized “hands free” and “card free” services to air passengers who agree to take a biometric digital ID driver’s license containing a facial scan. But I also discovered that American citizens are having their faces scanned by facial-recognition software, often without their permission, before they board international flights leaving not just Atlanta but many other U.S. airports.
The tools of the surveillance state, however, are not just being installed in major cities and international airports.
Kootenai County in North Idaho is also up against a smart city plan.
And the city of Jackson, Wyoming, last week became the latest to install AI-powered mass surveillance cameras.
According to Frontline News, cameras using automated license-plate recognition (ALPR) technology can scan passing cars and capture license-plate numbers, makes and models, colors, and identifying markers such as bumper stickers or broken tail lights.
They then use artificial intelligence to break this data down into searchable queries and match them against the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If there is a match, a real-time alert is sent to law enforcement.
The cameras feed into a centralized mass camera network owned by the manufacturer, Flock Safety, which it calls a “public safety platform.”
Last Wednesday, the Jackson Town Council voted to spend $185,000 to install 30 ALPR Falcon cameras from Flock Safety, but even those who voted in favor of the purchase expressed trepidation.
“I don’t like this particular arc of this particular part of history,” said Councilman Josh Schechter. “I’m screaming ‘stop’ as I vote ‘yes.’”
Councilwoman Sell Chambers also expressed her concerns but went ahead and voted “yes” anyway.
“I have traditionally been anti-surveillance, I think it has been a slippery slope,” Chambers said. “But I just think that that ship has sailed. We are so under surveillance, like constantly, everywhere.”
The contact points of the developing digitized “smart cities” are all encompassing.
The globalist establishment at all levels of government is working with corporate America toward the online digitization of everything. Whether it’s your energy usage, transportation habits, healthcare, government services, your appliances, your banking and financial practices, or your buying habits (eating too much meat or buying too much ammo?), the system wants to have it all inventoried and placed on a centralized digital ledger powered by AI and blockchain.
An August 15, 2021 article posted by the World Bank on the website of the World Economic Forum, notes:
“The notion of smart cities relies on a range of technologies—including the internet of things (IoT), mobile solutions, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. Because of this connection with technology, we’ve had concerns about how smart cities will address issues such as data privacy and social exclusion. We see a risk that urban areas with poor web connectivity could be left out of the smart-cities trend.”
Notice how they gloss over the privacy issue and then lament the fact that poor people with “poor web connectivity” are not able to join the technocratic free-for-all that leads to the creation of smart cities and ultimately the cradle-to-grave control of a 15-minute city.
The World Bank article was posted to the WEF website two years ago. Many more areas of the country have since been outfitted with 5G wireless capability, which started under the Trump administration and continues under Biden.
Over 2,000 cities across 43 states have already installed Flock Safety’s ALPR digitally connected cameras, according to the Daily Wire. The devices can also be purchased by private individuals, businesses, schools and homeowners’ associations, which can create their own “hot lists.” Hundreds of HOAs are reportedly using the digitally connected cameras.
Frontline News reports that Flock Safety also sells other devices such as Raven, an audio device built to detect the sounds of gunshots, breaking glass, sawing metal or screeching tires. It’s all logged, scored and stored in the cloud.
Frontline further reports that aside from being used to “fight crime” ALPR cameras are being used in some countries to enforce climate mandates.
In the U.K. and Europe, Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras are placed around Ultra-Low Emission Zones, areas only accessible to low-emission vehicles. Cars that do not meet the city’s environmental standards are charged a daily fee for entering these zones, which in London costs £12.50 ($16.00). Fines are levied against cars which the cameras catch entering these zones without an authorization sticker.
All of these cameras and scanners are scooping up ever-more granular data which is then processed, not by your local sheriff’s office or elected officials, but by algorithms powered by artificial intelligence.
Most of the money flowing into cities to pay for these Orwellian technological instruments comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
Nearly every state has a “Traffic Management Center” and these technological hubs are also placed in metropolitan areas.
A Traffic Management Center, or TMC, is a hub and the various hubs fit into a broader Traffic Management System or TMS. They are funded by what’s called a Pooled Fund Study or PFS.
You can read all about TMC’s and TMS’s on the U.S. Department of Transportation website.
The following projects were selected for funding in 2021:
1. Sharing information and practices on TMS emerging topics
2. Integrating and using new data sources in TMSs
3. Options for TMS’s to receive and share data with multiple
sources
4. Developing multi-year plans to guide TMS’s strategic
direction and future investments
5. Using data from social media to improve the management and operation of TMS’s.
As you can see, they are tightly focused on gathering and “sharing” the personal data they are collecting on every individual. They are even collecting data from your personal social media accounts.
After reading a few of these documents, it becomes obvious why WEF advisor and Israeli transhumanist Yuval Harari says that the only real value a human being will have in the coming digitized society of the Great Reset will be for his or her “data.”
Kootenai County, with just over 170,000 in population, is the most populous county in otherwise rural North Idaho. That’s quite small compared to a city like Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Austin, Texas, Columbus, Ohio, or Los Angeles, all of which have had Traffic Management Centers for years.
The TMC is presented as a panacea to make your life easier, safer, more secure and more convenient.
A highly paid bureaucrat or government contractor will swoop into town and promise the locals everything from an end to congested roads, to reduced numbers of traffic-law violators and highway accidents, to reduced air pollution, and even less violent crime. They will cite biased studies and reports and use slick PowerPoint presentations.
There is no legitimate data to prove they will accomplish any of those lofty goals, but there is plenty of reason to be concerned about privacy violations.
This isn’t about writing tickets and making people safe. This is about knowing where everyone is at all times.
The Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization, or KMPO, has budgeted for and wants to install a Traffic Management Center, which will consist of a 6,000-square-foot hub for data collection on basically everything that moves in North Idaho.
The invasive nature of this data-collection factory has attracted the attention of the citizens’ group North Idaho Slow Growth, which has a website at NISLOWGrow.org, along with a growing following of 300 persons. It provides information on how to fight smart cities.
More information can be found at STOPSMARTCITIES.ORG.
A TMC is basically where all the data gets fed that is collected by hundreds of surveillance cameras in a city, county or state, and the amount of data being fed to these centralized hubs only increases over time.
The purpose of Georgia’s TMC, according to the Georgia Intelligent Transportation Society, is to “work behind the scenes to provide statewide incident management through a three-phase process,” according to its website.
A Georgia TMC operator “monitors the roadways and collects real-time information from Video Detection System cameras along the interstates.”
These TMC spy hubs are presented as extremely non-threatening in their official mission but the real purpose is much more invasive and all-encompassing than simply looking for accidents and informing the motorists about alternative routes.
The Georgia website admits that after the data is collected it is “confirmed and analyzed,” then it is “communicated” to outside sources including the media and motorists who have the TMC app on their cellphones. This information is also communicated through so-called changeable message signs on the roadways. Anyone who has traveled the highways of America in recent years can attest that the electronic message boards also serve as annoying conduits of official state propaganda: wear your seatbelt, stay awake, be watchful of your speed. During the Covid outbreak these signs shouted at you to “wear your mask” and “get your Covid vaccine.”
Much of these roadway services are already duplicated by Google Maps and other phone apps for people who desire them.
So, then, why have a TMC?
These technology hubs will ultimately serve as the “brain” for individual smart cities and the broader smart-grid network linking cities and states together.
At its root, the TMCs are an intelligence-gathering operation implemented under the guise of traffic management.
The purpose is not to save lives but to control behavior and effectively cripple Americans’ longstanding freedom of movement.
The long-term plan is to entirely automate all transportation, using driverless cars, kill switches and social-credit scoring systems to define and limit the extent to which individuals are allowed to travel.
Essentially, all transportation will be public transportation.
If you own your car but some outside entity has the ability to disable it with a kill switch, do you really own it? No. You may hold the deed to the vehicle but you no longer have access to private transportation. Your freedom of mobility is now exercised at the pleasure of the state and its corporate (fascist) partners.
In fact, the Biden administration was able to include a clause in the 2021 infrastructure bill passed by Congress that requires all auto manufacturers to include a remote kill switch in every new vehicle that rolls off assembly lines starting in 2025.
Americans were told this bill was about restoring America’s roads and bridges, which is what most of us think about when we hear the word “infrastructure.” But this bill would have more accurately been called the “Digital Infrastructure Bill” because it had little to do with improving transportation and everything to do with installing and upgrading the smart-grid network.
All intersections, state and federal highways, bike paths, crosswalks, offices and office parks, walking paths, recreational parks, the workplace, even the home will become monitored territory.
The Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) is an extremely creepy organization from which emanates much of the lobbying on Capitol Hill along with the philosophical support for smart cities. This group will hold its 2023 ITS World Congress in Suzhou, China, on October 16-20. The location is no coincidence. China is the leader in the implementation of smart-grid surveillance technology and has been declared the “model” for “many countries” by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab. ITS states on its website that its goal is the complete “electrification” and digitization of highway travel.
Congress appears to be completely on board with the creation of a surveillance state similar to China’s.
In May 2023, the Intelligent Transportation Society joined with Dell Technologies, chipmaker Intel, and several other tech companies to send a letter to Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and ranking Democrat member Rep. Rick Larsen, calling for them to “express their strong support for HR 1500, the ITS Integration Act.”
The letter states that this bill, “takes important steps towards ensuring we use digital tools, such as data, to operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely on American roads. We urge you to move this legislation through the Committee.”
So, the nearly trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed in 2021 was just the beginning of the process of rewiring America’s cities for total information awareness. Reading this letter, or the ITS press release, you will not see any concerns about privacy, only the fluffy promises of a safer, more secure, cleaner and more “efficient” transportation system.
The Nazis were also very efficient. They ran their tyrannical regime like a well-oiled machine.
The dark side of the movement toward smart-city, smart-grid technology is rarely discussed out in the open. The media ignores it.
Elitist gatekeepers use deceptive language to cloud the true outcome of these systems, which are designed to bring about the end of private transportation and freedom of movement. Once this technology is fully installed and people become trained to obey it, every smart city will become a 15-minute city.
What do I mean by people being “trained to obey” the smart city’s AI-driven instructions? When a smart city is fully built out and becomes a 15-minute city, its digital technology will also require a biometric digital ID for every human being living in or passing through that city. This ID will be your “credentials” for moving about in that city and will likely be tied to your social credit score and the digital tokens in your bank account.
Just like you will need to have your digital ID to attend certain events and enter venues within the smart city, you will eventually need a digital ID to log onto the internet, to drive on the system’s roads, to receive the system’s healthcare, even to buy and sell at the system’s stores.
The bottom line is that smart cities will become digital slave camps.
That may sound extreme to those who have not studied this technology and its capabilities, and how it’s already being used in China, which we know is the model for technocrats worldwide based on the comments of billionaire elites associated with the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.
The fact is, the elites have been talking for decades about their desire to develop digitized slave camps.
In his 1971 book, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote with confidence that such a society loomed just over the horizon. Over 50 years ago, before the Internet was invented, he wrote:
“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities. ”
― Zbigniew Brzezinski, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era
But people are fighting back, in liberal urban areas like San Diego and conservative areas like Kootenai County.
The citizens’ group in North Idaho has launched a website and paid for billboards on major thoroughfares educating citizens on the dark side of smart city technology.
Many have come out to public meetings to voice their opposition to the TMC.
“I was never political until Covid hit,” said Jennifer Noel, who moved two years ago from Hawaii to North Idaho. “Over the last couple of months I have seen a lot of people stepping into their power. There’s a diverse group. I can see a switch going on. I think people are finding us. We have to believe it, and if we are made in the image of God aren’t we supposed to be powerful?”
Let me know in the comments below if you’ve noticed smart-city techno-spyware being installed in your city.
You’ll find a lot of Poles in Poland.
The TMC’s in and of themselves have served a good purpose over the years.
BUT now with AI and other interests putting them into a whole different
usage it is exactly what the elite WEF/Great Reset people need to set up
global control for the coming AC, even without knowing it.
And of course this probably must happen for Gods future to
come. HE is not going to wait forever to send His Son back to rule this
world for a thousand years.
So we need to figure out how to band together and find ways around
it if we cant live with it. Its not going away, its too late now. These 15
minute cities really mean you will forced to live within 15 minutes driving
radius for all your needs. There will be a lot more work from home jobs.
AI will put an end to long commuters. We will need to have friends in the
next 15 minute zone to relay stuff to us as needed.
But I dont think it will that bad until the AC gets into power.
In the meant time there will be delays in implementing these plans until
the people are put in their places.
I think they have been installed in Port Huron Mi
I noticed last year new cameras being put up on light posts.
California has them too in northern California where traffic is horrendous no matter the time of day one is traveling. “They” take a photo of your license plate, accuse you of driving in the carpool lane, and then send you a penalty fine in the mail of at least $25 on top of the violation fine of $50 or more — even if the camera took the photo when your car was entering the highway from a nearby town or area, and had not driven in the car pool lane. If one disputes this charge, one is told that they must have entered the car pool lane somewhere along the way. The machines are always infallible. Humans make mistakes, but machines do too. Witness all the complaints of people using GPS who ended up lost and in the wrong location. These tactics not only track people, but also provide a way to increase the state’s coffers, which are seriously in the red. Even though a bond passed for transportation departments to repair badly damaged freeways and roads, there exists a massive number of pot holes and other neglected infrastructure maintenance and the previous overflowing state coffers are now depleted. Where did all the money go???
Someone gave a good example (I do not recall the person’s name). If a child steals cookies out of the cookie jar and suffers no consequences for disobeying parental orders not to take the cookies without permission, the child will keep stealing cookies from the cookie jar as there is no accountability. To take the example a step further, this child is being trained that he or she can get away with misbehaving. Later in life, perhaps this child becomes a thief or robber, or worse. Today criminals are released from jail shortly after being arrested. The streets of San Francisco are so dangerous that police are warning people not to go there as they are down 500 police officers and the streets are not safe.
These WEF bad actors are not elected, but are self-appointed aristocracy and operate as over lords out of the country but exert control over their global armies of puppets trained at the WEF young leaders academy and world meetings held in out-of-reach Davos, Switzerland. Where is the accountability? Without it they just keep pressing on getting away with genocide and other crimes. Sound like Nazi Germany? Klaus Schwab’s father worked for Hitler. Many American companies are in cahoots with these guys. Ford supported Hitler.
The demonic infestation is massive and many layered, so we continue to pray for divine intervention to help us, just as General George Washington and President Abraham Lincoln did. God answered their prayers and He will answer ours. Let’s keep storming Heaven and knocking on that door. The Holy Spirit enlightens and guides as He knows all.
This surveillance is totally out of hand now per the other comments here based on Leo’s information sharinge. I wonder if anyone knows how to stop this when elected officials vote for it even though they do not like it. Witness the Arizona supervisor who said on the record that he did not concur with the election results, but voted for them anyway. Why? Was he a coward? He was threatened with arrest and imprisonment if he failed to certify the election results. Bribery and blackmail are part of the toolkit used to coerce people. The Epstein “suicide” certainly sent a shot across all bows thinking about spilling the beans as consequences can be brutally final.
Where are the Matt Dillon’s, Wyatt Earp’s, or John Wayne’s or Davy Crockett’s who had courage and fought for what is right? Fear is the effective tool used to gain compliance. God counsels us to be without fear. Put on the Armor of God and march forward in prayer. That is what many patriots are doing all across America. You can pray with them too if you go to Intercessors for America where the prayer group for each state is listed with times and phone numbers. This prayer can inspire and instill confidence that we are not alone to grapple with this evil.
Block cameras with these license plate covers, we have two. Wisconsin has cameras all over, went to class reunion several years ago, used them.https://www.ebay.com/p/20007955848 Camera's not installed in my area yet. From what travellers told me, they are on interstates and some cities in Florida.
Thanks for the link L.A.
Leo:
All of these programs are funded through the Department of Transportation.
Who is the Secretary of that department?
A Sodomite.
All the best.
Lenny Ladner
He is a graduate of the World Ecocomic Forum and a Nazi Agent of Klaus Schwab.
Pothole Pete is what his hometown of South Bend calls him. That’s what they think of the job he did with the municipal transportation system.
What is the difference between a Lie-beral Demonocrat and a communist ?….NONE !!!
https://www.candgnews.com/news/city-approves-license-to-allow-installation-of-road-cameras-1962 Thank you Leo for all you do. Macomb county MI. touts : ” Make Macomb Your Home ” ? Why
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Leo, for sharing this critical information on the pernicious strategy the WEF et al have been plotting to implement worldwide vis-a-vis our currency. Of course, it is a very very evil plan. Their sneaky ruse is to confiscate all we own, our cars, our homes, etc., through their token system – to ensure all own nothing but are happy. However, no one will really “own” what they worked so hard to obtain, all will be lost to their sinister control. We just cannot allow that to happen.
I remember President Trump stating how important it was for the US to develop 5G faster than China. That, along with Warp Speed, were major errors he needs to apologize for, but thus far has not. He unfortunately trusted the wrong people, failed to do due diligence and research, or exercise discernment and sound judgment. Many were fooled, and it was unimaginable that our own military had devised bioweapon technology to transform and merge humanity with machines as a way to destroy God’s perfect Creation. It is imperative, in my opinion, that we do all we can to preserve our dollar. We need to encourage President Trump to admit these errors and proclaim he will make changes that actually drain the swamp, restore God’s rightful place across our country, and preserve our dollar.
We have a prayer on our dollar that states our position: “In God We Trust” – a solemn proclaiming that our country belongs to God. We cannot allow the dollar to be abandoned. Our prosperity and economic exchanges declare our trust, and therefore our success, depends on God, is in God. For this reason, it seems to me that every American needs to know about this WEF et al scenario and what it portends. Perhaps Brannon Howse at Lindell TV/Frankspeech would consider making a documentary about our dollar, its meaning as being much more than fiat currency. It is the life blood of our economic system. It was backed by gold but unfortunately that was removed and replaced with oil, the new gold, but that security is dissolving on a global scale.
We can still demand that our dollar be backed, perhaps by both gold and oil, if that is even possible given the policies in place now. Like the Sound of Freedom film, a film about our dollar and how its demise is just around the corner could help us wake people up to this cataclysmic dilemma – so urgent action can be applied.
May God bless all the beautiful souls in our community here, in our country, and throughout the world. From my perspective, the “In God We Trust” integral part of every dollar transaction has been so crucial to our survival too. The WEF et al evil doers and plotters already took God and prayer out of our schools, replacing them with heresy and negativity and false history. Many have turned aainst God, even many churches. These bad actors want God gone forever. To do that they have to destroy the dollar, the last vestige of our visible commitment and dedication and acknowledgement to God as our Creator and Savior – a symbol too of the American Dream and Liberty.
We must preserve our dollar. We need God’s help. All dollars across the globe bear witness that the United States of America trusts in God, loves God. Let’s pray for the preservation of our dollar and all that it means, and find a way to bring back its sustenance by backing it up with real tangible value as in the past. It takes strong leadership and intercession with prayer to solve this dilemma, but with God nothing is impossible.
God bless you all. May the Holy Spirit grant us wisdom, direction, and creative solutions. With purpose, goals, action, united, we are victorious. All praise and glory to God. “In God We Trust”. Amen.
“He unfortunately trusted the wrong people, failed to do due diligence and research, or exercise discernment and sound judgment. ”
Then he is not fit to hold the office of ‘ President of the United States of America’
Calling Trump a naive stooge is charitable. Considering the alternative.
A stooge sold as the ONLY HOPE for our nation just shows America is going down. People should be crying out to Jesus instead. It will take a miracle.
Margaret-Ann—I don’t want to see the collapse of the dollar, either—that would be catastrophic–but I can’t see how that can be avoided. Our national debt is the highest of any in 5000 years of recorded history—a debt that’s impossible to pay. And everyone who currently holds our debt (that’s impossible to pay), has finally figured out it won’t be paid. We keep running a tab and export our debt all around the world for other countries to hold, including China. Otherwise, if all that debt came home, we’d be hauling truckload of bills to buy a loaf of bread. The only thing really propping the dollar up is our military presence in the oil producing countries and elsewhere, our constant espionage and ever-present nuke threat. As you said, this arrangement is coming apart. For example, Saudi Arabia will soon be joining BRICS—they know we’re going down and they no longer want to be our vassal. That was a huge, huge blow to our hegemony. Even the grift and money laundering operations the US operated in the Ukraine will collapse because Ukraine is losing the war we pushed them into.
You say we must preserve our dollar because our dollars have “In God we trust” on it that “bear witness that the United States of America trusts in God, loves God”. Is that really so? Look at the back of a dollar bill. What’s the symbolism on it? A pyramid with an eye above it. It’s a Masonic symbol. So what god do we really trust in? It’s not the Christian one, but a Masonic one. And that, plus our rotten behavior domestically and overseas, amply indicates how we’ve been using that dollar—to show we actually trust in and love the god of this world.
For instance, our intelligence institutions backs the dollar with the illicit drug trade (many intelligence agencies do), such as what occurred in all our 3rd world conflicts. Heroin came into the US from Vietnam (sometimes being shipped in the coffins of our dead soldiers), later we paid Afghan farmers to grow poppies again for heroin and during our occupation there that heroin epidemic was sold to our citizens here. Iran-Contra imported cocaine here in huge amounts to be dumped by the truckloads throughout our inner cities—all paid for by black op dollars and gun-running. The drug trade is just one rotten thing we have used our dollar for to enforce our hegemony. The other is our predatory lending practices to 3rd world countries through the IMF—we load up poor countries with debt they can’t pay, then take apart and sell off their public infrastructure when they default, leaving them in worse poverty than they were before.
So what god does our dollar serve?? Historically, an evil one, a Satanic one. When it finally collapses from its excesses and the evil activities it has financed, it will certainly bring punishment in the form of hyperinflation with the resultant chaos and civil unrest. So if we really, really trust in God, it is WE THE PEOPLE that must show it by a widespread and wholehearted repentance and return to decency, justice and moral policies, not by a slogan on a Masonic paper bill that fundamentally contradicts its own statement “In God we trust”.
God will outlast the dollar. We don’t need that slogan if we truly trust in Him.
From my perspective, “In God we Trust” on our dollar is not a slogan. It is a commitment to God and to our constitution that we are one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. All our prosperity is a result of our trust in God.
Remember God entrusted all earthly authority to us, to humanity, starting with Adam and Eve. We are responsible for being asleep at the wheel and failing to enforce our God-given authority. We have to roar like lions against this depravity and reckless spending. God answers our prayers, but He expects us to act under the authority He entrusted us with. We are the ones who are violating that trust. Therefore, pray, protest, write letters to the editors, help other patriots who are informing and acting against this catastrophic evil. We are the ones not trusting in God because we fail Him by not doing our duty and protecting our children, the future of this world.
Thank you Leo for providing this First Amendment platform. We can politely discuss and/or disagree with positions and issues. I see the positive as much as possible, not the negative. Why? Because being positive engenders creativity while negativity engenders hopelessness. I agree totally that we must trust in God. How can we not? He created us out of love. We owe it to Him to act to preserve this Garden of Eden that he created for our happiness.
Together, as brothers and sisters, we must not disappoint by failing to exercise our authority. Therefore, unite in knowing God will not fail us. Our dollar with its inherent prayer of trust in God is a symbol of all that we stand for, our values that provide the moral compass we need to navigate through life. It tells others that our economy is founded in trust at the highest level. Let us hold accountable all those who work to betray that trust around the world. Loss of trust in our dollar around the globe means we have no honor. Our job is to ensure that trust is not lost, that the dollar is that symbol of trust and liberty. May God bless and save America.
Regarding the American dollar and honor. How are these petrol dollars being earned? What are the chief exports and industries backing our national currency? If we are concerned about our currency as a form of Christian witness, we should be at least as focused on the fruits of our economic system as the symbols and words engraved on the state approved metal discs.
What is our current economy based upon?
I leave it to the readers here to answer these questions I’ve asked.
Margaret Ann– how can we put our trust in a fiat currency that was devised as a Ponzi scheme by the private banking cartel (the Federal Reserve) and imposed on us without our permission? We don’t control our own currency. We don’t even own it. That control and ownership once belonged to Congress and they gave it up in 1913. No way we can regain control of it short of violent revolution. We can’t even get an audit of that system!!
All fiat currencies collapse in time as governments grossly debase them to run up debts. One day the dollar will certainly join the ranks of failed fiat currencies. When it finally does, it will be replaced by digital currency. The new system is already in the works.
That’s the currency we’ll spend in these 15 minutes cities we may be forced to inhabit. Or under some kind of highly empowered surveillance state in which digital currencies will play a major role in surveillance and control over us. I doubt there will be any “In God We Trust” emblazoned digitally. (Unless… some demand that “In God We Trust” flashes digitally at every transaction to mollify the squeamish to accept this freedom destroying Beast system.)
Certainly, I agree with you that we need to pray and take authority against evil as you eloquently state. But I am not convinced that the current dollar broadcasts to the world our trust in God. The rest of the world judges us on our behavior towards them and what our culture projects, and they’re not fooled by our religious slogans. I ask again—what god does the dollar really state we believe in, especially seeing that it is filled with Masonic symbolism and owned by a dishonest elitist entity that uses this currency to control our economy and government and the world at large?
I agree completely with your statement: “So if we really trust in God, it is WE THE PEOPLE that must show it by a widespread and wholehearted repentance and return to decency, justice and moral policies…” I have always wondered about that pyramid with the eye, and was told George Washington was a Mason. I am not up on freemasonry other than it began in the Middle Ages with the brick layers who constructed the cathedrals – and those are magnificent.
All you relate re the evil deeds, past and present, are not done by WE THE PEOPLE, but by their representatives, our representatives, who have betrayed our trust, misused, misappropriated our tax dollars in a surreptitious manner, just as they wait until Christmas season and late at night to vote themselves raises. As I have mentioned, this lack of accountability falls on us. But the corrupted elections, financial shenanigans accomplished behind closed doors, etc. are being exposed, thank God. Yes, according to your description, those in whom we placed trust and used our dollars to support, have committed treachery on us. Those who did and are doing this do worship Satan, the god of this world. Nevertheless, this god of this world was once in glory the way God created him. He fell due to hubris and jealousy. Yes he is wreaking havoc in this world. Still, I stand by what I said.
All the evil acts you describe were never put before WE THE PEOPLE for consent, such as the heroin placed in dead soldiers’ coffins. We know these bad actors use our dollars to fund actions we would never dream of, let alone sanction and pay for. Yes our dollars are being used against us to destroy us. What an aberration! Now we pay the piper for not roaring like a lion in protest. But again it comes back to us, WE THE PEOPLE, the sovereign government who allowed this to happen. We did not enforce our power, our strength as the trustees of this planet. We cannot allow these bullies to ruin our country, and the world, by continuing their counterfeit god operations all undertaken in our name. Do we not honor our name and our purpose?
The distortions of reality are coming home to roost, at our expense. As you write, we must repent of our poor stewardship and ask God to forgive and cleanse us and to restore our beautiful country to its rightful place, restore our constitution and bill of rights. And most of all, restore our souls to a pure state. Which side of the dollar do you support? The one that declares we trust in God (with a capital G) or the other side with the pyramid eye, representing according to your description, the god of this world (with a small g)??? One is authentic, the other a counterfeit, and a very bad one at that.
Remember, it was our original parents who gave away their authority to the god with the little g. Through deception he conquers and thrives. But we have the Holy Spirit now and His Power and Strength. I choose in God We Trust. I reject the little god of this world and all he stands for and does as well as those who choose to worship him.
Remember too that God gave us free will. The evils you describe and ascribe to us reflect the choices made and those choices were not my choices or those of the wonderful people in this community. Just because these bad choices are not ours personally, that does not mean they have not tarnished our reputation at home and abroad. We can no longer delegate our authority as those entrusted with it have betrayed that trust and defiled our nation. To restore it, as you rightly state, we must repent, seek forgiveness, and I add, dredge the monsters out of the swamp. Jesus overturned the diabolical money changers’ tables. We must do the same. Mea Culpa, Mea Culpa, Mea Culpa.
God is good. He is the One to emulate. Thank God for good people. Once people awaken, those infamous money changer tables will be over turned. Praise our Lord Jesus Christ: “Forgive them for they know not what they do” – – so Jesus has already forgiven us. We must repent and take accountability action through our God-given authority. The good guys saved the world from tyranny in the past and can do it again.
If everyone would refuse to purchase drugs and humans, these “purple people eaters” would vanish, their funds drying up and with that their lively hoods and evil deeds. Buycott the bad guys, as Wayne Allyn Root advises. Incentive gone. We can overcome, and we will. We are in a similar situation as our Founding Fathers. They complained about “taxation without representation”. While we have representation now, that representation is no better these days than it was during the reign of King George of England – in other words, our representative Congress no longer enacts our values, while the executive branch conducts itself as a king or dictator. King Charles III declared publicly that he wants to re-colonize America – and he is a major player in the self-appointed elite club of the WEF that is hell bent on destroying us all. King Charles expects his subjects to worship him.
All that we cherish is being maimed and desecrated. That must be stopped. Keep sending up prayers. God is exposing more and more evil, such as in the Sound of Freedom and our Mama Bears are on the offense. Patriots are on the move. Praise and thank God.
Thanks so much for the inputs and perspectives to consider. It is super to be able to learn from others. We love all who share their hearts and minds to enlighten us and inspire us and to connect with us. God bless you all.
This is an excellent report, well researched and communicated. Thank you Leo!
The volume and scope is dismaying indeed.
My thoughts are that the great majority of Americans will follow their leaders, ie the media etc. For that reason brave and resolved people endeavor to overcome the dominance of the narrative.
So…. since being biblically informed and spiritual makes a soul more able (and accountable) to choose wisely, what shall we do? Our churches are dominated by narratives that exclude necessary truths.
Should we not join in attempting to break through the “it’s okay, we’re okay, you’re okay” foolishness?
If we are not allowed to sound the alarm within the “church” what then? At what point do we stop complying with the “Oh, you’re being divisive! You’re being abusive!” cancel culture in the churches? Are we not now in the same spot that the Jews were in as the holocaust was developing?
Oh calm down! Don’t make a big deal!
Yeah!!! So what about indescribable suffering and horrors in death camps. Why get so worked up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Are we not now in the same spot that the Jews were in as the holocaust was developing?”
Hello Hananiah, I think your analogy is a fair one.
With the help of many of the churches, Christianity continues to be redefined in order to conform to the woke agenda.
True Christians are being marginalised and will suffer for their faith in the future.
I believe that the greatest persecutors of true Christians will be the apostate Christians because the testimony of true Christians will expose the fake apostate Christians for what they really are.
” Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded, not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering a high morale and community purpose. The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history…” — David Rockefeller, CFR chairman, New York Times, 1973-08-10
Here’s a sample of the “smart cities” projects of the CFR/UN/WEF network and their Chinese partners: https://unpan.un.org/node/1376
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just watched the video now and had one more item to share. When living in SD I was on the freeway and there were cameras like that already all over and this was in 2012. I was driving to work and this car came out of nowhere all crazy and almost caused me an accident and it seemed to be a road rage incident. Well I wrote a letter to CHP (who is in charge of this stuff) and mentioned that the cameras should have gotten his license plate number and then they could go after him and I requested a follow up on it all. Surprise! I never heard a thing about it aside from crickets! That was lightbulb number one that none of this was to ‘keep us safe.’
Now in the video she talks about fighting it all and the arsenal boils down to voting basically. Well, good luck with that!
Buckle your seat belts folks! It gets worse than that already. Around the year 2000 I was in a meeting that involved security at various levels. They had just gotten a contract from the gov. and were working with them to install cameras at all intersections. This was down in OC, CA that long ago. Well after that I began looking at street lights and not only those at intersections. I noticed something that wasn’t there before. A small black hub was on top of the slab where the light comes out. They were all over the place and not just on street lights. Then I found out they have all these sophisticated ways of doing surveillance with high tech devices. It might look like something totally different but it has a camera hidden in it. From 2011 on I lived in San Diego too and heard them talk about smart cities. They mentioned smart street lights. I noticed these new, sleek looking street lights popping up all over and other things like that going up, poles and then later the 5G towers. They already had these others that they used to camoflage by making them look like trees and someone said they use them to check the speed of drivers. In 2020 I moved out of CA to a rural area. They even have the stuff here when it comes to street lights, even on off the beaten path roads that are not new anymore. So they have been doing this for decades and in all kinds of ways and even in hick little towns. They just haven’t said anything about it publicly until lately. Who knows how much data they have already gathered? We know this is part of the end times nwo and we can’t stop Bible prophecy from happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the outskirts of Friendswood, TX on two different roads, I noticed several months ago, black poles with what looks like a camera and solar panels. I asked a police officer at the bank what they are he said they identify stolen vehicles or vehicles involved in crimes. So they are license plate readers and whatever else that they do. I saw another one today in the Local Home Depot parking lot on ElDorado and I-45.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for sharing Karen. Police officers tend to be for these surveillance tools but we need to let them know we are not.
I saw similar poles get installed on I5 just north of San Diego about 10 years ago, they were being used to monitor and relay the smart electronics communications in the trucks and cars (without their owners knowing it) Later on the CA Dept of Transportation said that they were only trying to help everyone out obey the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More than a year ago strange poles began appearing along a stretch of freeway I frequently travel. All but two of them were located at interchanges and were positioned to “see” the movement of every vehicle leaving or entering the freeway. So I named them tracking poles. They are very tall gray poles that taper toward the top and have peculiar looking small sort of teardrop looking extensions at the top. They are equipped with those things telephone poles have that allow them to be climbed. Some have small white cones, not open at the widest point, that resemble loudspeakers.
The two poles I mentioned that are not located at freeway interchanges are positioned in places where they can observe traffic on old, unused roads. I discovered this accidentally. One of the roads is barred from use by a tall chain link fence with a locked gate. The other pole overlooks another winding unused road that I only saw when I was riding with my husband.
These tracking poles have now been installed on other freeways, in the same way. Does anyone know what they are?
LikeLiked by 1 person