When the house of cards comes toppling down…

As WWIII heats up, along with the prospect of a new world order, the wise will prepare to sustain themselves outside the system
Last week brought the bombshell news that the globalists are already preparing to launch their new one-world digital currency. They call it the Unicoin. It would seem that their chances of succeeding remain dubious as long as Russia and China are competing with plans for their own global economic domination.
We don’t yet know which version of the New World Order we will be living under — the U.S./NATO version or the Chinese/Russian version.
But whether we end up with a digital yuan, a digital Unicoin as advocated last week by the International Monetary Fund, or some other digital currency, the days of the U.S. fiat dollar being the world’s reserve currency appear numbered.
The war in Ukraine has ignited a global rebellion against the U.S.-led world order, which has been underpinned by the petro dollar since the end of World War II. But the U.S. government and its corporate media partners are doing their best to keep this global rebellion hidden from Americans and Europeans.
Ukraine is winning the war and everything will be fine, we’re told.
Meanwhile, the dollar is gradually being exposed as a sham currency that will ultimately be subject to a hasty, rudimentary burial as more and more nations realize it is fraudulent. A scam. The dollar is backed by nothing. The supposed power and reach of the U.S. government with Pax Americana was probably always overrated but at this point in history it’s going to be exposed as a laughing stock.
Since it was taken off the gold standard decades ago, most of what propped up the dollar was the illusion of a strong U.S. military that kept any rebellious nations in line. The U.S. spends more on its “defense” than the next 10 countries combined, and most of that money has gone into maintaining expensive overseas bases and CIA mischief around the world. The US controls about 750 bases in at least 80 countries. Couple that rambling military footprint with an abundance of U.S. natural resources, and the perceived geopolitical leadership of the U.S. government, and that’s what backs the dollar.
But that’s the problem. All of the above U.S. advantages are based more on perception than reality. All of these perceived pillars of American power are in rapid decline due to crazy amounts of debt, over $32 trillion at last count, and poor leadership.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the subject of mockery on Saudi Arabian TV. This would have never happened in the past. Even if they didn’t like us. They respected us. Not any more. Biden is a man who appoints the likes of Samuel Brinton and Rachel Levy to high government posts. How can anyone take him seriously?
When it comes to natural resources, what good are they when our government continuously restricts the exploration, processing and use of so-called fossil fuels while subsidizing unreliable “renewables” like solar and wind turbines, the equipment for which is primarily made in China? When the solar panels outlast their approximately 15-year lifespans, they will present an environmental nightmare in terms of where and how to dispose of their highly toxic components. The wind mills chop up birds like hamburger meat. Yes, the whole “green energy” agenda pushed by Biden and his climate czar, John Kerry, is but another scam meant to exert ever-greater control over human behavior. They could care less about the environment.
The fierce U.S. military machine is also a mirage. It’s been reported that the U.S. military could not last more than a week in a war with China over Taiwan before running out of munitions, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Russia, on the other hand, has shown the ability to outproduce the U.S. in a war of attrition in Ukraine, where NATO countries appear unable to keep up with the war’s constant devouring of ammunition.
Check out the report from the CSIS highlighted in the 4-minute video below.
Wars are won and lost basically over three issues:
- Weapons and ammunition,
- Experience in using the weapons on the battlefield,
- Access to cheap, reliable energy with which to fuel the tanks, armored vehicles, planes, etc.
If you look at the situation in Ukraine, Russia has the advantage in all three aspects of war.
The U.S. refuses to tap its vast resources out of a fake concern for the environment. Its soldiers have no real experience going up against a fighting force at the level of Russia, and U.S. factories no longer have the infrastructure in place to ramp up on a full war-time footing, churning out ammunition of all sizes on a mass scale.
At the helm of the U.S./NATO effort is Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, all proven incompetents. A betting man would go with Putin and his crew over Biden and his.
Russia also has the advantage in super weapons with its hypersonic missiles and its subs outfitted with Poseidon missiles able to cause a tsunami when fired under water at the U.S. coastline.
So Russia/China are winning World War III at both the economic level and the military level.
When that becomes even more evident than it already is, the dollar will be buried and the inflation we see now will be nothing compared to the hyper inflation that is coming.
But until then, look for a slow grinding down of the dollar’s value.
How to prepare for what’s coming
I have been preaching preparedness for nearly three years, with food, water and a means of self defense topping the list.
But one thing I haven’t talked much about is money.
What about your money? What will still have purchasing power in light of a dying dollar and rising inflation?
There are many opinions on this, and I am not a professional financial planner, so all I can do is tell you what I’ve decided.
If you’re like me and can’t afford land or rental houses, one of the most affordable hedges against inflation is to invest in pre-1964 silver coins. You can find these online, or at your local coin dealer and you can buy a little at a time. The coins do not have to be rare or “uncirculated” to have value because the melt value alone is worth more than the face value.
For example, a Ben Franklin half-dollar, minted from 1948 through 1963 with 90 percent silver, is still in circulation with a face value of 50 cents. But the melt value is now a little over $9 and these coins are regularly sold for $18 or more each, depending on condition.
A Washington quarter, minted from 1932 to 1964, also 90 percent silver, still has a face value of 25 cents but its melt value is $4.54 based on today’s spot silver price. You regularly see them sell for up to $7 or $8 apiece.
The Mercury dime, minted from 1916 to 1945, and the Roosevelt dime, minted from 1946 to 1964, are also 90 percent silver and worth many times their face value.
You can find out the melt values of all U.S. coins here.
Up until 1964 a dime, quarter, half dollar, silver dollar, still had at least 40 percent silver. But by 1971 no more silver was included in any U.S. coinage, even the vaunted “silver dollar” had all silver removed by 1971 under Richard Nixon. The pennies today are not even made of copper, they are mostly zinc with a thin copper coating. In other words, it’s fake money, just like the paper dollars are fake, our coins are fake, built on the perception that it’s real.
And that brings me to another separate but related issue. Our money still says “In God We Trust.” That’s also fake. So now we’re talking about fake money built on a fake foundation. This country hasn’t placed its trust in God in a long time. Prayer was removed from the public schools in 1962 with nary a peep from the American families who send their kids into these indoctrination centers.
America trusts in its military might and economic power, and those are now showing signs of breaking. All the world will soon watch in amazement as America goes down. The only question is: Will it go down in a heap of smoldering ashes or will it just gradually fade from international prominence?
Maybe after the entire house of cards topples over we can rebuild on an all-new foundation. An authentic one.
Never comply. Stay the course. Keep the faith. Our God is real. Theirs is fake.
Not sure about the value of coins, but I can tell you that a government desperate for money will tax land and rental houses that a population of people out of work will not be able to afford anyway and you will not be able to maintain them besides.
The book of James says, “Come weep and howl, ye rich men of the earth.”
Nobody’s talking about rich folks here. I was talking about low cost ways for people of average means to not lose everything. At some point that will likely happen anyway but there are ways to forestall the inevitable. And, no, the government doesn’t tax numismatic coins, at least not in the US and at least not yet!
I believe that The rich men of the earth spoken of in the book of James are the globalists who are bringing about this oppressive system that is collapsing around us. James says that the rust and corruption of their riches will be a witness against them. They have taxed those riches away from the poverty of those of us who labor. He says the rust of those heaped up treasures will be a witness against those rich men of the earth.
Leo, You left out the part about making your silver Gamma ray proof.
Sodom & Gomorrah USA doesn’t have a future or a prayer.
The evil empire has been the leader in carving up tiny Israel to destroy it under the lie and delusion of peace with the followers of the false prophet.
What the devious, corrupt, evil left and right little gods have been intending for Israel comes upon America Babylon.
Jeremiah 51.
Job 12:23
Leo – “Its soldiers have no real experience going up against a fighting force at the level of Russia, and U.S. factories no longer have the infrastructure in place to ramp up on a full war-time footing, churning out ammunition of all sizes on a mass scale…At the helm of the U.S./NATO effort is Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, all proven incompetents. A betting man would go with Putin and his crew over Biden and his.”
Like probably many of you, I come from a family of men and women who have served their country in every branch of the U.S. military, some of whom were in the frontlines of the battlefield. So I know the price they and other heroes in this country have paid and continue to pay.
This current administration has done everything they can to reduce, indoctrinate and endanger our military members by imposing vaccine mandates and woke dictates. Austin and Milley are buffoons. They waste precious time and resources by placing more importance on CRT, DEI, proper gender pronouns, LGBTQ sensitivity training, and drag queen shows than upon tactics of warfare critical for maximum lethality in neutralizing an enemy. They are devoid of nobility of purpose, or the ability to build morale and inspire and uplift our troops to have the courage and determination they will need in the face of the worst circumstances. And now this administration has also depleted our weapons arsenal through the war in Ukraine.
If you dare to let your mind go here, imagine what could have happened if our U.S. armed forces who fought and won against the tyranny of fascism in World War II had been similarly trained and with severely reduced munitions? And now that World War III could be looming on the horizon, how will our brave young soldiers fare if pitted against the armies of Russia or China who are brutal and hardened fighters well-trained in all methods of warfare, well supplied, and who care nothing about the social “norms” of a degenerate Western culture
I call this treason.
It’s only my faith in God that helps me from becoming too depressed or fearful when I see everything that’s happening in this country and around the world. He is on the throne, and I know that everyone will have to give an account of their lives and everything they’ve thought, said, and done. He sees all the machinations of those who are scurrying to and fro to nail together their one-world government, economy, and religion. But ultimately, every knee will bow to His Son.
I also have some members of my family who have served in local law enforcement, men and women, big city and small town.
Our local law enforcement members are committed to serving our communities. They live with us. Their kids go to school with our kids, they go to the same churches, same stores, they care about the same issues as we do, and they put their lives on the line for us 24/7.
This administration has done everything they can since they came into power to defund, demoralize, and endanger our local law enforcement while they enrich, enlarge and politicize our top federal law enforcement agencies. That, plus the appointment of liberal DA’s all across the country who are soft on crime has resulted in a complete disregard for and lack of fear of our men and women in uniform in the minds of criminals.
It’s mostly our local police, sheriffs, and state troopers who are on the front lines of the domestic battle against drug cartels, violent felons here as well as those pouring through our southern and now northern borders, and leftist anarchist mobs who attack those in uniform and torch our cities. And the numbers of those who are being killed on duty as well as those who are leaving the force are at record levels.
The lawlessness and complete disregard for human life now in this country is unbelievable.
Michele Bachmann was right when she called out the leaders of this administration as “cruel monsters.” She also called them “lawless monsters.” Right on both counts.
Jesus and Paul warned about this as one of the signs of the end times:
“And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.” (Matthew 24:12)
“For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only He who now restrains will do so until He is taken out of the way.” (2 Thessalonians 2:7)
But while we’re looking around us at the growing evil, we also need to be looking up.
“…because your redemption draws near.” (Luke 21:28)
The unrestrained demonic wickedness and lawlessness of Socialism’s dependent wards [chattel] that are enslaved and eternally secured within Harlot Babylon’s Pax Americana is prophesied in Revelation 17-18. The LORD Jesus and Paul clearly warned about this as the signs of Armageddon’s end times. That is why Christ’s virgin Bride hears Him urgently calling them out of [Sodom] Satan’s Socialistic Security System that has digitally marked (SS#) their captive souls:
“Come out of her, My people, so that you will not be a democratic partner in her corporate sins and receive her plagues; for her sins (democratic crimes, transgressions) have piled up as high as heaven, and God has remembered her wickedness and crimes [for judgment]. Repay to her even as she has repaid others, and pay back [to her] double [her torment] in accordance with what she has done; in the cup [of sin and suffering] which she mixed, mix a double portion [of perfect justice] for her. To the degree that she glorified herself and reveled and gloated in her sensuality [living deliciously and luxuriously], to that same degree impose on her torment and anguish, and mourning and grief; for in her heart she boasts, ‘I SIT AS [Christ’s betrothed] QUEEN [on a utopian Judeo-Xian throne] AND I AM NOT A WIDOW, and will never, ever see mourning or experience grief.’ For this reason in a single day, her plagues (afflictions, calamities) will come, pestilence and mourning and famine, and she will be burned up with fire and completely consumed; for strong and powerful is the Lord God who judges her..
Absolutely Anna. Keep looking up.
Most socially-secured Americans come from a religious family of men and women, who in corporate patriotic worship, proudly pledge their whole-hearted allegiance in idolatrous service to the Orwellian democratic government of Old Glory’s sacred Masonic image. So I know the bloody price they and other sword-bearing heroes have paid in Harlot Babylon’s wicked Masonic nation and continue to pay in their patriotic delusion.
Harlot Babylon’s almighty dollar with its Masonic pyramid’s all-seeing eye, says “In God We Trust.” Socialism’s digitally-marked (SS#) American chattel Trust in Freemasonry’s all-seeing Angel of Light, the occult god of Neo-Babylon’s reset UN Global Village. So we’re talking about Harlot Babylon’s fake American money built on Socialism’s fake Masonic Constitutional foundation.
Harlot Babylon’s Socialistically secured American patriots proudly trust in the military might of Socialism’s genocidal sword and its economic power. All the world will soon watch in amazement as the Harlot American super-power is suddenly raptured up in the mushroom clouds of nuclear holocaust as prophesied in Revelation 17-18. Why do so many Xian virgins in Christ’s Bride foolishly believe Harlot Babylon may gradually fade from international prominence? Maybe after America’s socially-secured house of cards topples over in the holocaust they can rebuild Freemasonry’s Whore on an all-new Humanistic foundation. An authentic one in the image of Satan, their real ‘god’ whom they trust.
A Warning Against Loving Gold and Silver— for self-preservation
Come now, you who are rich, weep and wail over the misery to come upon you. Your riches have rotted and moths have eaten your clothes. Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and consume your flesh like fire. You have hoarded treasure in the last days. James 5:1-3
Instruct those who are rich in the present age not to be conceited and not to put their hope in the uncertainty of wealth, but in God, who richly provides all things for us to enjoy. Instruct them to do good, to be rich in good works, and to be generous and ready to share, treasuring up for themselves a firm foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is truly life. 1 Timothy 6:17–19
Leo Hohmann, a good man to listen to.
Forest 9: I have passed on Leo’s articles/website and told friends to keep it in a folder for updates. I have a globalism folder for all the reset type info. inclhttps://alt-market.us/ and the economic ninja on you tube, Quayle, Hagmann report brighteon.
All good sources!
Take ALL of your money out of the bank. Convert it to SEEDS, PRESERVED FOOD & WATER STORAGE. The time will come when 1 potato will cost a wheelbarrow of gold & silver. You might also consider investing in LEAD.
John P. : Money is auto deposited for those who are retired for: 401k retirement, SS, pensions (military, etc) bills have to be paid (utilities, rent or mortgage, insurance, internet, etc) working folks and most people have to live a structured life like always. Some working people have auto pay into their accts. Drawing money out of banks and stashing is fine. I have heard about prepping before y2k, but most of us cannot hunker down and isolate ourselves and at the same time live normal lives too with family and friends. Ammo will be worth more than silver and gold when chaos is all around (inflation off the rails).
Yes, those auto deposits are problematic. Money that is rightfully mine but I have no say how I receive it. I keep a minimum in the bank to pay bills but have taken a lot out in cash (for what thats worth) and use the shoe box storage method!
I am not sure any one way of prepping is THE right way. Leo has a lot of great suggestions. Not everything will work for everybody. Choices, we all have em.
If the end goal is to preserve your life here on earth, you may want to reevaluate that. I don’t even know what normal is anymore but I do know that life goes on and I have to go to work and get supper when I come home. A million other things go with that too. I just keep walking and keep my eyes and ears open.
Leo’s posting certainly help with that!
