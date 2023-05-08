A coven of British witches and pagans pledge their allegiance to King Charles, claiming he is ‘very pagan’ and ‘supportive’ of their beliefs

I posted an important article last week detailing how King Charles III is the leader of the global Sustainable Development movement being implemented through United Nations Agenda 2030 with help from the World Economic Forum. I noted in that article his near religious fervor in supporting the so-called “green agenda,” complete with its insane plan for total decarbonization that, if successful, would lead to mass starvation and depopulation of the planet. Taken to its extreme, this is a form of “earth worship,” I reported.
And let’s not forget what took place at last year’s United Nations COP 27 Climate Conference in Egypt, when blatant pagan earth worship was on full display.
For more on this, see my Oct. 25 article in which climate activist Dennis Meadows clearly explains in a video that the climate “crisis” can never be solved without drastic population reduction.
Now comes this bombshell from the U.K. tabloid The Sun, which reports that witches and pagans from across the United Kingdom gathered to cast spells in support of King Charles during a special coronation ritual ceremony.
The spells involved lighting blue, red and white candles, burning incense, scattering rose petals and giving “magical gifts to each other on Coronation Day.”
The witches began casting spells several days ahead of the May 6 coronation of King Charles.
Julie Aspinall, a 58-year-old self-described pagan, witch and the main organizer of the event, spoke in depth with The Sun.
She said the witches’ coronation ritual took place at the Festival of Witches and Pagans, being held in Coventry over the coronation weekend.
More than 2,000 people were expected to attend the festival, which featured a range of workshops from wand-making and spell-casting to crystal skull healing. A series of “night rituals” were also planned, according to the official website description of the event, which stated:
“We have been tasked by the Great Mother to teach the ways of the witch and pagan to those that need it. We work hard to develop young curious minds, draw out and nurture natural talents.”
The event was organized by Aspinall and her coven, the Coven of Gaia. She told The Sun that King Charles has always been “very supportive of the pagan community.”
In her interview with The Sun, Aspinall stated:
“We know King Charles is the head of the Church of England but to us he’s very Pagan in his beliefs too. His invitation featured the Green Man and lots of other Pagan symbolism.”
(See royal coronation invitation below with ‘Green Man’ at the bottom.)
“His mother the Queen was adopted as a druid in Wales when she was young,” Aspinall told The Sun. “The royal family has always been supportive of Pagan beliefs. King Charles is very much into saving the family, saving the trees, nature — and that’s how we live so we wanted to include him in the ceremony.”
The Coven of Gaia’s special coronation ritual took place on Sunday, May 7, and involved the witches and pagans gathering in a circle and chanting their allegiance to Charles.
This all lines up with the excellent report posted May 7 by journalist Naomi Wolf to her Substack titled: Weird things about King Charles’ Coronation: As symbols are twisted, is Britain being de-consecrated?
A coven of British witches and pagans pledge their allegiance to King Charles, claiming he is 'very pagan' and 'supportive' of their beliefs
Great article brother Leo! I’ve been expecting this since 99′ when I first read Tim Cohen’s book “the Antichrist & a cup of tea” which I still have. I believe Chuck is the AC & Tim Cohen has alot of updated information from the antichrist & a cup of tea which is posted on rumble.com. His interview is 1hr & 48 minutes loaded with facts & scripture. God’s timing is definitely not our timing. Loved Anna’s response to the other posts to share the gospel while we still have time. The blessed hope is imminent Israel turns 75 this Sunday & Pentecost is on the 28th. The law was given to Moses on Pentecost the church began at Pentecost perhaps the church will depart at Pentecost..maranatha KLU! Keep looking up! We’re almost home hallelujah!
So when will they bring out the burning “Wicker Man” complete with a Roman soldier inside?? Someday, someday…
It is amazing (and yet it should not be unexpected) that the whole of modern Western civilization has been racing back to embrace its idea of its pagan roots. In public, its seemingly benign elements are displayed as “nature” or rather a politico-ecological religion, but behind the scenes, its true demonic, exploitive and murderous character is occurring on a massive scale in human trafficking, especially of children. Otherwise, why are so many of the elites so deeply, increasingly brazenly, involved in pedophilia, which is just a small step away from Moloch sacrifice?? Why so much drug trafficking in our world (addictive drugs being a form of witchcraft) that our governments secretly trade in even while they pretend to eradicate? The elites are running these games to corrupt civilization and to destroy it. “Build back better” as they say.
Symbols are a language, made especially alive and powerful in a community through ritual and liturgical forms. It’s the backbone of civilization, dividing sacred from profane, and determines the kind of civilization we have. We were once a Christian civilization which once defeated the pagan civilization. But now, modern pagans are resurrecting ancient pagan ceremonies (with lots of pandering to modern tastes and political agendas). So what do Christians do to counter this, besides quote Bible verses at this cultural phenomenon that remains utterly unpersuaded and ignores us as irrelevant? The question must be asked—how much do we now resemble the early Christians that had once defeated the old pagan world and formed the Christian civilization? Our modern approach to Christian belief is stripped of its symbols, ritual and liturgies—the things that once visibly defined it. It mostly limits itself a theological/rationalistic argumentation and is lived very privately in the head. The vision of the “Church” as the threshold to and expression of the Kingdom of God has become peripheral to our modern Christianity or is nonexistent. We have left our house empty. We present no vision to counter the brutal and false visions presented via the media every minute.
None of us present a consistent voice of Christian belief to the world at large. Our stated beliefs (such that we agree upon) do not correspond to how we construct our society, which has led to secularism. We’ve accepted this as the normal state of affairs, not noticing that this innate secularism replaced the older and much deeper Christian orientation of life. Even the Vatican, once the bastion of the very idea of the Church that held together the community of western civilization, is actively dismantling itself, dumping its orthodox liturgy and persecuting those practicing it, in favor of the loosey-goosey, freemason-designed Novus Ordo liturgy, topped off with the recent introduction of the Amazonian goddess “Pachamama” veneration. Why did they do that?? Because that Church, as do many Christians today of whatever denomination, has oriented itself to the earthly kingdoms, to any flavor of social justice, climate change, globalism, etc, and thrown out the idea and process of Christian transcendence and its orientation to the Kingdom of God. They ignore that the Divine Liturgy going on in heaven at this very moment (as described throughout the Book of Revelation) must be mirrored in our liturgies on earth, that conversely–” Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” (Matt 18:18)
But not to let the modern pagans off. The weakness and silliness of modern pagans also displayed in its faddish, anything-goes approach to paganism. I quote: “We live in an age whose chief moral value has been determined, by overwhelming consensus, to be the absolute liberty of personal volition, the power of each of us to choose what he or she believes, wants, needs, or must possess; our culturally most persuasive models of human freedom are unambiguously voluntarist and, in a rather debased and degraded way, Promethean; the will, we believe, is sovereign because unpremised, free because spontaneous, and this is the highest good. And a society that believes this must, at least implicitly, embrace and subtly advocate a very particular moral metaphysics: the unreality of any “value” higher than choice, or of any transcendent Good ordering desire towards a higher end.” (from “Christ and Nothing” by David Bentley Hart https://www.firstthings.com/article/2003/10/christ-and-nothing ) This article (not an easy read, assumes a certain level of education) is worth reading for it shows that at the heart of modern “paganism” is nihilism, and its ignorant flirtation with entertaining forms of paganism is faddish. Without Christ in our culture, there is Nothing, for modern paganism is not the replacement and nothing like the old paganism. It’s just a modern fantasy. A nothingness. After Christ, there can be no way back to that past.
Since that article was published 20 years ago, things are changing to something much darker beyond nihilism. The real paganism of ancient times was much more dangerous and extremely cruel (think Aztec). We ignorant moderns are running pell-mell down this dangerous path while still deluded by modern secularist fantasies. Jonathan Cahn said in his book “Return of the Gods” that western civilization, having once swept out the demons and gods of the old paganism, in time forgot God, leaving our civilization as an empty house, now finds itself invaded by legions of even worse demons. The old bloodthirsty gods have returned, very hungry for blood. Which is maybe why the elites want to feed the world’s population to these gods, supposedly to save the planet. King Charles and others will try their best to not disappoint the green man. That’s all we can expect from that ilk. What can we expect from ourselves that can oppose this?
Kayjae: “So what do Christians do to counter this, besides quote Bible verses at this cultural phenomenon that remains utterly unpersuaded and ignores us as irrelevant? …Our modern approach to Christian belief is stripped of its symbols, ritual and liturgies—the things that once visibly defined it.”
Sharing the Gospel is never a futile effort, because there are no words more powerful than His words: “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (Hebrews 4:12)
And: “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” (Isaiah 55:11).
Moreover, the Holy Spirit is at work at the same time, reaching down into hearts and opening eyes to feel the love of God for the first time and see the truth of His word.
Jesus showed His disciples how it’s the many words and traditions of men – the symbols, rituals, and liturgies – that can get in the way of the Word and the will of God: “And when you pray, do not use vain repetitions as the heathen do. For they think that they will be heard for their many words.” (Matthew 6:7)
…making the word of God of no effect through your tradition which you have handed down. (Mark 7:13)
The religious leaders of His day, like those of the church since then, emphasized the outer trappings of faith only. They enlarged their phylacteries and the borders of their garments, washed the outside of the cups, etc. but they lacked the Spirit of God. The early church fathers started doing the same – added endless vestments and liturgies and sacraments and canons, muffling the true voice of the Gospel. At the same time that they added those, they subtracted the vital Jewish roots of the faith.
The Protestant reformers cut through all that superficial fluff and brought back the Word of God into its rightful place, but their leader Martin Luther finished horribly and it was his influence that led to the massacre of six million people centuries later.
Today, the efficacy of the Gospel is often hindered by the still-remaining traditions of men as well as mass apostasy that has crept into the church. What Jesus said to those leaders then can be applied today:
Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written:
‘This people honors Me with their lips,
But their heart is far from Me.
And in vain they worship Me,
Teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’
I have about 25 years invested in various flavors of Protestantism, so I’m familiar with your view. I will say this: I remember back in the 90s in a reformed church I was a member of, that the mantra was “we have to influence the (secular) culture for Christ”. But they presented none of their own because they had none. In fact, that church and many others like them simply got invaded by the secular culture. Their worship reflected this, and lately their once conservative doctrines have been changing to accommodate the attitudes of the secular culture. In fact, I remember some pastors discussing this and they anticipated that their denomination—conservative at that moment—would in a generation or two become liberal, accepting things in their churches that would ordinarily be anathema. They regarded it as an inevitable trend.
Liturgies don’t guarantee sincere Christian belief, but neither does Bible reading or listening to Bible teachers/preachers. For all the Bible preaching over TV, radio and every medium in the last 100 years, you’d think western culture would be completely and irrevocably Christian, but it’s not. Quite the opposite. It’s time to ask why that is. Time to look at ourselves, what we’re doing, and ask questions.
It doesn’t help our cause to maintain biases, such as terming liturgies as some of “vain repetitions” in the manner of heathens. First, Christian liturgies are not heathen, but totally Christ centered. Second, what Jesus objected to was not the Jewish liturgies (which were God ordained, including the vestments etc), but the mechanical, detached, lazy attitudes people brought to liturgical worship. Or bringing an ostentatious, hypocritical attitude to worship (enlarging the borders of one’s garments etc) so as to preen oneself with the sin of Pride before God. Or not living the faith and harboring secret unbelief in the God of Israel as spoken about in the Jewish liturgies–(All these faults can apply to members of any church today, liturgical or not). The Jewish liturgies, prayers (Psalms), customs and much else were implanted among the Hebrews by God himself and this gave them their identity throughout history, separating them from the pagan nations that surrounded them. That was one use of all this “fluff” as you called it.
The other use of liturgies and traditions was to teach the people (most of whom were illiterate peasants) about God whereby the congregation participates wholistically in a liturgical drama that makes them part of the original God-created drama. Christian liturgies, especially the eastern Orthodox, are not “vain repetitions” and certainly not heathen jibberish. There are more Bible verses quoted in one Orthodox liturgy than you would find in a month’s worth of Protestant services, not to mention the artwork abounding in liturgical churches to illustrate Biblical stories to teach the illiterate by means of these. These liturgies, although they have a predictable overall structure, are not repeating their litanies from one Sunday to the next. Each liturgy is different to cover different aspects of Christian theology, history and life. What’s going on in a Christian liturgy– if one carefully listens– is a dialogue between heaven and earth and everything, including proper Christian architecture, facilitates this. Most of the Christian liturgies are based directly on Jewish forms, including the architecture, so I do not see how this subtracted from the “vital roots of the Jewish faith”, as you say.
All this made a vital Christian culture at one time, but in the west, nearly all of it has been totally jettisoned (in the case of Protestants) or greatly weakened or corrupted (Catholic/Anglican/Lutheran). Liturgical culture is what makes a civilization and gives it its identity and maintains it. Not much holds western civilization together anymore because our worship forms are gone along with the community that had participated in those liturgical dramas. Bible thumping—as much as there has been through all the media outlets—by itself is not enough. Otherwise, why are we losing the culture despite all our broadcasting of it? Why are the demons flooding in to our cultural vacuum? Why do we have a cultural vacuum to begin with??
This article from Encyclopedia Britannica describes well how the Orthodox liturgy by itself maintained a Christian civilization despite muslim and communist invasions. I cite the Orthodox because their liturgies have not changed for nearly 1500 years—resisting the winds of fads and outside agendas. For that reason they have kept their Christian identity and beliefs through immense, often genocidal pressures, because of the Divine Liturgy, being as it is so chock full of the Word of God and inviting us to participate with mind, heart, body and soul. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Eastern-Orthodoxy/Worship-and-sacraments
Read the OT. The kings of Israel was always into this kind of stuff. Saul is a good example. So it does not bode well for Charley OR Britain.
Thomaspthomas: “Read the OT. The kings of Israel was always into this kind of stuff. Saul is a good example. So it does not bode well for Charley OR Britain.”
There were good and bad. David and Solomon were good kings. Saul started out well but finished poorly. After the kingdom was divided, Israel had mostly evil rulers, but Judah had a lot of good ones: Asa, Jehoshaphat, Joash, Amaziah, Uzziah (Azariah), Jotham, Hezekiah, Josiah.
Sooner or later, Charles (and everyone else) will bow before the King of Kings:
Why do the nations rage,
And the people plot a vain thing?
The kings of the earth set themselves,
And the rulers take counsel together,
Against the LORD and against His Anointed, saying,
“Let us break Their bonds in pieces
And cast away Their cords from us.”
He who sits in the heavens shall laugh;
The Lord shall hold them in derision.
Then He shall speak to them in His wrath,
And distress them in His deep displeasure:
“Yet I have set My King
On My holy hill of Zion.”
“I will declare the decree:
The LORD has said to Me,
‘You are My Son,
Today I have begotten You.
Ask of Me, and I will give You
The nations for Your inheritance,
And the ends of the earth for Your possession.
You shall break them with a rod of iron;
You shall dash them to pieces like a potter’s vessel.’ ”
Now therefore, be wise, O kings;
Be instructed, you judges of the earth.
Serve the LORD with fear,
And rejoice with trembling.
Kiss the Son, lest He be angry,
And you perish in the way,
When His wrath is kindled but a little.
Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him. (Psalm 2)
From the book The Great Wave, by David Hackett Fischer (page 39/40):
“For England’s much-hated King Edward ll, a worse fate was in store. He was forcibly deposed and cast into a deep dungeon at Berkeley Castle in the west of England. His captors faced a dilemma. They could not let him live, but neither could they appear to kill their sovereign. They solved their problem by inventing a unique method of execution that left no visible marks. The king was seized and tightly bound. A red-hot iron was driven slowly upward through his anus until it penetrated his brain. It is said that his dying screams could be heard for miles across the Severn Valley. The folk memory of this event is still alive in Gloucestershire. Some swear that the death dry of Edward ll can still be heard in the silence of a moonless night.
Hey Chuck, I mean King Chuck, Mark Twain once said that “History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes”. Is a new ‘pig in a poke’ in the offing? Asking for a friend.
Whether Charles is the antichrist or the false prophet or neither, this illustrates that the cobbling together of the one-world religion, like the one-world government and economic system, is well underway. Because the time is so short, we need to be about our Father’s business, and help people see that Jesus is the only way to eternal life:
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
We don’t have to be evangelists to do that – just know His Word and show them step by step:
We are all guilty in God’s eyes: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” (Romans 3:23)
Sin has a penalty: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
Jesus paid the penalty: “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
And He is our salvation: “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture.” (John 10:9)
We need to receive Him: “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)
We have assurance of our salvation: “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name” (John 1:12)
Charles III is the follower of Aleister Crowley’s teachings, as were his parents.
Charles III is to end.
Charles III will not be king for long.
Diana was a nice person, her death was the sacrifice to the devil.
The press was lied to.
The way to hearing many rock stars and actors that are too Elizabeth Taylor were sacrificed by the “witches” that think killing innocent blood satiates their lusts, using too ritualistic sex to invoke the horror that thinks that the real deal is that Marilyn Monroe too was used and abused to think too John Fitzgerald Kennedy too.
Mock me if you will. The Zapruder film, easily absurd to think the only film filmed that day, was altered. The WE thinks that Leo won’t be impressed not but the way to hearing too the CIA took the liberties on 9/11 to remove all surveillance videos surrounding the Pentagon that shows too that the real truth too is that Charlie Windsor wrote the script to mention that his induction to the Crowley club was the Manson murders to reignite too the “race wars” post the state-sponsored killing of Martin Luther King, Jr.
BAPHOMET wasn’t raised up then but Sharon Tate was killed by the Crowley clubs for the amusement that The Hunger Games movie too shows that the real truth that the men of power think murdering innocents turns their god happier shows too that they are the sickest of the sick.
The reality that ritualistic sexual actions paired with extreme violence was too the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece A Clockwork Orange, well maybe not that, and don’t forget Kubrick too did Eyes Wide Shut, but the pairing of sex and violence is well understood by the Reichian’s, meaning Wilhelm Reich the psychoanalyst that went way past Freud.
Reich wrote “The Mass Psychology of Fascism” following his experiences escaping the Nazis.
The wars for the roses are the Charles’ that think too Manson was real: NOT! He was an actor. All the players were, except the kids that went to community theater instead to find out that Bobby Sands never took to the hunger striking but was abused by the world that suggested too that sacrificing the men of the world to the second amendment that the right to bear arms will be the functioning awareness that Leo won’t budge being the friend but the world will compliment the God Almighty when too the God hears that MAGIC is real when the Lord is the magician.
The only magic invocation that works: The Lord’s Prayer.
Love.
Leo – The event was organized by Aspinall and her coven, the Coven of Gaia. She told The Sun that King Charles has always been “very supportive of the pagan community…We know King Charles is the head of the Church of England but to us he’s very Pagan in his beliefs too. His invitation featured the Green Man and lots of other Pagan symbolism.”
In an article, “Is the Green Man British Enough for the Royal Coronation,” historian and folklorist Francis Young is quoted as saying, “And if you look closely at the image on the invitation, the Green Man is also wearing a crown made of hawthorne with an acorn on top. This is very, very closely associated with witchcraft and paganism in the U.K.”
Wikipedia says about the Green Man: “For many modern pagans, the Green Man is used as a symbol of seasonal renewal and ecological awareness. In Wicca, the Green Man has often been used as a representation of the Horned God, a syncretic deity that incorporates aspects of, among others, the Celtic Cernunnos and the Greek Pan.”
No doubt Aspinall and other pagans probably enjoyed seeing him preside at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Baal worship of a massive bull was performed to the delight of the crowds.
Here he is driving up in his beloved Aston Martin DB6 Volante (about $2.5 million):
And then the opening ceremony with the “Raging Bull” that has to be calmed and adored:
We may be able to make the argument that the cabal stages these over-the-top-demonstrations for our benefit, so that we’ll spread the symbolism and the bizarre rituals far and wide as a way to instill fear.
Consider the Super Bowl halftime shows, the Grammys, the Emmys, and Biden’s speech with the red backlighting and the Hitler-like gesticulations. The pageantry at each of these events belie a forced dramatic presentation that they know will scare us, and they hope we will subsequently spread the news of it far and wide. They savor our observation and our talk of it, they scour the internet, hoping to see us chatting and sharing and discussing it.
Should we elect to ignore their efforts to intimidate us, it would spoil their day and perhaps foil a part of their plot. Our reactions to what they do turns them on, strokes their egos, gives them power.
Ignore and resist. That’s my new motto.
Here’s a ceremony from 1946: Mountain Ash, Wales. Princess Elizabeth becomes a bard in ancient Welsh ceremony.
Druids raise the ancient and sacred sword above their heads for the ceremony at the National Eisteddfod of Wales at Dyffryn Park. High angle shots of the ceremony in progress. Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), dressed in ancient robes, is led to the Arch Druid to become a bard, everyone applauds her. M/S as a lady-in-waiting adjusts the ancient head-dress for Princess Elizabeth. She walks from the ceremony. C/U of Princess Elizabeth dressed in the robes of a novitiate. M/S as the Arch Druid drinks from the “Horn of Plenty”. C/U individual shots of various druids in the ancient white costume of the calling. Various shots of the ceremony.
Hi Leo,
I have been enjoying your blog for a few months, but I never posted before now. Let me mention a couple of things. First the Green Man symbol on that Coronation invitation.
That symbol is widely known to be of ancient European pagan origin. Quoting the source, a random Google reference says:
In modern paganism, the Green Man is often used to represent ecological awareness or seasonal renewal – growth and life. He has been associated with everything from the Greek god Pan, to the Celtic Cernunnos, to vegetative deities like Dionysus or the Welsh Blodeuwedd, to the medieval woodwose or “wildman of the wood.”
So it’s a pagan symbol for sure and it coincides with modern leftist Climate obsession. Then there’s another thing: the Coronation photo of King Charles seated on a throne with two staffs in his hand. I knew there were pagan references for that and I went looking for them. Two random Google references are rather bizarre in their source, as follows:
Per the source: “Note: Inca god who is the creator of earth, man, and animals, Viracocha had a long list of titles, including Lord Instructor of the World, the Ancient One, and the Old Man of the Sky. In some accounts, he was the creator of the Tiwanaku civilization, of which the Inca were the cultural heirs.”
And also: “Viracocha, also spelled Huiracocha or Wiraqoca, creator deity originally worshiped by the pre-Inca inhabitants of Peru and later assimilated into the Inca pantheon. He was believed to have created the sun and moon on Lake Titicaca.
King Charles struck a pose that is an exact match to the ancient flying deity Viracocha of pre-Incan history. Take a look at “The Staff God” for yourself:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.wikipedia.org%2Fwiki%2FStaff_God&psig=AOvVaw2iUC84qtnMgWxX8UXvsjjA&ust=1683694539146000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCPC-wYm55_4CFQAAAAAdAAAAABAE
This ritual would be disturbing to many of us Christians who interpret these symbols to have Satanic origins. But it does appear that the British Crown is now steeped in pagan myth references. Thanks for the work that you do.
@MyFriendDoc
I can’t keep up with the lunacy.
Yes, I have had my eye on that event too. That article was very informative. I also caught some youtube videos including one that showed a grim reaper going by outside the open door. He must have been sent by the WEF gang! The other things she had in her article anyway. If I see anything else I will mention it here or later on. Things are falling into place for the end times.
1blandina – “I also caught some youtube videos including one that showed a grim reaper going by outside the open door. He must have been sent by the WEF gang!”
According to a Yahoo article, the explanation from Buckingham Palace is that it was “a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy. A verger is sometimes seen carrying a rod before a bishop or dean as a symbol of office.”
https://news.yahoo.com/unmasked-mysterious-grim-reaper-coronation-075716537.html
My first thought was that it was one of Charles’ Druid friends, or maybe a fellow member of the The Magic Circle (he was inducted in 1975).
https://themagiccircle.co.uk/about/history/
I like your explanation the best!
1blandina – “If I see anything else I will mention it here or later on. Things are falling into place for the end times.”
Hi 1blandina: I briefly saw a comment yesterday on one Youtube about six months, six weeks, six days passing between the Queen’s death and his coronation – at least I thought they had said her “death.” So I checked it out on an online calculator. It didn’t add up.
Then, I thought, maybe they said “her funeral.” So I checked the time between her funeral on September 19, 2022 and his coronation on May 6, 2023.
It does add up to six months, six weeks, six days:
https://www.calculateconvert.com/calculators/date/date.php?month=09&day=19&year=2022&type=add&d=6&w=6&m=6&y=0
It’s late and my eyes are tired tonight, so maybe I made a mistake. Could someone else could verify it?
I don’t find anything surprising about the coronation. King Charles is certainly not a religious leader, unless you mean the woke religion. As for the misquote Naomi Wolf mentioned of Julian Norwich, I don’t consider the statement to be the words of Jesus. We needn’t expect anything good of King Charles. I have no use for him or any of the royal family. Why the Brits continue to admire these people is beyond me.
Hi Leo, In relation to this, you might be interested in Naomi Wolf’s observations here: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/weird-things-about-king-charles-coronation.
LikeLike
Deb, I put a link to that article at the end of my article above.
LikeLike
Thanks, Leo. I’m sorry I missed that . . . I’m juggling multiple things at once and didn’t catch it.
All best, Deb
>
Well here we go again! Lol. Okay. I won’t say it. It must be the lunar eclipse or something….. ; )
