King Charles and the Globalists set meeting for September at which they will plot how to accelerate goals of U.N. Agenda 2030 and the complete digitization of humanity

The World Economic Forum and United Nations are so concerned that the goals of Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development and the Great Reset (aka technocracy under a one-world beast system) are in jeopardy of not being fulfilled by the appointed date, that they have called for a summit in September to discuss how they can kickstart their stalled totalitarian agenda.
The September 18-19 Summit in New York will “mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” according to the U.N. website.
The WEF, founded in 1971 by German economist and engineer Klaus Schwab under the tutelage of Dr. Henry Kissinger, has said for years that by 2030 the people of the world will “own nothing,” that they will “have no privacy,” but they will somehow learn to like their evolving state of digital slavery.
You will be living in a tiny apartment in a so-called smart city, where almost no one works, sitting back playing video games and drawing a universal basic income check from the government. The smart homes situated inside smart cities will be powered by artificial intelligence, an all-knowing force with a watchful eye on everyone’s activities, movement, even their thoughts. People will willingly eat bugs and artificial lab-grown meat as their source of protein in a universal effort to help the Earth “heal” itself through carbon neutrality.
Never mind that in a world free of carbon, no plant life will be able to sustain itself and famine will claim the lives of millions. There will be a “life saving vaccine” for literally every form of sickness, and there will be plenty of that, as people submit to demands that they replace their natural human immune system with a man-made one powered by synthetic mRNA that takes over one’s body and completely changes its DNA. You’re no longer human. You’re TRANS-human, meaning you are transitioning or evolving into a higher life form that is part human and part machine. Humans will finally be able to “direct their own evolution” through advances in technology, says Schwab’s chief advisor, the Israeli historian Professor Yuval Noah Harari.
In the wake of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Schwab and the WEF released a new book and agenda which they branded “The Great Reset,” where they saw this massive crisis as a “narrow window of opportunity” to radically transform the world from physical and tangible to virtual and digital. Everything in this new world is connected, every appliance, every vehicle, every highway and light post, every home, every body. Hence the call for not only an Internet of Things but an Internet of Bodies.
As Harari stated, the surveillance that humans fully accepted as part of the new normal during the pandemic would soon make the next great leap. He predicted, when it comes to surveillance “now it’s going under the skin.”
Harari said: “When people look back, the thing they will remember from the Covid crisis is that this is the moment when everything went digital …when everything became monitored.” See brief video below.
But it’s more than just the U.N. and WEF who are behind the Great Reset of humanity and the pressure to change the way we live, forcing us into what they would call a higher state of consciousness in which, aided by artificial intelligence, we come into “harmony and balance” with nature, as stated on the Georgia Guidestones monument. One of the biggest pushers of this dystopian vision is his royal highness King Charles, whose coronation will take place on May 6. Listen to him wax eloquent about his grandiose collectivist plan for humanity in the short video below.
When Charles talks about the Great Reset and the goals of the U.N. it sounds more like a religion than anything else. Earth worship.
He beckons us to follow his lead into this new religion. While he claims to be a Christian, he never mentions the Bible, God the Father, or Jesus Christ, the one who has the desire to save not the Earth but the souls of those who inhabit the Earth. The Luciferians believe they can create their own version of heaven on Earth without the God of the Bible, and this is the greatest deception they dangle in front of weak human beings.
King Charles has his own page on the WEF website in which he outlines the “10 actions we must take to drive the green recovery.” These 10 actions are truly frightening were they ever to be fully implemented as they would allow for basically no freedom in a top-down dictatorship that decides for us how all resources are to be allocated and used.
Take, for example, number 4 on his list, in which he calls for what sounds like the formation of the Sustainability Police given the power to enforce “sustainability compliance” with one-world standards set by the “Paris Agreement.” He writes as follows:
4. Rigorously work towards the provision of reliable data and actively advance the adoption of common metrics and standards, as for example in the IBC scorecard, in order to allow more informed assessments of sustainability compliance and opportunities for improvement, in particular with regard to alignment with the Paris Agreement. It is time now to move towards unified metrics and global standards, to encourage accelerated progress through uniformed benchmarking.
And what about those of us who refuse to comply with these “global standards”? It will no doubt be off to the gulag, or maybe even off with our heads!
But progress toward this supposedly new and better world that Charles talks about is not moving fast enough to meet his expectations and the expectations of the WEF, the United Nations, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, Bill Gates, Larry Fink, George Soros and the rest of the Luciferians who have managed to place their minions in the key positions of power throughout our institutions.
Schwab openly brags about having “penetrated the cabinets” of major nations with WEF puppets. See 2-minute video below.
Despite all of this “progress,” things just aren’t moving fast enough for these psychopaths.
Last week the WEF released a post saying that “civic participation is key to meeting UN sustainability targets” to fulfill the goals of “Agenda 2030.”
The WEF wrote:
“Attacks on civil society and civic freedoms threaten to unravel achievements in meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They are weakening action to tackle economic inequality, gender imbalances, corruption and environmental degradation.”
So they have planned a special 2023 SDG Summit for September 18-19 in New York, where they will discuss the world’s shortcomings in meeting their 17 Sustainable Development Goals, calling the forum meeting “enormously significant,” as a select group of world leaders are expected to be in attendance.
According to the U.N. website:
“They will carry out a comprehensive review of the state of the SDGs, respond to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world, and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the SDGs.”
The U.N. posting goes on to say that: “The special edition of the report of the Secretary-General entitled ‘Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals: Towards a Rescue Plan for People and Planet’, the Advance Unedited version has been released.”
The timing of this meeting may be significant. What other manufactured crises could be upon us by mid-September? World War III? Food shortages and famine? Civil unrest?
It really is amusing listening to the globalists drone on about the world’s problems and how their solutions will take into account everyone’s best interests. Gender imbalances? These are the same people encouraging young children to be confused about what their gender even is. Environmental degradation? These are the folks who want all vehicles, all appliances, all lawn and garden tools, everything to run off of power generated by the electric grid, which cannot even sustain the current level of power needs, let alone if we all traded our gas-powered cars, gas stoves, leaf blowers, tractors, mowers, chainsaws, etc., for electric ones. And where do they plan on putting those toxic solar panels and lithium batteries after they outlive their useful life? What about those wind turbines that are killing birds and sea life?
So don’t tell us about civic participation and sustainability and how you will give us a better world and all of the other lies. The globalists care about one thing: Domination. Control. They will do anything, tell any lie, to achieve it. And they wonder why there has been a breech of trust; why people around the world have had enough of the incessant lies, manufactured crises, arrogance and intolerance of dissenting views that come down from the globalists and their elitist institutions.
leohohmann says:
May 3, 2023 at 5:48 pm
RE: Leo – “…our coins, which then blasphemously claim “In God We Trust.” I always ask, “in which god are we placing that trust?”
Socialism’s secured (SS#) chattel place their deluded, carnal-minded faith in Democracy’s god (i.e. Lucifer- the Angel of Light) of America’s founding fathers. Enlightened within the occultic Masonic Temple, the American Whore’s founding fathers all had a solid occultic Judeo-Christian faith from Satan’s democratic synagogue of Freemasons.
Joan Veon wrote a book back in the late 90s called Prince Charles The Sustainable Prince. Worth the read if you can get a copy.
She has this Reprobate nailed back then. I only wish she were alive to see what she knew and predicted about this Gaia Worshipper.
My favorite phrase Leo mentioned from these psychopaths: “Towards a Rescue Plan for People and Planet.” They have a plan to rescue the planet and the population?! How can they say that with a straight face? How could anyone buy such a stupendously preposterous claim?
The world wide fanatical hysterical man-made climate change hoax and the plans made to change the climate according to their rules came after their succeeding to convince people that man is above God but now nature is above both God and man.
Have you heard of the “rights of nature” movement, heavily promoted by the demonic United Nations and gaining more disciples throughout the world? In 2008, Ecuador became the first country to recognize the “Rights of Nature”, extending its jurisdiction to the scale of the planet and granting legal personhood to nonhuman entities such as mountains.
As awareness of rights of nature law and jurisprudence has spread, a new field of academic research is developing, where legal scholars and other scholars have begun to offer strategies and analysis to drive broader application of such laws, particularly in the face of early implementation successes and challenges.
Rights of Nature differs from conventional environmental protection in three key ways.
First, with Rights of Nature, communities work together outside of the regulatory system to establish legal rights. Under conventional environmental law, “communities can’t prohibit what state law permits,” says Thomas Linzey, executive director of the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF), a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit law firm. Linzey says rights-based law steps outside of the state permitting system entirely, placing the power in people’s hands to establish “constitution-type” rights for nature that could eventually take precedence over regulations.
On December 21, 2009 The first UN General Assembly Resolution on Harmony with Nature (A/RES/64/196) was adopted. This resolution requests the Secretary-General to issue a first Report of the Secretary-General on Harmony with Nature.
Here are some of the statements made in this resolution over the years:
“The need to recognize the intrinsic value of nature and to shift our perceptions, attitudes and behaviours from anthropocentric or human-centred, to non-anthropocentric or Earth-centred in which the planet is not considered to be an inanimate object.”
“Since the adoption of the first resolution on Harmony with Nature in 2009, the report contains an outline of some of the most recent and hopeful advances on Earth Jurisprudence, with a focus on ecological economics and Earth-centered law, rooted in non-anthropocentric teachings further demonstrating a paradigm shift from a human-centered to an Earth-centered society in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. A special Supplement complementing the present report highlighting advances in law and policy, and initiatives in both formal and informal education, learning and public outreach activities worldwide was also published.”
“Emphasis is placed on how law and economics must be nested within Nature, as should all institutions of human society.”
“The need to recognize the intrinsic value of nature and to shift our perceptions, attitudes and behaviours from anthropocentric or human-centred, to non-anthropocentric or Earth-centred in which the planet is not considered to be an inanimate object.
The support for Earth Jurisprudence in laws, ethics, institutions, policies and practices, including a fundamental respect and reverence for the Earth and its natural cycles.”4
“The third Interactive Dialogue of the General Assembly on Harmony with Nature to commemorate International Mother Earth Day was held. The Dialogue discussed different economic approaches to further a more ethical basis for the relationship between humanity and the Earth.”
Have you heard of Gaiah? Or pantheism? This is really a return to paganism.
Rachel, of course I’ve heard of Gaiah and paganism but see my response to Leo about how this is much worse than the times of paganism.
I recommend the book Return of the Gods by Cahn. Available on Amazon or Christianbooks.com.
Thanks for sharing this Elaine. I agree with Rachel that it boils down to a return to paganism. The Bible foretold of this resurgence.
Leo, I believe it’s much worse than paganism. At least most pagans believed in some kind of god or gods although we know they were false. And they did not know Christianity and have its tradition as the West has had and has abandoned it.
I believe the world is now is almost completely dominated by those principalities and powers of darkness we have had to battle in our daily lives like no other time in history. Of course we know that one day this world will be destroyed upon Christ’s return and how terrible the events prior to that will be. Yet my soul is just sick about how many are deceived and their hearts so hardened, they simply cannot accept the Truth.
Elaine, our culture is indeed worse off than any truly pagan nation. I would even say it’s worse than the nation of Israel when it fell into idolatry. They rejected Yaweh and the law of Moses. America has rejected God’s grace given on the Cross and blasphemed against the Holy Spirit. There is no more sacrifice to be made for our once Christian nation.
Rachel – “Elaine, our culture is indeed worse off than any truly pagan nation. I would even say it’s worse than the nation of Israel when it fell into idolatry. They rejected Yaweh and the law of Moses. America has rejected God’s grace given on the Cross and blasphemed against the Holy Spirit. There is no more sacrifice to be made for our once Christian nation.”
So true, Rachel!
Leo you have a real gift for observation and interpretation. I read everything you post from beginning to end that’s not normal for me. Most commentary loses me after the first paragraph.
Thank you Veronica for the feedback. That’s good to know because that’s what I strive for. A lot of folks have good information but they don’t present it well so they lose people.
That’s true. Don’t think you editing unnecessary words goes unnoticed. Speaking for myself wading through excessive writing to see the gist of a piece rarely happens.
Veronica, you’ll find those awesome wordsmith and analytical skills in Leo’s book, Stealth Invasion, too! I got my copy recently and I highly recommend it to all readers here!
Thanks for reminding me👍
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
The tribes of Mexico allowed one dominant tribe to subjugate and enslave them, even suffering their children to be sacrificed by the thousands. Cortez and only 300 Spaniards rallied these tribes to defeat around 300K fearless Aztec warriors. They taught the Mexican tribes how to build and operate sailboats and use pikes. They then sailed against Teotihuacan and capsized the Aztec war canoes and decimated the Aztecs.
Yet with that amazing deliverance, it wasn’t too long before the entire story got changed and the Mexican tribes became slaves to other dominating rulers. This is human history. Only a people that know and obey the bible along with the 10 commandments have any hope for liberty. That has to be the people, not the clergy.
Anyone who is in a position to dominate your beliefs is not your benefactor.
Only the Creator is valid to dominate us.
I thought the desire of women referred to not wanting to have children. Just throwing in a wrench.
That’s an unnatural way of life our current culture is trying to brainwash women into accepting. Normal women want to have families. Thanks to the transhumanists who want all future wombs to be synthetic.
It irks me that he feigns being pro-Israel. Globalism (including the sustainable development ruse) is inherently satanic and it is inherently antisemitic in that, if you don’t have nations, you don’t have Israel.
Leo, there is a book out there indie published maybe 15-20 years ago AntiChrist and A Cup of Tea about Prince Charles possibly being a candidate for a son of perdition. Honestly a waste of good money, but the reality is, he will command a lot of self-power in the world to move this green new age insanity forward which is worrisome. In some respects we have little or no capacity of influence or stopping power compared to this man, but we do have something he doesnt: prayer, authority and the Word of God. So we will need to use it as long as we have breath and resist and speak the truth while we can. Its going to be an uphill battle but we know who wins.
All that internet of things stuff and interconnectedness with it all gives yet another level to their meaning of ‘oneness.’ No thanks, I’ll pass on that one! It does seem like the beginning of the 7 year tribulation is around the corner. They are polishing up the last few props on the stage of the world scene. I’m also willing to bet that this coronation will be loaded with occult symbolism and key words in his speech.
1blandina – “All that internet of things stuff and interconnectedness with it all gives yet another level to their meaning of ‘oneness.’”
Leo – “ The smart homes situated inside smart cities will be powered by artificial intelligence, an all-knowing force with a watchful eye on everyone’s activities, movement, even their thoughts.”
This “interconnectedness, oneness, all-knowing, watchful eye on everyone’s activities, movement, and thoughts” has reached a frightening zenith that I frankly did not think possible, but apparently it has, according to this article, “Scientists Use Brain Scans & AI to ‘Decode’ Thoughts”:
https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/ai-brain-scans-mind-reading/2023/05/01/id/1118136/
GET the USA and ISRAEL OUT of the Extreme Left-Wing LIBERAL U.N and E.U., They’re Anti-USA Everything / Anti-Israel / Antisemitism / Anti-Christian and Jewish People and more!!
( Isaiah 45:5 KJV ) “I AM the LORD, and there is none else, there is no god beside ME: I girded thee, though thou hast not Known ME:”!!
( I John 5:7 KJV ) “For there are Three that bear record in Heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and These Three are ONE.”!!
Shalom Aleichem and Mazel Tov Everyone!! 💕
I Love 💕 you all Everyone through Jesus-Yeshua Christ, because 💕 HE LOVED EVERYONE FIRST 💕!! Praise Jesus-Yeshua Christ for Today and Everyday!!
GOD BLESS YOU ALL ✝️ !!
Love 💕 Always and Shalom, YSIC \o/
Kristi 1611 AV
the biggest problem with these clowns is they never asked the rest of us what we think. pride is their downfall and oh how great a downfall they will have.
I never like the dude ever since what he did to his first wife. This man will be a BANE on Britains and possibly it’s downfall.
Besides massive numbers of migrants crossing over the southern border, mostly military age and some say used to dreate chaos in cities, this climate lockdown hysteria planned is likely to be implemented:https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/05/joseph-mercola/one-health-the-global-takeover-of-everything/
There’s no honor among thieves and in any septic system, the largest chunks rise to the top. If the globalists are willing to kill you and me, you can bet they won’t bat an eyelash at killing each other when the time is right. But there will be one chunk in this sewer system that will rise to the top over all the others.
Mr. Global is happy to get King Charley to go to bat for them. But King Charles–like the pope–probably won’t do well after he helps them achieve their goals. As the royal monarch he is as much a part of his country’s cultural heritage as any national landmark. There will be no place for him or the other royals once they start to “build back better.”
I agree Rachel, unless he’s the antichrist!
If the MSM were not so against him, I’d bet Trump would fill that role. He’s great at uniting people and presenting himself as a savior, so no one sees the counterproductive actions he is really taking while claiming to oppose that very thing.
So many still support him as our only hope and get angry when you point out the role he played in America’s lockdowns and the clot shots as well as his refusal to secure the integrity of the election. He screamed, “The election will be stolen FROM ME!” but allowed mail in ballots. (And he never cancelled the emergency powers either.)
Tired of fellow Christians obsessed with voting and politics as the only way to make a difference in the world. We’ve got to invest all our hopes and loyalty in anyone sleezy and corrupt enough to be part of the electable Elite.
Well stated Rachel.
The book “The Antichrist and a Cup of Tea” by Tim Cohen (1998) makes an interesting argument along those lines. An updated edition of the book is due shortly from publisher Prophecy House.
Leo – “When Charles talks about the Great Reset and the goals of the U.N. it sounds more like a religion than anything else. Earth worship. He beckons us to follow his lead into this new religion.”
This story is HUGE and has so many facets to it!
Charles could certainly be that “little horn” prophesied in Daniel 7 because as monarch, he’s just a figurehead and doesn’t have the governmental authority and powers of a full “horn” like Macron or Trump and other presidents or prime ministers.
But, Leo, could he instead be the false prophet? Just a thought. Henry VIII declared himself the official head of the Church of England, and now every British king is considered “supreme governor of the Church of England” – titular head of the church and “Defender of the Faith,” although this is mostly symbolic and they don’t perform any ecclesiastic duties.
By all reports, Charles wants to be inclusive and pluralistic and considers himself also a defender of faiths. The one-world religion may be an ecumenical salad of religions, belief systems, and movements (including paganism, New Age, and the Green revolution).
Usually, people think of a religious leader like a pope being the FP, but even a technocrat like Harari or Gates could fit into those shoes because we’ve elevated science and technology to the level of a religion.
It’s natural to think of someone like this being the antichrist rather than the false prophet because there’s more prophecy about the former, and he is the one who will be indwelt by Satan, but we sometimes forget about the third member of the unholy trinity who will be an extremely effective PR person in promoting his man.
Excellent insightful and well thought out comment Anna. Thanks for sharing and for expanding our perspective on the range of possibilities in light of holy scripture.
Thank you, Leo! This story is so timely, too, since his coronation is coming up on Saturday. Should be interesting to watch…
I have homework for you Leo…read 2 thessalonians 2 verses 1-5 where it talks about the sin of perdition without saying who it is…then read John 17 verses 6-12 and then you will know who the son of perdition is…if not then contact me…
Christopher S – “I have homework for you Leo…read 2 thessalonians 2 verses 1-5 where it talks about the sin of perdition without saying who it is…then read John 17 verses 6-12 and then you will know who the son of perdition is…if not then contact me…”
So you are referring to that first “son of perdition.” No, this will not be a recycled Judas, but a new kid on the block.
The second son of perdition will more than likely be gentile, not Jewish, as prophesied in Daniel 9:26.
And after the sixty-two weeks
Messiah shall be cut off, but not for Himself;
And the people of the prince who is to come
Shall destroy the city and the sanctuary.
The “people of the prince who is to come” refers to the Romans, i.e., gentiles, who destroyed Jerusalem in 70 ad.
The Roman empire has never really “gone away.” It includes the present day European Union.
If you still have any doubt, read Daniel 7, which describes the four beasts coming out of the sea, and note in particular the fourth beast, then see Revelation 17, which describes a woman riding a beast that is on the waters. After that, take a look at this statue of Europa on the bull (Zeus/Jupiter), created by sculptor Leon De Pas, in order to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the birth of Europe:
There are more of these throughout Europe. Also, for another dose of idolatry, see the EU parliament in Strasbourg, which is a modern rendition of the Tower of Babel:
Also look in New York Harbor. That statute is of a Roman goddess, Libertas, which was gifted to the United States by France. She’s also on some of our coins, which then blasphemously claim “In God We Trust.” I always ask, “in which god are we placing that trust?”
Leo – “…our coins, which then blasphemously claim “In God We Trust.” I always ask, “in which god are we placing that trust?”
Probably not in the God of our founding fathers, who all had a strong Judeo-Christian faith.
But there is also that seal on the dollar bill of the unfinished Egyptian pyramid with thirteen rows, which are supposed to represent the original thirteen colonies, over which hovers the “Eye of Providence.” The Latin words “Novus Ordo Seclorum,” translate to “a new order of the ages” and were derived from a poem by the Roman poet Virgil. Surprisingly, this was designed in the late 18th century by secretary to the Continental Congress Charles Thomson. I know that the Greek and Roman classics were an integral part of education so maybe this seal is totally innocuous, but is it possible that the roots of paganism were already starting to creep in then?
For all his warts and boasts, this is one reason I don’t believe Trump fits the Antichrist billing, “He shall regard neither the God of his fathers nor the desire of women, nor regard any god; for he shall exalt himself above them all (Daniel 11:37)”.
If there is one thing we know about Trump, he loves the ladies.
As far as the Antichrist goes, look for a man who is rising to the top and has no affinity for the ladies.
The “desire of woman” is a reference to Christ. At the time Daniel was writing, Jewish girls dreamed of giving birth to the promised Messiah. That’s why it fits in with the God of his fathers and having himself exalted like a god.
Neither Trump nor Charles Windsor are “men.” Everyone at that level is transgendered. Makes it easier to accept borg-genesis!
