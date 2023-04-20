Senators introduce bill to create digital identity for all Americans

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, an independent of Arizona, and Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming, have introduced Senate Bill 884, also known as “the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2023.”
The bill was introduced March 21 and ordered to proceed out of committee on March 29 without amendments and with a favorable recommendation.
The bill’s text states:
“The lack of an easy, affordable, reliable, and secure way for organizations, businesses, and government agencies to identify whether an individual is who they claim to be online creates an attack vector that is widely exploited by adversaries in cyberspace and precludes many high-value transactions from being available online. Incidents of identity theft and identity fraud continue to rise in the United States, where more than 293,000,000 people were impacted by data breaches in 2021.”
The bill calls for the formation of a public-private partnership to bring this digital ID system into being.
“The public and private sectors should collaborate to deliver solutions that promote confidence, privacy, choice, equity, accessibility, and innovation. The private sector drives much of the innovation around digital identity in the United States and has an important role to play in delivering digital identity solutions.”
The bill references the bipartisan Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, which has called for the federal government to “create an interagency task force directed to find secure, user-friendly, privacy-centric ways in which agencies can serve as 1 authoritative source to validate identity attributes in the broader identity market. This action would enable Government agencies and the private sector to drive significant risk out of new account openings and other high-risk, high-value online services, and it would help all citizens more easily and securely engage in transactions online.”
The above section of the bill is extremely vague and left wide open for bureaucrats and technocrats to require a digital ID to perform any function considered “high-risk, high-value online services,” up to and including logging onto the internet.
Globalists with ties to the United Nations and World Economic Forum have for several years advocated a digital ID requirement as a way of removing so-called “disinformation” from the internet. Once everyone has a digital ID, it becomes easy to restrict everyday human movement and activity based on one’s social credit score, like in China, which Klaus Schwab has stated is the model for many other nations. If your score dips below a certain point, you are now a “high risk” individual, and your digital ID would simply be flagged. The government, working in collusion with Big Tech in their ongoing public-private partnership, simply block you from logging onto the internet. You can no longer have a bank account, get a driver’s license, receive healthcare, obtain a passport, or any of those other “high risk” privileges.
We have already seen how the government worked hand in glove with Big Tech and corporate America to silence dissidents on vaccines, vaccine passports, masking and lockdowns during the pandemic. In Canada, the government worked with banks to freeze the bank accounts of protesting truckers. The whole Covid experience was a dry run for the coming beast system where you won’t be able to buy or sell without showing proof of submission to the system. Digital IDs, in tandem with the coming digital money, will be weaponized into a global enforcement system the likes of which the world has never seen.
These intrusive, invasive attempts to digitize humanity and reduce us to a QR code always come with the same sweet-sounding selling points. It will make our lives easier, more convenient, more safe and secure. We will even have more “privacy” Senator Sinema assures us!
Sinema, it’s important to note, was present at the 2022 Bilderberg meeting and at the 2023 World Economic Forum meeting at Davos. She’s quickly becoming one of the darlings of the global technocracy movement, said Patrick Wood, editor in chief of Technocracy.news and a resident of Arizona.
“She is emerging as one of the most dangerous women in America,” Wood told me.
The head of the proposed new task force charged with creating the digital ID, according to Senate Bill 884, would be appointed by the president.
The Senate bill states that the task force will “establish and coordinate a government-wide effort to develop secure methods […] to improve access and enhance security between physical and digital identity credentials, particularly by promoting the development of digital versions of existing physical identity credentials, including driver’s licenses, e-Passports, social security credentials, and birth certificates.”
This is right in line with globalist World Economic Forum kingpin Klaus Schwab’s pronouncement in his book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, that the human existence is evolving to the point where there will be “a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identities.”
And our politicians, both liberal and conservative, will be on board with this. It’s the “innovative” thing to do and, after all, they’re just trying to protect us, right?
When first introduced in 2022, Senator Sinema said, “We’re supporting innovation and enhancing privacy by improving digital verification to combat identity theft, fraud, and cybercrime.”
It sounds so good!
Senator Lummis added:
“Technology has the potential to dramatically improve the security and privacy of identity credentials, and enable easier access to the financial system. It doesn’t make sense that Americans have to constantly overshare sensitive identity information with government agencies and businesses, which are honeypots all too often targeted by hackers and identity thieves. I’m proud to work with my friend and colleague Sen. Sinema to introduce the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2022 to work toward digital identity standards that protect our privacy and give Americans more control over their identity.”
Other senators have also called for the creation of a national digital ID system.
Winepress News reported that Congressman Barry Loudermilk, a conservative Georgia Republican, said in 2021 while pushing for similar legislation:
“COVID-19 changed a lot of the way Americans live, work, and provide for our families, and we have become even more reliant on digital commerce platforms. But with more Americans adapting to a ‘new normal’ in the way we go about purchasing life necessities, this also means more Americans’ personally identifiable information [PII] is at risk of being stolen.”
If this bill passes, you can bet Biden will sign it. Such a bill would require, no matter how gradually, the system’s obedient subjects to show their digital papers in order to perform ever more functions in society until they end up as digitally marked slaves to their elitist masters. They will have handed over ownership of their very identity to the beast system.
Never comply. Never submit. Stay awake. Stay free.
LeoHohmann.com is a 100 percent independent source of news and analysis. If you appreciate my reporting, please consider supporting my work with a donation of any size, which may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
24 thoughts on “Senators introduce bill to create digital identity for all Americans”
Wondering if we can learn anything from the book of Daniel?
Daniel and his three compatriots were removed to a foreign land, given new names, taught a foreign language, and appointed over the affairs of the province of Babylon. They were well entrenched in a foreign land. Yet they weren’t completely conformed to the culture, in that Daniel resolved he would not be defiled by the king’s rich food, Shadrach, Meshach and Abed’nego would not worship the golden image, and Daniel continued to pray to his God, and not the king.
Christians live “in the world,” but are not to be “of the world”, while the apostle Paul reminds us, “Do not be conformed to this world…” At what point do we find ourselves being asked to conform to this world? At what point do we draw the line?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once the systems are globalized we should not participate in any of them. The Bible says we should be loyal to our nations (even if corrupt) and those who rule or govern them. The one world government is ungodly. The technocrats have no claims on my honor or obedience. Neither kings nor elected and appointed to no nation. Romans 13 does not apply to them or their system.
LikeLike
The ID 2020 was just the beginning. I draw the line at putting things into my body. I will not take any sort of chip or other form of technology into my body. Nor the vaccine of course. I am not comfortable with iris scans either. Fingerprinting has been going on for a long time and documents I am fine with. We have to recognize that all of these are steps to the ultimate goal, baby steps along the way. Then we have to discern where to draw the line. I got the ID2020 even though I knew where it was leading. It was only certain documents to bring in so I was okay with doing it. I know where it is leading, they want to get people used to more trespasses in order to have access to what used to be taken for granted. They are conditioning people to tyranny, to taking things into their body, to trespasses of their rights little by little until the beast system is fully in place and by then no one will protest by raising so much as a pinky finger. I see the handwriting on the wall. In the meantime I try to live life as normally as I can. We all must be on guard as it is a slippery slope. We must be ready for that boundary line to come up that we are not willing to cross, that hill to die on. Because when that one comes up, that’s it. It is the end of life as we knew it. I am ready to die as a martyr anytime. I’m just trying to survive until I can die! Lol. But I have a long list of lines I won’t cross, and the walls are closing in more and more by the day. For instance, I refuse to attend any of those ‘inclusion’ trainings, I refuse to sign any document that has statements against what I believe, against my convictions and conscience, I refuse to take the jab, and things like that. As the saying goes, “If I perish, I perish!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep the beast system will be fully implemented by 2025:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
LikeLike
Makes sense. 2025 is the end date found on debit cards used for monthly SSI payments for the disabled.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
LikeLike
“Never give a inch”
Sometimes a Great Notion
Ken Kesey’s patriarch quote in his story of a northwest forest woodsmen family’s battle against the unionized.
LikeLike
Nunca, jamais, never.
LikeLike
As I was rejoicing over the US Constitution one day. The Lord reminded me that it wouldn’t take but one US President and one US Congress to abolish the whole thing. We just as well not have one since most US politicians won’t govern according to its statutes anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anne: besides our drivers license is an ID w/ digital photo (star ID). We are not livestock and this ID sounds like a tracking device instead of just another ID.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get it LA that nothing good is planned for the populace. Absolutely nothing.
LikeLike
What people fail to remember or understand is that the government is the creature created by the Constitution, not the other way around. If the Constitution falls, so does the government created by it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. If we were a monarchy our loyalty would be to the crown. Those who ordered us to do things to harm the king would be traitors. Since our loyalty is to the Constitution and Republic those who order us to violate those are the real traitors. Hence their hatred for patriots and nationalists. For they have determined to destroy the nation they’re pretending to govern. They especially hate “Christian nationalists” because the globalists’ real war is on God and secondly upon the independent nation state and people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If you let them kill you, they will.”–Charles Bukowski
LikeLike
It’s all getting SO much closer!
“I WILL NOT COMPLY”
Our nation has sold its citizens out and signed on on to the socialist communist ideology…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cannot stop this from happening. But I can refuse to go along with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re absolutely correct Rachel. Submitting to the coming one world beast system is a choice and I totally reject it. I was mentally prepared to face, and overcome whatever in the grace of God when I first read about the beast system in the bible, should I be alive on earth at that time. As a matter of fact. It has always been my goal to enter the Kingdom Of God if I had to walk in hungry and naked in the process. Experiencing martyrdom is definitely the better choice if that’s what it comes to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope my family will not be held accountable for being deceived. But I know the way things are and cannot plead ignorance. It’s painful. Been looking back and seeing how western Christians have been so woefully deceived. We have been turning a blind eye to many evils in the systems we built a dependence upon. And love money, fame and power almost as much as the liberal seculars.
LikeLike
Bingo!!!
LikeLike
In the Philippines the government is mandating Cell phone SIM CARD tegistration. You have to submit several forms of Identification. If you do not comply the phone service providers will turn OFF your service.
Additionally the government is rolling out the NATIONAL ID SYSTEM. You must submit biometrics, birth certificates, fingerprints plus a IRIS SCAN.
I WILL NOT COMPLY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will when hungry enough
LikeLike
@Just Sayin: That’s what prepping is all about. Passing tyrannical laws and then enforcing them are two entirely different matters. When the hammer drops and chaos results, it will then be to our advantage because it will result in Open Season on the tyrants and their lackeys by the tens of millions of fed up, gun-owning patriots which comprise the Silent Majority in this country — many of whom are combat experienced. No more end-arounds via unenforceable laws and mandates. This is the showdown which the liberals cannot possibly win.
LikeLike
I expect to die a violent death. BUT I will take several tyrants with me who try to enforce these mandates onto me and my family. I have a quote that I will use when they try. ” Call your mother and tell her you won’t be coming home today”
LikeLike