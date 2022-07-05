Illinois shooter Bobby Crimo tied to Democratic Socialists of America, Antifa and the Occult

July 5, 2022

The politicized U.S. Department of Homeland Security repeatedly puts out memos and bulletins warning Americans of the potential for violence associated with “white supremacists” on the far right of the political spectrum. They are the number one threat to America’s democracy, according to Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland.

Biden and Garland also like to go after Americans who question election results or who shudder at the thought of their children being sexualized in elementary school classrooms or being subjected to Marxist teachings on critical race theory.

Truth is, the vast majority of the organized domestic terrorism comes from radicals on the left, not on the right.

The Fourth of July mass shooter is just the latest example.

Police arrested 21-year-old Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo III on Monday as the shooter who allegedly killed six and injured at least 38 people at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Here is video footage of Crimo being taken into custody.

Crimo was dressed in women’s clothing as he took pot shots at the crowd of people celebrating Independence Day — a holiday that Marxist progressives don’t celebrate and don’t like to see other people celebrate. He fired more than 70 rounds from atop a building. He then walked down to street level, blended in with the crowd, and walked to his mother’s house nearby.

Tuesday morning The Gateway Pundit uncovered new information indicating Crimo is a radical progressive with ties to Antifa, progressive groups and the occult.

To what depth Crimo may have been involved with Antifa remains unclear, but no one can deny that this Fourth of July shooter has a seriously dark background.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo, age 21, is the suspected mass shooter who opened fire on a crowd in Illinois, killing six and wounding at least 38.

Joe Hoft writes:

“Now we have information tying Crimo to progressives, socialists, Antifa and the occult. Crimo’s social network and lifestyle are all progressively related. Crimo has ties to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as noted by the tattoo on his neck. This is the largest and fastest-growing socialist organization in the U.S.”

This is the same DSA with which more than 70 members of Congress are affiliated. See the connection? Mark Dowling at the Independent Sentinel said it best when he wrote in 2014:

“All anyone has to do is look at the Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus and you have your socialists.”

This is the far left of the Democrat Party to which the Biden administration is constantly pandering. This is the wing of the party that controls all policy coming out of the White House, whether it’s shutting down oil pipelines and drilling opportunities, thereby driving up the cost of gasoline, trying to destroy the Second Amendment, opening up the borders to terrorists and violent gangs, or encouraging abortion-rights activists to terrorize Supreme Court justices.

Still wondering why all the emphasis from the politicized and weaponized Homeland Security Department is on “right wing” terrorists.

Crimo also has ties to Antifa. In one picture posted to his social media, he shares his black Antifa outfit, helmet and all.

Throughout his social media posts, Crimo shares Antifa and progressive symbols, and Hoft exposes it all in pictures at The Gateway Pundit.

Crimo performed as a rapper who went by the name “Awake,” whose recent music videos included depictions of mass murder, NBC reports.

In his social media and rapper promotions, Crimo uses a set of icons from Getty Images titled “mystic set with magic circles, pentagrams and imaginary chakras symbols, and a collection of icons with witchcraft and occult handwriting letters.”

Crimo shares the icons throughout his media posts.

So if you hear any mainstream corporate (corporate equals corrupt) media reports that make it sound like Crimo was a white supremacist or somehow tied to Republicans or Republican candidates, you know you are being lied to.

Hoft concludes:

“Evidence reveals Crimo is not a Trump supporter. He makes fun of Trump and his followers in his social media posts. Crimo attended a Trump event dressed up in a ‘Where’s Waldo’ outfit. This appears to be sarcasm and an attack on President 45 who may also be President 47. His social media posts appear as if he wants to kill President 47.”

Crimo spent several weeks planning the July Fourth attack, police said Tuesday. He purchased his rifle legally in Illinois.

Crimo’s most recent video posted to YouTube showed him in the aftermath of a school shooting. Another music video showed a cartoon depiction of a man wearing a shirt with his YouTube channel’s logo on it, holding a long gun and being shot by police.

The YouTube account that hosted his videos, which had previously been accessible to the public, was unavailable Monday night, according to NBC, meaning his account was allowed to post videos until he went off on his shooting spree.

YouTube doesn’t let LeoHohmann.com post videos on its platform, but it allowed a left-wing creep like Bobby Crimo. That tells you everything you need to know about the cabal running our government in collusion with Big Tech, Big Pharma and the World Economic Forum’s band of brothers.

This globalist cabal is right now protecting the next mass shooter, and the one after that, allowing their content to be distributed freely on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter while they are at the same time censoring and silencing America’s conservative truthtellers.

Why do they do this? Because their agenda needs domestic terror to continue to destabilize the Western nations, America in particular. America must fall as a free nation for the Great Reset’s “build back better” agenda to fully advance into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where everybody will be tracked and monitored 24/7. Everything you do. Everything you buy. Everywhere you go. It will all be tracked and monitored. And they’ll use the terrorism caused by their own patsies as justification for this new high-tech surveillance society. They also use these patsies to push ever more gun control.

After all, they’re just “keeping us safe.”

