Minneapolis Muslims want to blast Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers five times a day

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is demanding that mosques in Minneapolis be allowed to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer five times a day versus the already allotted three times a day.
Here is the local news report on the request.
According to a report by the RAIR Foundation, the Islamic call to prayer is intended to show “power and control over a country,” by declaring the “supremacy of Allah of Islam” and is considered a “warlike declaration.”
The RAIR Foundation reports:
“The terror-tired group wants residents to not only hear the eardrum-shattering disturbance in the late mornings and afternoon but also in the early morning and evenings. For this to happen, the Islamic supremacists are demanding that the city’s noise ordinance rules be changed just for them.”
The news site BNI asked the audacious question:
“Considering that Muslims comprise only 3% of the population of Minneapolis, is it fair that the other 97% be subjected to this loud and offensive Muslim praying (audible from a 20-block radius) being blasted from high-powered amplifiers in some two dozen mosques five times a day, beginning at dawn and ending late at night?”
I can’t help but wonder the Minneapolis City Council’s position if a Christian church asked for the Lord’s Prayer to be blasted from speakerphones even once a day. My guess is they would not even dignify the request by placing it on their meeting agenda, let alone approve it.
The question nobody even raises is, how did Minneapolis get two dozen mosques? The answer is simple: Because of decades of refugee resettlements from mostly Somalia. In no way, shape or form has the exploding Muslim population occurred in Minnesota, Michigan, Maine, Idaho, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia or any other state been an organic process. These parallel societies, almost like nations within nations, have been quietly set up in cities and towns across America by the U.S. State Department and its nine VOLAGs, or volunteer agencies.
The nine agencies that contract with the federal government to import refugees and thereby transform communities from Christian to Muslim include six with Christian-sounding names — the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, Episcopal Migration Ministries, World Relief Corp. (an arm of the National Association of Evangelicals), and Church World Services, an arm of the World Council of Churches.
So when your city some day joins Minneapolis and seeks to blast the Islamic call to prayer from loudspeakers five times a day, you will know who is responsible. Don’t blame the Muslims. They’re just doing what Muslims do. The cultural transformation comes largely complements of liberal white Christian denominations.
There are other cultural norms in Muslim countries that don’t fit well in Western nations as well, like the taking of child brides, female genital mutilation, and even honor killings. All of these have been issues here in America where large resettlements exist, and you can read about them in my book, Stealth Invasion.
These types of culture-changing demands are exactly what I predicted in that book would happen if the U.S. and other Western nations continued to allow unfettered Muslim immigration. Of course, that’s why the book was recently banned by Amazon. You can still order it from BarnesAndNoble.com.
10 thoughts on “Minneapolis Muslims want to blast Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers five times a day”
See? This is exactly why I said what I said in that comment under the other article…. because I know that this is what it leads to… utter invasion and take over by the enemy. (See comment under article about the Orthodox in Ukraine.)
Amerika…we are a captured Operation folks thanx to all the Useful Idiots.
This made me laugh. What time in morning would first one be? 6am? Wakes you up. Horrid evil noise. I recall that in Turkey. Bloody menace these imposters are. Stay in yer own country!
This story should be a huge wake-up call for anyone who believes in religious liberty in this country.
Expect the Biden/Obama-ites and the mainstream media-ites to rise up in defense. And I’m sure that “some people did something” Ilhan Omar will say something.
But the reason why I said this “should be” a wake-up call is because I have no illusions that some people would prefer to sleep.
Total noise pollution. Since when do people from other countries have more rights than Americans have. I have been in foreign cities where they do this, and it is very annoying and disturbing. However, they can do that in Muslim countries, but they do not have the right in the United States which was founded on Christian values and Traditions. Christians do not broadcast their message to any and all. Muslims in America have no more rights than anyone else. They chose to come here to take advantage of our hospitality and our freedom. This is more than annoying, it is insulting and very offensive. We Americans also have the constitutional rights to enjoy peace, quiet and property, /and WE have the right to be offended TOO! Nobody has more rights than anyone else. Muslims have no more rights than Christians. Homosexuals have no special rights over heterosexuals. This kind of thinking has gone way too far, and it is routinely done by totalitarian leftists to divide and distract. This is what it is all about.
Church would like to ring their Bell ever Sunday again.
Ed Charles -“Christians do not broadcast their message to any and all…Muslims have no more rights than Christians.”
Maybe we shouldn’t be fussing about this after all.
Because sometimes, those who have finally obtained the upper hand over others will allow a little leeway now and then.
There is a hotly contested piece of religious real estate (about 36 acres) on the other side of the world, where for decades, one faith has restricted any expression of fervor by those of other persuasions.
But, I just read an article that, as recently as last year, the latter have been thrown a small bone, provided their davening or “thank you Jesus” is discreet.
You (& others) should be speaking loudly & boldly at a city council meeting!
Christians would like to ring church bells on Sunday mornings again also.
NO!
