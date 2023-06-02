Death by Injection: Top insurance researcher provides data showing staggering numbers

Using data from the United Kingdom, a top insurance industry analyst estimates 600,000 Americans per year are dying from the Covid shots

The United States has become one of the worst countries in the world when it comes to medical transparency. But one smart analyst has found an end-run around the U.S. system that places a dark shroud of secrecy over common statistics.

The U.K. has been more transparent with its data. And that’s where some are going to get stats that allow them to calculate the number of excess deaths in the U.S. since the roll out of the controversial Covid jabs two and a half years ago.

Those who trusted the system and took the Covid vaccines have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab – and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated.

These numbers are based on government data from the U.K. and were brought to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s attention by Josh Stirling, one of the nation’s top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Listen to the clip below from his recent testimony, which of course received zero coverage in the corporate mainstream media.

‘The One Chart That Tells the Entire Story’: Analysis Shows 26% Worse Mortality Among the Vaccinated



And “the people who are under the age of 50 who took the vaccine now have a 49% higher mortality rate,” stated top insurance analyst Josh Stirling.



"And if you were to take… pic.twitter.com/7O4kR8Z2Xa — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 7, 2023