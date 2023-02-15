Are you ready to be ‘upgraded’ to Humanity 2.0? Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari say it’s just a matter of time before you will be

I’ve seen several reports that ChatGPT, the new artificial intelligence program that’s all the rage, has been found to have a built-in bias against whites, Christians and Jews.
In an article published at Business Insider, they claimed that ChatGPT must be “woke” if its owner, OpenAI, wants to attract major investors. That’s because the large investors are concerned about their ESG scores and wouldn’t want to invest in any tech firm that’s not woke, meaning they “value diversity, equity and inclusivity,” which is code for those who worship at the altar of racial division, climate hysteria, abortion and LGBTQ-plus.
This is the way forward, according to the globalist technocrats who design these programs and then feed them into our institutions. Some newspaper columnists are reportedly already using programs like ChatGPT to automatically produce articles. They just punch in a theme and set a few parameters and the program does the rest of the work for them. Lawyers can do the same thing, saving them tons of time researching case law before filing their briefs. The same goes for songwriters, speechwriters, etc.
Apparently they don’t realize that soon they will be replaced by the A.I. bots and need not report to work at all. Contrary to what many believe, it’s not just the unskilled jobs that will be replaced by robots. They’re coming for all of us.
World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab spoke this week in glowing terms about the rapidly advancing technologies he says will ring in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
Schwab spoke about chatbots, machine learning, digital identities, gene editing, and the whole gamut of mind-blowing technology being developed and perfected.
The masters of the universe, the self-appointed globalist elites, will control the digital world and in turn control people, Schwab boasted.
Call me a Luddite but this is not something to be excited about.
“Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world,” Schwab said.
This is why we are all being herded into digital apps for everything we do in life, including our money, our IDs, our cars, our shopping and church-going experiences, everything. Once we are all shifted from the analog and physical world to the digital world, we will be 100 percent controllable by the small minority of technocratic elites and the politicians who do their bidding.
Even Trump did the bidding of the technocrat Fauci. If they can tame Trump, I guess they figure they can tame just about any political figure. All it takes is the right “crisis” or “emergency.”
Now, back to Schwab. Ten years from now he said we humans will be completely different in our makeup. We will no longer be humans as humans are known and identified today.
He predicts a coming merger of humans’ physical, biological and digital identities into some type of hybrid being.
Here he is speaking this week at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.
Schwab said, “My deep concern is that [with] Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies.”
His other big concern is that the individual citizen will feel overwhelmed by the fast-moving changes, and feel as though they are losing control over their own fate. Disillusioned, angry people are dangerous people. They must figure out what to do with them.
That’s why they need to dumb you down, strip you of all your cultural “biases” in favor of God, family and traditional values, then keep you pacified and unable to think critically and independently for yourself.
George Orwell had a brilliant quote in his book 1984… “Power is tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
Those still able to function at that level will be labeled as conspiracy theorists, nutjobs who are a danger to both themselves and the “greater good” of the global village. They may be assigned to a mental health ward, or re-education camp, as Winston was in Orwell’s book.
Children in school today are already being conditioned to be compliant global citizens, not free American citizens.
Yuval Harari, a top adviser to Schwab, said the world will soon be filled with useless people as A.I. will be able to take over and perform their jobs better than they can perform them.
When asked what the future will be for these useless people, Harari responded by saying the best he could hope for is that they will be pacified by “a combination of drugs and computer games.” Because, as Harari openly admits, it’s far more devastating, psychologically, for humans “to feel useless than it is to feel exploited.”
Listen to the 2-minute video below where Harari describes the Fourth Industrial Revolution as producing an internet of bodies and of minds. He also addresses the question of what to do with the useless people who are unable or unwilling to merge their bodies and minds with A.I. and the other invasive technological advances being promoted by technocrats and transhumanists like himself.
The technocrats are hoping to create a desire in humans to want to get brain implants, embedded chips and other elements of “human augmentation,” which will allow them to compete for jobs and have a successful life, as success is measured in today’s warped materialistic world. Given the choice of sitting around with the drugged-up useless ones or getting into a top university and qualifying for a prestigious, high-paying job, many will opt for the implants.
This is what the transhumanists are openly discussing and working to achieve, a world where humans are no longer needed, at least not 90 percent of them. Technology is their god. And they say that thanks to this wonderful technology, we humans can, for the first time in history, direct our own evolution. We can create an entirely new species. An “upgrade” of humanity, is soon to appear.
This new species, they claim, will be better than the one created by the God of the Bible, whom they openly mock and deride. Under the spell of Satan, they believe they can one-up Almighty God. Humanity 2.0, as some of them have called it.
Dr. Zev Zelenko and others have said that the Covid injections mark the “gateway to transhumanism.” That’s why today’s establishment institutions, all controlled by the globalist predators who see themselves as anointed ones, have relentlessly tried to get every man, woman and child injected with the synthetic mRNA and its self-assembling lipid nano-particles. This is the “software of life,” and they have hacked into it, believing they can change it. These shots never had anything to do with Covid.
Thanks but no thanks. I stand with the God of the Bible and I will retain my God-given body and my God-given immune system. I suggest you do the same.
25 thoughts on “Are you ready to be ‘upgraded’ to Humanity 2.0? Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari say it’s just a matter of time before you will be”
Here is the response from a friend with whom I shared the article :
It seems like since the beginning of time the devil has been out to take away the identity of humankind and destroy any likeness to the image of God from people. A few years ago there was a big push to find and destroy the ‘God gene’ in people. Scientists say inside every human is what they call ‘God DNA’ that makes people search for their spiritual purpose. Of course, they don’t want that to happen so they are trying to find methods to remove anything like God or God established. Man and satan can alter and mess up a lot of things in the body and get people to become brainwashed and reprogrammed but it is not possible to remove God from their spirit! God will never allow a human to be created without a hunger in their spirit for Him. Man forgets that they do not create people. Every human conceived is knit together personally by God (Psalm 139). There is not a thing anyone can do about it. Satan is on a leash and he is being monitored by God. While he thinks he is reigning with a free hand and setting up his world of zombies to overthrow God, he is merely setting up his own eternal destruction. While he will, sadly, take many with him, he will never get Gods chosen! Never! God has always and will always win!
I absolutely refuse any of that, no one is going to ‘upgrade’ my body in any way, my body and mind will remain mine and not theirs, as well as my soul!
I too see the push for digitization everywhere. I agree with most of the things said in the comments and I also have no apps or anything of that sort. I stick to the most old fashioned way of doing everything that I can.
As for the end of the world, well here we are folks. Prophecy will be fulfilled as it is written. If I perish I perish indeed, in fact I know I will perish. The choice will be the following, retain your body and way of life and lose your soul, or keep your soul but lose your body and way of life through some form of martyrdom. I just get a big blast out of the folks who think they can defeat the antichrist and his armies with material objects and somehow restore Mayberry! Lol!!!
I don’t see AI as an advancement, but as an end. Think of it this way, if we had AI 2000 years ago, and based all future learning on all the past and current knowledge of two thousand years ago, we wouldn’t even have washing machines right now, because the AI would have put us on a locked path into the future based only on the creativity of what was already known. It really is a pathetic moment in time when certain people believe that they have amassed all the imagination and wisdom that ever will be at this moment in history and stifle our future with only our past by proclaiming their intelligence with a computer program. Yes, they may upgrade the program from time to time, but they will never have the vision of the masses, only the vision of their elite prophecy, thus flattening the world, not expanding their universe. This is already evident in their programming of AI to a woke agenda, not incorporating the ideas of the many, but only of the few “desirable” idealism of a Shangri La without all the necessary parameters to fully institute the plan. In other words, they have already built in authoritarianism into the AI’s program. And nothing could ever go wrong with a plan that sees one groups ideas as superior to another’s while seeking to quench freedom.
I, too, stand with the God of the Bible. Personally, the “humanity 2.0” seems to me like “Tower of Babel 2.0”. There is nothing new under the sun. Great article. I have already shared it….
The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God
Psalm 9:17
A simple statement. ” As for me and my house I will serve the LORD”.
Even unto death if need be. I will NOT become anything other than what the LORD’s hand made me. No compromise no consent.
I would really like to meet up with Hitler 2.0 and his skinny little sidekick, Puky, without their security detail. And there are 30 million or so MORE of me out there…just waiting for a chance.
We’ve already tried to improve on God’s plans and it didn’t work. I think there was a woman named Eve…
