WATCH VIDEO: Star of ‘Sound of Freedom’, the most powerful whistleblower movie released in decades, says U.S. ‘3-letter agencies’ involved in child-sex trafficking

I spent part of my Fourth of July holiday inside a movie theater, something I haven’t done in many years, and I did it not because I wanted to be entertained but because I wanted to be informed.
The film Sound of Freedom, a true story based on the life and work of ex-Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard and his “Operation Underground,” was way more than I expected. I ended up being informed, enraged, moved to tears, inspired. I strongly encourage everyone to see it.
Everything makes more sense now as to why the Biden regime has opened up the U.S.-Mexico border and invited the world to come to it. He is cooperating with the human trafficking cartels who are making more money than ever, and they’ve been at this a long time.
The United States is the biggest producer of child porn and the biggest consumer in the child sex-slave industry. This is both shameful and damning. Sound of Freedom was completed five years ago but the producers had to overcome countless hurdles, including being blackballed by those who finance films, distribute films and promote films. At least one major studio agreed to finance the film and then backed out. But they finally got this masterpiece to market and it’s in theaters now. If enough people see it, I see the potential for major change in America. Let us pray it is so.
Jim Caviezel, who plays the role of Ballard, calls the child sex trade “the biggest evil known to mankind,” and it’s “going on right now.”
And the U.S. government is covering up for this industry, as is the corrupt mainstream media and its hired “fact checkers.”
If you were a politician, or someone with influence over a politician, I would think all other issues pale in comparison to this one. Yet, they are silent.
The neocons cannot stop scheming and posturing for war with Russia, but they don’t want to talk about this dark stain on America’s moral standing in the world.
Why are they silent? Because selling children for profit is big business in America and the wealth gets spread around to many other nations as well.
This is a $152 billion a year business, Caviezel said. It has surpassed the illegal arms trade and is second only to illegal drug trafficking.
The cartels can sell a kilo of cocaine one time. But they can sell a child five to 10 times per night.
Below is an interview Caviezel did last week with War Room podcaster Steve Bannon.
Caviezel also talks about the connection between the child sex trade and the U.S. biolabs in Ukraine and other countries.
The U.S. government’s “three letter agencies” are involved, he said, adding: “It’s my opinion that this is something that they don’t want to solve.”
This must stop. As the film states at the end, “God’s children are not for sale.”
Revelation 18:11-13 talks about this type of demonic activity going on in the last days. It says a revived Babylonian system will be mercilessly destroyed when a coalition of nations turn on it and burn it to the ground. “The merchants of the earth will weep and mourn” over Babylon’s destruction, “for no one buys their merchandise anymore.” It then lists a number of items that were bought and sold by the end-times Babylonian system, which includes, among other things, “cinnamon and incense, fragrant oil and frankincense, wine and oil, fine flour and wheat, cattle and sheep, horses and chariots, and the bodies and souls of men.”
Mel Gibson is also reportedly working on a film about the sex-slave business and says his life has been threatened.
The first step in eradicating this problem is awareness, Gibson said, adding “Go see Sound of Freedom.”
If you’ve seen it, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
28 thoughts on “WATCH VIDEO: Star of ‘Sound of Freedom’, the most powerful whistleblower movie released in decades, says U.S. ‘3-letter agencies’ involved in child-sex trafficking”
Saw the movie on the 4th. Shocked at the size of this ultimate evil. Shocked at the silence of our government. It’s like an air raid siren for our imminent rapture. Excited and hoping to find a way to let people know……JESUS is going to punish this world severely. Read and agree with you Mr Leo. LORD’s blessings on you and yours, your bro Scott
“Pedophiles run the world.”
–Stanley Kubrick
I’m reminded of how people used to sacrifice their own children to the detestable Moloch. The child would be put into the fire whilst still alive.
I’ve read that the child would appear to be grinning as it’s face became distorted as it was melted by the heat of the fire.
Humans are capable of unimaginable evil and cruelty.
Consider what horrors await when the man of sin is revealed.
Thank you Leo, for sharing about The Sound of Freedom. I saw it on Monday evening July 3rd…before it officially opened, and even then the theater was 2/3 filled! My friend went in the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday, the 4th of July and the theater was almost full! Praise the Lord…He is hearing our prayers and honoring those who are working hard to bring about the truth of this worldwide evil and those in the trenches risking their lives to go undercover to rescue these children. Sadly, today, sex trafficking is not the only horrible abuse done to God’s children~sometimes their organs are being transplanted into another human or are being ingested in the superstitious belief that it will bring long life to the person who eats the organs. When I first heard this a few years back I thought it just couldn’t be true and must be a conspiracy theory. Then, last year my pastor and his wife were headed to Sudan and Uganda to speak at a conference with chaplains of Far Reaching Ministries when everything “went dark” with their contact person for a few days just before they were to leave. They found out when they arrived that their contact person along with a team of others had gone to an area in Central America to shut down makeshift surgical settings that had been set up in a cave to do organ harvesting of children in one of the rural villages. It is hard to comprehend this much evil, but once we recover from our initial gut level reactions and emotions, hopefully we will be motivated and propel ourselves to action.
It is important to note that in many cases, once rescued, these young children and teens have no home to return to, no loving parents waiting, no safe place to go. This is where we can help. The two sisters I sponsor from Latin America were rescued from traffickers who found them on the streets after they ran away from their drug addicted mother after she sold their littlest sister to the cartel for drug money. Ghost Operations from Far Reaching Ministries is just one non-profit Organization that not only rescues these precious children but also provides them with a home where they can live, heal and thrive as well as be educated and receive Godly Spiritual care.
I am sure there are other organizations/groups in this battle so can I please encourage those of you who can, to find one to support? God is calling us to prayer and to push back in any way possible. Thank you and I pray everyone can get to this movie!
Debra Foy – Ghost Operations from Far Reaching Ministries is just one non-profit Organization that not only rescues these precious children but also provides them with a home where they can live, heal and thrive as well as be educated and receive Godly Spiritual care.
Thank you, Debra, for providing us with this information. I’ll be checking it out myself.
This movies proves the 3 letter agencies of this harlot help her control the world thru the UN beast:
This just keeps getting worse and worse because no one is doing a damn thing about it at a higher level. Hopefully this movie will begin to exploit it so it cant
be ignored anymore.
All I know is that there will be a lot of people wearing millstones around their necks in the lake of fire!
Maranatha, for the childrens sake.
Marcus – This just keeps getting worse and worse because no one is doing a damn thing about it at a higher level.
And the reason why no one at a higher level isn’t doing anything about this is because it doesn’t affect THEM! These are not their children who are being preyed upon and destroyed.
It’s time we held our elected officials accountable. Gone are the days when we could send them to D.C. and trust that they would have our backs. We need to HOUND them and make them do their jobs. Flood them with emails and phone calls. Tell them we will work to oust them at primary time if they don’t DO something
I have already been in touch with my representatives about the WHO power grab and other issues and you’d better believe I will be contacting them about this trafficking. I hope the rest of you do the same.
Everyone should have read The Franklin Cover-up by now. This is nothing new. It’s not just the 3-letter agencies that are involved, it’s everyone. No one will prosecute because those elites are involved. No one will write legislation because they are involved.
Read the book for all the context and backstories. It’s the same players on the Epstein list, only a couple decades earlier.
Everyone needs to read Cathy O’Brian’s book “TRANCEformation of America”! She was an MK Ultra sex slave in the WH. She was sold as a child to them. She names names and a lot of them!
The U.S. being the biggest in child porn and trafficking, proves no hope for this country ever, my former pastor and friends see likewise. No matter who gets voted in nothing will change. Churches continue to remain silent and more focused on orders from their hierarchies/ nat. assoc., social justice and the lgbtq agendas causing church splits, that will bring in more money than old time sermons from years gone by. Europe is already reprobated incl the U.S headed down, w/ other evil/ pagan nations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was already angry before I saw this latest story because I’d read an article on Newsmax about the CDC backing “chest feeding” by pedophile men who take hormones to grow breasts when those hormones get into the milk and poison the babies.
But now after reading this and seeing the interview with Steve Bannon and Jim Caviezel, I’m sitting here grieved and furious and horrified.
This putrid rotten filth that is ruling our country, that is sitting in the white house and halls of congress and the FBI and DOJ and all the other ABCs from the pit of hell – this Nazi regime of tyranny – and all their whores in Hollywood and the mainstream media and everyone who is part of this cabal of demons – I will NOT pray for these cruel monsters except that they be damned to the lake of fire for eternity.
At this point I don’t care if I am disobeying God’s commandment to love your enemies or when Paul says to pray for kings and all who are in authority.” I will NOT pray for them except that they receive the full measure of wrath upon their heads for all the sin and evil and twisted perversion and misery and destruction that they inflict upon the innocent.
ENOUGH!!!
Like David, I will cry out instead,
O LORD God, to whom vengeance belongs—
O God, to whom vengeance belongs, shine forth!
Rise up, O Judge of the earth;
Render punishment to the proud.
LORD, how long will the wicked,
How long will the wicked triumph?
They utter speech, and speak insolent things;
All the workers of iniquity boast in themselves.
They break in pieces Your people, O LORD,
And afflict Your heritage.
They slay the widow and the stranger,
And murder the fatherless.
Who will rise up for me against the evildoers?
Who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity?
Shall the throne of iniquity, which devises evil by law,
Have fellowship with You?
They gather together against the life of the righteous,
And condemn innocent blood.
But the LORD has been my defense,
And my God the rock of my refuge.
He has brought on them their own iniquity,
And shall cut them off in their own wickedness;
The LORD our God shall cut them off.
It’s time to FIGHT – use every LEGAL weapon we have. We have to stop this!!!
The wicked are truly winning, very few speak out, but if American parents cared about their kids being in perverted public schools, the schools would be emptied and boarded up already, and teachers would be looking for other work.
You nailed it, L.A. People have to ACT. If they don’t, then the tide of evil will have nothing in its path to oppose it.
I have not yet seen this movie, but want to see it as soon as it comes to my area. It reveals what we have suspected for a very long time.
Years ago when I was returning from a military assignment, I was seated on the plane next to a former FBI agent. He told me that the local teenage girl who was missing would not be found due to the time lapse of three days. He further explained that most of the missing persons were kidnapped for the massive underground black market in snuff films. I asked what he meant by snuff films. He then told me that people were taken, sexually abused, tortured, and killed on live camera, and that these films were sold on the huge underground secret black market. It was too large and pervasive for the FBI to stop it. Now, apparently, the FBI and other 3-letter agencies have been involved in this activity here and abroad for a very long time. It is sickening. I felt sick to my stomach when this former FBI agent educated me about snuff films, as I had never heard of them before.
What a rotten under belly we have in our country. There is no doubt that we have to confront and depose this operation, but how is the question. Our constitution provides the authority to remove a government that is not serving We the People. That is the drastic step we have to take, one that we are facing in this do or die scenario. Our country cannot survive this volcanic eruption from the pits of hell. No, we must stand and fight or die on this hill, or have no country left, at least not one we want to live in.
We will have to rally around the candidate who pledges to do something about this situation, one who has the integrity to stand by his or her word, and not recapitulate once in office. This, I think, is of primoridial importance.
Thank you Leo, for your heart and for sharing this earth shattering news. Now there is proof in techni-color exposing the filth we suspected exists beneath the surface but could not articulate the origins. Now we know. Now we act. May God bless America and smite this evil.
Really great and thoughtful interview. We need to stop this evil asap by any and all mean. We need to go total war on them until none who traffic children are left alive.
WWG1WGA
I’m not surprised at all that people in high places are involved in every evil under the sun. Chick publications released a book in the 1980’s titled “He came To Set The Captives Free, authored by Dr. Rebecca Brown. She made mention of the rich and famous, and people in positions of authority being deeply involved in the occult and all manners of child abuse and trafficking. I think most folks realize that the fox is definitely guarding the hen house.
I too saw the film on July 4th. I have been following the work of Tim Ballad for several years and was thrilled when I heard that Jim Caviezel would portray him in this film. The government is absolutely complicit in what is going on with these little ones. In my opinion, they are a part of it, otherwise this atrocity would be at the top of their list of concerns. Putin was right, when years ago he disallowed people from the US to adopt Russian babies/children. He said we are a depraved country. Truer words were never said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Went and saw it and cried my eyes out. The depths of wickedness in the human heart is hard to fathom. Truly, “the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9).
LikeLiked by 2 people
We went also and were deeply saddened by our country’s participation in such evil. Better a millstone around their necks as the Bible says…
I pray this movie is a box office blockbuster to the surprise of every filmmaker out there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
a very powerful and truth full movie. May God protect all those fighting this terrible evil.Thankful they made it. I am telling others about it.
Yes, pedo island is just the tip of the iceberg. I have heard about this from so many sources that I can’t even list them all, but all are credible. It is real and it is a deep and wide web of evil.
Now this gets into the spiritual realm. I will try to make it short. The devil wants sacrifices and then he grants the wishes. At the temptation of Jesus in Matthew and Luke 4, he said all the kingdoms of the world are his and temporarily; they are. He gives them to who he wills. But not just that easily. Now God is in ultimate control and allows things for His purposes and that is a book in itself. But the devil doesn’t just hand it over. He wants blood in exchange for the requests to be granted. Those in the occult; witchcraft, satanists, etc. worship the devil. One of the ways in which they do this is by offering sacrifices. There are satanic ritual abuse sacrifices that involve every evil you can imagine. In exchange for this the worshippers get power; occult power. They are also granted power, high positions, fame, money, and fleshly gratifications. It is the devil who offers these. So that is part of it all. Many have sold their soul to the devil for Hollywood fame. All of these things are documented and a little research will uncover them. One just has to put the puzzle picture together. The Bible says the devil is ‘the god of this world.’ It’s not a joke. That is why ‘they’ are in charge all over and don’t want stuff like this exposed. It is also why victory is not possible until Jesus comes back and crushes the kingdom of the devil. Also, every time a child is sexually abused, it is a sacrifice to the devil. They are usually murdered later to hide the evidence. Whether or not the ‘users’ realize it, it is a satanic sacrifice. Whenever a woman goes and gets an abortion, it is a satanic sacrifice. Innocent blood is spilled and she is ’empowered’ according to the feminist ideology. She may not be planning on it, but that is still what she is doing. The list goes on.
You see, it all boils down to this. In the end, there are only two thrones, there are only two altars. God’s is stronger of course and that is another volume to write about. But there is no middle ground. Either we are serving one, or we are serving the other. Either we are loyal to one or the other. We make sacrifices in our lives for one or for the other. On one side we have the Lord, on the other side we have the devil, self, the world. It is good versus evil. When we sin, it is selfish. It is against someone else and for the self. Stealing is a simple example. The opposite is true. When we give, say charity to the poor, we are making a sacrifice. A self sacrifice that helps someone else. It goes in the opposite direction. When we read the Bible, we see that all of God’s laws are focused on selfless acts of goodness and charity. Jesus is the ultimate example. He is the highest sacrifice that trumps all others, and He is our sacrifice on God’s altar. We are instructed not to do things that trespass against others, and to do things that help others. In return we do get something from God. I will give an example. When I got saved just over 35 years ago I received the baptism of the Holy Spirit (the outpouring of God’s love is the main evidence, one of many gifts may show up then or later on). But one time when I went on a trip to an orphanage across the border (when I lived closer to it) to help there, after I got back home I had another similar experience of God’s love and power. He is real and so is His love and power, etc. You just have to follow and seek Him and He rewards those who diligently seek Him. I didn’t expect anything either time and the first time I did not even know that this existed. But… that is another volume of a book I won’t get into here.
Those who follow the devil do things the other way around; it is things for the benefit of self and the expense of others. Rape is one example. As a Christian, we need to live our lives in complete sacrifice to God. As Jesus said, we are to deny ourselves and pick up our cross. There simply is no other way to follow Him. Sometimes we are martyred for our following of Jesus. We must put our whole lives on the altar of God, surrender fully to Him, to be used of Him, submit to His will, and hold nothing back. This actors life is a good example in the sense that he is risking his life to protect innocent children from harm, expose evil, and has had a hard time getting the truth out and now has threats against his life for it all. But…. he is willing to do it all ANYWAY. That…. is the kind of devotion I am talking about. It is demonstrated in a wide variety of ways, whatever God has called you to do. But in this evil world, with the time and strength we have been given, by all means; do something. Do not simply do nothing. Oh, great. I’m saved. Now I’ll jump into the hammock and take a nap until the rapture. All those hard cross carrying sayings, losing the world and gaining our soul or the other way around, one day we will all be called upon to give an answer for what we have done in our lives. Yes, even Christians. We should already be motivated to honor the Lord and bring glory to Him. Instead of trying to go for the gold and as that book title reads; “The Utmost for His Highest,” why do so many Christians want to hug the bottom of the barrel and just barely get in the door? Don’t assume. Recall the guy in Corinth who had sinned and Paul had to pray for his soul. Paul never said ‘Oh now! He was never saved in the first place! That’s why he did this!’ Nope. So dear reader friend, is your life fully on the altar of God in fully surrendered sacrifice?
The film left me more disgusted than ever with the evil in our government. Heart wrenching. Such wickedness is incomprehensible.
My husband and I also saw it on July 4 and were greatly affected by it. Adding to its devastating message for me, was that I learned just before going to the theater that one of my cousins was a child abuser for 40+ years. He was a charming, well-respected man in his community, while, in reality, being a monster. When his deeds were about to be exposed, he killed himself. This brought home to me the fact that sex abuse leaves many people and whole families destroyed in its wake. My cousin’s son stated that he was glad his dad killed himself. There are a lot of sick, depraved people in this world and we need to do everything we can to protect children from them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We saw it and felt we had to act, so we demanded that our congressman explore legislation to address this demonic industry. The film takes down principalities and powers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wicked!!! 🤬 Going Saturday night to the movie.
I watched the movie on July 4th also. It was excellent! I learned more from this interview of Tim Ballard and Jim Caviesal by Dr Jordan Peterson:
We went and saw it. It was powerful, sad, scary, and totally eye opening. Praise God, it is, right now, #1 in the box office!!!! Yes, everyone needs to see it and know!
