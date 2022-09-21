Putin calling up 300,000 fresh troops, warns ‘I’m not bluffing’ about nuking the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin just let the world know he is serious about crushing Ukraine and protecting his nation’s borders against any Western response.
The war has been fought against Ukraine knowing all along that it would spark a wider war if it did not end quickly.
Well, it has not ended quickly. And now an escalating war of words seems to be morphing into a direct clash between the superpowers — the U.S.-led NATO against Russia-China-India-Iran-North Korea, et al. There’s a good chance Turkey, a key NATO member, will switch over and side with Russia in this coming war.
Putin announced Wednesday he is calling up hundreds of thousands of military reservists in what he called a “partial mobilization.”
Putin said the West wants to “destroy” Russia, and he simply won’t allow that to happen.
And, he didn’t stop there. Putin said it’s “not a bluff” to use “all means” to protect Russian territory from Western aggression.
Now, the world waits for Washington’s response. Will they send M-1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine? Will they send medium or long-range missiles? Troops?
Will this be the October surprise that everyone is anticipating from a regime that knows its days are numbered?
What happens if World War III breaks out before Election Day on November 8?
Sending troops or any type of offensive weaponry to Ukraine at this point would escalate things to the point of guaranteeing a massive Russian response. And that response will likely involve nuclear weapons, either tactical or theater or even intercontinental nuclear strikes. The latter would most likely involve a hypersonic missile taking out key U.S. silos and/or military bases.
If Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the U.S. will retaliate with “a devastating strike” against Russia’s military, the United States Army’s former European commander said in a carefully worded warning Wednesday.
Retired US Army General Ben Hodges responded by saying its “unlikely” Putin will order a nuclear strike upon Ukraine, but he warned that if he does, the U.S. could obliterate Russian military bases in Crimea.
The assumption that Putin would use his nukes against Ukraine seems like poor strategy. Why would he nuke his neighbor, the nation filled with Russian speakers and whose fertile farmland he covets, when his real enemy is the U.S. and NATO?
If he uses nukes at all he’s going to deliver a kill shot into the heart of his enemy, the United States of America.
One of Putin’s ideological allies, ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, actually stated that we are “on the brink of World War III, which the West is pushing for.”
Dugin writes:
“Russia is at war with the collective West, with NATO and its allies (though not with all of them: Turkey and Greece have their own position and some European countries, primarily but not only France and Italy, do not want to actively participate in a war with Russia). Yet, the threat of a third world war is getting closer and closer.“
Dugin states that, “Open Satanism and outright racism flourish in Ukraine, and the West only supports them,” adding that, “We are dealing with what the Orthodox elders call the ‘civilization of the Antichrist’. Russia’s role is therefore to unite believers of different faiths in this decisive battle.”
Dugin urges his countrymen to “not wait for the world enemy to destroy your home, kill your husband, son or daughter… At some point it will be too late. God forbid we live to see such a moment.”
Dugin concludes with a raw rallying cry:
“The enemy offensive in the Kharkiv region is just that: the beginning of a real war of the West against us.
“The West demonstrates its intention to start a war of annihilation against us – the third world war. We must bring together all our deepest national potential to repel this attack. With all means: thought, military force, economy, culture, art, internal mobilisation of all state structures and each of us.”
Regardless of whether you accept Dugin’s claim that Russia is the righteous one in this war, you cannot refute his description of the morally bankrupt West.
According to the late military analyst Dr. Peter Pry, Russia’s nuclear advantage is such that it could use a first strike to render a U.S. response basically futile. The Russian war strategy has always been predicated on the idea that a nuclear war is winnable.
There are reports Putin has already started arresting Russians who protest his partial mobilization. The man is serious. I get the feeling Biden is just playing around, poking the bear a little harder each time as instructed by his globalist handlers. That will be tantamount to playing with fire. Nuclear fire.
At the same time Putin was announcing Wednesday his call up of more troops, Biden was at the U.N. delivering a scathing beat down of Putin.
Biden said in his U.N. speech that the U.S. is not looking for conflict with China. But he did not say that about Russia. Is this the conflict his regime wants?
Do Biden’s handlers not know that conflict with Russia almost certainly means conflict with China as well? Certainly Biden’s handlers are aware that the two nations, Russia and China, signed a military cooperation pact last year. Why are they pretending like only one half of that alliance is our enemy? That will backfire on the U.S. big time. Maybe that’s been the plan all along, to poke and prod the bear until he lashes out, then the U.S. puts up a meek defense before ultimately surrendering to China.
It’s important to note that Russia has only mobilized its reservists three times in modern history – that was in the lead up to World War I in July 1914, World War II in June 1941, and now against NATO on Sept. 21, 2022.
Putin announced the partial mobilization during a rare televised address on Wednesday.
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press conference, said the numbers of fresh recruits would be around 300,000. He said the reason for the partial call to arms was, as Putin explained in his address, because Russia is “now confronted with the military potential of NATO and a number of other unfriendly countries” in Ukraine.
While Russia is mobilizing, Biden is not acting like a president preparing for a major war with the very superpower he’s been publicly bashing and chastising. He has downsized the U.S. Army, kicking out about 10 percent of the soldiers and making it impossible to recruit new ones by requiring them to take experimental mRNA jabs. Many of the soldiers who have taken the jabs are now getting sick.
Biden has also opened up the Southern border and allowed more than 4 million illegal border crossings to occur since January 2021, many of them are men of military age, potential sleeper cells that Russia-China-Iran will be able to activate at a time of their choosing to attack Americans.
Todd Bensman, author of Border Wars and a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, stated in a Sept. 20 interview with Brannon Howse that the number of illegal migrants on the FBI terrorist watchlist apprehended at the border in fiscal 2022 has soared 400 percent. This data comes directly from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s own website.
2.15 million illegals have crossed into the U.S. in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
“So we will probably end up with 2.5 million by the end of September,” Bensman said. And that’s just the ones who have been apprehended by Border Patrol officers. It doesn’t include those who slipped through undetected.
There’s a category of illegal migrants classified as “other,” which includes people from terrorist-harboring countries like Somali, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Sudan. More than 93,000 “others” came through illegally in 2022, according to Bensman. Turkey, a terrorist sponsoring country, delivered 13,000 to the U.S. this year, up from 1,600 last year.
“Bad guys know our southern border is open, it’s vulnerable,” Bensman told Howse.
This has actually been going on since the 1990s and it really ramped up in the early 2000s, not only in terms of illegal crossings into America from people in countries that hate us, but also legal transfers of millions of refugees from the same bad-actor countries. This was the topic of my 2017 book, Stealth Invasion, which is more pertinent today than when it was written.
Bensman also spoke to the Daily Mail, which summarized his comments as follows:
- US Customs and Border Protection caught 78 migrants on the FBI’s terror watch trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border this year. That’s five-fold increase from last year, which saw a record-high 15.
- Todd Bensman puts the blame on Joe Biden, who put an end to a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.
- By allowing these migrants to enter the U.S., Bensman said terrorists have sought out opportunities to take advantage of the chaotic borders to sneak in.
- The US has already allowed two migrants on the terror watchlist to slip through the cracks earlier this year.
At the same time he’s opened the border, Biden has also drawn down the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to the lowest levels since the days of President Jimmy Carter.
All of this adds up to create an extremely dangerous situation should the U.S. go to war with Russia-China.
And while Russia and China are mobilizing, Biden said at the U.N. that the U.S. is focused not on fighting Russia-China, but on fighting “climate change.”
No, this regime is not acting like a government would act if it knew world war was likely to occur in the next six to 12 months or even two years from now.
You would be dropping the vax mandates, dropping the self-destructive fixation on climate change, ramping up domestic energy production that would be needed to fight the war, and you would be sealing off the borders so enemy combatants couldn’t enter.
But instead, the Biden regime concentrates not on foreign enemy combatants slipping across the border but on “domestic extremists” (i.e. Trump supporters) and moms attending school board meetings. These domestic “extremists” are the biggest threat to the republic, he says, not the military might of China-Russia.
We, the United States, could not be more ill-prepared for war with Russia-China than we are right now. We are extremely vulnerable and I would not be surprised if the Biden regime is actively working for the other side. I find it difficult to believe that any administration not sold out to the enemy would be doing the opposite of everything a legitimate government would be doing if it knew war with an opposing superpower was on the near horizon.
It would appear judgment is coming to America. Prepare accordingly. Get your house in order, physically, mentally and spiritually. War is coming. And the U.S. military isn’t going to ride to your rescue.
38 thoughts on “Putin calling up 300,000 fresh troops, warns ‘I’m not bluffing’ about nuking the West”
I want to Edit my comment / Reply above to- ”
“God , and I believe the word GOD is His Title Not His Name or another Title is -Holy Father but His Name (which has been hidden) YahWeh or Yah-Hu-Veh isn’t going to hand over to His Son Yahshua or Yah Hushua or Jesus and His Bride an inheritance of a smoking, Radiation-filled burning smoking pile of fiery rubble and billions and billions of bloody dead bodies. There will be quite a few but unless these days be shortened No flesh would be saved. There’s the key, the days being shortened. NO RAPTURES!….I don’t believe that, but God YHWH did Promise to Protect His People (Psalm 91)….
We have to Above All be Saved and Believe in Jesus Christ / Yahshua, and Believe and Trust upon Him. Death will be required at some point as NOONE gets into Heaven in these evil corrupt suits of flesh we are currently in.
No body knows the exact details in which are about to come upon this earth except God Almighty YHWH Above.
“To be absent of the body is to be present with The Lord.”
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The white horse and rider have ridden and entered. Next is the red horse (war) and the black horse (economic collapse). The beast system rises out of the ashes. Soon after that, they come after us as it says in Matthew 24. Almost no one in the church is prepared for that. Even though all the signs are lining up. Everyone keeps telling them that the rapture is around the corner, but it is at the end, just before the final wrath falls worldwide. Who is ready to suffer and die for Jesus? My guess: 1%. And that is the problem, regardless of when they think the rapture will take place. The church should have been ready, has no excuse, that is our calling. To carry our cross daily. All too many could only carry their cell phone daily, their remote control, their beer even. While the church was sleeping, the beast has set up house, invaded the church, and is ready to unleash the one world government, economy, and religion. It’s all in place. Any minute now.
It would appear as close; although we can’t say when. If, perhaps enough were to amend their lives it might be averted but then again, how many are willing/ It’s such an amoral society.
I’m reading the article, thinking: I wonder how big a deal this really is, the mobilization of 300k reservists. Then I read this:
“It’s important to note that Russia has only mobilized its reservists three times in modern history – that was in the lead up to World War I in July 1914, World War II in June 1941, and now against NATO on Sept. 21, 2022.”
Well, ok. That cannot be good. It would seem, judging things merely from a historical perspective, that we are definitely not moving toward a resolution of the war, but much more of it, and much more of the world involved.
Pretty scary stuff that unfortunately makes complete sense. I have a wife & one year old daughter & to have that scenario looming really saddens me. I just trust & rely on the Lord our God. Praise you Jesus!!! Thank you Leo…
All going as planned for the Globalists and how incredibly fortunate they are having a brain-dead dirty-drawers in the White House!
I don’t believe YahWeh God and His angels (Malakim) are going to allow an All-Out Nuclear War to completely annihilate the entire planet. … But it’s going o get powerful close!
I’d like to hope that not be the case but if Providence allows for it I’d not blame it one iota.
God and I believe that is His Title or Holy Father but His Name (which has been hidden) YahWeh or Yah-Hu-Veh isn’t going to hand over to His Son Yahshua or Yah Hushua or Jesusand His Bride an inheritance of a smoking, Radiation-filled burning smoking pile of fiery rubble and billions and billions of bloody dead bodies. There will be quite a few but unless these days be shortened No flesh would be saved. There’s the key, the days being shortened. NO RAPTURES!….I don’t believe that, but God YHWH did Promise to Protect His People (Psalm 91)….
We have to Above All be Saved and Believe in Jesus Christ / Yahshua, and Believe and Trust upon Him. Death will be required at some point as NOONE gets into Heaven in these evil corrupt suits of flesh we are currently in.
No body knows the exact details in which are about to come upon this earth except God Almighty YHWH Above.
“To be absent of the body is to be present with The Lord.”
Only HE knows. My point is that humanity is deserving of anything which is sent it’s way.
Yes! You are right! We do deserve the worst
And yet the vilest of the vile not only remain completely unpunished by Him but inheriting the earth it seems.
Yes, is justice ever served; or perhaps it is after these goons check out.
In June 2020, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and then-Prince Charles (“Charles”) launched The Great Reset. In an article announcing its launch, Klaus Schwab wrote that “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” from education to social contracts and working conditions. “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed … In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”
Charles said: “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this [coronavirus] crisis — its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change … It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again.”
Shortly after the launch, The Hill wrote: “Although many details about The Great Reset won’t be rolled out until the World Economic Forum meets in Davos in January 2021, the general principles of the plan are clear: The world needs massive new government programs and far-reaching policies … Or put another way, we need a form of socialism.”
Please. President Putin never used the word nuclear. Not. Once. In. His. Address. He did tell NATO warmongers that he is not bluffing. And he’s not. He never does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just curious, Putin’s words were, “We will certainly make use of all weapon systems available to us. This is not a bluff.” What part of nuclear do you believe wasn’t included in his threat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And good for him. This was brought on by the coup in 2014 in which Obama/Biden forced out a Russia friendly regime in favor the the flunky government they have, now, which is merely a proxy for the US/NATO, as I understand it. Pains me to think that the US is really the ‘bad guy’ in this scenario but I believe that is the case. They want Putin out as I see it because he is an obstacle to their twisted agendas, not unlike Trump was in 2020.
LikeLike
“Maybe that’s been the plan all along, to poke and prod the bear until he lashes out, then the U.S. puts up a meek defense before ultimately surrendering to China.”
Of course that’s the plan. Likes you also said “I find it difficult to believe that any administration not sold out to the enemy would be doing the opposite of everything a legitimate government would be doing if it knew war with an opposing superpower was on the near horizon.”
We are under God’s judgment. He uses wicked rulers (our own administration) and enemy nations to bring His judgment upon the nations who have rejected Him. For anyone who doesn’t believe this I recommend you go read 1 and 2 Kings to understand what God does when He brings about judgment. (Of course there is plenty of evidence of this in the NT as well, where God punishes the Jews by destroying Jerusalem and the temple and scattering them all over the world, for the rejection of their promised Messiah, Jesus Christ.)
Our list of sins is long and growing even more egregious by the day! Our biggest crimes against God are legalized abortion, even up to and after birth, same sex marriage, openly targeting our children with transgenderism, ‘legalizing’ and mandating transhumanism, apostasy in our churches and flagrantly rejecting God and His laws in our political arena, education system, courts and law enforcement, and embracing occultism, idolatry, magic, New Ageism and the like in every aspect of our society, including our entertainment and health industries. This list is longer than what is here, and I’ve stated them from worst to least worse, which is extremely dire when occultism, idolatry, and magic are at the bottom of the pile.
O’Biden is perfectly willing to destroy our nation and sacrifice us to our enemies to bring about the globalist agenda. I wonder which of these Useful Idiots will remain when the smoke clears.
Frankly, I expected what is now happening to have happened sooner than Autumn of 2022. CLEARLY, God has been holding all things together, to bring as many as possible to repentance and saving faith, before it comes crashing down.
There is only one way out, His name is Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, the Holy One of Israel, our Savior and Lord. If you don’t know Him, may you find Him now.
Here is how to be saved in the Lord: turn in genuine repentance (turning to God instead of continuing to reject or ignore Him), confess your sins (admit that you are a sinner and confess that to God), understand that the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23). and acknowledge to God that you are unable to pay that debt, and believe that Jesus Christ paid your death sentence for you on the cross and finally, believe that Jesus is the only Way God has established by which humans may be saved from the consequences of their sin and rebellion.
The problem is that we people of spiritual worldview are making the same error over and over again. We are always expecting some external forces be it Christ, Virgin Mary, Guardian angel or God Almighty to come from the sky, preferably on a white horse, with a punishing sword and will do the job for us sinners and save us. And we will repent and be good guys from now on. That has been the programmed teaching across all Christian based religions. It’s always some long neglected god, or saint, or angel who will take care of us in times of turmoil. But guess what, it’s us who have to take responsibility for our lives and, pardon my language, our fuckups.
Our Father and guardian has been helping us for a long time putting in front of us, in plain sight warnings, prophecies and visions to warn us but it is us who trade it off for cheap.
So now in times of trial, we ourselves must take our future into our own hands and act in our own defense. He is still watching us and protecting and sending us overabundance of tips and messages but it is us who have to act. He ain’t coming down from heavens in Hollywood style, for sure not on a white horse.
Wow, that comment is definitely not in any way, shape, or form, Biblical.
Instead it sounds a lot like a speech made by Gene Hackman in the old movie The Poseidon Adventure.
You might go back and read the Exodus, the book of Joshua, the stories in Genesis, and the accounts of Gideon, Samson, Elijah and Elisha, Daniel, and too many others to count. Yahweh, Jehovah, Elohim is the God of Miracles. He is not a go do-it-yourself God. What He does ask for is exclusive worship of Him, complete faith in Him, a commitment to know Him as He has revealed Himself and obedience.
LikeLike
I believe He will, but maybe not for a while from the way Revelation reads. Faith without works is dead.
Well said. He helps those who help themselves. Do we want to help ourselves, enough??
Here are many prophecy’s re: Amerika and there is a column re: China and Russia also. I strongly believe this woman is hearing from God. I also believe these are some of the last warnings we will be given. I rarely listen to or read what “prophets” say as there are far more false one’s than real one’s.
Also, I wish I could “like” your comment 100 times Robin!
The Masters Voice Prophecy Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com/america-prophecy/
No surprise, just continuation of the same agenda of bringing the Chinese system closer to the western civilization and eventually replacing the so called democracy with communist style centralized autocracy.
Long time in the working, in lockstep. Final destination: one world governance and new order under the all seeing eye of the UN. Same people and same powers, same agenda dating back to the beginning of twentieth century (to say at least), same predictive programming. But first the old order and societal structure has to be dismantled. And that’s where wars, famine and financial collapse come in handy.
Big Shake is just around the corner, unfortunately.
Yep. The Democrats are mostly elderly. They’ve sold us out for their Diamond Parachute retirement packages. Bernie Madoff goes to Washington.
The west. Also known as the deep state/harlot/woman/rcc that rides the beast system. Rev.17 says she will be destroyed and burned with fire by the 7th head on the beast. Destroyed and burned with fire sounds a lot like what a nuke would do.
Even so… maranatha!!
These immigrants are brought here for a reason. They are all military age young males and some females who do not care about anything except to obey the organized crime syndicate masquerading as the Democratic Party. The Dems aren’t worried about the election. It’s all fixed. Pelosi’s coming back with a majority and the criminal syndicate that masquerades as the Democratic Party will have a majority in the Senate to push through all their gun grabbing, court stuffing, money printing, gender changing, climate hoax bills they can conceive of. If you oppose them they’ll frame and jail or kill you. They have their army. and they will come after anyone the Dems point at. Moving them to a military base is very convenient as they can begin their training, arming and organizing. Are we going to let the Commiecrats get away with it? I really do not see any effective opposition other than a bunch of yelling,pulling of hair, and ceaseless debate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The right wingers are betting on the voting system–even those who don’t worship Trump.
The leftists aren’t even thinking about it because the MSM is silent. Even the loudest progressives are only cheering on the way things are because they imagine their comfort and convenience won’t be disrupted–as they follow the destruction of the far right MAGA extremists by smartphone from Starbucks.
Denial abounds. Few know how bad all scenarios of our future are. Sigh.
We need to think quit thinking nationally. Think locally and tribally. Give up on taking back our federal government.
Looks like it’s set to self-destruct anyhow.
Our nation is dead. I’ve already mourned my country.
We need to form micro systems to cling to for survival.
We need to cling to Christ and the Cross alone, not survivalist strategies. No where does the Bible tell us to prep and tribalize. I’m not saying we shouldn’t make responsible plans and have provisions on hand but the survivalist mentality is secular, not remotely Biblical.
The Bible has made very clear, almost no one is going to survive what is coming, and who in their right minds would want to?! If we are saved in Jesus Christ, we are assured that where we are going is far better than whatever remains here.
Preparing for lean times is sinful? Indolence is a virtue? You say godly folks should do nothing but roll over passively and wait. And mooch off your neighbors because of your own improvidence when the stuff hits the fan and you’re still here.
Paul talked about this behavior in 2 Thessalonians 3:6-15. He did NOT praise them for their faith.
By the way, I realize death will likely happen. But there are little children near me. I am trying to organize so they may not die of starvation. But YOU think we should just passively let them kill or capture these little ones as well as us without even trying to find ways to survive? I disagree.
Even in ancient Rome they hid in catacombs. This required some planning and effort.
Ah yes, indeed, I encouraged Christians to do nothing. I advocated for indolence and said that we should mooch off our neighbors and passively wait. I also encouraged Christians to allow their little ones to be killed, or starve. Clearly you were able to read between the lines and knew what I actually meant to say. Forgive me.
LikeLike
“We need to cling to Christ and the Cross ALONE, NOT SURVIVALIST STRATEGIES. Nowhere does the Bible tell us to prep…”
“Survivalist mentality is…not remotely Biblical.”
Sadly, you are consumed with fear and more than a bit irrational. We are done.
“We are done.”
Okay Julia.
Those are all quotes from you by the way. (Caps for emphasis were added.)
Um, what about Joseph in the OT?
Joseph was called to prepare Egypt in order to preserve the Jews for the future so God could bring the Messiah through His people. The point of Revelation is clear; there’s going to be no stopping what is coming, and ultimately no surviving it, except for a small remnant, likely mostly located in Petra. The only future beyond the Tribulation is the Kingdom.
AGAIN, I did not in any way say not to make provisions for sustenance, in fact I said, and believe the opposite. We are strongly instructed to not fear, but to trust in the Lord, and believe what He has told us in His word. I hear a whole lot of fear coming from hard core preppers. It’d be interesting to see how unselfish these same people might be when they have unsaved, starving strangers, begging at their doors.
In Revelation 6 it’s clear it will be impossible to prepare, to hide out in caves and bunkers to escape the coming wrath. Right now, our preparation should be mostly focused on the spiritual realm, to witness to others and to be ready to approach His throne knowing that we are completely safe from His wrath. Our security is eternal.
Unlike our American oligarchs, if Russian elites and Politburo have any remaining sensibilities, they will toast Putin and feed him to the palace Koi!
You don’t get it. WE have violated ALL of our treaties with Putin. What “they” are not telling you is that Putin is encouraging marriage, has built thousands of Christian churches in Russia, encourages higher birth rates, and is basically a conservative. The New World Order, which gives Bit’em his marching orders, hates Putin because he is a nationalist who believes in his country’s sovereignty and independence from outsiders who are trying to make the WORLD their private property to do with as they please, as well as all of the inhabitants. He’s not a perfect person, but he’s not the same guy he was decades ago. He is now his own man, he cares deeply about his country and its people, and the welfare of each…you know, like Trump does….which is WHY the NWO is trying to destroy him. That little rat in Ukraine needs to stop fostering Satanism, pedophilia, human trafficking, Nazism, and the killing of his own people….and giving permission for the US to build dozens of bio-warfare labs on the border of Russia-Ukraine, a broken promise by us to Russia. What would YOU do if the bullies on the block have you backed into an impossible corner?
