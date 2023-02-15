Are you ready to be ‘upgraded’ to Humanity 2.0? Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari say it’s just a matter of time before you will be

I’ve seen several reports that ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence program that’s all the rage, has been found to have a built-in bias against whites, Christians and Jews.

In an article published at Business Insider, they claimed that ChatGPT must be “woke” if its owner, OpenAI, wants to attract major investors. That’s because the large investors are concerned about their ESG scores and wouldn’t want to invest in any tech firm that’s not woke, meaning they “value diversity, equity and inclusivity,” which is code for those who worship at the altar of racial division, climate hysteria, abortion and LGBTQ-plus.

This is the way forward, according to the globalist technocrats who design these programs and then feed them into our institutions. Some newspaper columnists are reportedly already using programs like ChatGPT to automatically produce articles. They just punch in a theme and set a few parameters and the program does the rest of the work for them. Lawyers can do the same thing, saving them tons of time researching case law before filing their briefs. The same goes for songwriters, speechwriters, etc.

Apparently they don’t realize that soon they will be replaced by the A.I. bots and need not report to work at all. Contrary to what many believe, it’s not just the unskilled jobs that will be replaced by robots. They’re coming for all of us.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab spoke this week in glowing terms about the rapidly advancing technologies he says will ring in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Schwab spoke about chatbots, machine learning, digital identities, gene editing, and the whole gamut of mind-blowing technology being developed and perfected.

The masters of the universe, the self-appointed globalist elites, will control the digital world and in turn control people, Schwab boasted.

Call me a Luddite but this is not something to be excited about.

“Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world,” Schwab said.

This is why we are all being herded into digital apps for everything we do in life, including our money, our IDs, our cars, our shopping and church-going experiences, everything. Once we are all shifted from the analog and physical world to the digital world, we will be 100 percent controllable by the small minority of technocratic elites and the politicians who do their bidding.

Even Trump did the bidding of the technocrat Fauci. If they can tame Trump, I guess they figure they can tame just about any political figure. All it takes is the right “crisis” or “emergency.”

Now, back to Schwab. Ten years from now he said we humans will be completely different in our makeup. We will no longer be humans as humans are known and identified today.

He predicts a coming merger of humans’ physical, biological and digital identities into some type of hybrid being.

Here he is speaking this week at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.

NEW – Klaus Schwab: "Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world." pic.twitter.com/N9iOi7NMOQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2023

'My deep concern is that [with] #4IR technologies, if we don't work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies': Klaus Schwab, #WorldGovSummit #WGS23 pic.twitter.com/sjVkI2rde5 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 13, 2023

Schwab said, “My deep concern is that [with] Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies.”

His other big concern is that the individual citizen will feel overwhelmed by the fast-moving changes, and feel as though they are losing control over their own fate. Disillusioned, angry people are dangerous people. They must figure out what to do with them.

That’s why they need to dumb you down, strip you of all your cultural “biases” in favor of God, family and traditional values, then keep you pacified and unable to think critically and independently for yourself.

George Orwell had a brilliant quote in his book 1984… “Power is tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”

Those still able to function at that level will be labeled as conspiracy theorists, nutjobs who are a danger to both themselves and the “greater good” of the global village. They may be assigned to a mental health ward, or re-education camp, as Winston was in Orwell’s book.

Children in school today are already being conditioned to be compliant global citizens, not free American citizens.

Yuval Harari, a top adviser to Schwab, said the world will soon be filled with useless people as A.I. will be able to take over and perform their jobs better than they can perform them.

When asked what the future will be for these useless people, Harari responded by saying the best he could hope for is that they will be pacified by “a combination of drugs and computer games.” Because, as Harari openly admits, it’s far more devastating, psychologically, for humans “to feel useless than it is to feel exploited.”

Listen to the 2-minute video below where Harari describes the Fourth Industrial Revolution as producing an internet of bodies and of minds. He also addresses the question of what to do with the useless people who are unable or unwilling to merge their bodies and minds with A.I. and the other invasive technological advances being promoted by technocrats and transhumanists like himself.

The technocrats are hoping to create a desire in humans to want to get brain implants, embedded chips and other elements of “human augmentation,” which will allow them to compete for jobs and have a successful life, as success is measured in today’s warped materialistic world. Given the choice of sitting around with the drugged-up useless ones or getting into a top university and qualifying for a prestigious, high-paying job, many will opt for the implants.

This is what the transhumanists are openly discussing and working to achieve, a world where humans are no longer needed, at least not 90 percent of them. Technology is their god. And they say that thanks to this wonderful technology, we humans can, for the first time in history, direct our own evolution. We can create an entirely new species. An “upgrade” of humanity, is soon to appear.

This new species, they claim, will be better than the one created by the God of the Bible, whom they openly mock and deride. Under the spell of Satan, they believe they can one-up Almighty God. Humanity 2.0, as some of them have called it.

Dr. Zev Zelenko and others have said that the Covid injections mark the “gateway to transhumanism.” That’s why today’s establishment institutions, all controlled by the globalist predators who see themselves as anointed ones, have relentlessly tried to get every man, woman and child injected with the synthetic mRNA and its self-assembling lipid nano-particles. This is the “software of life,” and they have hacked into it, believing they can change it. These shots never had anything to do with Covid.

Thanks but no thanks. I stand with the God of the Bible and I will retain my God-given body and my God-given immune system. I suggest you do the same.

