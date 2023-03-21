My book ‘Stealth Invasion’ has just been banned by Amazon

I had been receiving emails over the last week or so asking me why my book, Stealth Invasion, is no longer available on Amazon.
I brushed them off at first, but the emails kept trickling in.
So this morning I picked up the phone and called the publisher, Post Hill Press, and left a message. Within a couple of hours the president of Post Hill called me back, very apologetically, and told me he had been meaning to call me but hadn’t gotten around to it yet. He said the strangest thing had happened. For the first time in the company’s 10 years of selling books on Amazon, it had two of its titles flagged and banned as “hate speech.”
One of those two books was mine. Amazon did not inform my publisher of the book banning nor did they give a reason, they just unilaterally banned it. No appeals process. No nothing. It was only after the publisher contacted them that they were given an explanation and then that explanation was passed on to me. That’s how Big Tech operates. They answer to no one. And if you don’t like it, tough. Welcome to 1984.
Stealth Invasion was a five-star reviewed book on Amazon with a total of more than 135 reviews. Of all those certified readers who took the time to review the book, there were only three who did not give it the highest rating of five stars, something that’s difficult to achieve.
When contacted and asked what was going on, here is what Amazon told my publisher about my book, Stealth Invasion.
Thanks for your continued patience while we looked into this further.
Our content Review team re-reviewed the title “Stealth Invasion” and
determined that it includes content against our Content Guidelines. The
primary purpose is to paint Muslim immigration to the US and Europe as treacherous, violent and as a weapon used by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the US from inside.
For this reason, the team is upholding their decision.
Thank you,
Your feedback helps us improve our service.
Customer Service Specialist
Kindle Direct Publishing
My guess is that what happened is someone or some group with clout, and perhaps sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood and its mission, contacted Amazon to complain about Stealth Invasion. Why else would Amazon ban a book they’ve had available on their site for six years, suddenly considering it in violation of their guidelines and pull it? If it was hate speech now why wasn’t it hate speech from 2017 through the end of 2022 and into early 2023?
The one-sentence descriptor Amazon gives for my book is actually quite accurate. Muslim immigration into the U.S. and Europe has become treacherous, it has resulted in violent attacks on Americans, and it is used as a weapon by the Muslim Brotherhood to change the U.S. from the inside. These three themes are all meticulously documented and footnoted in the book, all from open-source records like newspapers and websites and government documents that are available to everyone. For me to gather that data and present it in book form is now suddenly regarded as “hate speech.”
The one silver lining is that the book is still available at Barnes and Noble, and BarnesAndNoble.com. So if any of you still haven’t ordered a copy and want to find out what the technocrats at Amazon think is so dangerous for you to know, skip on over to Barnes and Noble and pick up a copy while you still can. The research I present in this book is just as relevant today as when it was first published in 2017, and all of the trends explored in the book have only gotten worse since the advent of the Biden administration.
The great author and historian Robert Spencer wrote a very insightful article about this book banning.
Here’s some of what Spencer had to say:
And that’s why their banning of Stealth Invasion is so dangerous. Amazon has just banned a book that calls for sane immigration controls, as opposed to the Biden regime’s border free-for-all. Now that this precedent has been established, what will be next? Will Amazon start banning books that call for lower taxes, smaller government, sound fiscal policies, and the like? Will books opposing the Left’s climate change and gender fantasies also be banned? (Oh, wait, that’s already happening, although Amazon reversed the ban on Abigail Shreier’s exposure of the transgender madness, Irreversible Damage, after an outcry.)
When there is only one bookstore, it can limit your access to any point of view that it dislikes. We are perilously close to that situation in America now. Strike a blow for freedom: go to your local independent bookstore, if you’re lucky enough to live near one, and order a copy of Stealth Invasion. If you aren’t near one, order it from Barnes & Noble. Even if the immigration issue and the jihad threat are of no interest to you, your favorite book could be banned next.
Thanks for all your support over the years, dear readers. I love you all and do not take a single one of you for granted who have read my book, read my articles, commented on and shared the articles, even donated to this site to support me in my full-time writing gig. I am beyond grateful. God bless. – Leo Hohmann
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent independent and reader-supported, not beholden to any corporate advertisers or sponsors. You can support me in my research and writing projects by offering a small contribution. My physical address is P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or you can donate via credit card below.
27 thoughts on “My book ‘Stealth Invasion’ has just been banned by Amazon”
I am Praying for You Leo Hohmann! ! Boycott Amazon Now!!
Shalom Aleichem and Mazel Tov Everyone!! 💕
I Love 💕 you all Everyone through Jesus-Yeshua Christ, because 💕 HE LOVED EVERYONE FIRST 💕!! Praise Jesus-Yeshua Christ for Today and Everyday!!
GOD BLESS YOU ALL ✝️ !!
Love 💕 Always and Shalom, YSIC \o/
Kristi
Great book. Question: Are Organic food factories being destroyed more often than GMO ones? Since they are going after the food, maybe it would be good to know.
On Amazon.com, my Google search shows Stealth Invasion with a stellar 4.8-star rating (out of 5) based on 183 reviews. But when I click the link, I get “SORRY, we couldn’t find that page.” Sorry? Jeff Bezos isn’t sorry, he’s an evil schmuck/censor/coward and should be sent to live in Saudi Arabia as punishment for his crimes. This is outrageous and disgusting.
On Goodreads.com, Stealth Invasion has a 4.31-star rating, which is an extremely high score for that website. One reviewer commented: “I wish a copy could be given to every member of Congress, it is an eye-opening work.” Another reviewer said the book is “Critical to our survival in America. Buy this book and study it.” etc. etc.
The stench I’m getting is the fire from the book-burning in Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451”. Maybe the idiot Bezos will ban that classic too.
If I am doing it right (with my preschool computer skills), here is the text of the Email I just sent to my friends :
Please be aware that Leo Hohmann’s excellent book, “Stealth Invasion” is NO LONGER available through Amazon. However, you can still go to Barnes & Noble. “Back in the days”…. “your Zelda’s” older brother, Marty (Manasha), would have kept & sold copies of the book —– even if he did NOT agree with the content. He was, what is now referred to as, a liberal Democrat = according to the OLD definition…… But, that is another story…
Eradicating the communist operating system will become a life and death struggle from here out. And telling the truth about the Islamic death cult is not allowed under the barbaric sharia law.
Read what is happening in Europe with the Muslim invasion here:
https://rairfoundation.com/
Interesting timing. https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2019/06/30-days-of-death-jihad.html
Ramadan begins sundown 3/22/22
Amazon bans books whose politics they don’t like. Maybe this represents an escalation in terms of what content they will act on. As a type of action, it’s not novel.
Glad I got a copy long ago!
Leo, sounds like the same censorship treatment given to old testament prophets…you dont like the message, throw the messenger into the muddy cistern. But God is looking and seeing Leo. Praise the Lord we serve a mighty God
Amen, thank you Arnold.
I am no prophet but thank you for your kindness and encouragement brother. God bless.
I know it is truth, I have been on the Jihad Watch website for years. Sorry this happened.
Leo, the darkness is descending upon the globe. At the latest WEF meeting they said that ‘hate speech’ laws are coming to America. So many people think that it could never happen here, we have the Constitution by golly! They see it begin and the attitude changes to, ‘we will fight it, and we will win!’ Maybe the resistance works for a time. But sooner or later the tyranny closes in. They may call me a doom and gloomer, but it is closing in. The walls of it are closing in all around. We see it all over, in so many ways. Some hide their faces from it. But it’s still there. The beast is not going to go away. Am I saying just roll over and play dead? By all means no! But the beast system is here and ready to go. I watch these things on many fronts so I can navigate through life, and it spared me many headaches. I will resist it to my dying day. But I also know it will bring about my dying day, and bring it sooner rather than later.
A lot of sites and channels warn to ‘be prepared!’ for this and for that. But you can only prep so much, and you can only be ready for WW3 so much, and so on. The best way to be ‘prepared’ is to come to terms with the fate of the world, the country, and our lives.
So it was with every tyranny. All of a sudden it’s not okay, it goes ‘against the rules,’ it violates some new edict. New pogroms pop up. It doesn’t make sense, it never will make sense. If we expect it to, we must examine ourselves. How could it make sense? It is against human rights and everything good. Does that ever stop the tyrants? Of course not. Only this time it is global and there will be nowhere to escape to.
It might be a dose full of doom and gloom, but it is a dose of reality that we need to come to terms with. The truth, any truth, is now ‘misinformation.’ The ‘truth speak’ department has spoken, it is final, no questions are allowed in a dictatorship. Their narrative is the only ‘truth’ that is allowed to be published.
Have a nice day and the door is slammed in your face. It is the new normal. I know. I’m sorry. I am sorry for all the young people full of hopes and dreams. But we are that generation.
Thank you for all you have done in the good fight Leo!
Be blessed
….’Big Thick’ Leo is perhaps a more apt assignation than ‘Big Tech’ …ultimately they are the arbiters of their own undoing…and that when it occurs shall be nothing short of spectacular!…then the truth shall be truly let loose…and its magnificent resonances shall everywhere abound!…
Thanks for this update on the commie left’s attack on free speech. I’ll be buying the book at Barnes & Noble – they include free shipping for the book. Keep up the good works. Very disappointed the Damnocrats have that much influence over Amazon and/or that Amazon simply chose to ban your book. Velkome to Amerika, Comrade …!
Outrageous of course, but not shocked.
I will tweet about it – hopefully you’ll pick up some sales.
I’m glad I bought all the copies I did.
Thank you Susan. You were one of my earliest supporters helping push the book out. I’ll never forget that.
The “content Review team” is probably a revised algorithm.
Sorry that happened to you. Free Speech? Only if you agree with us… who is US? THe ones who are in control. Keep doing you. Warm regards, Laura
Laura Kuhl 4223 Doncaster Drive Madison, WI 53711 http://www.laurakuhl.com
Wow, Leo!! it just shows what a threat your book is because it’s the absolute truth and it was so exceedingly well documented! I’m so sorry as I know this may hurt financially. This most certainly is not the United States of America anymore.
Two things I advise every Indie journalist to look into. A small printing press that can be run manually (you can assemble one for under $300) and a ham radio. If the license is too much, look for an old CB radio.
You’d better learn more about what’s happening in the spiritual world. Now that the Fourth Horse disaster has begun, there will soon be an economic crisis, World War III, plague, and zombies around the world.
LikeLike
The upcoming crisis will definitely exceed the range that you can bear, and if you do not unite with the Lord Jesus in your soul, you will basically not be able to cope with this crisis.
OK.
