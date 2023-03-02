Miss your car payment? Ford Motor Co. working on technology that would allow vehicles to repossess themselves

Americans love shiny and new technology. Some of us worship it almost like a god.

But we should have learned by now that when the glamor of the gadget wears off, it can turn on you in an instant. Suddenly you realize, you are a slave.

Residents of a county near Denver, Colorado, found this out the hard way last summer when a “voluntary” Smart Thermostat program they were enrolled in to help conserve energy suddenly became not so voluntary. During the hottest days of the summer, they found themselves locked out of their own thermostats, which set themselves at a temperature preferred by the state and the utility company, not the occupants of the house.

A/C locked remotely due to “emergency” pic.twitter.com/H56G2EA9rz — Mr Smith (@WestwoodParking) September 2, 2022

The same trendlines are in place for appliances, automobiles, laptops, cellphones, and pretty much every consumer product. Have you noticed that with each new model, more control over the product’s operation is ceded to the manufacturer while less control is retained by the owner? This invokes the warning of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum which ominously predicted the future will be one in which: “You will own nothing,” you will have “no privacy,” and learn to like it. Yes, you may have the title or the receipt showing you purchased the item in part or in full, but do you really own it?

In yet another a glimpse of this dystopian future that global technocrats have in store for us, Ford Motor Company filed a U.S. patent application recently that shows autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles could soon be able to repossess themselves if their owners miss lease or loan payments.

Zero Hedge writes:

“The idea of self-driving cars repossessing themselves might sound dystopian, but it is not surprising that automakers are considering this technology to ensure payment. Repossession is a common practice, and as we’ve described recently, cracks are beginning to form in the subprime auto loan market.”

The patent, titled “Systems and Methods to Repossess a Vehicle,” explains how a future lineup of Ford vehicles would be capable of disabling “a functionality of one or more components of the vehicle.”

This patent application was first filed with the U.S. Patent Office in August 2021 and formally published less than two weeks ago on February 23.

According to the application, if a driver misses a car payment, the vehicle will disable air-conditioning, radio, GPS, and cruise control to irritate the driver.

If the owner misses more payments, the repossession cycle will worsen. The car would emit an “incessant and unpleasant sound.” Worse, the vehicle might lock out the driver on certain days until payments are made.

And still, if the lockout doesn’t work and payments are missed, the vehicle could drive to a safe, nearby location for a repo team to seize it and avoid confrontation with the owner.

Technocracy expert Patrick Wood commented as follows regarding this technology.

With the addition of kill-switches and full-control automation of the car, they can be programmed to automatically repossess themselves if you miss a payment. Further, if the police want to pull you over faster than you pull yourself over, the kill switch could be used to force you to the side of the road. Even during a routine stop, your car could be disabled to prevent driving away prematurely.

It should be noted that buried in the Biden regime’s nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, passed by Congress in 2021, is a section that mandates all vehicles manufactured in the United States by 2026 to be outfitted with remote kill switches.

Their utopia is our dystopia.

