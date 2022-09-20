FBI Whistleblower: Child sexual-abuse cases ‘no longer a priority’ for federal law enforcement agency

September 20, 2022

Congressman Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said Monday a whistleblower has come forward exposing how the FBI is manipulating cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot to create “the illusion” that domestic violent extremism is a widespread problem in the United States.

The Ohio congressman said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by former President Trump and retained by the Biden administration, that the “manipulative case-file practice” was being conducted by the FBI’s Washington field office.

Jordan said the FBI’s pivot is coming at the expense of other serious crimes, most notably the investigation of child sexual exploitation.

Jordan writes:

“The whistleblower disclosed that the FBI is sacrificing its other important federal law-enforcement duties to pursue January 6 investigations. The whistleblower recalled, for example, being told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies.”

Jordan further explains:

“The FBI’s case categorization creates the illusion that threats from DVE (Domestic Violent Extremism) are present in jurisdictions across the nation, when in reality they all stem from the same related investigation concerning the actions at the Capitol on January 6. Such an artificial case categorization scheme allows FBI leadership to misleadingly point to ‘significant’ increases in DVE threats nationwide.”

Jordan said the whistleblower’s description is “consistent with disclosures we have received from other whistleblowers that high-ranking FBI officials — including a senior Washington Field Office official — are pressing front-line agents to categorize cases as DVE matters to fit a political narrative.”

Just the News reports that the bizarre shift in the FBI’s focus comes as the Biden administration tries to make the case that supporters of Donald Trump are creating a crisis of extremism in the United States, a case he made in his widely criticized “Soul of America” speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1.

