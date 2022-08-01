Saudi prince offers glimpse of dazzling $500 billion ‘Smart City of the Future’ where you will own nothing and be happy

Don’t be fooled: Most of the technology employed in bin Salman’s dystopian Smart City is already being deployed in cities around the world
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new pet project he’d like you to know about, and maybe even invest in.
It’s a “city of the future” that has been tried with limited success in Communist China, as well as in cities within the nations of Canada, South Korea, Spain, and Singapore.
Welcome to “The Line.”
It’s a so-called “smart city” built on a 100 mile “line” capable of housing 9 million people.
On the project website, the Crown Prince touts The Line, also called Neom, as a place where there will be:
“No roads, cars or emissions, it will run on 100% renewable energy and 95% of land will be preserved for nature. People’s health and wellbeing will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities.”
All travel will take place in this city via high-speed rail, with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes. And if you wish to travel outside of that parameter? I guess you’re out of luck. Maybe it will work out for you if you know someone important and your social credit score is within the acceptable range. If your score is too low, you won’t even be allowed on the government-provided mass transit and you’re condemned to a life within the four walls of your home.
Check out the 3-minute video below describing the Saudi royal highness’s idea of the perfect city, a virtual utopia in the making.
Residents of this city will live in a dystopian world of total surveillance with sensors, cameras, facial-recognition software and biometric ID scanners built right into the grid. The Saudi Crown Prince estimates the cost of developing the city of Neom at $500 billion.
The Crown Prince has designed the city to deliver on all of the 17 sustainability goals cooked up by the United Nations Agenda 2030, which was approved in September 2015 by the heads of state of almost every nation in the world. We the people never voted for this “sustainable” way of life but our leaders committed us to it anyway.
Different countries will deliver us over to this abhorrent lifestyle in different ways.
While Saudi Arabia is attempting to deliver it writ large, in the grandest of fashion, Joe Biden’s administrative state will deliver it piecemeal with the support of both major political parties.
Biden’s trillion dollar climate-change bill that Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, caved on last week, incorporates many of the same themes as what you see in the Saudi Crown Prince’s advanced smart city – net zero carbon emissions, a total reliance on renewable energy, technology-driven surveillance of all human activity, and a rejection of private land ownership. All resources are tightly controlled by the government and its corporate partners.
Every major U.S. city and most smaller cities are moving in this direction, minus the fanfare of the Saudi project. With each federal grant that your city accepts, it inches closer to the smart city concept you see in the above video. For example, even cities unable to totally redesign themselves into a vertical “line” will move toward the concept of “no roads and no automobiles.”
The International Energy Agency has already been recommending that cities worldwide adopt a policy of mandatory “car free Sundays” where people are not allowed to drive anywhere one day per week.
And the World Economic Forum put out a policy paper on July 18 that removes all doubt as to where this influential globalist organization is trying to take the world. The WEF now openly calls for an end to private vehicle ownership.
This is the way of life that awaits us on the other side of the Great Reset and “build back better,” where we’ve been told by the WEF that we will own nothing, have no privacy, but we will learn to like it.
It’s the perfect world for the lazy, feeble-minded, 21st century global citizen who just wants to be able to sit back and be taken care of, despising the American ideals of hard work, property ownership, individual freedoms and responsibilities. As long as they can relax and play their video games, attend ball games, concerts, or otherwise entertain themselves, they’re good. They are being conditioned to accept universal basic income, live in a tiny apartment, and rely on the government for their transportation, food and healthcare. They don’t aspire to own a car or a house, let alone a few acres in the country.
You don’t need a crystal ball to see this is the direction in which all the nations are being herded, into a world devoid of automobiles, traditional single-family housing and an actual plot of land where you’re capable of growing a garden, having a well or even catching rainwater. All of those things will be forbidden in the smart cities the globalists are designing for us.
California is ahead of the game. Its technocrat leaders are planning to start charging people for drawing water out of their own private wells.
But while most countries will need to retrofit existing cities to bring them in line with the U.N./World Economic Forum agenda, a few like the Saudis and the Chinese, have the money to develop smart cities from the ground up.
The wealthy leaders of Islam, long thought to be a backward religion, are eager to prove they are just as adept as the wealthy leaders of Christianity and Judaism at selling out their people to the Great Reset/New World Order.
Ah yes, “The Line, the city that delivers countless new wonders for the world,” according to the government’s promotional video (see below).
Think of the possibilities for an Islamic dictatorship or even a budding communist regime like we have in Washington, D.C. Any activities not approved by the authorities would be instantaneously reported and referred for the appropriate punishment.
In an Islamic republic like Saudi Arabia or Iran, homosexuals could be easily detected and thrown off of tall buildings. A woman caught on camera in public without her hijab now gets delivered up for her 30 lashes.
In a communist regime like what we’re becoming in America, the “authorities” at the FBI will have people continuously reviewing online data that indicates you might be a “right wing extremist” or a “Christian nationalist” and haul you off to a re-education camp, never to be heard from again.
True Christianity that deviates from the approved one-world religion would now be on the list of things one could not even think about without getting caught by an artificial intelligence-based algorithm that’s able to read your thoughts. (Chinese engineers recently invented such a device.)
According to the promotional video above, residents of Neom would “have access to all their daily needs within a 5-minute walk.”
This of course assumes that the government and its corporate partners know your “needs” better than you do. What if your needs include a drive out to the countryside to visit someone on the other side of this intricately designed matrix? I guess you’re screwed. Because the high-speed rail line that you are now 100 percent dependent on for your transportation, includes only so many stops on the Line. The free people who have yet to sell themselves out for a decent paying job, or a life on universal basic income, live out beyond the scope of the rail system. You are now cut off from the free people you once had so much in common with. After a number of years, having no longer been in contact with those free thinkers, you begin to forget your past conversations. You begin to forget how to even think, let alone act, like a person with a free will.
Remember what the WEF’s chief advisor, Yuval Noah Harari, says about the old-fashioned Christian concept that human beings are born with a free will. “That’s over,” he said, along with your prehistoric ideas about personal privacy. (watch two short videos of Harari below)
So, you begin to resign yourself to the inevitable, that you are now trapped within the 100-mile radius of your local smart city. That means you must buy and consume whatever food is available within the walls of that city.
You begin to notice over time that the stores no longer carry traditional meat products, only vegetable-based protein and insects.
You begin to notice that you can’t find a doctor who will give you honest medical advice, only that which is inextricably linked with Big Pharma and its government-mandated regimen of injections. Almost every drug your doctor prescribes is now delivered via mRNA technology, instructing your genes to manufacture whatever drug your body has become dependent upon to stay alive.
You begin to notice that all of the banks in the smart city are accepting only deposits of the new Central Bank-controlled digital currency that is only useable for government-approved goods and services.
If by some miracle you are able to make it out of the city and visit a business on the “other side,” where people are forced to live off the grid, the businesses there don’t accept your digital dollars. The folks on the other side may no longer have access to the electric grid or the internet, but they still have firearms and are able to raise livestock and grow food on their land. Bullets, however, are running in short supply. They look healthier and stronger because they still eat meat and non-GMO foods. It also helps that they aren’t being injected every three to six months with a cocktail of mRNA gene-altering drugs.
They’re also healthier spiritually because they have churches led by the 1 percent of current-day preachers who are awake to the WEF-orchestrated war against humanity. These priests and preachers advised their flocks long ago not to get the shots or the apps on their phones tracking their compliance with Dr. Fauci’s latest dictates.
The vast majority of the world’s clergy sold out their flocks, telling them it was in their best interests to submit to the Dr. Faucis and Bill Gates’ of the world. It was for the “greater good,” they said, and it’s important that we all do our part to save the planet. The rabbis, priests and imams told their flocks the same things.
None of these religious leaders, whether they be Islamic, Christian or Jewish, are true to their faith. Their only real faith is in making sure they receive their cut of the money, power and prestige vested in the globalist power elites. They wanted to make sure they were on the winning team. Can’t blame them for that.
The fact that these elites happen to be predators whose prey are the working class and middle class people of the world bothers them not. They didn’t lose a minute’s sleep handing their flocks over to the globalist cabal represented by the likes of George Soros, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, James Giordano, the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. We’ve seen Pope Francis leading the way in this regard, signing onto the mission of Lynn Forester de Rothschild’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism.
And many of the most prominent evangelicals are right on the pope’s heels, sucking up to the New World Order.
Perhaps the biggest deception is that the dystopian smart city of the future is way off over the horizon, when in reality it’s right here, right now, breathing down our necks.
Get ready. Prepare now while you still can. Because these globalists are nasty people. They will do anything to get you herded into one of their smart cities. These are smart cities designed specifically for dumb sheep.
I know many here will disagree with me, and that’s okay… as a believer in Jesus Christ, believe I will be raptured soon! Maranatha!
I saw this on TV today here in India – an advertisement for NEOM – a young girl flying into a futuristic looking city and wondered what horror they were brazenly showing us!! And here is your article about it. Thank you for the work you do in keeping us informed.
Thank you Metilda. Yes, I also saw that futuristic ad on the Saudi prince’s website and thought the same thing!
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Saturday will have to become the new Sunday. We Believers will not let them hold us back from worshipping our King and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Saturday IS the Biblical Sabbath. It is a sign and a mark upon those who observe it (Exodus 31:13). It is an everlasting covenant with “those who obey God’s commandments and hold to the testimony of Jesus” (Rev 12:17). It is time to brush up on history – you will learn that it was the Roman Catholic Church who changed the 7th day Sabbath established by God at Creation. They said it is a mark and sign of their authority that they did so. Beware – the trap is set for a new “Green Sabbath” that is coming… a forced day of “rest” on Sundays that sounds good but will be idolatrous. Please please open your Bible and be in deep prayer and seek the LORD while He may be found. He is opening many believers hearts to this truth and He is restoring a remnant. Don’t be fooled by man made tradition and theology.
“‘Isaiah was right when he prophesied about you hypocrites; as it is written: “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. They worship me in vain; their teachings are but rules taught by men. ” You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to the traditions of men. ‘” (Mark 7:6-8)
I beg every believer out there whose heart is seeking truth… open your Bible and beg God for truth and wisdom and discernment. He wants to reveal Himself to you in ways you can’t imagine.
“‘Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks. God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in spirit and in truth.'” (John 4:23-24)
Please don’t be caught unawares to what the TRUE mark is. The Bible clearly defines it. There is so much deception… pray for clarity and discernment and have a humble heart to recognize that it may mean leaving the institution of religion.
You are wrong.
The Sabbath is noon to noon.
In Israel they observe the Sabbath from noon on to noon. This is correct because when God was creating the heavens and the earth , each day was described as the evening and the morning.
Genesis 1: 5
5And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.
The Israeli Jewish Sabbath day coincides with what we call noon Friday to noon Saturday.
However I don’t believe that Christians are required to keep the Sabbath. .
I refer you to Paul’s instructions to the church….
Colossians 2:16-17
“16 Therefore let no one pass judgment on you in questions of food and drink, or with regard to a festival or a new moon or a Sabbath. 17These are a shadow of the things to come, but the substance belongs to Christ.”
Your understanding of the Sabbath is not based on the scriptures. I would ask you to please, please read the bible and stop pushing false doctrines which have been invented by men.
You’re absolutely right AnMarie praise the Lord
Let’s see:
Can’t have my truck
Can’t have pets outside
Can’t have a workshop
Can’t pee off the back deck
Can’t spit off the front porch
Can’t plow and plant a half acre garden
Can’t target practice
Can’t drive to town for pizza or a hamburger
Can’t make any noise without a hundred neighbors hearing me
Can’t have an outside swing set for my grandkids
Can’t pull the grandkids on a sled when it snows
Can’t fly my frisbee in my backyard
Can’t mow my yard (yes, I like to push mow using healthy amounts of gasoline)
Can’t leave my house whenever I want and come back inside whenever I want
Can’t remodel any part of the “house” how I want, whenever I want
Can’t grill steaks or chickens
Can’t even raise chickens
I bet we can’t even procreate
Aaaaand I don’t do heights.
With all the “can’t” items on the list, is there anything we CAN do besides take up apartment space until we die?
Sorry, Mr. Crown Prince, I’ll pass on your grand pseudo-utopia.
p.s. I am so sick of the word “sustainable” I could puke.
(This was the comment I left on the first Youtube video you have in the article.)
@ Ron August 2, 2022 at 1:40 am
And you can’t have your own thoughts.
Many Muslims will go along willingly for this lifestyle because their local Iman (priest) tells them to with authority. They are functionally illiterate and too cowardly to oppose gov. mandates.
Bananada’s Trudope: Eight hundred million big ones to the King of Jordan. The king (not king Trudope) used it to pad his real estate portfolio. Perhaps the King of Fools in Canada has also bankrolled Prince Salami’s (sic) “Smart City.” https://capforcanada.com/800-million-in-foreign-aid-to-jordan-funneled-into-luxury-real-estate/
Addendum: “The Crown Prince has designed the city to deliver on all of the 17 sustainability goals cooked up by the United Nations Agenda 2030, which was approved in September 2015 by the heads of state of almost every nation in the world.” The unregenerates had been better served building their sterile city three hundred feet underground. God’s twenty-one apocalyptic; fiery judgements are a comin’. “Then the kings of the earth and the great men and the commanders and the rich and the strong and every slave and free man hid themselves in the caves and among the rocks of the mountains; and they said to the mountains and to the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the presence of Him who sits on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb; for the great day of their wrath has come, and who is able to stand?” (Rev. 6: 15-17.)
Dumb sheep in smart cities, that is good and spot on!
My name means “ewe lamb.” But the Lord is my Shepherd. Not all these globalist wolves running around.
Interesting that the no drive day is on Sunday so we can’t make it to church. Hebrews 10:25.
God bless. Maranatha.
I think they plan on confining religion to screens. The Metaverse.
Hillsong and a number of megachurches (such as Saddleback) already made plans to set up virtual houses of worship for virtual assembly. This allows the technocrats full control of all that is sung, preached or said. As long as they choose to allow any religion.
California is full of cowards as other parts of the country is where leaders take away rights and the people comply like slaves. Now some homeowner’s water wells are being billed monthly like people living in cities that get water bills. This will spread nationwide. Most Americans functionally illiterate, lacking critical thinking skills and not standing up for their rights. What about the big expense of drilling a well? now they are penalized for having a well. Other examples are people complying to lockdowns and constant mask wearing and losing jobs and businesses. People running this Marxist agenda at the top have trained their leaders in each country to act like Marxists controlling the dumbed down citizens. Muslim nations obey their leaders without Q anyway, so those countries will be taken over sooner like China, former penal colonies of Australia, New Z. who cower to their leaders. Many in U.S. will comply like they did trusting gov. pushing vaccines untested causing disabilities and deaths. Civic clubs and mainstream churches are compromised and also condoning this agenda esp. open borders and globalism. If people could think logically, they would exit these activities and home church or meet w/ friends for Bible study.
That is so true! They lack critical thinking skills and they never question authority. The IQ seems to go down 10 points a year on average. They can’t use logic to save their own life. Even the spelling and grammar on the comments is usually butchered English. Their attention spans are as long as a flea’s. They can’t follow you making a point for more than half a minute. They are couch potatoes addicted to constant entertainment, electronics, and technological conveniences. They are fattened gluttons who can’t go without ice cream after every greasy meal. They have ingested the spirit of wokeness from every store front beginning at their liberal churches. Like parrots, their empty heads echo the latest media propaganda, passing the repetition on like ripples in water. The look in their eyes is that of one who has been hypnotized by the spirit of this age. They hold themselves for wise and proudly strut around, not knowing they are to be pitied above all else.
1blandina: I feel like going to Dairy Q soon and getting a blizzard to celebrate the comment section here with great comments from many!
Hey Laura that’s a great compliment to our readers, and a great way to celebrate!
There are a number of churches that don’t go along with this. Look for decentralized or non denominational, rural or small town, and under the “Dunbar number.” Less than 150 members,
Worth noting the leaders of mega churches have proven to be limp wristed, swooning cowards.
The reason my state has so few preachers who were jailed during lockdown? So many refused to keep their churches closed that Governor Holcomb was astute enough to sign it into Indiana’s constitution that no church may be forcibly closed even during emergencies. The first state where this was done. Makes me proud to be a Hoosier.
Correction. None were jailed to my knowledge. Not in Indiana.
Perhaps the biggest deception is that the Beast’s dystopian Security System of the future is way off over the horizon, when in reality it’s right here, right now, merchandising the digitally-marked souls of Socialism’s dependent-wards.
Get ready to lose your lives within the Marxist Beast’s eugenic security system. Prepare now while you foolish ‘goats’ still can. Because Marxist globalists are nasty people. They will diabolically do anything to get you herded into one of the Fourth Reich’s smart abortion mills. These smart genocidal containment centers are designed specifically for Lucifer’s strongly deluded, socially-secured ‘goats’.
The wise virgins in Christ’s Bride (the Good Shepherd’s dependent flock of faithful sheep) have fled out of the Beast’s global security system, in obedience to His Revelation 18:4 commandment. God miraculously nurtures them in the wilderness, from the face of Lucifer’s Beast (Rev. 12:14).
NEOM (new enterprise operating model), a business acronym for companies that adapt information technology. Saudi rewrite “New Future” (NEO- Greek word “new” + M – Arabic acronym for “mostaqbal” which means future.
Neom in the Romanian language means “non human” according to a Romanian friend.
Leo, so much of this is based on the pattern of the “psychiatric welfare state,” This has been going on–hidden in plain sight–under the public’s noses. Unspeakable cruelty disguised as compassion and “public health.”
But few cared enough about those called mentally ill to look into the situation. We scattered survivors have been in contact online. This situation is all too familiar for us.
Torture doesn’t have to leave marks. Much of “mental illness” is caused or exacerbated by intense emotional suffering and TBI. All standard treatments for SMI have involved one or both of those since the eighties. 😦
Dr. Peter Breggin caught on. But even he doesn’t seem to have fully connected the dots.
May God have mercy on us. And may He forgive those who ignored the suffering of the “severely mentally ill” when they were led away to have their brains and bodies slowly destroyed by those who would conquer the souls of others.
Hi Rachel,
What is TBI?
Brian here. TMI=Traumatic Brain Injury. SMI= Serious Mental Illness. So many acronyms. Sigh.
My bad. Traumatic brain injury.
