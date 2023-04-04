MUST WATCH VIDEO: 33 years of history that led up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that you won’t see taught in U.S. schools nor hear anywhere in the Western mockingbird media

Finland became the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday — a once-unthinkable step that significantly changes the geo-political landscape in Europe, making it far more volatile and susceptible to war.
Why do I say this? Look at a map. Finland’s membership more than doubles NATO’s borders with Russia and, as Axios reports, formally ends Helsinki’s decades of official neutrality.
This represents yet another in-your-face provocation to Russian President Vladimir Putin who, in launching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, vowed to block the alliance’s eastward expansion. Now he has NATO sitting on his massive border with Finland. It will be interesting to see if Finland allows U.S. troops to be deployed on its soil, which would be the ultimate provocation.
Finland represents NATO’s ninth major expansion since its founding in 1949, with the biggest additions coming in the mid-1990s under Bill Clinton, in the early 2000s under George W. Bush and now with the additions of Finland and Sweden under Joe Biden.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated the following while officially welcoming Finland into the alliance: “President Putin wanted to slam NATO’s door shut. Today we showed the world that he failed, that aggression and intimidation do not work. Instead of less NATO, he has achieved the opposite: more NATO. And our door remains firmly open.”
We’ll see how this idea of an ever-expanding NATO encircling Russia works out for the U.S. and its allies. Something tells me it could end in a Third World War that brings catastrophic losses of life to the peoples of Russia, Europe and U.S.
Here are the facts:
Mikhail Gorbachev unilaterally disbanded the Warsaw Pact military alliance in 1990. When he did that, Gorbachev was given repeated assurances by the U.S. and Germany that NATO would not fill the geo-political power vacuum with U.S. bases and military alliances in the former Soviet republics.
Jeffrey Sachs, an economist who served as an advisor to Gorbachev during that time, has recently issued a statement saying the U.S. lied to Gorbachev’s face.
The military-industrial complex and its neoconservative backers in Washington immediately began plotting the eastward advancement of NATO, Sachs says in a new video commentary that explains a fascinating and little-understood period in history. And in each of these new NATO member states, eventually came the deployment of American military personnel and/or advanced missile systems.
I had never heard this before, about these broken U.S. promises made to Gorbachev, and I am a college graduate who studied history with a major in political science. So I didn’t want to take Sachs’ word for it. I researched it myself and found that Sachs is correct. You can read about this history, conveniently withheld from American students in high schools and universities, in an 2017 article by Larry Kummer citing original documents in the National Security Archive at George Washington University.
Kummer writes:
Take a listen to Sachs’ recounting of this completely ignored history that led up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It will blow your mind. I had to watch it twice to absorb it all.
Sachs ticks off the historical facts of the U.S. introducing more and more weaponry, missile systems, etc. into Eastern Europe. Putin has been warning since 2008 this would lead to confrontation.
So which country is the real aggressor? History reveals the answer.
It’s interesting Sachs cited Zbigniew Brzezinski’s 1997 book, The Global Chessboard, to make his case for people to re-evaluate the situation in Ukraine. By quoting Brzezinski, he is using one of the globalists’ own revered sources to argue that Russia has not been treated fairly by the West since the Berlin Wall came down in 1990. Brzezinski predicted in 1997 that Ukraine, if it ever were to seriously be considered for NATO membership, would become an international flashpoint, potentially bringing massive death and casualties.
12 thoughts on “MUST WATCH VIDEO: 33 years of history that led up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that you won’t see taught in U.S. schools nor hear anywhere in the Western mockingbird media”
I agreed with much of what Mr. Sachs said, except for what follows:
Good speech, Jeffrey Sachs, but it seems I remember you being a part of the first video I saw of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and believe me THOSE people are in favor of peace alright, but peace on their terms.
Klause Schwab, CEO of WEF has even written a book in which he refers to the world’s people in a very lunatic way: “You will own nothing and you will be happy.”
You see, Schwab’s ultimate plan is his idea of a UTOPIA-like place but in truth a new world order, a one-world government, ETC., straight out of the pages of the great book, 1984, by George Orwell.
Russia is mostly alone against Schwab and his WEF, but when TSHTF, it will definitely require a strong military alliance to stop it.
When it comes to the world stage of politics, I am 100% aware of how little I know. It is impossible to truly know what is going on all over the world all of the time, let alone in one part of it and one issue. There is so much intrigue and secrecy and such that even the best spies don’t know plenty. I can’t even begin to think that I can know anything about it truly and with certainty. I watch the events and know certain things and even agendas because I put the puzzle pieces together. When you know the end game, that they want a NWO, you can pretty much see why they are opening the borders here and in Europe and coming with propaganda about this, as just one example. But I know we are in the end times, and end times events are going to happen. They are already happening in fact. We can’t stop the prophesies from being fulfilled, that would be foolish to think we could try and do that. They are apocalyptic and devastating. Because of this, many don’t want to face the reality that we are that generation. No, I have grandkids! It must be something else! The boogey man’s shadow will dissolve again, the beast hanging over the future will turn into a kitten again, and all the chess pieces of WW3 will go back into their box. But alas, no. The only encouraging thing I can say is this. And it’s not the pretrib rapture. But it is the fact that we are still not appointed to the wrath of God. Just like the 144,000, God is capable of protecting us until it is our time to leave this world. He will protect us if we are His, from all manner of apocalyptic events. What we will experience however is persecution and martyrdom. Nothing new there, it is the same calling Christians have had since day one of the church, in most parts of the world. It is the church of entitlement in the West that shrinks back from this calling, past, present, and future. If they don’t heed the wake up call now, they will be in for a rude awakening one soon day.
Well said Blandina. Thanks for sharing.
Leo
this video author Sachs has got it totally wrong. The downfall of the USSR was totally scripted…a planned collapse inorder to put the west to sleep and get boatloads of cash from the US which Russia has used to modernize their nuclear warfighting capability. Sachs is the typical mainstream take on the Russia. I recommend reading JRNyquist to understand the scripted ‘downfall’ of the USSR.
Arnold, I know that’s a common theory among Americans but there’s simply no evidence to support it. And even if it’s true, it didn’t work. As Sachs’ comments and the historic record bear out, the West did anything but go to sleep. The opposite occurred. They immediately recruited the former Soviet republics into their military alliance and placed missiles and troops in these nations bordering Russia. These are undeniable facts.
Leo, America is being surrounded by communist countries, we are surrounded. The majority of our institutions have been weaponized and our academic circles, our intelligence orgs and our military are infiltrated here as well. Country after country is being taken over by marxism. Communism is alive and well. The globalists think they are in charge…but time will tell who is going to win. America is in big trouble Leo.
The biggest threat to America has always been from traitors within. Foreign state actors would have zero chance of ever conquering this country were it not for the traitors in the Uniparty we have running our federal government.
Sadly, just like the US national security state (NSS) took out democratically elected Allende in 1973, one of many assas sinations orchestrated by the 3 letter agencies, the head of many countries fears for their life if they go against the US NSS. How does a non-super power country fight the NSS?
I’m being tortured so badly right now with my throat, esophagus and stomach burning. I can barely stand it. I am so ashamed of our US so called leadership. Most Americans aren’t even aware of this. We’ve been kept poor, hard working and miserable for decades. Only a few are happy with this system.
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
Spot on, Leo! Glad you’re saying this.
Our foreign policy regarding Russia (and much of the rest of the globe) has been colossally rapacious, corrupt, violent, stupid and immoral. Worse—there’s no one in our government willing to stop and think about what damage our policies are doing just to ourselves, let alone to world peace. Our Ukrainian anti-Russian policy has cost the lives of almost 250,000 Ukrainian soldiers, about 20-30,000 Russians and an unknown number of civilians. We’ve allied ourselves with known Nazis in Ukraine. How can we escape Judgment??
Ukraine is destroyed. All unnecessary. That’s why the other nations watching this drama and remembering our abuse of the 3rd world through the last 60 years are finally dumping the dollar and stepping away from us. They know we are finished. We are losing our allies and the neocon Biden administration remains absolutely clueless or worse, irresponsible and utterly uncaring.
Totally agree. I watched two video by Curtis Bowers interviewing Alex Newman (Sept. 10, 11, 2022). They discuss how our country allowed the communists to take over China by not supporting a conservative there. Go to AgendaWeekly.com and scroll down to view. Very interesting but it proves that our government is wicked to the core.
