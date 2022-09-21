Putin calling up 300,000 fresh troops, warns ‘I’m not bluffing’ about nuking the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin just let the world know he is serious about crushing Ukraine and protecting his nation’s borders against any Western response.

The war has been fought against Ukraine knowing all along that it would spark a wider war if it did not end quickly.

Well, it has not ended quickly. And now an escalating war of words seems to be morphing into a direct clash between the superpowers — the U.S.-led NATO against Russia-China-India-Iran-North Korea, et al. There’s a good chance Turkey, a key NATO member, will switch over and side with Russia in this coming war.

Putin announced Wednesday he is calling up hundreds of thousands of military reservists in what he called a “partial mobilization.”

Putin said the West wants to “destroy” Russia, and he simply won’t allow that to happen.

And, he didn’t stop there. Putin said it’s “not a bluff” to use “all means” to protect Russian territory from Western aggression.

Now, the world waits for Washington’s response. Will they send M-1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine? Will they send medium or long-range missiles? Troops?

Will this be the October surprise that everyone is anticipating from a regime that knows its days are numbered?

What happens if World War III breaks out before Election Day on November 8?

Sending troops or any type of offensive weaponry to Ukraine at this point would escalate things to the point of guaranteeing a massive Russian response. And that response will likely involve nuclear weapons, either tactical or theater or even intercontinental nuclear strikes. The latter would most likely involve a hypersonic missile taking out key U.S. silos and/or military bases.

If Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the U.S. will retaliate with “a devastating strike” against Russia’s military, the United States Army’s former European commander said in a carefully worded warning Wednesday.

Retired US Army General Ben Hodges responded by saying its “unlikely” Putin will order a nuclear strike upon Ukraine, but he warned that if he does, the U.S. could obliterate Russian military bases in Crimea.

The assumption that Putin would use his nukes against Ukraine seems like poor strategy. Why would he nuke his neighbor, the nation filled with Russian speakers and whose fertile farmland he covets, when his real enemy is the U.S. and NATO?

If he uses nukes at all he’s going to deliver a kill shot into the heart of his enemy, the United States of America.

One of Putin’s ideological allies, ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, actually stated that we are “on the brink of World War III, which the West is pushing for.”

Dugin writes:

“Russia is at war with the collective West, with NATO and its allies (though not with all of them: Turkey and Greece have their own position and some European countries, primarily but not only France and Italy, do not want to actively participate in a war with Russia). Yet, the threat of a third world war is getting closer and closer.“

Dugin states that, “Open Satanism and outright racism flourish in Ukraine, and the West only supports them,” adding that, “We are dealing with what the Orthodox elders call the ‘civilization of the Antichrist’. Russia’s role is therefore to unite believers of different faiths in this decisive battle.”

Dugin urges his countrymen to “not wait for the world enemy to destroy your home, kill your husband, son or daughter… At some point it will be too late. God forbid we live to see such a moment.”

Dugin concludes with a raw rallying cry:

“The enemy offensive in the Kharkiv region is just that: the beginning of a real war of the West against us. “The West demonstrates its intention to start a war of annihilation against us – the third world war. We must bring together all our deepest national potential to repel this attack. With all means: thought, military force, economy, culture, art, internal mobilisation of all state structures and each of us.”

Regardless of whether you accept Dugin’s claim that Russia is the righteous one in this war, you cannot refute his description of the morally bankrupt West.

According to the late military analyst Dr. Peter Pry, Russia’s nuclear advantage is such that it could use a first strike to render a U.S. response basically futile. The Russian war strategy has always been predicated on the idea that a nuclear war is winnable.

There are reports Putin has already started arresting Russians who protest his partial mobilization. The man is serious. I get the feeling Biden is just playing around, poking the bear a little harder each time as instructed by his globalist handlers. That will be tantamount to playing with fire. Nuclear fire.

At the same time Putin was announcing Wednesday his call up of more troops, Biden was at the U.N. delivering a scathing beat down of Putin.

Biden said in his U.N. speech that the U.S. is not looking for conflict with China. But he did not say that about Russia. Is this the conflict his regime wants?

Do Biden’s handlers not know that conflict with Russia almost certainly means conflict with China as well? Certainly Biden’s handlers are aware that the two nations, Russia and China, signed a military cooperation pact last year. Why are they pretending like only one half of that alliance is our enemy? That will backfire on the U.S. big time. Maybe that’s been the plan all along, to poke and prod the bear until he lashes out, then the U.S. puts up a meek defense before ultimately surrendering to China.

It’s important to note that Russia has only mobilized its reservists three times in modern history – that was in the lead up to World War I in July 1914, World War II in June 1941, and now against NATO on Sept. 21, 2022.

Putin announced the partial mobilization during a rare televised address on Wednesday.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, speaking at a press conference, said the numbers of fresh recruits would be around 300,000. He said the reason for the partial call to arms was, as Putin explained in his address, because Russia is “now confronted with the military potential of NATO and a number of other unfriendly countries” in Ukraine.

While Russia is mobilizing, Biden is not acting like a president preparing for a major war with the very superpower he’s been publicly bashing and chastising. He has downsized the U.S. Army, kicking out about 10 percent of the soldiers and making it impossible to recruit new ones by requiring them to take experimental mRNA jabs. Many of the soldiers who have taken the jabs are now getting sick.

Biden has also opened up the Southern border and allowed more than 4 million illegal border crossings to occur since January 2021, many of them are men of military age, potential sleeper cells that Russia-China-Iran will be able to activate at a time of their choosing to attack Americans.

Todd Bensman, author of Border Wars and a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, stated in a Sept. 20 interview with Brannon Howse that the number of illegal migrants on the FBI terrorist watchlist apprehended at the border in fiscal 2022 has soared 400 percent. This data comes directly from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s own website.

2.15 million illegals have crossed into the U.S. in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

“So we will probably end up with 2.5 million by the end of September,” Bensman said. And that’s just the ones who have been apprehended by Border Patrol officers. It doesn’t include those who slipped through undetected.

There’s a category of illegal migrants classified as “other,” which includes people from terrorist-harboring countries like Somali, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Sudan. More than 93,000 “others” came through illegally in 2022, according to Bensman. Turkey, a terrorist sponsoring country, delivered 13,000 to the U.S. this year, up from 1,600 last year.

“Bad guys know our southern border is open, it’s vulnerable,” Bensman told Howse.

This has actually been going on since the 1990s and it really ramped up in the early 2000s, not only in terms of illegal crossings into America from people in countries that hate us, but also legal transfers of millions of refugees from the same bad-actor countries. This was the topic of my 2017 book, Stealth Invasion, which is more pertinent today than when it was written.

Bensman also spoke to the Daily Mail, which summarized his comments as follows:

US Customs and Border Protection caught 78 migrants on the FBI’s terror watch trying to illegally cross the US-Mexico border this year . That’s five-fold increase from last year, which saw a record-high 15.

. Todd Bensman puts the blame on Joe Biden, who put an end to a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico .

. By allowing these migrants to enter the U.S., Bensman said terrorists have sought out opportunities to take advantage of the chaotic borders to sneak in .

. The US has already allowed two migrants on the terror watchlist to slip through the cracks earlier this year.

At the same time he’s opened the border, Biden has also drawn down the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to the lowest levels since the days of President Jimmy Carter.

All of this adds up to create an extremely dangerous situation should the U.S. go to war with Russia-China.

And while Russia and China are mobilizing, Biden said at the U.N. that the U.S. is focused not on fighting Russia-China, but on fighting “climate change.”

No, this regime is not acting like a government would act if it knew world war was likely to occur in the next six to 12 months or even two years from now.

You would be dropping the vax mandates, dropping the self-destructive fixation on climate change, ramping up domestic energy production that would be needed to fight the war, and you would be sealing off the borders so enemy combatants couldn’t enter.

But instead, the Biden regime concentrates not on foreign enemy combatants slipping across the border but on “domestic extremists” (i.e. Trump supporters) and moms attending school board meetings. These domestic “extremists” are the biggest threat to the republic, he says, not the military might of China-Russia.

We, the United States, could not be more ill-prepared for war with Russia-China than we are right now. We are extremely vulnerable and I would not be surprised if the Biden regime is actively working for the other side. I find it difficult to believe that any administration not sold out to the enemy would be doing the opposite of everything a legitimate government would be doing if it knew war with an opposing superpower was on the near horizon.

It would appear judgment is coming to America. Prepare accordingly. Get your house in order, physically, mentally and spiritually. War is coming. And the U.S. military isn’t going to ride to your rescue.

