U.S. Senate declares ‘case closed’ on origins of Covid, effectively whitewashing the crime of the century

Once again, the U.S. government, investigating itself, withholds vital information from the American public

Covid-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory and was leaked “unintentionally,” concludes a U.S. Senate investigative report released on Monday, April 17.

The alleged virus they call SARS-CoV-2, leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which tests bat coronaviruses, twice in 2019, according to researchers conducting the report.

The 301-page report, released on April 17, states:

“The preponderance of information supports the plausibility of an unintentional research-related incident that likely resulted from failures of biosafety containment during SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-related research.”

The Epoch Times reported that Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kentucky, a member of the Senate Health Committee, released the report, which was produced by a team that included Dr. Robert Kadlec, a longtime former government health official who played a key role in developing the COVID-19 vaccines, and staffers on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, where Marshall chairs the Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security. The final report updates an interim report released in the fall of 2022.

Marshall said researchers started with two hypotheses. One was that the virus started in animals before spilling over to humans, known as a natural origin. The other was a leak from the Wuhan lab, located in the same city where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in late 2019.

“They exhausted every piece of evidence that they could find, every resource witness that they could talk to, to come up with conclusions,” Marshall said.

Kadlec’s team of consultants spent approximately 18 months probing the COVID-19 origins and concluded that the available evidence supports an accidental lab leak.

Notice all of the researchers who helped the Senate committee arrive at this conclusion were part of the government, with one even involved in the development of the Covid vaccines.

If they admitted this was an intentional leak, then they would be forced to explain why the government was able to produce a vaccine in record time. Then people might start asking questions about why scientists discovered that the Covid virus contains a section of DNA code that matches the sequence patented by Moderna THREE YEARS before the pandemic began.

And Moderna might then need to explain why its then-chief medical officer Tal Zaks stated in 2017 (two years before Covid was released) that his company was “actually hacking the software of life” and was ready to apply the mRNA gene therapy to any number of illnesses, including flu-like viruses, this being a product he knew would make the company billions in partnership with the U.S. government. Oh, you didn’t know that the co-patent holder on the Moderna vax is the National Institutes of Health? Yeah, that’s been covered up, too, but Moderna recently paid the NIH $400 million for its part in inventing the vaccine (and you wondered why Dr. Fauci promoted the shots so aggressively.) And after that’s widely known then people might ask why China was so heavily involved in the testing and manufacture of the Pfizer/BioIntech Covid vaccine, as reported by journalist Naomi Wolf.

Wolf states in the above video interview that BioIntech make a tech transfer to China, stating:

“This is a collusion between Dr. Fauci, NIAID, HHS and China. The testing of the vaccine in China, the ownership of the material, in China. The payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to our senior scientists, the heads of our government agencies, to inject this China-based, China-originated, China-manufactured, China IP-owned damaging, murderous injection into the veins of Americans, originated at the highest levels of coordination between our nation’s scientists, our HHS, and China. And millions of dollars were paid directly to people responsible for protecting us from exactly this kind of danger, this kind of harm. People keep asking me, why would you say this is a bioweapon? Who would want there to be a bioweapon? How could this happen? This is how it happened.”

So there you have it. The plandemic was all about releasing a bioweapon on the world, especially the parts of the world targeted for a systematic transformation from free to formerly free under the Great Reset, explained fully in Klaus Schwab’s book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, released just a few months after Covid was released on the world.

Yes, the whole plandemic might start to make sense if the U.S. Senate had done its job of representing the people, by ferreting out the truth about the origins of Covid. It might have actually triggered the disclosure of the full story of Covid, that by 2019 we had a vaccine in search of a virus, not a virus in search of a vaccine. And the injection marketed as a vaccine was actually just an extension of the original bioweapon — developed, bought and paid for by the U.S. government with your tax dollars in cooperation with China. They used our tax dollars to pay for a bioweapon that would sicken and weaken many of us, killing others.

But instead the U.S. Senate did what it often does. It took the easy way out and gave us a whitewashed version of what may turn out to be the most monstrous crime ever committed against humanity.

You didn’t expect a U.S. Senate committee to give you the whole truth, did you?

No more than you trusted the Warren Commission to tell you everything exactly as it went down on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

No more than you trusted the 9/11 Commission to give us the straight-up story about that fateful day in 2001.

No, government commissions investigating earth-shaking crimes almost never get it right. Especially not when it involves a crime that the government used for its own benefit.

