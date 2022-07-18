NYU School of Law Report: Global Digital ID System ‘Paving a Digital Road to Hell’

I have repeatedly warned that the two things the globalists must get people to accept before they can fully implement their Great Reset (aka New World Order) are a global digital money system to replace the current fiat currencies and a globally recognized digital ID system to replace the cards in our wallets.
Yes, ladies and gents, the Fourth Reich is rising.
Once these two things are in place — digital money and digital IDs — we will have reached the point of no return. The long coveted one-world beast system will be cemented in place. Nobody will be able to buy or sell without “showing your digital papers.” This is what Covid was all about, getting rid of the dirty money (cash) and plastic ID cards, and getting people to accept a digital ID, which will start out as a digital health passport with your own individually assigned QR code.
French President Emmanuel Macron, the poster boy for the World Economic Forum and its evil schemes to control the world, recently tried to re-introduce that nation’s digital Covid pass. He met with a resounding defeat in the French Parliament last week. That was a huge victory for we the people but the globalists are going to make another big push to get the nations to accept the global ID system they have already invested billions of dollars to bring about. Its purpose is to digitize every human being with a QR code and tie that data point in with their bank accounts and the coming new digital money system.
Once the cash money and physical ID cards are gone, so goes what’s left of our economic privacy, our freedom of movement, freedom of speech, and right on down the line to total tyranny. We will own nothing, have no privacy and learn to like it, or else.
The article below updates us on the drive to get every man, woman and child on planet Earth registered with a digital ID tied to the one-world economic system. It is based on a surprising report out of New York University, of all places.
New York University’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice has issued a chilling warning about the potential dangers to human rights posed by the push for digital identity.
In mid-June, the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice, a “hub for human rights study” at New York University (NYU) School of Law, issued a 100-page report detailing the growing dangers of a reliance on digital identity around the world. The report, titled Paving a Digital Road to Hell?, examines the role of the World Bank and other international networks which have been promoting the use if digital ID in recent years.
The report notes that the World Bank has been “energetically promoting biometric and other digital ID systems that are increasingly linked to large-scale human rights violations, especially in the Global South.”
The researchers warn that digital identity schemes “promoted in the name of development and inclusion, might be achieving neither.” Despite ostensible good intentions on the part of some promoting these systems, they “may well be paving a digital road to hell.”
The press release for the report notes (emphasis added):
“Governments around the world have been investing heavily in digital identification systems, often with biometric components (digital ID). The rapid proliferation of such systems is driven by a new development consensus, packaged and promoted by key global actors like the World Bank, but also by governments, foundations, vendors and consulting firms.“
The report states that many of the digital identity schemes are taking inspiration from the Aadhaar system in India. This specific digital ID model has prioritized digital ID as an “economic identity,” according to the report.
“The goal of such systems is primarily to establish ‘uniqueness’ of individuals, commonly with the help of biometric technologies,” the release states. This in turn allows for bringing in impoverished people from the “informal” or “counter-economy” to the formal economy. This also has the effect of “unlocking” their behavioral data that can then be used by governments and other parties.
The report also notes that the Executive Chairman of the influential ID4Africa, a platform where African governments and major companies in the digital ID market meet, noted at the 2022 Annual Meeting in June that digital ID is no longer about identity alone but,
“enables and interacts with authentication platforms, payments systems, digital signatures, data sharing, KYC systems, consent management and sectoral delivery platforms.”
The report details how the promoters of the new digital/economic identity model often evade “difficult questions” about the legal status and rights of those being registered. Despite promises of inclusion and flourishing digital economies, digital ID systems have “consistently failed to deliver on these promises in real-world situations, especially for the most marginalized.” The Aadhaar system itself has been criticized for severe and large-scale human rights violations.
In fact, the report finds that the evidence indicates it is the small group of companies and governments who stand to benefit most from these systems.
“After all, where digital ID systems have tended to excel is in generating lucrative contracts for biometrics companies and enhancing the surveillance and migration-control capabilities of governments.”
Who is Driving the Push to Digital Identity?
The authors of the report also call for a “more clearly developed notion of ‘who’ are the most relevant actors driving this agenda and ‘what’ are the key concepts that should be contested and reimagined.” They say that much can be learned by focusing on the actions of the World Bank Group, and “more specifically its ID4D Initiative, as a central node in a more extensive global network of digital ID promotion.”
In 2014, the World Bank launched the Identification for Development (ID4D) program with the aim of solving the problem of a lack of identity for much of the so-called “developing world.” The World Bank is funding digital biometric ID programs in Mexico, pushing digital ID in poorer countries with the ostensible goal of providing legal identity to the 1.1 billion people who do not currently have one.
This program was started with a “catalytic investment” from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Omidyar Network, as well as various governments. The report notes:
“We have noted that the World Bank and its ID4D Initiative do not stand alone in pursuing the digital ID agenda. They exist within a global network of organizations and individuals. This includes donor governments like the United Kingdom, the United States and France; global foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Omidyar Network; tech-savvy governments such as in India and Estonia; the UN system, including the members of the UN-Legal Identity Agenda Task Force; regional development banks, including the Asian Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank; private biometrics corporations like Idemia, Thales, and Gemalto; card companies such as MasterCard; new networks such as the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and ID4Africa; and numerous other global organizations”
Many of the governments and companies listed above are also partners with the World Economic Forum, the proponents of “The Great Reset.” The Gates Foundation is likely more well known to regular readers, but the Omidyar Network should also raise red flags. The Omidyar Network was set up by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and Pam Omidyar. To learn more about the history of Omidyar and his co-opting of the Snowden leaks via his ownership of The Intercept, read these investigations.
Interestingly, the NYU report states that proponents of this digital identity future have “cloaked this new paradigm in the language of human rights and inclusion, arguing that such systems will help to achieve multiple Sustainable Development Goals.”
As I reported in my previous investigation, Exposing the “Digital ID is a Human Right” Scam, the push towards a digital identity has its roots in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives adopted by the United Nations in 2015 with the ostensible goal of ending poverty, protecting the planet, and spreading peace and prosperity to all people by 2030.
The SDGs were part of a larger resolution known as the 2030 Agenda, or Agenda 2030, with the stated purpose of fighting climate change. While the United Nations SDGs and Agenda 2030 are often touted as a tool for establishing healthy multilateral relationships between nations, in truth, they are based in a deeper agenda to monitor, control, and direct all life on the planet.
The UN and the World Economic Forum have regularly promoted the idea of a digital identity as a necessity for life in the 2020s.
It’s clear that this effort to strong-arm the world into accepting digital identity programs is part of a larger push towards biometrics, a track-and-trace society, and, eventually, tools like Central Bank Digital Currencies.
Read the entire article by Derrick Broze
6 thoughts on “NYU School of Law Report: Global Digital ID System ‘Paving a Digital Road to Hell’”
I recall reading some years back about social credit scores in China and all the stuff about that. It talked about how it targets Christians and any dissenters. I don’t know how they survive it at all. But they mentioned the government going out and raiding homes of suspected Christians and finding items that point to their faith, in this case it was pictures of Jesus, and threatening to lower their credit score if they did not take them down from their own homes. I don’t know if it went on to say what responses they met this with. But the reactions are usually the same ones along a spectrum, regardless of the context. I think of the early Christians in the Mediterranean who were constantly threatened if they did not ‘make a sacrifice’ to some false god, or do some act of homage to a caesar, or bow in some way to something they should not. In today’s society the items bowed to have been replaced, but the concept is the same. “Will you deny Jesus by such and such an action, or will you publicly stand and confess Him even if it costs you everything?” That is the question of our lives. Will we cave, or will we be loyal to the Lord? Will we carry our cross daily as we are called to to, or will we cower to spare the things in our life, even our life itself? Should anything come above God in our life? As always, the responses fell along a spectrum. I strive daily to fall on the extreme end of the spectrum that will lay my life down for Jesus at any given moment.
It is a discipline. Most can’t even give up one simple vice, what will they do when they can no longer purchase such vices? Well upon reading about that story, I headed down to the Christian bookstore and bought myself a calendar with pictures of Jesus on. I separated the pages of the calendar with a staple remover and cut the single pages out separately. Then I proceeded to hang up every single picture of Jesus in my own room. The chances of them coming and searching my place for this was slim to none as I don’t live in China. But, I would have done it in China too. And, I did it for all of those Christians in China who did it and suffered for it, as persecution makes the church grow. What mattered to me was that I was ready. Whether a search team was coming or not, and I’m sure one day they will be, I declared Who my loyalty was to and I was ready. The more pictures of Jesus plastering my wall like wall paper for them to see one day, the better!
Here’s a question–how will the drug cartels and black-market arms cartels operate in this digital ID environment? How will they do their underhanded deals and stay anonymous, paying or getting paid with what kind of currency? I can’t imagine them wanting to be a part of this very techy system which would not allow for false or secret identity. Over the years, quite a few major big banks have been laundering drug money for the cartels and other criminal organizations. And sophisticated drug dealers game the Federal discount window to their advantage. Will this continue under different rules or updated accommodations? How will this black market operate under this new system or will it operate outside of it using what kind of monetary exchange that allows privacy of transactions? Because if they can operate outside the digital ID hell, maybe dissidents can, too. Just wondering.
What I see happening, which is happening already, is that they will simply legalize everything. Every drug, every vice, every sin, even prostitution, pedophilia, and every form of perversion will be legalized in the beast system, so that’s how they will solve that problem. All the things they do in the darkness, such as sex trafficking of little children on pedo island, will be paid for legally. We are already moving in that direction fast with legalization of drugs in some states, any drugs, and drag queens grooming toddlers at ‘story hours,’ teaching them about gender confusion. They are already talking about legalizing that kind of sex. The world is getting evil at an accelerated rate, so I would not be surprised at this turn of events.
You are absolutely right 1blandina, their plans are obvious. Good is evil and evil is good in their reprobate minds.
Our Lord said the world will be as in the days of Noah before His return. The Bible describes this time in Genesis 6:5 – “Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” We aren’t there quite yet, but that is the direction we are rapidly headed.
We have fallen so far in 18 months as to be unrecognizable, what will it be like in January of 2024?! I shudder to think of it.
Not only will every evil be legal, but we can be confident that all good things will be outlawed or forgotten or dangerous. No charity, no Pro-Life Centers, no church worship ( Christians will have to go underground), no helping our fellow man because the dangers will be too high…all of the shootings and attacks are becoming so commonplace that many just watch them happen now without offering aid. Police departments?! Forget it, what would be the point?! Lawlessness will abound.
And considering the prophesied death toll of the first half of the Tribulation, due to wars, pestilence, famine and wild animals…human life will literally have no value. We can’t really imagine how radically different life will become, we have no reference point in America, that is for sure.
Well, Leo, the truth that needs to be shouted loud and clear, heard by us all is in these few words of the report:
” . . . in truth, they are based in a deeper agenda to monitor, control, and direct all life on the planet.”
Let us all the world over who Believe in Heavenly Father, who follow The Way keep Praying and never stop while doing what we are Guided to do. Nothing these villains have beats Prayer and the Will of Father for us.
I am beyond grateful to read the Bible in one hand while I read the world news in the other. ONLY GOD could accurately tell us the End from the Beginning. All the details and hundreds of prophecies He has provided us makes His plans irrefutable, and the truth undeniable. He has told us what He will do, and He WILL do it.
If I become anxious about what I see unfolding, as I know about the terrible Tribulation ahead, I can rest in His promises and what our lives will be like with Jesus. An eternity in Heaven is worth the small price we might pay on earth.
Maranatha!
