America 2023: Sleepwalking into World War III

February 11, 2023

China and Russia are both in full-on war mode, mobilizing their economies, their armies and navies for World War III with America.

Notice I said “America.” Not “NATO.” NATO is America and America is NATO along with its vassal states.

NATO has always been built upon American power. The problem is America has lost its power and any that remains is largely about perception, not reality.

Once the world figures this out, it’s game over. Once they see that the Emperor has no clothes, that it’s all smoke and mirrors — and the balloon incident has started to open people’s eyes — they will be shocked at how weak America actually is.

This degrading of American power was facilitated by ideological traitors (communists posing as Democrats) and greed-based traitors (Republicans posing as crusaders for “free trade” and the global “free market”). They have hollowed out this country’s manufacturing base, making us dependent on a hostile foreign power, China, while profiting greatly from their partnerships with “Chinese businesses,” without explaining to the American people that to be a viable Chinese “business” you must march to the dictates of the Chinese Communist Party. When you boil it down, basically every Chinese business that our American globalist friends are involved with is part of the Chinese Communist Party controlled state-corporate superstructure.

Take, for instance, this headline from today’s Detroit News: Ford to Announce $2.5B Battery Plant in Marshall (Michigan) with Chinese Partner.

A friend of mine from Michigan said it best when I texted him the above article: “100 years ago Henry Ford brought Sharia compliant Mohammadens to Michigan to provide cheap labor for his plants. Today, Ford Motor Company is bringing to Michigan America’s enemies from China to enrich its business.”

Democrat governors like Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, and Republican governors like Brian Kemp in Georgia, are completely on board with selling out their states to the Chinese under the guise of providing jobs.

The Biden administration clumsily announced this week that it is banning the U.S. from doing business with six Chinese corporations because they have ties to the Chinese military’s aerospace industry.

According to CNN

The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army’s aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Six companies? This is laughable. Every Chinese “company” ultimately ties back to the CCP and its military ambitions.

Meanwhile, the globalist communist Democrats and globalist “free market” Republicans have allowed our military to degrade itself while sending endless weaponry and munitions to Eastern Europe and other areas of the world. They have opened up the U.S. borders and ignored the defense of the homeland, thinking the U.S. is invincible (eerily similar to the revived Babylonian empire, drunk with pride, described in Revelation 17-18).

At the same time America’s government has been corrupted, individual Americans have grown way too comfortable, living in luxury, too engrossed in games, entertainment, and other frivolous things that don’t matter, too ambivalent of things that do matter, to even see what’s happening before their very eyes.

America is in free fall, both economically and militarily. And especially morally. It’s been a gradual decline for decades but at the end things tend to move very fast and I believe we’ve entered that final death spiral.

This is very reminiscent of ancient Rome and its far-flung empire building. Rome, like America, was busy nation building abroad while ignoring the homeland. Finally it imploded from within when it realized the barbarians were not only gathering at the gates, they were inside the gates.

Here is a list of things the Biden regime is doing that are the opposite of what any legitimate government would do if it was heading into war with a superpower like Russia, China or, God forbid, both at the same time:

Pushing dangerous experimental pharmaceutical products on U.S. military, first responders and healthcare personnel. China and Russia have not forced these mRNA drugs on their military personnel.

Sending endless arms and munitions to Ukraine.

Pushing for a global pandemic treaty that would shift sovereignty from individual nations to the United Nations World Health Organization in matters of public health and “public-health emergencies of international concern.” The new International Health Regulations, if adopted by the World Health Assembly in the last week of May, would hand over authority to the WHO to declare when such emergencies are declared and how to respond, whether with masks, lockdowns, forced injections, etc.

Introducing transgenderism, critical race theory and other destructive, divisive elements into the U.S. military.

Drawing down the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dangerously low levels while continuing to push “climate change” policies of phasing out so-called “fossil fuels” that are needed to run a modern economy, let alone a war-time economy. Russia and China do not indulge the John Kerrys and Bill Gateses of the world. They have no problem with “fossil fuels.”

Continuing to stoke divisions within U.S. society — racial, sexual, religious. Just this week an FBI leaked memo shows it is targeting conservative Catholics as an “extremist” threat . Previously, we’ve seen parents who attend school board meetings, so-called “election deniers,” vaccine refusniks, and pro-life evangelicals labeled as extremists and enemies of the state in the world of fairy tales in which the DOJ and FBI operate. They should be focused on real enemies but they choose to demonize various categories of law-abiding, hard working American families.

Continuing to encourage business deals with China in which China buys up valuable U.S. farmland and industrial land.

Opening the borders for terrorists and sleeper cells to enter from China, Iran, Russia and any other country that wants to send us their bad apples.

Going after guns. If we had a legitimate government that knew war with Russia-China was on the horizon, it would be encouraging responsible citizen gun ownership rather than trying to ban these weapons.

Not explaining to the American people that we are at war with Russia and China, at least in a proxy war and rapidly moving toward direct war with both sides escalating the conflicts. Why escalate toward war without mobilizing for war and explaining the rationale to the people?

As a result of the above policies, America is not ready for World War III. And if America continues to sleepwalk into World War III, it will lose World War III.

The country is not mobilizing. It is not uniting. I truly believe that’s because we don’t have a legitimate government in Washington. It’s a fake government run by traitors. This entity that people refer to as the government, while pushing the world toward war, is not preparing for war.

As individual people of faith, I say this: Prepare accordingly. Because your “government” is not going to protect you from enemies foreign or domestic. It will be every man for himself, every neighborhood for itself, every community for itself.

Millions of Americans will be focused on the Super Bowl this weekend as the world is on fire with war, earthquakes, bioweapons being promoted as vaccines, and growing famine. They are and will remain totally impervious to what’s going on. I hear God saying, “Come out of her my people,” before it’s too late, before you share in her sins and her plagues.

