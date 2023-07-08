Biden admin: Child-killing cluster bombs are only used by ‘war criminals,’ until they’re used by us

The Biden regime has approved cluster bombs for Ukraine, under the justification that “but Russia used them first.”
Watch below as former White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemns the use of cluster bombs as “war crime” in 2022. The overall thrust of her comment suggests that only the “bad guys” would use these little bomblets that tend to be left lying on the ground, unexploded, until little children come along and pick them up, blowing their little bodies to smitherines.
Cluster bombs are widely banned around the world.
Sarah Yager, the Washington director at Human Rights Watch, called the U.S. decision “devastating.”
“They are absolutely awful for civilians,” Yager told Al Jazeera in a television interview. “I think when legislators and policymakers here in the United States see the photos coming back of children with missing limbs, parents injured, killed by our own American cluster munitions, there’s going to be a real awakening to the humanitarian disaster that this is.”
Remember, this is the same wicked administration that has recently approved radiological depleted uranium shells to be used in Ukraine, potentially poisoning some of the world’s most fertile black soil for decades to come.
Revelation 18 speaks of the great Harlot, modern Babylon, being destroyed in the latter days, smashing its ability to traffic in all manner of luxury products including “the bodies and souls of men,” which I explored in my previous article about the story of Tim Ballard in Sound of Freedom.
But another characteristic of the end-times revived Babylonian system, which the Bible says in Revelation 18 will be destroyed “in one hour” is that it wreaks havoc on the earth’s natural environment. The Luciferian oligarchs who run the world love to talk about “saving the plant” with their policies leading to total surveillance and control, but that’s just a Hegelian trap. They don’t care about the environment. They are all about destroying it. From Bill Gates’ effort to dim the sun’s light and various other geoengineering tactics, to the destruction of farmlands, to the polluting of the oceans and lakes and the eventual use of nuclear weapons, the globalists have no regard for the environment. They are hypocrites.
“And the nations were enraged, and Your wrath came, and the time came for the dead to be judged, and the time to reward Your bond-servants the prophets and the saints and those who fear Your name, the small and the great, and to destroy those who destroy the earth.” Rev. 11:18
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and independent of corporate advertisers, sponsorships or grants of any kind. Leo is able to work full time reporting and analyzing the news solely through the support of readers like you. You may send a contribution of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
13 thoughts on “Biden admin: Child-killing cluster bombs are only used by ‘war criminals,’ until they’re used by us”
It’s only a war crime if you lose the war…
LikeLike
It has occurred to me that if forces combine to bomb America they’ll take out the coasts first. If any places are spared it will be the flyover country/Bible belt remnant that the US elitists despise. Without Washington, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, or the media we’ll breathe a sigh of relief. Picking up the pieces would be hard, but no more abusive elitists to break into our homes, steal, destroy and kill. No more TV stations piping in lies. Such beautiful peace and freedom that would be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A church I went to about 25 years ago had a young, handsome Vietnamese man in our congregation. A very bright and genial person. But not long after he joined our church, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer—a very strange cancer of the lining of his intestines. Although his was an absolutely hopeless case, he bravely and tenaciously fought for life anyway, enduring many agonizing treatments before he finally succumbed. But he was not the only one in his family to have died of cancer—11 members of his family did due to Agent Orange that was sprayed so profusely throughout Vietnam.
I’m convinced that our military-industrial complex really doesn’t know how to fight a war. What it does is resort to science and technology to make up for our consistent lack of military strategy and/or a coherent foreign policy to avoid war in the first place. Throughout the years, our military-industrial complex has dumped onto all our many battlefields all manner of inhumane weapons, including nuclear (such as Hiroshima/Nagasaki—Eisenhower had opposed the use of the atomic bombs on Japan because of its over-the-top horrific effects). Our military so often resorts on high tech to conduct war because it is a reflection of our own cultural thinking that science and technology solves every problem. In the case of war, we used science and technology as an overwhelming force to crush our 3rd world enemies, which included cluster bombs, depleted uranium, poisons, drones. What we leave behind is a contaminated and dangerous wastelands wherever we fought, and generations of chronically sick, or hideously deformed newborns or dying cancer victims. Yet despite all our superiority in hi-tech weaponry, we haven’t won a war since WWII. And it appears that NOBODY at the Pentagon or elsewhere in our government has ever seemed the least bit troubled by this curious history of failure or even questioned the reason for it. Probably because the industrial half of the military-industrial paradigm keeps marketing to them the latest wonder weapons. A win-win situation to keep the war machine profitable to all parties forever, except, of course, the victims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever read Mad in America or Anatomy of an Epidemic by Robert Whitaker? Or Toxic Psychiatry by Dr. Peter Breggin?
Our medical system is horribly corrupt. All the drugs used to treat mental illness worsen the prognosis and outcomes. Before drugs people diagnosed with schizophrenia had a 70% recovery rate. Now it’s down to 16%. (It would be lower if they took quality of life into account but they don’t care.) No profits to be made with people recovering and leaving the shrink to lead a normal, happy life. Cocktails are most lucrative. Hence all the chronic Bipolar 2 diagnoses cropping up.
A lady on TV was going on and on about how they need to get more kids diagnosed and “treated” for mental illnesses. The younger the better. Not as if the last 3 years have done anything to mess children up.
They’re coming for the children. If they can’t confuse them about their sexuality they can destroy their developing brains with neurotoxins. And all those endless boosters Bill Gates wants to shoot into their arms.
May God hold them accountable. Big Pharma has fooled so many. (Including parents.) But the Lord isn’t taken in. And they can’t bribe Him either.
LikeLike
“A win-win situation to keep the war machine profitable to all parties forever, except, of course, the victims.”
Well said Kayjae.
A prolonged war is in the interest of the military industry as they are called upon to replenish the weapons and munitions and to invent more advanced weaponry.
For them, winning a war is not defined by the surrender of the enemy. Instead it is defined by how much ammo and weaponry is needed to sustain and protract the war. They don’t want a quick peaceful conclusion to the war, in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are exactly right Anthony.
LikeLike
You didn’t win WW2 either,come on,face the facts.The war was won by Russia due to it’s weather.Apart from Pearl Harbour,and that was about ships,how much bombing did you take compared with Europe?We,in what was Great Britain now the UK did not have to go to war with Germany nor risk an empire,nor to be ripped off
afterwards.In fact,seeing how you have turned out,I wish we had taken Hitler up on his offer to Churchill.Neither your leaders or mine have done the world any good
You even had to rely on war criminals to manufacture the maniacal war weapons
which threaten mankind today,not to talk about using biological weapons on the people of the world to bring about the Great Reset which again is the main aim of
criminals in politics in both your country and mine and that is being done outside the law and your constitution which great minds in both our countries made possible.All thrown away for pure greed of money and power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment. Thanks for sharing Michael.
LikeLike
Those wind farms kill many birds. They are given as pass for killing eagles. The waste from those fiberglass parts don’t compost. Same goes for all those batteries, from the mining to disposal. Oh, just dump it in Africa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden has schemed with the WEF to turn MY ENTIRE STATE into a windfarm by 2030. But God may have other plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has to be a day of reckoning soonest as each day brings even more devastating decisions and actions that the tolerance level has been breached. We the People have had enough of this despicable transgression against God’s Creation. Stand up America, Stand up. Otherwise, no one will survive.
Freedom cries out for justice, for righteousness, and the Innocent deserve our undying support and protection. Think back to your childhood. Would you want to endure any of this horrid evil? Of course not. Nor can we now. We pray for God’s Divine intervention as the Luciferians have spread their cancer everywhere. I guess one thing we can do is to speak up at city council meetings and school boards during public comment to educate people, to protest this abomination against humanity. May God save humanity and not wait until that final day. Children are hurting and need help and healing. To investigate is good. To prosecute and convict is much better and sorely needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said it ! They do NOT want to “save the planet”. They want to DESTROY it.
LikeLiked by 3 people