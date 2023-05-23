Michele Bachmann reports directly from WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva: ‘No dissent registered by any nation thus far to proposed amendments nor to global pandemic treaty’

James Roguski also weighs in: ‘I can appreciate a skillfully crafted evil plan, and that’s what I see…’ There will be a lot of people deceived
Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is in Geneva this week as part of a small team of prayer warriors interceding for the very serious situation in which the world finds itself. We are on the brink of a major historical event in which power is in the process of shifting from nation-states to international bodies affiliated with the United Nations. It’s that process and how to accomplish it that’s being discussed right now at the 76th annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.
Bachmann will be monitoring the proceedings regarding major amendments to the International Health Regulations (last amended in 2005) as well as an all-new pandemic accord that would shift massive amounts of power from national governments over to the United Nations World Health Organization and its director general.
Today, she provided me with a timetable for the nations of the world to enter into this global pact, surrendering their sovereignty over “public health emergencies” to the WHO.
Bachmann stated in a text message that the WHO’s 194 member nations will take a final vote on whether to hand over their sovereignty to the WHO one year from today at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024.
“That vote will be on the package of 300 amendments supplanting (changing) the current International Health Rules,” she said. “The delegates will also vote on the global pandemic health treaty/accord.”
Those two documents will be synthesized and coordinated and will be voted on at the same event in Geneva in May 2024, Bachmann explained.
“There was no dissent registered by any nation thus far at the World Health Assembly 2023 to either the proposed 300 amendments nor to the global pandemic treaty,” she said. “It is a unified voice of support for passage of the amendments and the proposed pandemic treaty.”
She further stated that a U.S. delegate to the Assembly (there are many alternates listed) spoke today, May 23, in favor of passing the package of proposed international health amendments and the global pandemic accords.
Barring intervention, the timetable and agenda are in place for passage in May 2024.
“Nations will negotiate and will discuss the proposed 300 amendments and pandemic treaty in New York City at the UN General Assembly meeting in September 2023,” Bachmann said. “The final package of amendments will be presented to the UN in January 2024, meaning the amendments and treaty will not be altered after that date.”
She further stated that, “The delegates plan to return to Geneva in February 2024 to discuss and finalize their plans before the final vote one year from now at the 77th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 2024.”
Another expert on the globalists’ plans to achieve world domination through the avenue of “public health” is James Roguski, a California-based researcher and writer. Roguski runs the website Worldwide.ExitTheWHO.com.
He said the draft documents have been crafted in almost complete secrecy and yet they will be presented as inclusive and reflective of a broad array of stakeholders.
He said U.S. passports in the early 1970s were issued with a smallpox vaccine certificate. This was your proof when entering another country that you had been immunized against smallpox. He said his girlfriend still has an old passport from 1972 showing the certificate of vaccination.
“In Annex 6 of the International Health Regulations there’s a form identical to my girlfriend’s passport of 1972. It’s already been there but they want to digitize that, which would make it much easier to expand to whatever else they want to require or mandate. Digitizing it would open it up to all sorts of other certificates of compliance on a QR code.”
Roguski said every nation under these proposed changes sees itself as having the right to tell foreign travelers “you have to get these injections or you can’t come to our nation or state.”
The question is, how to do that?
This one item, digital health certificates, is included in the proposed amendments to the IHRs. That also happens to be the one item the G20 nations all agreed at their summit in Indonesia last November that they wanted every nation to accept and implement.
“Each nation is about to be coerced into abusing not necessarily their own citizens’ freedoms but the freedoms of the citizens of every other nation, but if everyone agrees to abuse other nations’ citizens then everyone ends up being abused,” Roguski said. “The irony and the hypocrisy are unbelievable. This is the thing that I think they might push through. It’s just a digital expansion of what everyone already accepts, and then you really do have a worldwide (digital) ID system that easily becomes the beast system.”
“And nobody is talking about it,” Roguski said. “They could push that through quietly.”
“They have these systems in place already,” he added. “All they have to do is sneak it in under the guise of some other issue.”
What might that “other” issue be? The need for Voter ID perhaps?
“I can appreciate a skillfully crafted evil plan, and that’s what I see here. There will be a lot of people that you wouldn’t expect, who would actually fall for this. They’d say, ‘Oh you don’t have to get jabbed. You just have to get a test and then just let us check your digital ID.”
Bingo. We saw during Covid how many people refused the jab but agreed to get tested in order to be able to do certain things, go certain places. They will do it again, thinking they avoided the jabs, only they will be accepting a global digital ID. They will now be marked with a digital ID that is recognized and certified under global standards set by the WHO. They are now a certified obedient “citizen of the world” who is able to travel internationally without incident.
If the U.N. and its support structure within the global corporations and governments of the world are able to pull this one off on us, then we deserve all of the oppression that comes our way. It’s not like we didn’t get a good warning. The lessons of the last pandemic were clear. Any power or authority you give these monsters over your life, whether it be your local health director or the demonic entities in high places at the United Nations, they will claim that power over you perpetually and assume your obedience/submission to them. If you withhold your submission, you get “left behind,” unable to buy or sell, move about freely, work a job or receive any government benefits. That, my friends, is where this is heading whether you want to believe it or not. The overwhelming majority will offer their fealty to the beast.
Whatever they agree to at the World Health Assembly, this year or one year from now in 2024, will be binding on the 194 member states.
“And the WHO will have the power to say what is disinformation or misinformation,” Roguski said. “The WHO will be the arbiter of what the science is. That is a massive power grab.”
The WHO and its backers are also introducing a concept which they call One Health. This merges the interests of all life on planet earth — animal, human and plant life. All health decisions will be made through the lens of a One Health approach. You can see where this will get dicey.
“This gives the director general the ability to declare a public health emergency of international concern, triggering lockdowns, masking, forced vaccinations, etc.,” Roguski said. “It doesn’t even have to be a real emergency. It could be even just a risk of an international emergency.
“They are signing us up for digital slavery. The WHO is the global hegemon when it comes to forced vaccines policed through digital vaccine passports. But then, if this passes, it will go beyond pandemics to any HEALTH EMERGENCY as declared by the WHO.”
That could include anything from climate change to gun violence or the so-called “attacks” on transgendered persons.
“Anything could trigger the massive new powers they want to give to the WHO,” Roguski said.
The proposed amendments eliminate protections. Under Article 3, for instance, the requirement that they respect human rights and human dignity is replaced with “equity.”
“This gives the WHO a monopoly power over healthcare standards of care during so-called emergencies. This means we are actually empowering Bill Gates and China to direct policy, signing away rights and liberties carte blanche.”
Roguski noted that the recommendation to vaccinate children down to 6 months of age came from the WHO. Most nations did not listen to this recommendation. The U.S. did.
Anyone who argued that Covid vaccines were dangerous for adults, pregnant mothers, children or babies was branded as a purveyor of misinformation and was silenced by the media/social media platforms working in tandem with Big Pharma and the government.
“There will be only one version of the truth,” Roguski said. “That doesn’t sound like science or the scientific method to me …Sovereignty in a democratic republic legitimately belongs to the people. It’s not Biden’s or anyone else’s to give away.”
47 thoughts on “Michele Bachmann reports directly from WHO World Health Assembly in Geneva: ‘No dissent registered by any nation thus far to proposed amendments nor to global pandemic treaty’”
If people are too ignorant and afraid to confront their own clergy whose families live off of their support, then they will never stand up to authorities.
The long time model set by the “oldest church” is to emasculate the men as spiritual incompetents while targeting the women’s approval. The clergy must keep down any rivals and establish in the wives eyes that they are to be admired above the wives own husbands. This is Satan’s long long very successful strategy.
Of course it is servants that will be honored the most in eternity, but wives abandon the eternal for the temporal as does nearly everyone. When the helpmeets defraud their man of honor and other needs, he will be putty in Satan’s hands. This reality is all to real in the churches.
Why will women put on a pastor appreciation day when that pastor has failed on enabling her husband to progress from spiritual apprentice up to journeyman? She should be demanding accountability!
The husbands though having obstacles are still to be blamed for their pathetic ability spiritually. The Holy Spirit is more than able and He IS our enabler. But the husband prefers to delegate his duty to the clergy!
If a man is spiritually and intellectually competent AND willing to stand up for what’s right, he will be blackballed as an unloving and divisive problem man. This all makes for a woman’s church and the devil relishes that! More Eves! Yeah baby!
Ladies like encouraging and NON disturbing preaching which is their designed nature. The clergy are loathe to take a hard truth stand and sound an alarm. The great doctrine of our churches is: “It’s okay. We are okay. You are okay”. Anyone speaking otherwise is considered the worst of people, they are delegitimizing Christ and his finished work. Actually they are only echoing Christ’s warnings and admonitions.
The reason that things are so bad is it’s God’s people! The devil and his servants are doing what they’ve always done. It is the Holy, Holy, Holy God that is bringing judgement on a delusional church, just as he did on Israel.
The meaning of worship in both Hebrew and Greek is to bow down. Is there any church of significant size where everyone spends their meeting time bowed down in targeted and desperate prayers? No? Perhaps we need to review what precipitated God’s rescues of his people in the past?
Hananiah Azariah Mishael – “When the helpmeets defraud their man of honor and other needs, he will be putty in Satan’s hands.”
Are you feeling a little defrauded of domestic bliss yourself? Just curious.
Anna,
Typical truth deflator: couple the concepts to particular people and the conceptual message dies. General concepts brought forth are so often taken personally, or considered aimed at known persons, or directed back against the messengers.
Thus the truth is derailed and any effectiveness lost.
Your wondering about me is vanity. Yet I’ll answer for other thinkers, since an ad hominem response informs us that there is no real conversation. However Satan continues to pursue his agenda with consistent success.
If I was taxed at one percent it would be nothing to me. If I was taxed at 99% then I would be devastated. Roughly one percent of Christians are clergy. Therefore does Satan laugh at us and our clergy. We need to raise Satan’s taxes. We need every man to be a spiritual warrior. We need our women to be armor bearers. Satan knows this full well and keeps the status quo in place.
Hananiah Azariah Mishael – “Typical truth deflator: couple the concepts to particular people and the conceptual message dies…Thus the truth is derailed and any effectiveness lost.”
If the conceptual message dies, then wouldn’t you agree that it must have been somewhat fragile to begin with? Truth should be strong enough to stand on its own. The problem is when we substitute our own perceptions for veracity.
Before I go any further, I’d like to say that, regarding the relationships between husbands and wives, I totally agree with 1 Corinthians 11:3, Ephesians 5:22-33, and 1 Peter 3:7. I also think that the feminist movement did a lot of damage. Among other things, it created the political correctness that got its tentacles into our lives, progressing to the wokeness of today. It’s now an unpardonable sin if you offend anyone.
You obviously put a lot of thought into what you believe is wrong with the church: subordination of men by the clergy and passivity in the face of women’s adulation of them. Is it possible that you’re seeing your own personal experiences with specific congregations as an overarching truth that includes all of the Body of Christ? I’m just asking.
Maybe you’ve never considered that it’s been the Church embracing the values (gods) of the society around it that is the powerful factor in its decline?
Look at all the practices, beliefs, doctrines, or movements reflecting these values that have been creeping in: ecumenism, social justice gospel, emergent church, seeker sensitive, materialism, CRT, Replacement Theology, relativism, syncretism, LGBTQ, interspirituality, New Age – the list keeps growing. Unfortunately, the one thing that could counter all this – the Word of God – has taken a back seat in the lives of many believers and is only being fed in small quantities from the pulpits. The Bible is the true litmus test for everything that we see, hear, and read.
So I would say take a look at the weakness of our churches as a sign of the success of the subtle, slow, infiltration by the culture and its gods. The very same thing happened to Israel during several time periods, but His people always turned back to Him. I’m hoping and praying the Church will do the same.
We need to hand our government the Declaration of Independence and Constitution and let them know that We The People wrote both items and that those items CREATED the government NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. And as written in the Declaration, it is our right and DUTY to throw them off and start again. Each State (yes CAPITAL “S”) is an independent country and can run their own affairs until such a time as we consolidate back into a Union if that is what we so desire. They will say that it is unconstitutional for us to disband and leave the union, but they do unconstitutional things all the time and call it their prerogative. Case in point: this WHO/US monstrosity. EVERYTHING about it is unconstitutional. EVERYTHING. We have un-a-lien-able rights that were not GIVEN to us by words on paper but that we were born with and cannot be given away or taken by anyone! Look at what the word ‘lien’ means and understand what unalienable means.
Lien: A claim upon a part of another’s property that arises because of an unpaid debt related to that property and that operates as an encumbrance on the property until the debt is satisfied.
The right to hold another’s property as security for a debt owed.
Unalienable: Not to be separated, given away, or taken away; inalienable.
Inalienable: Incapable of being alienated, surrendered, or transferred to another; not alienable.
If we become slaves it’s because we CHOSE to bow down and lick their boots.
“Each State (yes CAPITAL “S”) is an independent country and can run their own affairs until such a time as we consolidate back into a Union if that is what we so desire…”
Yep, that principle worked really well for the South in 1861, didn’t it? And now (1) the Feds have much better weaponry than back then, and (2) states rely on massive Fed funding to operate. What happens if that is taken away?
When they force CBDC on us by declaring their Fed Reserve Notes worthless, our only choices will be whether to buy their mRNA food or starve, whether to sleep in the dorm they send us to or hide out in the woods, though their robot dogs and satellite imaging will find us there eventually.
Be careful what you tell your dr. or nurse, because they have to write it all into your electronic record. It may later be used to force treatment on you, like the Covid jab, or to withhold treatment, or to euthanise you.
The merging of climate change and world health will be the core of world gov. Majority of people (reprobates) world wide will choose to go with these evil agendas, take the mark willingly. This is why so few see what is happening and are ignored or scoffed at by majority. Family members quit speaking, friends cut ties in recent months over covid jabs, etc. as people cut ties with the majority. Another voice speaks:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q442KGtLgME
This sounds crazy… but what exciting times we are living in!! Gods Word is coming to pass before our very eyes. In his mercy and goodness towards us, He is putting people in places and positions (Leo and Michelle, to name a few) to keep us informed of every step the devil is making. These things should be encouraging to us as believers, for God said that He has put into their hearts (our enemies) to fulfill HIS WILL!!! Though we do not fight against flesh and blood, the Word does say that at some point men will give their full allegiance to the spirit of, and eventually the man, Antichrist. I believe we have reached these days.
God bless you Leo, for all your diligence, and obedience, in putting out these articles for us! I don’t take them for granted.
I pray for Michelle Bachmann’s protection and that the Lord would even give her special grace to maybe even present the Gospel to those in Geneva who may have ears to hear!!! In Jesus name.
So everyone’s onboard now?
What could have persuaded (or frightened) Africa into going along with it this time, when they had the sense to refuse last May?
Is it perhaps a coincidence that just several months before this WHO conference, the Marburg virus suddenly broke out in that continent?
https://www.today.com/health/what-is-marburg-virus-rcna78328
From the Today story:
“The bat-borne virus started making headlines in February, when Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first-ever Marburg outbreak to the World Health Organization — since then, the country has reported 14 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed deaths. The following month, Tanzania declared an outbreak of Marburg, which has caused eight confirmed cases and five deaths so far, according to the WHO.”
“First-ever” for Guinea…
LikeLike
Sad news indeed. Some people fail to realize that it will be God who has the last word over everyone’s existence in due time. Come what may. My mind remains focused on Revelation Chapters 20-22. The people we see and hear about who thrive on bring criminally insane, doing all in their power to steal, kill and destroy as their father the devil will be joining him in the lake of fire if they refuse to repent, and continue to reject God’s gift of salvation through Jesus.
So, thats it?
The UN director general becomes king of the world ?
What exactly would be the enforcement mechanism?
Because, after covid showed what this about the armed citizens of the US will not be as easily controlled. This will not end well.
The tentacles of the beast system are closing in. Many refuse to see it.
Or are either oblivious or not even Aware of what is taking place under their very noses. Think about it; this is a God-less society so what, if any, would they know about the Beast?
Very few see it,majority (reprobates) won’t they will go along with gov. mandates. Here is another voice speaking out at WHO meeting this week.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q442KGtLgME Climate cg and world health will be the core of world gov.
God Bless Michele Bachmann for making the long trip to Geneva on behalf of the silent majority of the United States. Europe is lost culturally and demographically and we cannot rely on these deluded and asset stripped nations to help in our quest for national autonomy. The plandemic ( scamdemic ) has ravaged their economies. I have relatives in the south of Europe and the situation is grave . The United States is the last beacon of national sovereignty and autonomy. Let’s hope that this brave and educated women can help her in her quest in Geneva. My daughter is applying for graduate school in the university that she is Dean. Godspeed to her and May God Bless us all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The United States is the last beacon of national sovereignty and autonomy. ”
That’s why Trump had to go as we might not be witnessing what we are, in this country, at this point in time. The country is being run by foreigners (such as Soros and his cronies) amidst any other U.S. sellouts; which in this instance appears to be a great multitude of politicians. I alluded to my own, Sherrod Brown, in another post.
Now why are our clueless leaders signing onto this without highlighting the unending incompetence shown by Tedros and the WHO during the plandemic?
How are they being held up as some shining be on of hope for the world when they crushed hope and any faith the population had in them and the health system?
Why is this being considered without any kind of international reckoning and accountability for WHOs outrageous missteps throughout the pandemic that resulted in many injuries and deaths?
And why isn’t anyone mentioning the elephant in the room – that Tedros and WHO are both captives of Bill Gates, China and big pharma and beholden to their whims because they are beholden to their funding?
Why are they being given a pass on all this?
It’s treason.
Very simple answer, they’re doing it on purpose. The deep state is destroying our country to further the New World Order. That’s why they’re allowing drugs in the country, along with criminals, and cartels trafficking children.
This has been planned since at least the 1960s. Every President before Trump, spoke of the New World Order (NWO), back to, at least, Bush#1.
Not to mention former lead terrorist in Ethiopia!!
LikeLike
(Tedros that is)
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
Ah, freedom. Freedom to write what I think, to travel where I want, to make my own medical choices, to preach the good news. It’s been good while it lasted.
As my brother just said to me as I read this. This IS undoubtedly the end or it is very close and just be prepared to be martyred because, as you report, apparently no one is going to put up any resistance to this evil and I’d be willing to say that mostly ALL politicians are evil. I signed a petition against this and got a chicken (pardon the expression)s$%& response from my senator, Sherrod Brown.
Members of Christ’s holy Bride are like the Christian Pilgrim who wisely fled into the ‘wilderness’, refusing to bow in worshipful submission to Socialism’s Global-Reset Security System. They will “leave behind” Sodom’s woke-UN City of Destruction, being unable to buy or sell, move about freely, work a job or receive any of the Marxist Beast’s government eugenic welfare benefits. The overwhelming majority of Uncle Sam’s flag-waving ‘Xian’ patriots will idolatrously pledge their deluded hearts’ undivided allegiance and fealty to the Marxist UN Beast, upon which rides Lucifer’s great American (Masonic Babylonian) Whore.
According to the Angel of Light’s Masonic Constitution, Sovereignty in Socialism’s democratic republic legitimately belongs to its socialistically-secured (SS#) chattel/people. It’s not Biden’s or anyone else’s to give away.
What are you talking about ” Christian pilgrimwho wisely fled into the wilderness ” pardon my ignorance but your comment seems like some kind of secret code.
Veronica Doniel: What are you talking about ?—John Bunyan’s “Christian Pilgrim who wisely fled into the wilderness” pardon my ignorance but your comment seems like some kind of secret code.
The Purpose of Jesus’ Mysterious Parables (i.e. secret spiritual code) Matthew 13:10-17
Then the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Why do You speak to the people in parables?”
He replied, “The knowledge of the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven has been given to you (i.e. the Good Shepherd’s beloved sheep), but not to them (i.e. the Devil’s accursed ‘Xianized’ goats). Whoever has will be given more, and he will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him. This is why I speak to them in parables:
‘Though seeing, they do not see;
though hearing, they do not hear or understand.’
In them the prophecy of Isaiah is fulfilled:
‘You will be ever hearing but never understanding;
you will be ever seeing but never perceiving.
For this people’s heart has grown callous;
they hardly hear with their ears,
and they have closed their eyes.
Otherwise they might see with their eyes,
hear with their ears,
understand with their hearts,
and turn, and I would heal them.’
But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.
Thanks for jogging my memory. It’s been at least thirty years since I read Pilgrim’s Progress therefore I didn’t remember what Pilgrim did off the top of my head. Regarding your Matthew 13 scripture reference I believe Jesus is referring to the unbelieving Pharisees
I apologize I hit enter and hadn’t finished my reply. Idk any other way to finish other than starting a new reply.
Anyway… the unbelieving Pharisees and jews who in chapter Matthew 12:24 committed the unpardonable sin of saying Jesus did miracles via Beelzebub. I don’t believe they are the goats being separated from the sheep in Matthew 25. I believe those are people at the end of the great tribulation who did not offer help and kindness to the Jews during the Time of Jacob’s Trouble.
Veronica Doniel: “Regarding your Matthew 13 scripture reference I believe Jesus is referring to the unbelieving Pharisees and Jews who in chapter Matthew 12:24 committed the unpardonable sin of saying Jesus did miracles via Beelzebub. I don’t believe they are the goats being separated from the sheep in Matthew 25. I believe those are people at the end of the great tribulation who did not offer help and kindness to the Jews during the Time of Jacob’s Trouble.”
Throughout time (Genesis to Revelation), religious Pharisees, Jews, and Gentiles within Satan’s Masonic Judeo-Xian Synagogue have all blasphemously rejected the Gospel of Jesus Christ’s omnipotent Lordship over His creation. They follow in the apostate footsteps of the false believer Cain, who self-righteously sacrificed the life of his brother Abel. The Devil’s accursed Judeo-Xian children of darkness inherently blaspheme the Creator’s redemptive Gospel. As they blasphemed the ark-building Gospel of salvation that Noah faithfully preached to their doomed, apostate religious world.
During the present beginning Time of Jacob’s Trouble, Satan’s woke Synagogue will be full of foolish Socially-Secured Pharisee Jews and gentiles (the Devil’s unrepentant SS# goats) with no lamp oil for their darkened lamps. The small remnant of Christ’s sheep wisely withold their help and kindness, refusing to foolishly share their precious lamp oil with the deluded goats in the Masonic Judeo-Xian Synagogue of Satan.
As much as I hate what is happening, Biblical prophecy makes it quite clear that this progression is inevitable.
Until recently, very few people realized that the long prepared door leading to total world domination was public health. Public health sounds so good! Of course we should all be concerned about it! We (most of us) didn’t see where it was tending until Covid opened our eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kay… it really has all started to make sense Biblically in the last 2 years. Revelation 18 talks about the judgment and destruction of Babylon, that great city in which all the nations of the world were decieved by her SORCERIES!! That word comes from the Greek word “pharmakeia”: the use of medicine, drugs or spells
It is where we get our English word pharmacy, or PHARMACEUTICAL!!! It is ALL starting to come together and make so sense!
Kay, they wrote the Bible, and altered it, from time to time, for a reason, so people think, like you, that is an INVISIBLE and is God’s wish, which is a bulshit, except absolute slavery and death. The elites using “public health, WILL GUARANTEE IT. They make it simple, changing the FLU name to “covid” and using the horrible protocol, to kill the masses, with it.
This report is absolutely SHOCKING. Why isn’t this being discussed in the news? Answer – Cultural Marxism in full effect as well as Isaiah 5:20.
The “news”; are you kidding? They are all on board with this because the ‘news’ is but a mouthpiece for the Communists.
Everyone reading this needs to send it out to their email list. It is baffling that political leaders world wide can’t think logically and embrace evil, and the people think who ever is in office in their country as infallible, instead leaders are enslaving them.
“. It is baffling that political leaders world wide can’t think logically and embrace evil, ”
L.A. It ought not be baffling. They do so because they ARE evil.
Obama fràudcci funded them.. they’re all democratic trash
Question: Will this actually be presented to the US as a treaty (Bachman used the word “treaty”)? Because, if so, Congress has to vote to accept it, which gives us some wiggle room. We are not yet in total submission to the UN to accept their diktats.
The only other way to circumvent Congress is perhaps our executive branch presents it through the CDC/NIH agencies and then it becomes a fiat from them. Do we know how this will be presented to us for ratification and implementation?
No. It will be signed as an “accord” so as to bypass the U.S. Senate.
I had a chat with several likeminded last week, and we agreed that patriot type work (online, public speakers meetings, forwarding videos/ articles and things our parents did opposing the UN sixty years ago onward, has all been in vain. I rem. back decades as speakers came to cities and held meetings on agenda 21 in the 80’s 90’s later it all stopped people got too old, or maybe just gave up knowing we would all fail and be ignored in our communities.
In fact, I believe the Senate voted a few weeks ago to agree to be left out of the ratification process for this global accord. Don’t remember the vote count but it wasn’t even very close. They straight up abdicated their constitutional duty to approve treaties, because that’s what this is no matter what they try to call it.
Very very sad to learn this, Leo. Amazingly sobering!!!!!
