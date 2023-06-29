The Tucker Carlson of Britain gets shocking news: ‘If they can do it to me, they can do it to you?’

We have a developing story out of the U.K. that speaks loudly as a sign of the times, a story that 20 years from now will be seen as a key marker on the West’s slide into totalitarianism. People will ask, why didn’t they stand against that?

Nigel Farage is a big-time political commentator and former leader of the Brexit movement. The best way to describe Farage for those who don’t know him is that he’s sort of like the Tucker Carlson of Britain. We all know what happened to Tucker here in the U.S., but what’s happened to Farage is even worse.

Farage delivered a “scary” warning to his GB News viewers Thursday. This dire warning is not based on conjecture or any sort of fear mongering. It’s based on actual first-hand experience.

Here’s what’s going on.

Farage revealed an establishment plot to force him out of the country after seven banks refused to let him have an account.

Later on Thursday, June 29, he warned that others who share the same worldview as him face being treated in the same “stressful” way, according to The Express.

Speaking on his GB News show, Farage said: “It seems to be all one way. It seems to be all against people who have traditionalist or conservative views. There is something totally outrageous going on here.”

This is something myself and others have been warning about for years.

This is why I often refer to the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe and Australia, New Zealand as “the formerly free world.” They are budding dictatorships cleverly disguised as “democracies” and most of the citizens of these countries still aren’t aware of the fact that they are living in a closed society run by a handful of very wealthy, very powerful oligarchs. While they are few in number, they control everything through money and a 100 percent captured mainstream media.

For me, 9/11 was a key marker, after which liberty was willingly traded away for the perception of security. People begged to have their bags searched, their bodies patted down, their emails, phone conversations and even their taste in library books spied upon.

We are now well down the road to a dystopian future, a future in which our oppressors are only now starting to take off their masks and bare their fangs, where only one narrative, one opinion, is allowed on the great issues of the day. We saw it in spades during Covid. But it applies to more than just medical issues. Things like immigration, the sanctity of human life, what makes a marriage valid before God, the safety of our children and their right to remain innocent. These are issues where only one view is allowed. There is no more “market place of ideas,” as it used to be called, where all opinions were welcome and it was left to each individual citizen to make up his/her own mind.

Not any more.

Farage issued a direct warning to his loyal viewers that anything they have ever said on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., could come back to haunt them and land them in a similarly precarious position.

He said: “Anything you say on Facebook or Twitter may result in you losing your bank accounts too. That is, I think, how scary this whole thing is.”

Farage announced the news in a tweet on Thursday morning.

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts.



I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me.



This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system.



If they can do it to me, they… pic.twitter.com/O4xQ1h79ub — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2023

Farage said: “I have been with the same banking group since 1980, my personal and my business account… I got a phone call a couple of months ago to saying, ‘we are closing your account.’ I asked them why. No reason was given.”

This is the same way in which my own voice has been censored. My book, Stealth Invasion, was erased from Amazon earlier this year. It had been sold on Amazon for six years, then suddenly one day in January 2023 they canceled it, no reason given other than that it violated their standards. (You can still get it on Barnesandnoble.com, last I checked.)

Farage further stated:

“The establishment is trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me.”

Just a couple of days ago more than 250 Hollywood elites signed an open letter calling on the Big Tech social-media platforms to utterly silence any and all dissident views on so-called “gender-affirming care” of minor children or anyone who stands in the way of a child being able to “transition” from a boy to a girl or vice versa.

As you can see from the tweet below, even some transsexuals see the danger to our society and are expressing outrage!

Censorship is alive and well, @glaad trying to censor opposing opinions about a subject MANY transsexuals disagree with. Medical transition of minors. Censorship usually means you do not have the facts to back up your claims so you try to silence your opposition. Remember @glaad… pic.twitter.com/6VwFSFIvCp — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) June 28, 2023

There was also news from Michigan last week, where that state has passed a new hate-speech law. Under this law, people who say something that hurts the feelings of a member of a protected class can be fined and even sentenced to jail time.

It’s no longer coming. This dystopian society. The boot on your face. It has arrived. They are erecting the walls of a digital prison right now. If these walls are not torn down, it will mean the complete end to what liberals used to call an “open society,” tolerant of divergent viewpoints. That is now over.

Farage further explained his own situation:

“This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too.”

The actions appear to be a coordinated attempt by financial institutions to target parties and politicians of certain political persuasion.

Express.co.uk reported that all the British-based banks have denied the Reclaim Party a bank account and one of the accounts for Reform UK was also closed with minimum notice.

Also don’t forget what happened to the Freedom Convoy truckers protest movement in Canada. It was shut down quickly when the government teamed up with the banks to seize and freeze the accounts of the freedom protesters.

Now is the time to make our stand. Do not hold back your free speech rights. Use it or lose it. If we all speak boldly, they cannot possibly lock us all up! Start a blog. Post to social media. Speak out at public meetings, on street corners, wherever you feel is appropriate for your message to the community and the world. And by all means, share the good news of the gospel. The Bible is especially under attack, because the globalists are terrified of more people hearing the Word, accepting its timeless truths, getting saved and turning the steering wheels of their lives over to Jesus Christ!

