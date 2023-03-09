Scientists create mice with ‘two dads’ in latest twisted drive to create life that ought not be created

Researchers in Japan claim to have successfully created eggs using cells from two male mice. What they are claiming is nothing less than the ability to enable two biological human males to reproduce offspring. Woman no longer needed!
The Guardian reports:
“Previously scientists have created mice that technically had two biological fathers through a chain of elaborate steps, including genetic engineering. However, this is the first time viable eggs have been cultivated from male cells and marks a significant advance. [Kyushu University medical sciences professor Katsuhiko Hayashi‘s] team is now attempting to replicate this achievement with human cells, although there would be significant hurdles for the use of lab-grown eggs for clinical purposes, including establishing their safety.”
Despite previous setbacks, Hayashi remains positive humans can soon have two dads.
“Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible [in humans] even in 10 years,” Hayashi stated according to The Guardian, adding he’d support the technology later being used by two men to have a baby, but “That is not a question just for the scientific program, but also for [society].”
It’s surprising to me that this type of research is coming out of Japan, which tends to be much more traditional in its reverence for the family structure than the U.S. and Western culture. But Japan is also not a Christian nation. It is Buddhist and Shinto, with up to 80 percent of Japanese practicing both religions simultaneously.
Shinto rituals involve worshiping ancestors and spirits at domestic altars and public shrines, so it’s easy to see how fine Japanese people could be deceived by demons posing as their ancestors. Personally, I think their actual ancestors would roll over in their graves if they knew about this latest twisted research.
Satan will use these scientists to mock God and his created order — who says only women can have babies?
Remember, trans-humanism is the state of transitioning from being fully human, created in the holy image of God, part of which involves the coming together of a woman and a man, into something all new and different, something that is not fully homo sapien.
A previous experiment where researchers attempted to create mice embryos made from the DNA of two male mice resulted in offspring surviving less than two days.
But the fact that scientists are even trying to do this shows that modern science is in open rebellion against the one and only Creator God.
What do you think? Let me know in the comments section of this article.
14 thoughts on “Scientists create mice with ‘two dads’ in latest twisted drive to create life that ought not be created”
I’m so tired of their Frankenstein laboratories drumming up every atrocious monstrosity that they can dream up in their sick imaginations!
Most albeit except for the occasional mention of abortion of these atrocities we will witness come to pass, are spoken out against in our weak churches.
We should be vocal in condemning these perversions in our small groups and amongst are families, speaking to our youth, giving creedance to Gods Holy Word. Let’s shine light into the darkness with every example these demons put forth!
A quote from the late, Robert David Stelle, “ they are an unruly bunch.” Said in the most respectful way!
Definitely demonic. I keep repeating myself in various places: all this experimentation with altering God’s creation is positive proof that He will return as judge before too much longer. This is far worse than the Tower of Babel.
Are people realizing how deeply misogynistic this world is becoming? Men can become women and compete against women, and even when a real woman manages to tie with a faux woman in a Division I NCAA final, the man walks away with the trophy and the woman gets nothing. And now they want to cut women out of procreation. I know Satan hates all human beings, but he seems to have a special hatred for women.
Before the flood, God only found 8 people on the earth that the blood line had not been contaminated by the fallen angels. Makes you think that maybe this is where we are headed again with transhumanism.
For me and an absolutely disgusting”gut wrench “.
egregious and sad and as another has asked WHY..
I won’t be concerned. Because God will not be mocked!
Agree with you 100 percent Andrew. I personally do not think they will succeed in doing this in the human realm, but the motivation behind it is nonetheless demonic and needs to be called out as such.
It’s a sick and sinful world.
Guidance from the pit of hell. Science is hell bent on bringing about trans humanism /borg post human world. This is proof the Watchers have never abandoned their mission to usurp Gods creation and mold it as their own.
I have peace because I know the end of the story. GOD wins!
Maranatha!
Amen Lady Tess
…and this, is how Cain and Abel were made.
Main question that comes to mind is WHY? Totally unnecessary! You’re right! This is just man rebelling in another way against his creator.
