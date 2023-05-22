Most Americans still waiting for that white knight to swoop in and save us from our insane government

History teaches us that both major parties are good at one thing — advancing the interests of the globalist administrative state and its perpetual lust for war
The date of November 5, 2024, is less than 18 months away and I dread it.
Why?
Because Americans waste a lot of energy every four years focusing on presidential elections, and many still hold the dream of there being one man out there who will swoop in and magically return us to that shining city on a hill. Mr. Fix It is waiting in the wings. This has become a four-year cycle of distraction. An exercise in theater. I have no time for it.
There are many reasons why one man or woman is incapable of turning America around but first among them is that our system was not designed to be ruined or fixed by a single person. Our federalist system ensures that states and cities have the power to do good or evil on their own, regardless of who resides in the White House. Will the election of a conservative president, for example, stop New York City from implementing its newly announced plan to track residents’ food purchases and place caps on meat served by public institutions?
If you recall, when Donald Trump was president, he pulled the U.S. out of the U.N. World Health Organization and the U.N.-sponsored Paris Climate Accords, only to have major cities and states across the U.S. announce that they would continue to follow the dictates of the WHO and the Paris Accords.
Then there’s the issue of broken promises.
President Jimmy Carter gave us the U.S. Department of Education, which has been used to promote the indoctrination of students at the local level. This agency was, is and always will be wholly unconstitutional as the federal government has no role in education. Ronald Reagan ran against Carter and promised that, if elected, he would close down the unconstitutional Department of Education. Reagan was elected, twice. We still have the Department of Ed.
While running for president in 2016, Donald Trump said of Hillary Clinton that he would “lock her up.” But as soon as candidate Trump became President Trump he basically admitted that he never had any intention of prosecuting Hillary. In fact, he kinda likes the Clintons and said as much in his 2016 interview with 60 Minutes. See video below where he says “They’re good people!”
We’ve had nine presidential administrations over the last 50 years, five Republican and four Democrat.
- Nixon/Ford (R)
- Carter (D)
- Reagan (R)
- Bush Sr. (R)
- Clinton (D)
- Bush Jr. (R)
- Obama (D)
- Trump (R)
- Biden (D)
Despite the relatively equal amount of time we’ve spent being governed by each of these two parties over the last 50 years, the New World Order has continued to march forward. Republican presidents have failed to deliver on their promises of smaller government while the Democrats have methodically gone about implementing the most radical elements of their agenda. So it’s an indisputable fact that both parties have presided over an exponential growth in the size and reach of the monster we call the federal government.
Both parties get their talking points from the same NGOs, outfits like the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations. The CFR has served since 1921 as the nerve center of the neocon warmongering policies that envision America as the policeman of the world, quick to intervene in other countries’ affairs, rig elections, and foment revolutions if they don’t accept America’s economic hegemony.
And it’s not just American economic interests that nations must accept in order to avoid running afoul of the post-World War II rules-based order.
The nations must also accept our filthy cultural values, which right now are centered on all things LGBTQ+, especially the corruption of young minds to accept as normal gender confusion, gay “marriage,” sexualizing the children and requiring abortion on demand from conception up to birth.
Below is a screenshot of Google’s front page today.
If that’s normal, then the traditional nuclear family whereby a married man and woman conceive multiple children must be presented as abnormal, even aberrant behavior. That’s why the FBI put out a memo naming traditional Catholics as potential terrorist threats because they believe strongly in the nuclear family and have lots of kids. That’s why the FBI arrests little old ladies praying outside of abortion clinics while turning a blind eye to leftists attacking, burning and vandalizing pro-life pregnancy centers over the last two years. Not a single one of those violent pro-abortion activists has been arrested to my knowledge.
This is also why Russia must be defeated in the international arena. Not only would the U.S. like to neutralize Russia’s vast natural resources, which allows the Russians to sell cheap oil and natural gas to other countries at a time when the U.S. and Europe are converting to the less reliable, less prosperous green energy model, but the U.S. would also like to neutralize Russia because it is the leading national voice in the world today for traditional values based on the nuclear family.
You can argue as to why Russia still defends the traditional nuclear family but you cannot argue that it still places a value on that element of the Judeo-Christian worldview and that the government in Washington despises this.
In fact, I would argue that the people in Washington who run the U.S. government have become obsessed with Russia. They don’t just want to defeat Russia in Ukraine. Many have openly stated that the goal is to bring about a regime change and break Russia up into multiple separate countries. If the U.S. is successful in its plan to totally defeat Russia, it would then install puppet leaders similar to those we have now in the U.S., Western Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Does the world really need another iteration of Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak and the rest of the WEF suck-ups?
What do I mean when I say U.S. officials have become obsessed with Russia? Well, obsession is a form of mental illness. When people suffer from an obsession, it can get to the point where they lose touch with reality. They start to see things that aren’t there, like Russia is intent on taking over all of Eastern Europe and regaining the old Soviet empire. There is no evidence for this view.
Russia-obsessed Western leaders also make no effort to understand the position taken by their perceived enemy, which they now see as the reason for all of their own failings. They no longer apply common standards of logic, sound reason or reciprocity. Like, how would we feel if Russia continuously cultivated a military alliance with Mexico, trained up a huge Mexican army with allegiance to Russia and supplied it with the most modern Russian weaponry, while talking about placing nuclear weapons on Mexico’s soil?
Because they have lost touch with the reality of the situation and the long-standing position of their enemy Russia about Ukraine joining NATO and hosting NATO armaments, they are hell bent on one thing — domination. They will attempt to isolate, prod, poke and provoke Russia until they have been successful in triggering a massive response, which can then be used as the pretext for a wider global war against Russia. See, we told you Russia was the aggressor here!
The U.S. has been using Ukraine to fight a war against Russia for years dating back to 2014, but the U.S. proxy will soon run out of steam. The Ukrainians only have so many men they can throw into the meat grinder that is war with Russia. They will run out of men, probably within six to 12 months, according to the smartest military minds out there, men like retired Col. Douglas MacGregor.
Judge Andrew Napolitano’s interview with MacGregor below is extremely insightful. The information he gives flies in the face of everything you hear, and don’t hear, in the mainstream media about the war in Ukraine. The key battle of the war so far, the battle for the city of Bakhmut, has recently been won by Russia. In its latest provocation, the U.S. is now preparing to send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets, something Biden previously said he wouldn’t do.
Col. MacGregor also has a word of warning for Americans who may be tempted to volunteer to help Ukraine fly its newly gifted F-16s.
MacGregor provides a sobering assessment of the war. No, Ukraine did not “shoot down” all of the hypersonic missiles Russia fired on Ukrainian held areas last week with U.S.-supplied Patriot anti-missile batteries. That was Ukrainian propaganda meant to keep the weaponry flowing from Washington. As is often said, the first casualty of war is the truth.
Any way you slice it, this is the last hurrah for Ukraine. With the fall of Bakhmut, its fate has now been sealed. The question is, what will the U.S. do after it completely burns through Ukraine’s army and there are no more Ukrainians left to fight Washington’s war against Russia? No one in Washington, the politicians or the media, seems to be asking that question, at least not publicly. And so Americans go on living their lives as if nothing is out of the ordinary. There’s a war going on “over there.” Who cares? There’s almost continuously been a war “over there” since we allowed our government in Washington to be taken over by the neocons, a takeover that likely took place with the assassination by the CIA of President Kennedy in 1963.
Meanwhile, we live in times of perceived peace and safety in our comfortable houses here in the U.S. That’s a mirage. Our government is provoking war with the world’s largest owner of ICBM’s. If you seriously consider the question I’ve posed above — what exactly is our government’s goal and how will it impact our lives going forward — you will have no choice but to start preparing yourself for the potential of unprecedented difficulties ahead. Wars have a way of catching people by surprise, especially when provoked by a dishonest government trying to maintain an air of normalcy. I don’t want that to happen to the good people of America.
How do you prepare? You start by repenting and getting right with God. Because when war comes to America, people of all ages will get an earlier-than-expected appointment with their Creator. Start by putting your faith in Jesus Christ and trusting Him as your Lord and Savior.
Next, come to grips with the fact that our political leaders in Washington do not have our interests at heart and the majority really do not like us very much, so they enact policies that reflect their own greedy, godless, globalist values. Even those politicians who still love America and have not sold their souls to the enemy — yes, we do still have some — have no answers on how to rein in the evil. The evil has simply gotten too big. When the enemy comes for us, there will be no police or army riding to our rescue. We must form networks of likeminded people and help each other survive during the coming hard times.
Stay peaceful. The answer does not lie in violence. It lies in civil disobedience. Resist evil. Never submit. Never comply with any unconstitutional or unbiblical law, rule, or edict.
And if we lose our lives in the process, we gain eternity with a loving heavenly Father. I’ll take that any day over living as a slave to the globalists and technocrats.
Have you ever wondered why the mainstream media all seem to be reporting the same stories, at the same time, in nearly the same way? It's because they're all paid by the same corporate interests. Leo Hohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and does not accept any corporate ads or sponsorships, which allows me to report the news independently and analyze it with real critical thinking.
63 thoughts on “Most Americans still waiting for that white knight to swoop in and save us from our insane government”
Donald J. Trump is the ONLY person who can pull this nation out of the sewer pit that senile, little girl fondling Joe Biden and his vile, evil, lying, cheating, cooked democRATS have placed this nation.
The two absolute dumbest most brain dead feckless inept incompetent
least self aware incapable morally bankrupt and totally clueless persons on the entire planet are now president and vice president (at times senile Biden
isn’t sure which is which) running this country, all due to a rigged
election.
FJB!
MAGA!!
LikeLike
If you think Joe and Kamala are actually running the country, or that all the evils taking us down began under Joe’s watch, then you are on the wrong website dear commenter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True Leo. Either people forget or don’t know that sin, evil and corruption has existed since satan rebelled against God, and was kicked out of His presence.
LikeLike
Are you saying that’s not Biden? Is it possible that the person we see as Hillary is not Hillary. Is it possible that Hillary WAS arrested?
Is there an old video of a CIA agent briefing George H. Bush (’88-’92) on 60 minutes wearing a latex mask that was so good President Bush was completely fooled?
Why has, whoever is in charge behind the scenes, made Biden look like an incompetent child molester ( constantly leering and making inappropriate comments to little girls) for over 2 years?
I don’t have the answers. But if not Trump, then who? I do look forward to your articles.
One more thing. We are in the material world. We must fight this battle from here. Jesus saved us from within the material world. As far as I can tell God worked through Jesus in the material form. I believe Jesus works through us, action guided by virtue.
Cayce said prayer is the most powerful force in the universe. One man praying can save a city. Twelve men praying can save a nation. But he also said if you are here you’re supposed to be here. You must act in this material world. Don’t just be good, DO good!
LikeLike
If Donald Trump is your savior, what will you do when Jesus Christ shows up and tells Donald to get out of the way?
LikeLike
“How do you prepare? You start by repenting and getting right with God. Because when war comes to America, people of all ages will get an earlier-than-expected appointment with their Creator. Start by putting your faith in Jesus Christ and trusting Him as your Lord and Savior.”
AMEN AND AMEN, LEO!!!
Our hope is in Jesus alone! Psalm 91 has been brought to my mind often lately. May we trust in His unchanging hand.
Thank you, as always Leo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leo – “How do you prepare? You start by repenting and getting right with God. Because when war comes to America, people of all ages will get an earlier-than-expected appointment with their Creator. Start by putting your faith in Jesus Christ and trusting Him as your Lord and Savior.”
Thanks, Leo, for keeping us forewarned and forearmed with another insightful, well-written, and thought-provoking story.
And your advice for how to prepare is the best I’ve heard anywhere!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anna- just read your comment and got excited. Was my thoughts exactly. Confirmation. Praise the Lord!!!
LikeLike
Setfreein93 –
Amen to that! Psalm 91 is one of my favorites, along with Psalm 2!
LikeLike
Excellent, it’s a truth hard for patriots comprehend. We have gone from Christian self governance to the slavery of the BeastSystem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might be worth a look at the Tytler Cycle of Democracy…
(Think of the points below forming a circle.) After difficult conditions, renewal begins with:
Faith – Search for unity. Deep moral gatherings.
Courage – People fight for freedom.
Liberty- Prosperity and freedom achieved.
Abundance – Focus turns to material things.
Selfishness – “It’s all about me and my stuff.”
Complacency – Entitlement and self-absorption.
Personal Responsibility Lost – “It’s not my fault.”
Apathy – Freedom Centralized. Independence controlled.
Dependence – Government achieves complete control.
POINT OF NO RETURN.
Bondage – People oppose the conditions.
Faith – Search for unity. Deep moral gatherings.
etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a way to break that cycle and that is if the leaders of governments (I didn’t say government leaders, but they are included as well.) will repent and pray as David did in 1 Chronicles 21:17. (Read the preceding chapters for context.)
LikeLike
David was a man of God, “a man after God’s own heart,” who later fell to temptation and repented. I don’t see Gates, Schwab, Harari, Biden, Macron, Trudeau, et al as ever having had a relationship with Jesus Christ so how can they repent and turn back? They were never in tune with God as best I can tell. I may be wrong but I don’t see them doing what David did. There’s a difference between falling away from God, which we are all capable of doing, and actually waging war against God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, that’s a mighty big “if,” and it’s not likely to happen.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting to see if or when the criminally insane we speak of will repent. Not saying that you are. We can only hope and pray. I just try to live in a state of repentance myself. I would probably have as far to climb back up as to where I’m at as I need to ascend to.
LikeLike
I hate posting about it, have emotional difficulty with it, and it sounds made up crazy, but it’s true and since Nixon sent 16 y.o. JFK Jr at me in 77 and following that the Curtis LeMay family seeked me out for a 3 year long relationship. They must have been curious about my small circle of friends and who they were involved with, people like William Tompkins and alien tech, things that JFK wanted info about and he and Nixon could not get access to. Because I was put into some situations which only I can tell about which are of some importance and can alter the flow if taken with enough curiosity to do some research, I sometimes try to inspire others to look into certain things. Don’t try to blame me for withholding sacred info. The following is a re-post I just made at the Seymour Hersh website:
Why would Reagan bother reading the PDB from the CIA? He had other matters on his mind and taunted the UN assembly in 1987 with these words: “I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world and yet I ask you, is not an alien force already among us?”
Not known to the general public is an annual event which started in 1982 in Vail Colorado, called the World Forum. Created by Maurice Strong and Klaus Schwab, it was a Rockefeller event of 300 top globalist. The purpose of the forum was an alliance with the Dulce Greys and what was occurring at the Maurice Strong owned Baca Grande in the San Luis Valley of Colorado. I’m not making this up, I was there in among them at the forum from 1982 till I left in 1987.
It was an interesting five years. People involved in different aspects of the forum and what was happening at the Baca Grande told me many stories.
One thing stands out as being very important to the current world situation. The US Department of Energy was a member, they are under full control of the forum. Also, members included Lockheed and Grumman Aerospace and Stanford Research. The DoE oversees development of advanced weapons like the atom bomb and beyond, much of that research handed off to Los Alamos Lab and those other members I just mentioned.
The DoE is also the Continuity of Government (COG). No nuclear weapons can be moved or launched without the DoE giving authorization, specifically from those within the DoE who hold the “Q” clearance level. Some are saying that the United States is currently being operated by the COG which is the DoE which if that is true then the DoE which is controlled by the World Forum globalist is in full control. Let that sink in. I’ve had 40 to 50 years to torment about that and other disturbing things that I have difficulty discussing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is only one hero on a white horse to save us, that is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
However, there is another rider on a white horse in the book of Revelation and he has a bow, but no arrows. He is a counterfeit savior and he will destroy many while proclaiming peace when there is no peace. I find it interesting that this horseman has a statue sitting outside the United Nations building in New York City.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America is done; most just aren’t capable of reading the writing all over the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well written and relevant article, however in reference to your last two paragraphs, there needs to be more debate by Christians as to the use of “violence” and when or if it is permitted.
I don’t think the NT anywhere prohibits for use of force re self defence or the defence of others. Jesus’ own followers carried swords, see Peter who used one on the Centurion and Interestingly Jesus knew he was carrying one (He commanded them to buy one each) and the rebuke Peter did receive was for getting in the way of Jesus’ path to the Cross not for trying to defend Him. Force however is not permitted re evangelism (unlike Islam) as Jesus Kingdom is “not of this world”.
Another point for discussion is God’s command in Rom 13 re obeying the governing authorities.
This is where it gets interesting as
your government is a Constitutional Republic and unique in the fact that it was founded on Judaeo Christian truths. The Constitution IS your Government NOT political parties or politicians and Rom 13 commands Christians to obey that Government. And that Constitution demands your oaths to defend it from all enemies , foreign and domestic and that same Constitution even provides you with a 2A with which to achieve it.
Imagine the outcome if the founding fathers or the generation that stood against the antichrist Hitler and his nazis- were pacifists, you would have no Republic and the world would be enslaved.
Indeed, the very reason you are on the verge of losing your nation and your freedom is because you have lost your faith in God to stand with you to resist evil.
Yes the Kingdom of God might not be of this world but until we put off this mortal body we must still live in it.
LikeLike
Thanks for offering your perspective. May I ask, of what country are you a citizen?
LikeLike
I’m from Australia, the country without your Constitutional privileges and where an earlier generation gave up their guns and now we are enslaved within a police state.
As you pointed out re “civil disobedience” – this is all we have left to stand against the Beast system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you. Yes, Australia has chosen to drink the intoxicating, maddening wine offered to it by the US-UK led beast system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is nothing in Romans 13, 2 Peter or elsewhere that forbids resistance and overthrow of tyranny, whether in the forms of government or bullies. The key points in obeying government lies in governors’ just treatment of citizens. Justice in the form of resisting tyranny and oppression is found throughout the Bible. Even Moses was not the first great leader to resist government oppression. Jesus understood that false governing is a sin and acted accordingly before going to the cross.
LikeLike
Tried to post a comment here but it’s not showing. Is there a lag time (are they screened) before they appear?
I tried to repost but wouldn’t let me, saying that the post is duplicated, so I know it was sent.
Any ideas?
LikeLike
Yes the comments are screened, and all first-time commenters must be approved by me, but this is the first comment I have seen from you.
LikeLike
“All the world is a stage” and the people are merely played…. That’s what Shakespeare should have said….. Republican and Democrat politicians for the vast majority are two sides of the same coin. This weak republic needs a constitutionalist of old to run, but rest assured that person would be smashed by the deep state system!
No hope for the national vote, locally be sure to try and place good people in position. Our Sheriff’s hold a lot of power, try to get those that are good men in office.
Things are coming to a head in this country, we are on the right side brothers and sisters!
Thanks Leo as always!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most excellent article! ? ________________________________
LikeLike
Outstanding analysis by Leo!
Conservatives eagerly await Nov ‘24 for a “big win” to save the Republic!
However, Leo makes great points!
In 2016, the term “Drain the Swamp” was catchy, but not realistic. The “swamp” consists of NGOs, academia, CFR, CFR, Dem and Repub establishment, military-industrial-complex, Bohemian Grove, etc. Did anyone, who truly understand “the Swamp”, think that Trump was going to be able to bring down all of these systems?
I never thought so. I was just happy not to have a NWO henchman as President.
This “Swamp” is extremely too deep, complex, and interconnected to investigate, let alone arrest and convict its human members.
Truth is that Americans have had a loooong time to get the Swamp under control. They should have woken up the CIA assassinated JFK. Subsequently, they had another major chance to wake up when the CIA pulled the 9/11 attacks.
If the Swamp murder a US President and murder 3,000 people in one hour without punishment, you got a problem!
Too little, too late, USA!
Pray and prepare for what’s to come!
LikeLiked by 2 people
hmmm. With this in mind, What would be a way not to have an election in ’24??
Not that it really matters. As soon as Texas turns blue the total votes
will swing only one way forever more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real people in power behind the scenes keep right on doing whatever it is they want to do, including cooperating with the globalists, regardless who is in office. They just put their puppet up for window dressing and pull the strings now and then to keep the gullible masses entertained and busy. These masses are pacified by being duped into thinking that this is a democracy, that their vote counts, that they did all they can do, and the guy who won is the real winner. Then they get a sticker that says “I voted” and the puppet masters hope the fool goes home and shuts up until the next election and doesn’t protest or dish out any drama over anything…. because, after all, he did ‘all he could do.’ Let him spend all his energy mobilizing for the next election and then pat himself on the back when it’s all over and have a happy party or a pity party depending on the outcome. They hope he won’t put up too much drama at the local level, organize a trucker convoy, or get loud at the school board meeting. They offer him ‘bread and circus’ just as in the days of Rome, with a six pack of beer on top just for good measure. Sleep well and see you at the poll in 4 years. Our stickers will be ready!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I wouldnt paint Russia as a victim here. They are just as aggressive against us as we are against them. Yes they have an orthodox”religion” but that is mostly ecumenical. They probably have never heard[the word preached] that you must be truly born again to inherit eternal life. Although I guess Billy Graham at least tried a few times.
Russia [with China] would like nothing more than to put a nail in the US coffin.
They are totally on board with the WEF even if they dont care about the environment. The WEF loves them back esp. China. While the current Admin and Dem deep state is trying to appease the WEF and the UN by making America go away to save their own rich asses, at any cost to us pee-on’s.
When we see the fancy jets loading up and flying to their private places it will time to kiss yourself goodbye! And yes BE born again, and BE ready!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would certainly agree that Russia is not the innocent victim here and in fact this whole war just looks like a gentlemen’s agreement by all sides to kill off the populations of the world in order to bring in the globalists agenda. This tit for tat stuff that’s going on right now is not a real war but rather a controlled demolition with the intent of siphoning off assets, manipulating currencies, carving up land masses and boundaries and then finally accelerating into the destruction of the global population with subjection of the remaining populous.
This Ukraine situation is not what real, all out war looks like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, to answer your question,”what will our government do when it has burned through all of the Ukrainian men for soldiers in its war with Russia?” Very likely US government agencies controlled by the globalists will set off some nuclear explosions of their own on American soil and try to blame Russia. You will then be expected to come to a deep loyalty for the war against Russia and will be expected to take a public position accordingly. Ie…. What do you think about the fact that Russia just bombed the District of Criminals? Your best and most truthful answer is that you don’t trust the media because they always lie and your own government operates in secrecy, therefore you don’t know who bombed it or if it was really even attacked at all. In time of war, people who have an opinion often disappear, never to be seen or heard from again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
LikeLike
Spot on, Leo.
I saw a statistic recently (I think it was on Lew Rockwell’s site) that said 4.5 million people were killed in the wars after 9/11. Our “police actions” our invasions, our proxy wars, our constant drone attacks—the dogs of war we unleashed around the globe. This figure doesn’t count our wars before 9/11. Think about it.
Russia never wanted this current war with their Slavic brothers. It wanted to be a part of Europe, but the US/UK/EU sabotaged that at every turn since 1991. We fostered this war. It’s our fault directly. But with Ukraine the neocons are losing (worse than all the other wars they’ve lost). Now they’re desperate to start a war with China to distract from the debacle of Ukraine. It’s insane how they are provoking China because China is more than our match militarily and would be ruthless. The world watches and thinks America is getting its comeuppance at last.
But in one sense, it’s good that the neocons are losing. The party may be about to end for them which has wreaked so much destruction around the globe in our name. The problem is, now the neocons are turning their ire on us. But that might be our just rewards, too. We’ve let them get away with their lies and overseas nastiness for too long. Just read the trilogy by Chalmers Johnson (Blowback, The Sorrows of Empire, Nemesis: the Last days of the American Republic). We have MUCH—repeat MUCH– to repent of. Why were we so indifferent?? So willfully ignorant?
When JFK was killed (I was a teenager then), you could sense that everything about America changed in the years after that. We were sold lies about that death and most of us bought it and went on with life. But I always thought the shock of that loss of what our future might have been had JFK lived has never ended in some ineffable sense. We really need to find out—definitely–exactly– who ordered that killing and why. Because it’s been those very people who have taken and are taking our nation down an evil, bloody path. They have us in their iron grip and dragging us into perdition, corrupting our souls so that we never question anything. We must stop following them, stop believing their lies and even stop listening to the Christianized neocon jingoism that you hear in some churches. God have mercy on us and forgive us, and give us a heart for repentance, faith and wisdom for the hard days ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only did Trump fail to lock Hillary Clinton up, but he fast tracked locking America down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, its the Fremasons/Judaism vs. Communism Nazis.
Every single face propped up for a seat in DC it fed to you through propaganda, hyped up especially on the Republicans side, then nothing….. both sides are bad juju elitist good for nothing self indulgent lovers.
They play good cop bad cop, Biden tanking the country, and the Republicans can help by NOT raising debt limit… how stupid are people…
All the talking heads out there, the NEW alternative news is the same as CNN etc… only spewing BS from the other side.
The two party system has failed the country, but enriched the civil servants elected under false pretenses false hope and false granduer.
The Father, The Son, and the Holy Spirit are alive, active, and listening, the blood of the innocent is directly on the hands of the elected who do not genuinely rebuke evil wickedness.
Pray , seek HIS face, repent, beg forgiveness, in faith in The Son you will be forgiven by the Grace of The Father.
LikeLike
Mumphre – “Yup, its the Fremasons/Judaism vs. Communism Nazis.”
Judaism is one of the three major faiths, along with Christianity and Islam. Please provide your reason(s) for associating that faith alone with Freemasonry.
Or, if you are mainly interested in making snarky smears and are looking for a receptive audience, you might want to check out some alternative websites.
The ADL (Anti-Defamation League) probably has a list of some current ones.
LikeLike
Thanks for asking him to explain himself Anna. He may be referring to Kabbala, which is an occultist form of Judaism, or he might just be anti-Semitic?
LikeLike
Leo – “Thanks for asking him to explain himself Anna. He may be referring to Kabbala, which is an occultist form of Judaism, or he might just be anti-Semitic?”
According to no. 4 in
https://www.history.com/news/freemasons-facts-symbols-handshake-meaning
“…Members come from many faiths…”
LikeLike
Actually lockdowns, mask mandates etc… were left to the governor’s of each state to decide what was best for their individual states situation at the time. Just like the current recommendations on the hokey pokey from the CDC. Congress did tie certain mandates to receiving federal funds like all state/local governments and federal contractors had to have mandatory weekly testing or pokes. Those mandates till exist today for federally funded entities and contractors. I was looking at taking a job with a local nonprofit once I went through the interview process and was one of three left I was told I had to take the hokey pokey. I withdrew my name from consideration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But let’s keep in mind that we are not just dealing with a few misguided governors here. The pressures came from a lot more sources than just the corrupt CDC, the who and United Nations. This is a spiritual battle in the big picture and ignorance is only one of the legions of demons that have been turned loose to run rampant on the earth’s population and among our politicians. By jumping on the vaccine bandwagons, Trump, (a man who doesn’t believe that he has any sin) lent his credibility and authority to the whole lockdown mentality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Jay… big facts here! I, for one, have had my blinders removed when it comes to Trump. I watched almost every episode of “The Apprentice”. Trump is a genius business man. NO ONE, and I mean NO ONE stood a chance at being apart of his business ventures if you either made a mistake, or didn’t see things his way. Yet, for some reason, he hired Fauci and Birx. You cannot convince me that he had NO idea who they were and/or what they were up to.
This is just the tip of the iceberg for me. Totally different topic from Leo’s article, so I’ll leave it here: Trump is not the white knight for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s just say that the AC will be a charismatic personality with a huge following and leave it at that.
LikeLike
Trump did not hire Fauci or Birx. He put both of them, against their wishes, in the spotlight. And it destroyed both of them.
You wouldn’t know their names other wise. These were bad people in very powerful positions. There are several books about Fauci, one titled,”Fauci” detailing his corruption.
This was either a genius move on Trump’s part or he truly is providential, guided by some unseen force for good.
LikeLike
Thus is just plain wrong on so many levels. If what you are saying is correct then Trump is a master deceiver and was willing to sacrifice the lives of millions in order to take down a couple of Satan’s many replaceable minions. Even I don’t think Trump is that Machiavellian and evil.
LikeLike
Jay. As far as the anti-christ goes I completely agree with you. Someone like Trump would be a prime candidate.
Rudolph Steiner who died in 1928, said the AC would be born in the second half of the 20th century, in the USA.
But the way I read that story (Revelations), he will be accepted as the true messiah by the Jews and then turn on them. So I always assumed he would have to at least pretend to be Jewish.
Rudolf Steiner also said it was a necessary event for mankind, we would get through it, and it would be like a “coming of age” for mankind.
Trump is definitely not the only man currently on the stage that would fit the bill. By that I mean charisma and die hard followers.
George W. Bush also had the boomer Christians under a spell for a time.
LikeLike
Trump is even backing off of his pro life stance now (I never thought he was a true believer) and yet so many die hard pro-lifers, against all rational thinking, still support him. That is a “spell” if I ever saw one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leo. You write an article correctly stating that one man cannot drain the swamp. Even if that man is the President. Do you believe he could have fire Fauci? Fauci was the highest paid federal employee at over 400k a year and millions from vaxx patents.
Trump finally fired FBI head, Comey and all hell broke loose. Even the conservative radio hosts thought he made a huge mistake.
How in the world do you get that putting Fauci and Birx in the spotlight killed millions.
Without Trump you would still be locked down, wearing a mask all day, and forced to take the clot shot plus countless boosters.
And these people are not minions of Satan (at least I hope not, maybe. To me that would mean actively turning against God and worshipping Lucifer). Many good people do bad things. These people are souls created by the same creator that created you and me. Are you so quick to condem them. Good thing that God is God and very patient with us lest he might condem us all and wipe us out on a whim. Wasn’t St. Thomas Aquinas a very sinful man until he repented. What about Paul (Saul) same story.
There is a similar story for the most Revered rabbi, can’t remember his name started out as a bad boy.
LikeLike
Don’t misrepresent what I said. When it comes to personal sins I am quick to forgave, whether it’s Trump or anyone else. That’s not what I’m talking about and you know it. You were talking about Trump somehow masterminding a grand strategy to save the world using relativistic worldly thinking visa vie Fauci and Birx, which, if true, only would prove how evil he is because he was willing to sacrifice many lives in order to facilitate a goal he saw as the “greater good.” I’m not sure that was what was behind his thinking but if it was that is flat out evil. Hitler used the same rationale to exterminate millions thinking he would save the German ethnic tribe. No different, just exchange “virus” with “Jews.” Think of how many have died or been disabled from these shots. Estimates from reputable sources range from 500,000 million to close to 1 billion worldwide. Trump gave us those shots, promoted them afterwards and still does today, continuing the big lie by saying they “saved the lives of millions.” He not only did not fire Fauci, he placed him front and center for months as the authoritative spokesman for how to treat the virus, which boiled down to stay home, wear a mask and wait for the wonderful death shots to arrive. The same death shots which Trump put on a fast track. He also signed the deadly CARES Act which incentivized hospitals to set aside their oath to “do no harm.” I could go on, but you get my point. He was either deceived by evil men or he is evil himself. I tend to think he was deceived but I’m watching him closely and withholding my final judgment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the correction… I was under the impression that Trump hired Fauci and Birx. Good to know… however, couldn’t he have fired them? Even still, he was responsible for “Operation Warp Speed” which we know (through Fauci’s own words) there was no “warp speed” about it. COVID was created for the shots, which had been in the ‘pharmaceutical pipeline’ for 20 years, and as Leo stated, Trump continues to push them despite the fact that people are dying from them.
In my opinion, he is part of the whole plan. I find it very hard to believe that he isn’t.
LikeLike
Leo you might be the only journalist stating the truth about America. Accepting the fact America’s govt is corrupt at every level is a bitter pill to swallow like I did in 2020. However I know as long as Christians are still here we are Ambassadors for Jesus. Therefore I will continue to trust in the Lord with all my heart. I won’t lean on my own understanding. I know He will provide because He always has. It will definitely be interesting to see how this all plays out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PROBLEM: For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted. Isaiah 60:12
SOLUTION: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14
LikeLike
It’s as if there are two Americas now. Forced to stand together like the wheat and tares in Jesus’ parable.
If the Chinese or Russians invade and overthrow our government, we’ll really be no worse off. Not calling it an improvement (necessarily.) Our own federal government has locked us down, forced us to become lab rats, threatened us on the media they fully control, and plans to steal our property by 2030.
If we must live under a giant boot of tyranny, does it matter if it’s made in America or imported?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I share your sentiments Rachael. Evil and injustice whether imported or exported reaps the same results. I think many people are realizing that we don’t have to look past our national borders to recognize enemies.
LikeLike
Amen on this post Leo. I too will take going home to the Lord over more enslavement on every level, or staying alive just to exist as a sick, diseased and mentally ill guinnea pig for the pharmaceutical and the medical industrial complexes. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I remember last fall when I was hearing hopium left and right about the big red wave that was going to sweep the US congress. It didn’t happen. Nor did I expect it to. So I wasn’t disappointed when it didn’t happen. Bureaucrats and politicians can’t disappoint me anymore since I expect nothing but wickedness and evil from them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not yet fifty, Anne. But I feel as though I have lived too long.
Maybe God was being merciful in denying me children.
LikeLike
Indeed. Why would anyone want to have children in this day and age when you would have to endure watching them being eaten by this evil beast. This US government has been taken over by the Communist and Globalist enemies of truth and freedom and they have a blood lust to tax Churches and citizens out of existence while using that money to devour the children. Gods judgement and wrath upon this globalist beast can’t come soon enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rachel Nichols says:
May 22, 2023 at 7:22 pm
RE: “I feel as though I have lived too long.
Maybe God was being merciful in denying me children.”
Rachel, do you *feel* that maybe Father God ‘knows best’ as to how long He foreordained your life to be? Do you feel He has mercifully granted you His Spirit’s amazing saving grace that enables you to obediently take up your daily cross and faithfully live according to His holy will? If not, perhaps God chose to regenerate you next year and will set you free from enslavement within the eugenic Socialistic Security System of the Marxist Beast’s AI Fourth Reich. Your testimony of being regenerated through Christ’s Gospel— that your carnal-minded, self-willed life of SIN is daily reckoned to be crucified (i.e. is daily mortified by Christ’s indwelling Holy Spirit) would glorify Elohim’s name as He is faithfully working out your daily salvation within you! Philippians 2:13
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Bureaucrats and politicians can’t disappoint me anymore since I expect nothing but wickedness and evil from them.”
Amen, that’s exactly where I am now and I believe this is the beginning of mental preparation for what’s coming. The physical and spiritual preparations are different but you just put your finger on how to begin preparing mentally, Anna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anne says:
May 22, 2023 at 7:17 pm
RE: “Amen on this post Leo. I too will take going home to the Lord over more enslavement on every level, or staying alive just to exist as a sick, diseased and mentally ill guinnea pig for the pharmaceutical and the medical industrial complexes. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Anna, how much more enslavement can your sick, diseased, and mentally ill soul endure, staying alive as digitally-marked chattel (SS# dependent wards) held captive within the Marxist Beast’s eugenic Socialistic Security System??
LikeLike
I thought I made it clear that if I had a choice in the matter. I would choose joining Jesus in glory rather choosing to stay alive on earth to be treated like a guinnea pig. And BTW, I’m not sick and diseased or mentally ill at the moment. Glory to God. I get it that if certain factions had their way. They’d have everyone taking poison shots and pills that neither cure nor prevent diseases. Even if you have no diseases. And during the start of the covid jab craze mandates which may not totally end before the second coming of Jesus. My heart was prepared to face imprisonment, starvation, lose the house, the car, my job, or even be executed in order to stand my ground over refusing to submit to what has amounted to medical suicide for some people who have taken covid injections. So do yourself a favor and make sure that you remember that he that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.
LikeLike