Most Americans still waiting for that white knight to swoop in and save us from our insane government

History teaches us that both major parties are good at one thing — advancing the interests of the globalist administrative state and its perpetual lust for war

The date of November 5, 2024, is less than 18 months away and I dread it.

Why?

Because Americans waste a lot of energy every four years focusing on presidential elections, and many still hold the dream of there being one man out there who will swoop in and magically return us to that shining city on a hill. Mr. Fix It is waiting in the wings. This has become a four-year cycle of distraction. An exercise in theater. I have no time for it.

There are many reasons why one man or woman is incapable of turning America around but first among them is that our system was not designed to be ruined or fixed by a single person. Our federalist system ensures that states and cities have the power to do good or evil on their own, regardless of who resides in the White House. Will the election of a conservative president, for example, stop New York City from implementing its newly announced plan to track residents’ food purchases and place caps on meat served by public institutions?

If you recall, when Donald Trump was president, he pulled the U.S. out of the U.N. World Health Organization and the U.N.-sponsored Paris Climate Accords, only to have major cities and states across the U.S. announce that they would continue to follow the dictates of the WHO and the Paris Accords.

Then there’s the issue of broken promises.

President Jimmy Carter gave us the U.S. Department of Education, which has been used to promote the indoctrination of students at the local level. This agency was, is and always will be wholly unconstitutional as the federal government has no role in education. Ronald Reagan ran against Carter and promised that, if elected, he would close down the unconstitutional Department of Education. Reagan was elected, twice. We still have the Department of Ed.

While running for president in 2016, Donald Trump said of Hillary Clinton that he would “lock her up.” But as soon as candidate Trump became President Trump he basically admitted that he never had any intention of prosecuting Hillary. In fact, he kinda likes the Clintons and said as much in his 2016 interview with 60 Minutes. See video below where he says “They’re good people!”

We’ve had nine presidential administrations over the last 50 years, five Republican and four Democrat.

Nixon/Ford (R)

Carter (D)

Reagan (R)

Bush Sr. (R)

Clinton (D)

Bush Jr. (R)

Obama (D)

Trump (R)

Biden (D)

Despite the relatively equal amount of time we’ve spent being governed by each of these two parties over the last 50 years, the New World Order has continued to march forward. Republican presidents have failed to deliver on their promises of smaller government while the Democrats have methodically gone about implementing the most radical elements of their agenda. So it’s an indisputable fact that both parties have presided over an exponential growth in the size and reach of the monster we call the federal government.

Both parties get their talking points from the same NGOs, outfits like the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations. The CFR has served since 1921 as the nerve center of the neocon warmongering policies that envision America as the policeman of the world, quick to intervene in other countries’ affairs, rig elections, and foment revolutions if they don’t accept America’s economic hegemony.

And it’s not just American economic interests that nations must accept in order to avoid running afoul of the post-World War II rules-based order.

The nations must also accept our filthy cultural values, which right now are centered on all things LGBTQ+, especially the corruption of young minds to accept as normal gender confusion, gay “marriage,” sexualizing the children and requiring abortion on demand from conception up to birth.

Below is a screenshot of Google’s front page today.

If that’s normal, then the traditional nuclear family whereby a married man and woman conceive multiple children must be presented as abnormal, even aberrant behavior. That’s why the FBI put out a memo naming traditional Catholics as potential terrorist threats because they believe strongly in the nuclear family and have lots of kids. That’s why the FBI arrests little old ladies praying outside of abortion clinics while turning a blind eye to leftists attacking, burning and vandalizing pro-life pregnancy centers over the last two years. Not a single one of those violent pro-abortion activists has been arrested to my knowledge.

This is also why Russia must be defeated in the international arena. Not only would the U.S. like to neutralize Russia’s vast natural resources, which allows the Russians to sell cheap oil and natural gas to other countries at a time when the U.S. and Europe are converting to the less reliable, less prosperous green energy model, but the U.S. would also like to neutralize Russia because it is the leading national voice in the world today for traditional values based on the nuclear family.

You can argue as to why Russia still defends the traditional nuclear family but you cannot argue that it still places a value on that element of the Judeo-Christian worldview and that the government in Washington despises this.

In fact, I would argue that the people in Washington who run the U.S. government have become obsessed with Russia. They don’t just want to defeat Russia in Ukraine. Many have openly stated that the goal is to bring about a regime change and break Russia up into multiple separate countries. If the U.S. is successful in its plan to totally defeat Russia, it would then install puppet leaders similar to those we have now in the U.S., Western Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Does the world really need another iteration of Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak and the rest of the WEF suck-ups?

What do I mean when I say U.S. officials have become obsessed with Russia? Well, obsession is a form of mental illness. When people suffer from an obsession, it can get to the point where they lose touch with reality. They start to see things that aren’t there, like Russia is intent on taking over all of Eastern Europe and regaining the old Soviet empire. There is no evidence for this view.

Russia-obsessed Western leaders also make no effort to understand the position taken by their perceived enemy, which they now see as the reason for all of their own failings. They no longer apply common standards of logic, sound reason or reciprocity. Like, how would we feel if Russia continuously cultivated a military alliance with Mexico, trained up a huge Mexican army with allegiance to Russia and supplied it with the most modern Russian weaponry, while talking about placing nuclear weapons on Mexico’s soil?

Because they have lost touch with the reality of the situation and the long-standing position of their enemy Russia about Ukraine joining NATO and hosting NATO armaments, they are hell bent on one thing — domination. They will attempt to isolate, prod, poke and provoke Russia until they have been successful in triggering a massive response, which can then be used as the pretext for a wider global war against Russia. See, we told you Russia was the aggressor here!

The U.S. has been using Ukraine to fight a war against Russia for years dating back to 2014, but the U.S. proxy will soon run out of steam. The Ukrainians only have so many men they can throw into the meat grinder that is war with Russia. They will run out of men, probably within six to 12 months, according to the smartest military minds out there, men like retired Col. Douglas MacGregor.

Judge Andrew Napolitano’s interview with MacGregor below is extremely insightful. The information he gives flies in the face of everything you hear, and don’t hear, in the mainstream media about the war in Ukraine. The key battle of the war so far, the battle for the city of Bakhmut, has recently been won by Russia. In its latest provocation, the U.S. is now preparing to send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets, something Biden previously said he wouldn’t do.

Col. MacGregor also has a word of warning for Americans who may be tempted to volunteer to help Ukraine fly its newly gifted F-16s.

MacGregor provides a sobering assessment of the war. No, Ukraine did not “shoot down” all of the hypersonic missiles Russia fired on Ukrainian held areas last week with U.S.-supplied Patriot anti-missile batteries. That was Ukrainian propaganda meant to keep the weaponry flowing from Washington. As is often said, the first casualty of war is the truth.

Any way you slice it, this is the last hurrah for Ukraine. With the fall of Bakhmut, its fate has now been sealed. The question is, what will the U.S. do after it completely burns through Ukraine’s army and there are no more Ukrainians left to fight Washington’s war against Russia? No one in Washington, the politicians or the media, seems to be asking that question, at least not publicly. And so Americans go on living their lives as if nothing is out of the ordinary. There’s a war going on “over there.” Who cares? There’s almost continuously been a war “over there” since we allowed our government in Washington to be taken over by the neocons, a takeover that likely took place with the assassination by the CIA of President Kennedy in 1963.

Meanwhile, we live in times of perceived peace and safety in our comfortable houses here in the U.S. That’s a mirage. Our government is provoking war with the world’s largest owner of ICBM’s. If you seriously consider the question I’ve posed above — what exactly is our government’s goal and how will it impact our lives going forward — you will have no choice but to start preparing yourself for the potential of unprecedented difficulties ahead. Wars have a way of catching people by surprise, especially when provoked by a dishonest government trying to maintain an air of normalcy. I don’t want that to happen to the good people of America.

How do you prepare? You start by repenting and getting right with God. Because when war comes to America, people of all ages will get an earlier-than-expected appointment with their Creator. Start by putting your faith in Jesus Christ and trusting Him as your Lord and Savior.

Next, come to grips with the fact that our political leaders in Washington do not have our interests at heart and the majority really do not like us very much, so they enact policies that reflect their own greedy, godless, globalist values. Even those politicians who still love America and have not sold their souls to the enemy — yes, we do still have some — have no answers on how to rein in the evil. The evil has simply gotten too big. When the enemy comes for us, there will be no police or army riding to our rescue. We must form networks of likeminded people and help each other survive during the coming hard times.

Stay peaceful. The answer does not lie in violence. It lies in civil disobedience. Resist evil. Never submit. Never comply with any unconstitutional or unbiblical law, rule, or edict.

And if we lose our lives in the process, we gain eternity with a loving heavenly Father. I’ll take that any day over living as a slave to the globalists and technocrats.

Have you ever wondered why the mainstream media all seem to be reporting the same stories, at the same time, in nearly the same way? It’s because they’re all paid by the same corporate interests. Leo Hohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and does not accept any corporate ads or sponsorships, which allows me to report the news independently and analyze it with real critical thinking. If you appreciate my reporting and want to support it, you may send a donation of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.

Advertisement