Using data from the United Kingdom, a top insurance industry analyst estimates 600,000 Americans per year are dying from the Covid shots
The United States has become one of the worst countries in the world when it comes to medical transparency. But one smart analyst has found an end-run around the U.S. system that places a dark shroud of secrecy over common statistics.
The U.K. has been more transparent with its data. And that’s where some are going to get stats that allow them to calculate the number of excess deaths in the U.S. since the roll out of the controversial Covid jabs two and a half years ago.
Those who trusted the system and took the Covid vaccines have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab – and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated.
These numbers are based on government data from the U.K. and were brought to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s attention by Josh Stirling, one of the nation’s top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Listen to the clip below from his recent testimony, which of course received zero coverage in the corporate mainstream media.
6 thoughts on “Death by Injection: Top insurance researcher provides data showing staggering numbers”
This is really bad!
What about the “shedding” that some have warned about, from those who got the shot to those who did not? And what about all the tainted blood and plasma we have now saturated our nations blood and plasma (and organ donations) supply with from those who got the shot? Just because someone did not get the shot does not mean they are not or will not be affected/infected!
Well, in a nutshell, we were right.
Those of us with a backbone to not get bullied and brainwashed have the reward of our lives and health. I hear about it all the time around me, people who got the shot and got covid anyway, more than once even, got an adverse reaction or vaccine injury, or died from the shot or the covid that came as a result of the shot. I feel sorry for them all but what can you do, I warned but they didn’t listen.
Getting two shots is better than getting just one? Did I hear that correctly?
No, I don’t think he explained that fully. There are several reasons: one is that the higher mortality rate for people who had only one jab instead of two is that many stopped after one shot because they had a severe adverse reaction, and then they died shortly after, so they weren’t alive to get a second jab : (
Here is a link to a internal medicine specialist I follow. He posts current information such as what you are writing about. https://youtu.be/JW9_Y6RUJO4
