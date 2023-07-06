WATCH VIDEO: Star of ‘Sound of Freedom’, the most powerful whistleblower movie released in decades, says U.S. ‘3-letter agencies’ involved in child-sex trafficking

I spent part of my Fourth of July holiday inside a movie theater, something I haven’t done in many years, and I did it not because I wanted to be entertained but because I wanted to be informed.

The film Sound of Freedom, a true story based on the life and work of ex-Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard and his “Operation Underground,” was way more than I expected. I ended up being informed, enraged, moved to tears, inspired. I strongly encourage everyone to see it.

Everything makes more sense now as to why the Biden regime has opened up the U.S.-Mexico border and invited the world to come to it. He is cooperating with the human trafficking cartels who are making more money than ever, and they’ve been at this a long time.

The United States is the biggest producer of child porn and the biggest consumer in the child sex-slave industry. This is both shameful and damning. Sound of Freedom was completed five years ago but the producers had to overcome countless hurdles, including being blackballed by those who finance films, distribute films and promote films. At least one major studio agreed to finance the film and then backed out. But they finally got this masterpiece to market and it’s in theaters now. If enough people see it, I see the potential for major change in America. Let us pray it is so.

Jim Caviezel, who plays the role of Ballard, calls the child sex trade “the biggest evil known to mankind,” and it’s “going on right now.”

And the U.S. government is covering up for this industry, as is the corrupt mainstream media and its hired “fact checkers.”

If you were a politician, or someone with influence over a politician, I would think all other issues pale in comparison to this one. Yet, they are silent.

The neocons cannot stop scheming and posturing for war with Russia, but they don’t want to talk about this dark stain on America’s moral standing in the world.

Why are they silent? Because selling children for profit is big business in America and the wealth gets spread around to many other nations as well.

This is a $152 billion a year business, Caviezel said. It has surpassed the illegal arms trade and is second only to illegal drug trafficking.

The cartels can sell a kilo of cocaine one time. But they can sell a child five to 10 times per night.

Below is an interview Caviezel did last week with War Room podcaster Steve Bannon.

Caviezel also talks about the connection between the child sex trade and the U.S. biolabs in Ukraine and other countries.

The U.S. government’s “three letter agencies” are involved, he said, adding: “It’s my opinion that this is something that they don’t want to solve.”

This must stop. As the film states at the end, “God’s children are not for sale.”

Revelation 18:11-13 talks about this type of demonic activity going on in the last days. It says a revived Babylonian system will be mercilessly destroyed when a coalition of nations turn on it and burn it to the ground. “The merchants of the earth will weep and mourn” over Babylon’s destruction, “for no one buys their merchandise anymore.” It then lists a number of items that were bought and sold by the end-times Babylonian system, which includes, among other things, “cinnamon and incense, fragrant oil and frankincense, wine and oil, fine flour and wheat, cattle and sheep, horses and chariots, and the bodies and souls of men.”

Mel Gibson is also reportedly working on a film about the sex-slave business and says his life has been threatened.

The first step in eradicating this problem is awareness, Gibson said, adding “Go see Sound of Freedom.”

If you’ve seen it, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

